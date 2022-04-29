News
Mike Preston: Ravens avoid risk of taking a pass rusher in first round of NFL draft and are worse off for it | COMMENTARY
The Ravens better hope defensive end Jermaine Johnson II can’t play.
They had three chances to select the Florida State star and Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night but declined, instead picking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 in a wild first round that was full of surprises in Las Vegas.
Both Hamilton and Linderbaum are highly rated, but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta came into the draft saying the team’s top three needs were at pass rusher, offensive tackle and cornerback. The Ravens left without filling any of those positions and needing a No. 2 wide receiver after they traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick in the first round, which they later traded to the Buffalo Bills for the 25th pick and a fourth-rounder.
It sounds confusing, and Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson apparently wasn’t happy about seeing his best friend on the team sent off to Arizona. If the Ravens couldn’t get a new multi-year extension done with Jackson during the 2021 regular season, it’s unlikely that will happen now.
Ahh, poor Lamar.
The NFL is a business and is all about winning, even though after Thursday night you didn’t walk away from The Castle believing that the Ravens were a better team. Not after Round 1, at least.
The reluctance to select Johnson was interesting because many of the draft experts had rated him among the top 10 players, but there had to be some red flags. Maybe it was the loud yellow and black sports jacket he wore, or something was hidden in his medical report. But he was worth the gamble, which the Ravens are no stranger to. They did it with players like outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris McAlister. They turned out all right.
Once Hamilton was secure and the Ravens got back in the first round via trades, they should have selected Johnson. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league and the top players at those positions take over in the postseason. If you can’t contain them, you can’t win.
The AFC is loaded with talented quarterbacks like Denver’s Russell Wilson, Indianapolis’ Matt Ryan, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Kanas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, Las Vegas’ Derek Carr and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert. That’s eight — not including Jackson — battling for seven playoff spots.
And the Ravens don’t have anyone who can consistently put pressure on those guys. There are no Aaron Donalds or T.J. Watts in Baltimore. In fact, they haven’t had one for four years, which is why they’ve been one-and-done in the playoffs. Last season, Johnson had 70 tackles, including 17 1/2 for loss and 11 1/2 sacks. The 6-foot-5, 254-pound edge rusher ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds.
Maybe he is a gamble, but the NFL isn’t full of alter boys. The New York Jets took him at No. 26, one pick after the Ravens’ second selection.
Whenever you look at great defenses, you have to focus on the front four. If they can get pressure on the quarterback, they win. Actually, they dominate.
The Ravens, though, claim they stay true to their board, but that really is situational. When they selected cornerback Duane Starks in 1998, he was considered a stretch. They actually tried to trade the No. 24 pick in 2002 but there were no takers. Instead, they ended up with eventual Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.
Sometimes, you have to take risks, especially when filling a major weakness.
Both Hamilton and Linderbaum are good players. But the Ravens already have three safeties on the roster in Chuck Clark, Brandon Stephens and Marcus Williams, who signed a five-year, $70 million contract this offseason. How many safeties do you need? Is new coordinator Mike Macdonald going run some new four-safety configuration?
The 6-4, 220-pound Hamilton will have a presence in the middle, but is he going to consistently blitz off the corner? Linderbaum is a good selection and the Ravens have a need at center. His coach at Iowa, Kirk Ferentz, was one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL and his addition will give Baltimore an opportunity to move Patrick Mekari to one of the tackle positions if left tackle Ronnie Stanley hasn’t fully recovered from his ankle injury by the start of the season.
The trade of Brown was needed. He was a No. 2 receiver at best who was eventually going to ask to be paid like a No. 1. He had trouble with hand placement and wasn’t consistent in catching the ball. To be honest, he was soft, and he’ll go play with a soft team in Arizona. The Jackson-to-Brown combination probably had to be broken up because both need to grow up, and it would’ve been hard for that to happen in Baltimore.
This is a major draft for DeCosta. It’s unfair to criticize his last two because there hasn’t been much time for development, but that 2019 crew featured Brown in the first round and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and receiver Miles Boykin in the third. Well, both Brown and Boykin are gone and Ferguson hasn’t been a factor.
And on Thursday night, the Ravens didn’t fill any of their major needs. They said that might happen over the next two days, where they’re loaded with picks, but that’s where you take players who are basically identified as projects.
And the Ravens can’t wait any longer for pass rushers to develop.
They better hope Johnson can’t play.
()
Indian Army Requirement 2022: Apply For Barber, Cook, Chowkidar, Safaiwala And Other Posts, Amazing Salary | 10th & 12th Pass Can Apply | Details Here
Indian Army Requirement 2022: Apply For Barber, Cook, Chowkidar, Safaiwala And Other Posts, Amazing Salary | 10th & 12th Pass Can Apply
Indian Army has Announced Notification for the recruitment of Barber, Chowkidar & Other Vacancy. Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details & completed all eligibility criteria can read the Notification & Apply.
Total Vacancy: 158
Application Fee: For Other Candidates: Rs 100/-
Payment Mode: Through Postal
Important Date: Last Date for Receipt of Application: With in 45 Days
Vacancy Details
Post Name Qualification
1 Barber: Matriculation
2 Chowkidar: Matriculation
3 LDC: 12th Class
4 Safaiwali: Matriculation
5 Health Inspctor: Matriculation,
6 Cook: Matriculation
7 Tradesman Mate: Matriculation
8 Ward Sahayika: Matriculation
9 Washerman: Matriculation
Interested Candidates Can Read the Full Notification Before Apply
Notification : Click Here
Official Website : Click Here
Download Mobile App : Click Here
The post Indian Army Requirement 2022: Apply For Barber, Cook, Chowkidar, Safaiwala And Other Posts, Amazing Salary | 10th & 12th Pass Can Apply | Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
7th Pay Commission: How much dearness allowance (DA) can increase in July? New data will come for central employees on April 30, know here
7th Pay Commission: How much dearness allowance (DA) can increase in July? New data will come for central employees on April 30, know here
7th Pay commission: Now the wait is for the next dearness allowance (Next DA Hike). It will be announced in July 2022. But, before this the news is not good for the central employees.
Why DA is expected to increase less
According to the 7th Pay Commission, the dearness allowance of central government employees is revised twice a year. It is announced once at the beginning of the year (in January) and from the beginning of the second half i.e. in July. Dearness allowance has been announced for the year 2022. It has increased to 34%. At present, consumer inflation is increasing continuously. But, the figure at the level of industrial workers is better than the current rate. In such a situation, the additional dearness allowance will also increase the burden of the government. At the same time, from the figures that have come now, the possibility of increase in the next dearness allowance is very less. However, the figures for 3 months are yet to come.
How much did the AICPI number drop?
In December 2021, the AICPI figure stood at 125.4. But, in January 2022, it declined by 0.3 points and fell to 125.1. Then in February also it has declined by 0.1 points. After two months of continuous decline, this figure indicates that there will be no decline from the current DA. But, if this figure falls further and goes below 124.7, then there may be a brake on the increase in DA. At the same time, DA can be kept constant even if it goes below 124. According to experts, there will be no reduction in DA.
So will DA not increase in July?
Under the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay commission), the possibilities of increasing DA in July 2022 are not over yet. After March, the figures of the index will also be affected on the numbers of April, June. If the AICPI index improves during this period, then there will definitely be an increase in dearness allowance (DA me badhdega paisa). On the other hand, if the index goes down, then there is little chance of an increase in DA.
Labor Ministry releases data
The data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) has been taken by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets located in 88 industrially important centers of the country. The index has been prepared for 88 centers and for the entire country. AICPI is released on the last working day of every month.
The post 7th Pay Commission: How much dearness allowance (DA) can increase in July? New data will come for central employees on April 30, know here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
MeT Department Kashmir Predicts Another Spell Of Rains In Jammu and Kashmir — Check Details
Srinagar, April 29 (GNS): Weatherman forecast light rain at isolated places towards afternoon today and tomorrow as well as scattered to widespread moderate spell during May 3-5 in Kashmir Valley.
“At present, weather is generally cloudy throughout Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu,” a meteorological department official said on Friday.
“(There is) no large change. A brief spell of light rain may occur at isolated places of Kashmir towards late afternoon, today n tomorrow,” he said, adding, “There’s no forecast of any significant weather.”
He said a Western Disturbance (WD) was most likely to cause scattered to widespread moderate rain and snow during May 3-5. “The forecast is being monitored closely, as it may change as the day comes nearer.”
The official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.5°C against 12.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 11.4°C against 9.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 10.5°C against 11.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.4°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 6.4°C last night. The temperature was 2.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 4.2°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.2°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.6°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.8°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 30.0°C against 23.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 8.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 12.2°C, Batote 12.6°C and Bhaderwah 13.1°C, the official said. (GNS)
The post MeT Department Kashmir Predicts Another Spell Of Rains In Jammu and Kashmir — Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
