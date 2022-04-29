News
Missouri House approves legislation to limit transgender student athletes’ participation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House passed legislation Thursday that would limit which sports teams transgender athletes can play on.
It started as a bill to require photo ID to vote and another about school transportation but instead turned into a pair of bills that would require transgender athletes to play on the team that matches their birth certificates.
“Believe it or not, this bill is about elections,” said Rep. Peggy McGaugh (R-Carrollton). “We got off the subject a little bit when we perfected this bill, but I want to tell you about the many good things in this bill.”
McGaugh is the sponsor of the large omnibus elections package that would require photo ID, allow the Secretary of State to audit voter registration lists, and prevents changes from being made to the ballot 26 weeks before an election.
“It verifies words for election judges,” McGaugh said. “It tightens timelines for the Department of Motor Vehicles to process voter information.”
The conversation took a turn when Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, offered an amendment allowing school districts to hold an election to ask the voters if transgender athletes with “male” on their birth certificates should be allowed to play on K-12 girls’ sports teams.
“If you’re looking for the good in this bill it is looking for a piece of hay in a needle stack,” said Rep. Kevin Windham (R-Hillsdale). “The bill was hijacked under the title of elections with an ill proposed, ill vetted, ill worded amendment.”
That bill, HB 2140, passed the House Thursday morning 96-47 with one Republican, Rep. Shamed Dogan from Ballwin, voting with the Democrats.
“That’s what this legislation does, it erases these children,” said Rep. Ian Mackey (D-St. Louis). “It tells them in statute, in policy, that they do not exist.”
The second bill, HB 1973, originally dealt with school transportation but now has language to require transgender students to compete on teams that match the biological sex on their birth certificates.
“There are less than 10 children in this state that this bill will affect,” Mackey said on the House floor. “I understand that you don’t understand. It’s not about the science, you don’t have to understand that science.”
Mackey is openly gay and said he’s heard from Republicans who don’t like the idea but voted in favor anyway.
“It won’t be signed into law, it won’t make it to the governor’s desk, that’s what they tell themselves because that’s what they tell me and I know that’s what they tell themselves and I hope they’re right, but they are tempting fate,” Mackey said.
That bill passed 95-46 with four Republicans joining the Democrats in voting no. Dogan joined Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, an openly gay representative, Rep. Andrew McDaniel, R-Deering, and Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles.
The Senate also spent part of Thursday working on their own version. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, is the sponsor of SB 781, known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act.”
“The bill establishes that no athlete, team, or sport designated for biological females shall be open to students who are biological males,” Moon said on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon. “This will protect female athletes from the competition from biological males.”
Moon’s bill would remove state funds from going to schools or athletic associations if a transgender female is found playing on a girls’ sports team. Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) and Sen. Lauren Arthur (D-Kansas City) held the floor for more than an hour filibustering the vote. Finally, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Senate adjourned and the bill was laid over.
The two House bills are now in the hands of the Senate which have two weeks to consider the legislation before the session ends.
Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA), which oversees youth sports from grades K-12, already has a policy in place for transgender athletes, only allowing transgender females from competing on female sports teams after one year of hormone treatment.
It requires transgender females to fill out an application and documentation about their hormone treatments. Athletes born with “female” on their birth certificate are allowed to compete on boys’ teams according to MSHSAA.
Recently, U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s Twitter account was suspended for tweeting, “Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women.”
The post has since been hidden and she’s been blocked from Twitter until she deletes it, which her campaign said won’t happen.
Jets grab CB Sauce Gardner with No. 4 pick
Got too much sauce. That’s too much sauce.
Welcome to the future of the Jets defensive back room as Gang Green selected Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick.
The Jets snagged the highest rated corner prospect in the draft as Gardner fits the bill for everything teams want in a corner. Gardner is a physical 6-foot-2, 190-pound player who has elite speed to prevent explosive plays. He finished with nine interceptions during his collegiate career.
Opposing offenses barely targeted Gardner in his college last year because receivers rarely got open while he was guarding them. Gardner went his whole college career without allowing a touchdown in coverage.
The Jets have completely overhauled their cornerback room.
Drafting Gardner should drastically improve the talent level within the room that features D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols. The cornerback room went from solid to extremely talented on paper.
This is an entirely different group compared to 2021 as the Jets were 29th in pass defense during last season’s 4-13 campaign allowing 259 yards per game. The pass defense stat line looks like a Pro Bowl type season for a quarterback. They gave up 4,682 yards, 28 touchdowns and a passer rating of 103, all ranked towards the most allowed.
That wasn’t all on the cornerbacks but it wasn’t like they were preventing it. Now the unit should be vastly improved with Gardner and Reed in the fold.
A ‘cruel’ 10-inning loss for the Chicago White Sox is their 9th in 10 games: ‘This game will drive you nuts’
The Chicago White Sox were one out from escaping a bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning Thursday against the Kansas City Royals.
A passed ball and a two-run single later, the Sox were headed toward their ninth loss in 10 games.
The Royals scored three runs in the 10th and beat the Sox 5-2 in front of 11,242 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It is cruel, I think,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “You have bases loaded, two outs, lefty against lefty and you think, ‘Wow, we get this out and we can score a run and win.’ All of a sudden, there’s three on the board.
“This game will drive you nuts.”
La Russa noted that “a lot went on in that game besides the 10th inning.”
It was another tough day at the plate for the Sox, who finished with five hits and walked just once. Royals starter Brad Keller allowed one run — a sixth-inning homer by Leury García — on three hits in seven innings.
“He pitched really well,” La Russa said. “He made a lot of good pitches, but both offenses, they didn’t score much either. The ball that (Sox catcher) Reese (McGuire) hit (in the eighth), thought it was out of the park but the wind kept it in. But they hit some balls hard too.
“Tough day to hit, good time to pitch.”
Sox starter Michael Kopech allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks in five innings. He threw a career-high 94 pitches.
“Just didn’t have my sharpest stuff,” Kopech said. “Didn’t execute what I did have early on. I had to fight through what I had. I’ve just got to be more prepared for the next one.”
The Sox tied the game at 2 in the eighth when pinch runner Josh Harrison scored on AJ Pollock’s sacrifice fly to left.
Sox reliever Aaron Bummer got a double play to wrap up the ninth. With closer Liam Hendriks recovering from back spasms and Kendall Graveman unavailable after pitching two innings Wednesday, Bummer returned for the 10th.
A walk to Carlos Santana, the Royals’ second in the inning, loaded the bases with one out. Bummer struck out Bobby Witt Jr. for the second out.
But McGuire couldn’t handle a 1-0 high sinker to Kyle Isbel, and Whit Merrifield scored to break the tie.
“The ball sailed on him. I’m not sure what (happened),” La Russa said. “You watch the game he caught today, he was one reason we had a chance late into the 10th inning. He just did a great job. I don’t know what happened on that one.”
Isbel drove in two insurance runs with a single to left on the next pitch.
“In the first two, three weeks of the season, I’ve put my team in some pretty crappy situations,” Bummer said. “Whether it’s guys having to come in behind me or just not making pitches when I need to, so simply I need to get better. The way I’ve been throwing the ball isn’t the way I want to throw the ball. It’s not the way that I know that I can.
“I found a couple of things that were one pitch away, but at the end of the day I’m not making those pitches. You can take it for what it is, but it’s a game of wins and losses. It’s a game of doing your job or not doing your job. Whether or not being one pitch away, I didn’t do my job. The balls that were put in play were ground balls, so that’s a positive. The walks and things, all those things have got to go away.”
La Russa said Bummer, who has a 7.04 ERA in eight relief appearances, is pressing.
“There’s a guy that’s trying too hard,” La Russa said. “You put your arm around him and tell him, ‘We’re with you and things will get better.’”
The Sox have dropped three straight series, each against division foes (the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Royals).
“We’ve just got to play our game,” Bummer said. “We’re obviously not playing the way we want to. Just keep grinding, keep going through this.
“We expected everyone to be coming for us. We’re now the hunted in this division, and everybody in this division made some moves to take a step forward and we did too. It’s a long season. It’s been (18) games. We’ve just got to keep going, keep pushing through.”
Orioles to promote No. 9 prospect Kyle Bradish, centerpiece of Dylan Bundy trade, to start Friday vs. Red Sox
The Orioles will promote right-hander Kyle Bradish, their most major league-ready pitching prospect, to start Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards, two sources with direct knowledge of the team’s plans confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.
Bradish, 25, was one of four right-handed pitching prospects Baltimore acquired in December 2019 when it traded former first-round draft pick Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels and has long been considered the top arm in that quartet. In his past seven starts at Triple-A Norfolk, a span that began last September, Bradish has allowed four earned runs in 35 innings — a 1.03 ERA — with 41 strikeouts against nine walks and one home run allowed.
Bradish, Baltimore’s No. 9 prospect according to Baseball America, will be the second Oriole to debut this season, joining reliever Félix Bautista. He takes the rotation spot of Chris Ellis, who made only two starts in place of ace John Means (Tommy John surgery) before landing on the injured list himself with right shoulder inflammation.
Among the Orioles’ pitching prospects, he trails only Grayson Rodriguez — the game’s top minor league arm — and dynamic left-hander DL Hall. But he beat both of them majors, having spent most of 2021 at Triple-A, while Rodriguez is getting his first taste of that level this spring and Hall is working his way back from an elbow injury suffered last year with Double-A Bowie.
In spring training, Bradish showcased his preparedness for the majors, throwing a pair of scoreless two-inning appearances opposite lineups of New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies regulars. Between those outings, his fastball, coming from an over-the-top release point, got up to 97.5 mph, according to Statcast, and averaged about 96 mph. Five of the eight swings taken against his upper-80s slider were whiffs.
He briefly stayed in Florida as the minor league season began to continue stretching out, making his 2022 debut a week into the Triple-A season. He pitched progressively deeper in each of his three starts with Norfolk this year, throwing 87 pitches in six innings on Friday. Speculation about a potential call-up increased Wednesday, when he was listed as the Tides’ starter but instead had his outing pushed to Friday, the first time he was scheduled to pitch on more than four days’ rest.
Half of the Orioles’ return for Bundy has now reached the major leagues. Bradish, the Angels’ fourth-round pick in 2018 out of New Mexico State University, follows reliever Isaac Mattson, a 26-year-old who made his debut in 2021 but since has been removed from Baltimore’s 40-man roster. He was sharing Norfolk’s rotation with Kyle Brnovich, 24, before Brnovich went on the injured list with a right elbow sprain. Zach Peek, 23, has a 3.84 ERA across three levels of Baltimore’s system over the past two seasons, beginning this year at Double-A.
MASNsports.com was the first to report Bradish’s promotion.
Baltimore Sun reporter Andy Kostka contributed to this article.
