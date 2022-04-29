News
Michael Douglas says Debra Winger bit him and made him cry so Kathleen Turner got ‘Romancing’
News
Jets land Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with 10th pick: ‘It’s a feeling of insane excitement’
Wilson to Wilson. Get used to hearing that echo throughout MetLife Stadium on Sundays.
The Jets selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick to supercharge Zach Wilson’s development.
“I think he’s got a lot of talent, I think he’s got a lot, especially arm talent,” Garrett Wilson said of Gang Green’s quarterback. “I remember watching his pro day last year and it was a really good pro day. I feel like he approaches the game the right way and I’m excited to get up there and start getting some reps with Zach.”
When you see Elijah Moore, think of a taller carbon copy of him in Garrett Wilson.
Garrett fits Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s scheme as an extremely high-level separator. That’s his bread and butter as his route running creates a ton of space against defensive backs.
Garrett finished with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. He possesses both the ability to create quick explosive touchdown plays or methodical production. Against Michigan State, he had seven catches for 126 yards and two TDs including a 77-yarder; he beat Purdue by a million paper cuts with 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
He has elite quickness within his route running which allows him to maneuver swiftly throughout his breaks. He’s smart at attacking defensive backs’ leverage when going through his routes to create separation, whether he’s pressed or in off coverage.
Garret says his ability to win so often starts with his game plan.
“Just having a plan. I feel like when you’re matching up against good players, you got to go to the line of scrimmage with a plan,” Wilson said. “You can’t just go out there and try to run around somebody or not get on shoulders and stuff like that. So, I try to get on shoulders and make the DB uncomfortable. I don’t want to be right in front of them, making moves and stuff like that. There’s a lot of nuances to running routes and I’m excited to keep learning under Coach [Mike] LaFleur, the offensive coordinator, and Coach [Miles] Austin as the receivers coach.”
Garrett thrives at finding cornerbacks’ blind spots, also. And he can find the soft spots in zones to produce yards after the catch. His quickness allows him to win against press coverage consistently, so he can be a weapon for Zach against man coverage.
“It’s a feeling of insane excitement, I’m really excited,” he said. “I went up to New York, probably a month and a half ago for the first time ever, and here I am about to set some roots there. I’m really excited to be a part of the Jets.”
()
News
Sizing up Heat-76ers starts in middle but could come down to depth perception
Strength in numbers again will be put to the test for the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs.
In the opening round, it was all for one, with four different leading scorers in five games, and all defensive eyes on Trae Young.
Erik Spoelstra’s team ultimately aced that test against the Atlanta Hawks.
This time, against the Philadelphia 76ers, a best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series that opens Monday at FTX Arena, the challenge figures to come in triplicate, based on the 76ers’ possibilities with center Joel Embiid and guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
For the Heat, the counter will be waves of bodies, waves of defensive pressure, and, likely, waves of fans attempting to maximize the homecourt advantage.
“I mean, they’re good,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said of the impending series. “They’re deep. They’re veterans. We are going to play grown men, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Considering Harden has yet to face the Heat in a 76ers uniform, and considering Heat center Bam Adebayo participated in only two of the season’s four meetings of the teams, the 2-2 series split offers limited insight into what comes next.
With the 76ers arriving with respect for the higher seed.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us,” forward Tobias Harris said.
Ultimately what will come next for the series winner is a spot in the Eastern Conference finals against the winner of the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks series that opens Sunday in Boston.
So how will it play out? Several matchups will be telling.
Center: This will be the prime focus, considering the ability of Embiid to dominate not only in the paint, but also with silky jumpers that range beyond the 3-point line. However, Embiid also is playing with a sprained right thumb that will require offseason surgery. Adebayo, while lacking such an offensive repertoire, offers the ability to switch on to any Philadelphia player, including Harden and Maxey. Edge: 76ers.
Power forward: A wildcard in the series could be the 76ers’ Harris, who has the tools to put together a breakout offensive performance but rarely does. On the other side is the Heat’s P.J. Tucker, who has his own ability to dominate on the defensive end. Considering the possibilities of crossmatches and the utilization of zone by both teams, it remains to be seen how much the two match up. Edge: Even.
Small forward: Jimmy Butler typically gets up for matchups against his former teams, with that edginess to transcend his friendship with Embiid. This is a matchup where Butler might need to approach the offensive levels he reached against the Hawks. While the 76ers’ Danny Green has championship pedigree, he largely was uneven against the Raptors. Matisse Thybulle could also come into play here. Edge: Heat.
Shooting guard: Maxey has been a revelation over the second half of the season, arguably Philadelphia’s second best player. Max Strus, by contrast, mostly is a complementary component for the Heat. Expect a crossmatch here as well. It is highly unlikely Strus winds up defending Maxey on a regular basis, if at all. Edge: 76ers.
Point guard: There was a point when Harden was a given when it came to winning his matchup. This is not that time. Like Butler, figure on Lowry getting up to play against his hometown 76ers, just as he did during the Raptors run to their 2019 NBA championship. Again, expect a possible crossmatch here, with Butler or possibly even Tucker the opening defender against Harden. Edge: Heat.
Bench: This could be the swing vote in the series. The 76ers have “sometimes” depth. The Heat thrive with their depth, be it Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin or Duncan Robinson. Worth watching here is how much, if at all, the 76ers go with a backup center. If they don’t, opportunities could be limited for the Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon, as was the case with his two minutes of action in Tuesday’s clincher against the Hawks. Edge: Heat.
Coach: Both the Heat’s Erik Spoelstra and 76ers’ Doc Rivers this season were named Top 15 coaches of all-time by their peers. So there will be quality on the sidelines. But the reality is that the most recent sample size favors Spoelsrta, including the way this season’s first round played out. Edge: Heat.
Intangibles: There are two primary elements here. First, the Heat hold homecourt advantage. And this could be a series where all seven games are required. Then there is the injury element, from Lowry’s hamstring strain to Butler’s knee soreness to Embiid’s thumb. Any attrition could sway the balance. Edge: Heat.
Forecast: Heat in six.
Heat vs. 76ers
(Best-of-7)
Game 1: Monday, FTX Arena, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Game 2: May 4, FTX Arena, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Game 3: May 6: Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: May 8, Wells Fargo Center, Time TBA, TV TBA
Game 5*: May 10, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TNT.
Game 6*: May 12, Wells Fargo Center, Time TBA, ESPN.
Game 7*: May 15, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TV TBA
* – If necessary.
(Note: No local television.)
()
News
Exclusive | ‘Selling Sunset’ star Vanessa dishes on reunion drama and Christine Quinn friendship
This week, reality TV fans are buzzing about “Selling Sunset” Season 5 on Netflix. The beautiful Vanessa Villela sat down with Page Six to spill all the tea about the reunion, her friendship with Christine Quinn, plus, the Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause relationship. And we want to know what viewers think about Quinn missing…
Michael Douglas says Debra Winger bit him and made him cry so Kathleen Turner got ‘Romancing’
Jets land Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with 10th pick: ‘It’s a feeling of insane excitement’
How to Collect and Invest In One Dollar Bills Using Serial Numbers
Wallex Looks To Become Key Stakeholder in Transforming the Financial Sector
Sizing up Heat-76ers starts in middle but could come down to depth perception
Exclusive | ‘Selling Sunset’ star Vanessa dishes on reunion drama and Christine Quinn friendship
What Is Bombay Stock Exchange?
VeChain (VET) Is Now Available To Use As Payment Method Across 70 Countries
Share Trading In India For Beginners – Basic Requirements To Get Started
Bitcoin Briefly Tops $40,000 As More Countries Adopt Crypto
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations