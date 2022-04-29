News
Naked Lottie Moss says supermodel sis Kate is 'proud' of her stripping down
Three Chicago Bears coaches, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, buy homes in Waukegan
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on April 12 paid $1.57 million for a six-bedroom, 5,610-square-foot house in southwest Waukegan — and he’ll have plenty of company in his neighborhood in terms of the Bears’ coaching staff.
Two other newly hired assistant coaches — defensive line coach Travis Smith and offensive line coach Chris Morgan — also have just bought homes close by.
Getsy, 38, was hired by the Bears in January, three days after new head coach Matt Eberflus was announced. Getsy came from the Green Bay Packers, where he had been quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
Now, Getsy has nearly as good of a chance of seeing Smith and Morgan in his neighborhood as he will on the practice field at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. Smith, who joined the team in February, paid $950,000 on April 4 for a five-bedroom, 4,304-square-foot house on the same street as Getsy’s house, while Morgan paid $1.1 million on March 18 for a five-bedroom, 4,905-square-foot house that is just a few blocks away.
All three houses are within close proximity to one another, and all three are inside Waukegan’s city limits but have Libertyville mailing addresses.
Getsy’s new house, which had been listed on March 1 for $1.59 million, was built in 1998 and has five bathrooms, four fireplaces, a two-story foyer, a two-story family room, a second staircase to the second floor, a main-floor laundry room and an updated white kitchen with quartz-topped cabinetry and high-end appliances. Other features include a primary bedroom suite with a recessed tray ceiling, and a lower level with a media room, a billiard room and multipurpose room with a glass block wall. Outside on the 1.84-acre property are an in-ground pool and a limestone fire pit.
Built in 1992, Smith’s new house has 3-1/2 bathrooms, a great room with a two-story custom fireplace, a kitchen with custom cabinets and two Sub-Zero refrigerators, a first-floor primary bedroom suite with custom millwork in the primary bathroom, and a first-floor den, all on a 1.19-acre property. And Morgan’s new house, which was built in 1998, has 4-1/2 bathrooms, a family room with a fireplace, a kitchen with a central island and quartz countertops, a mud room with custom cabinetry, an English basement with a custom bar and a first-floor primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet.
Alissa McNicholas of Compass represented Getsy, Smith and Morgan in their purchases. She declined to comment on the transactions.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Franz Wagner exceeds expectations in rookie season with Magic
Franz Wagner didn’t know what to expect from his rookie season with the Orlando Magic.
Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, was one of the Magic’s two lottery picks along with Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick.
They joined Orlando just four months after the team kicked off a rebuild in March 2021 when it traded multiple franchise mainstays. Wagner was going to get a chance to develop.
“I didn’t know how stuff was going to work out,” he said. “I was very pleased with how good I felt when I played in terms of my body and how I was able to play so many games. That’s something that’s not that easy to do.”
Wagner exceeded expectations by playing at an elite level for a rookie most of the season.
He averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes (79 starts in 79 appearances). His games played were the most by a rookie while his 1,197 points led all first-year players.
Wagner also shot 46.8% from the field — 51.1% on 2-pointers, 35.4% on 3-pointers — and 86.3% on free throws, finishing with a 55.9% true shooting percentage which is a formula that incorporates free throws and higher-value 3-point shots.
His consistency and versatility helped him stand out in a stellar class. He finished fourth (two third-place votes) in the voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and is expected to be named to an All-Rookie team.
Wagner shot at least 47% from the floor every month except for November (40%). Regardless of his offensive role, he thrived as a cutter (1.1 points per cut) and was reliable as a spot-up shooter.
But when asked to do more, Wagner stepped up.
When the Magic were dealing with multiple injuries and COVID-19-related absences in December, Wagner averaged 19.5 points (47.6% shooting, 40.4% on 3-pointers), 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists en route to being the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.
He showed he could more than handle an uptick in reps as a pick-and-roll ball handler and in isolation. Wagner’s drives created scoring opportunities not just for himself but his teammates, too.
“There’s some stuff you can’t control and opportunity is one of those things,” Wagner said. “That made my development a little quicker — being able to try some stuff, make some mistakes, learn on the fly and be in situations I wasn’t necessarily in a lot in college. I like those challenges and I’m very grateful for the coaching staff giving me [those opportunities].”
There’s more room for Wagner to grow, with the 6-10 German forward saying getting stronger will be key for him so he can handle contact better.
His 3-point shooting was inconsistent, dipping as low as 25% for a month (January) and going as high as above 40% multiple times (October, December and February).
“The weight room is going to be really important for me,” Wagner said. “It’ll help me be a little quicker, a little stronger and find contact when I’m driving, maybe creating some more fouls. And being a more consistent shooter.
“I’ll take some time off and when it’s time to get back to it I’ll definitely work on my body a lot. Get a lot stronger. Doing a lot more stuff on the dribble — ballhandling, shooting off the dribble. Hopefully, that’ll help me next year.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Gophers spring football game moved indoors due to weather forecast
The Gophers spring football game on Saturday will be altered for the fourth time in five years.
With thunderstorms forecast, Minnesota said Thursday the event will be moved from Huntington Bank Stadium to its indoor practice facility. Given limited space, fans will no longer be allowed to watch in person, but the game still will air at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network and on the Gopher Radio Network.
“We are disappointed to move the game indoors,” head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement.. “But we wanted to do what was safe for our student-athletes and fans, and we did not want to cancel the game. … We will be sure to plan a fun fan-friendly event for the fall.”
The Gophers have a diaper drive and oar donation in conjunction with previous spring games, but will now move those to a to-be-announced event during fall camp.
The Gophers spring game last year had an estimated 10,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. In 2020, the game was canceled due to the pandemic. In 2019, it was moved indoors due to a heavy snowstorm. In 2018, the date of the game was changed from Saturday to Thursday in order to beat a snowstorm.
