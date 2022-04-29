News
Netflix’s Fan Blog Tudum Lays Off Its Writers Just Months After Hiring Them
Netflix has laid off multiple people from its fan blog Tudum, according to various Twitter posts from employees.
At least 10 full-time staff and contractors were let go, a source told The Hollywood Reporter. Tudum launched in 2021 as an online service to provide viewers with information on their favorite shows, ranging from cast interviews on shows like Love is Blind to recaps of outfits on Selling Sunset. Tulum hired journalists and writers with experience in media and television, many of whom now appear to be without jobs.
“You’re going to see a bunch of tweets from people laid off at Netflix/Tudum today so please hire us all,” one employee tweeted.
“If anyone is hiring let me know. Netflix just laid off me and my brilliant team members. Continue to cancel your subscriptions!,” wrote another.
Netflix didn’t confirm the layoffs. In response to a request for comment, the company wrote only “Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company.”
Netflix is notorious for its brutal practice of firing even productive employees. The company’s CEO Reed Hastings touts a strategy called the “Keeper Test” where managers are asked whether they would try to keep employees if they said they were leaving the company. If the manager wouldn’t fight to keep the departing employee, “you should give them a severance package now and look for a star, someone you would fight to keep,” Hastings wrote in his book No Rules Rules.
A stinging farewell, Gary Wallace Hornets say goodbye: ‘Don’t focus on the loss. Focus on the love’
Evelyn Tolpa-Lisek gripped her walker and a packet of photographs she shared with fellow Gary Lew Wallace grads Thursday as they belted out their school song.
The requiem for the legendary Glen Park school came eight years after its doors closed in the wake of declining enrollment.
The empty school soon became a magnet for vandals as crime spiked, alarming its neighbors.
Last year, the district paid $2.1 million for Lew Wallace’s demolition.
A demolition contractor said its remains included 1,500 tons of steel, 35,000 tons of concrete and 6,000 tons of construction debris.
More than 100 people came for Thursday’s ceremonial goodbye in a cratered parking lot south of the school that produced All-Americans, a Super Bowl runner-up coach, a lyric soprano and a revered newspaper photographer killed in World War II.
Tolpa-Lisek, 96, the lyric soprano, was greeted by Robert Kaplar, of Crown Point, from the Class of 1974.
“You sang at my mom’s funeral and my grandmother’s and my aunt’s,” Kaplar told Lisek who showed off a photo of herself with 1941 alum Hank Stram, whose Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I.
Both graduates held back pangs of sorrow as they gazed at acres of rubble where their school and stadium once stood.
“My first reaction was it’s heartbreaking,” said Lisek, of Hobart. “I loved the school. If it had to be, let’s hope whatever replaces it to be good and profitable to the community.”
Kaplar agreed. “It’s a sad time, but the only thing constant is change. I sit back and I’m delighted to be here and I found Evelyn. She did it all.”
Former Post-Tribune and Army photographer John Bushemi, who left Lew Wallace his junior year for a job in the steel mill, is buried about a mile from the school at Mount Mercy Cemetery. He died in battle in the Pacific in 1944.
City Councilman Dwight Williams, D-6th, is hoping to woo developers into building low density residential housing that retains 40% to 50% of open space.
Williams said he’d like to see a community swimming pool, walking/running path and a community center.
Matt Grabowski, construction manager from KLF Demolition in Markham, Illinois, said he noticed a time capsule on the blueprints for the school.
“It was under the tower at the main entrance on the left wall,” he said.
Wearing gloves, district manager Paige McNulty gingerly lifted the lid on a weathered copper box buried March 31, 1931. The first item out was a Bible.
A March 30, 1931, Post-Tribune held front pages stories about Franklin Roosevelt’s presidential bid, an ax-killer from Iowa and the harrowing home invasion and robbery of a Miller businessman.
Former Lew Wallace athletic director Earl Smith paid tribute to many of the sports stars that sported Hornets on their gold and black letter jackets.
He began with Stram and mentioned late coaching standouts Ed Herbert, Bill Kukoy, John Hoover and Renaldo Thomas.
Smith, Wallace’s first Black basketball coach, mentored All-Americans Jerome Harmon, Johnny Fort and Tellis Frank.
He also saluted Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame members Sariyu Shittu-Suggs, Kimberly Shittu and Lutisha Shittu who led the school to state track championships in 1992, 1993 and 1994.
Alumna Joslyn Washington Kelly, a 1992 graduate and the owner of J’s Breakfast Club in Gary, said better times are ahead.
“There’s a tremendous legacy that will stand better than any building that could be erected here on 45th Avenue.
“Don’t focus on the loss. Focus on the love,” she said.
As graduates began waiting in a long line to pick up commemorative bricks from the 360,000-square-foot school building, the Rev. Andrew Corona, of Porter, led them in the school song, “Hail Lew Wallace.”
The 1974 graduate said he retired from the priesthood three years ago and is in charge of Lew Wallace class reunions.
“I’ve noticed there are all sorts of emotions and frankly some angry ones,” he said.
“I think it’s most important we have our memories.”
Carole Carlson is a freelance reporter for the Post-Tribune.
Giants decline QB Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, pick it up for DT Dexter Lawrence
Daniel Jones has one more season at most — and only one — to prove he’s the Giants’ quarterback of the future.
As expected, GM Joe Schoen decided on Thursday that he will not pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ rookie contract as a former first-round pick, a source confirmed.
Leaking that decision only hours before Thursday night’s NFL Draft first round served as a reminder that the Giants are far from set at the sport’s most important position.
Picking up Jones’ option would have guaranteed him a $22.384 million salary for the 2023 season, per sources.
It wouldn’t have made sense for the Giants to lock themselves into that number given that the new regime is in wait-and-see mode on Jones’ ability.
If Jones falters this fall, the Giants will be in the market for a new quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
If Jones plays well and proves his worth, the Giants still have the franchise tag (projected at $31.497 million by overthecap.com) and transition tag ($28.337 million) available to keep him under contract in 2023.
So this is essentially a $5.9 million-to $9.1 million gamble.
That extra cost also probably would be negligible if Jones, 24, played great this season. The Giants and Jones’ agents likely would be working on a contract extension anyway.
The Giants did pick up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for 2023 on Thursday, a source confirmed.
That guarantees Lawrence a salary of $10.753 million for that season. And Lawrence, 24, still has a chance to earn an extension and fold that money into it, too.
The timing of the Jones decision was interesting, though, considering the Giants did due diligence on this year’s quarterback class that includes names like Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, UNC’s Sam Howell, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.
But co-owner John Mara said on the record that he’d be surprised if Jones isn’t his Week 1 starter this fall. And ownership enjoyed the fact that many GM candidates told the Giants they had faith in Jones in January.
The 2023 quarterback class also is expected to be much richer than this year’s, headlined by Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.
The only problem is the Giants will have competition if they’re trying to draft a QB next year.
Entering Thursday night, the Giants held only one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft’s first round, while several teams already have two: the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.
Since the Giants are rebuilding, Schoen has been making or taking calls on many of his current roster’s most talented players, from Saquon Barkley to James Bradberry to Kadarius Toney.
But the GM has to be careful he doesn’t tear this down so far that he doesn’t give Jones a fair crack at a winning roster in 2022.
Schoen has said he wants to compete today while building for tomorrow. The reality is that the long term is the priority for the Giants, and has to be, while it’s 2022 or bust for Jones.
It will be fascinating to see if the Giants can turn this around quickly for Jones’ sake, and if Jones will be capable of doing his part.
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 29-May 5
This week has big premieres, bigger finales, and some more-than-welcome returning movies. Whether you can’t wait to finish Ozark or get involved in some new dramas, there’s plenty of choice. For those who want a chiller, sweeter week of watching, there are quite a few fun throwbacks coming to streaming. As always, there’s something for everyone, but you’re more than welcome to watch everything.
What to watch on Netflix
Ozark
After five years, millions of dollars laundered, and dozens of deaths, Ozark is coming to an end. The Byrde’s opponents across all of its previous seasons have either combined or collapsed, but that hardly points to an easy resolution. Julia Garner’s electric Ruth Langmore is on the warpath, and long-simmering tensions are coming to a head. It’s unclear how the Byrde clan will make it through all of this, but some things are certain: Jason Bateman’s Marty will weasel his way out of at least a few more conflicts, Laura Linney’s Wendy will be chillingly, wonderfully manipulative, and bodies are bound to pile up. Part 2 of Ozark Season 4 premieres Friday, April 29th.
What to watch on Hulu
Crush
This sweet teen romcom promises to shake things up a bit when it comes to the typical tropes of high school romances. Crush focuses on Rowan Blanchard as socially awkward and artsy Paige, who joins the track team in a spur of the moment decision to try to get closer to her crush; (un)fortunately, she gets paired with her crush’s younger sister, played by Moana voice actress Auli’i Cravalho. It’s a neat twist on your typical love triangle, with enough young star power to make its romances fun, fresh, and believable. Crush premieres on Friday, April 29th.
Saving Face
Hulu is apparently cornering the market on gay female romcoms this week, which seems like something worth highlighting. Though the 2020 Netflix hit The Half of It might be what most people know from writer-director Alice Wu for, she made waves back in 2004 with Saving Face. Like its successor, Saving Face was a radical romcom departure in how its love story centers on two Asian women. It’s a reminder that diverse voices are not new in Hollywood, and they have great stories to tell. Saving Face will be available to stream starting Sunday, May 1st.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Mamma Mia!
Remember when movies could just be silly? Mamma Mia! is a celebration of all things cheesy and fun, and it’s the perfect mid-2000s movie to return to if you’ve had any sort of stressful week. Between Meryl Streep letting her hair down, the joyful tunes of ABBA, and Pierce Brosnan’s eyebrow-raising singing abilities (or lack thereof), Mamma Mia! is goofy in the best way. Movie-musicals are few and far between these days, but let this one sweep you away on a Greek vacation filled with synth-pop disco. Mamma Mia! will be available to stream starting Sunday, May 1st.
What to watch on HBO Max
The Color Purple
For those of us who were reminded of just how great Steven Spielberg is at making movies with last year’s West Side Story, another strong Spielberg entry comes to streaming this week. The Color Purple is one of the director’s most moving efforts, and its cast is fascinating to look at in retrospect. Whoopi Goldberg has long been an icon, but she really broke through with her starring role as Celie, a woman who triumphs over extensive abuse and racism. She’s supported by a bombastic Oprah Winfrey as her daughter-in-law, Sofia. It remains a powerful story, led by powerful women. The Color Purple will be available to stream starting Sunday, May 1st.
The Staircase
If Mamma Mia! is too light for your weekly Colin Firth fare, then The Staircase should have you covered. The beloved British actor stars in this true-crime adaptation as Michael Peterson, a writer convicted of murdering his wife. The series doesn’t come down on either side of this surprisingly dense case, even including the making of the docuseries on Peterson’s life and trial. The ensemble cast of The Staircase runs deep: Toni Collette stars as Peterson’s late wife Kathleen, Michael Stuhlbarg serves as Firth’s defense lawyer, and French actress Juliette Binoche even finds her way into the series. The Staircase premieres Thursday, May 5th.
What to watch on Apple TV+
Shining Girls
Between The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men, and Top of the Lake, Elisabeth Moss has long been on the cutting edge of television talents and trends. This week, her newest starring vehicle, Shining Girls, bursts onto the scene. This trippy mystery follows Moss as Kirby, a newspaper archivist whose dreams of being a reporter were shattered years before, after she was the victim of an enigmatic attack. This trauma shifts her into a fascinatingly unreliable narrator, turning a potentially tired thriller into a far more complex story—one anchored by Moss’ commitment to the craziness. Shining Girls premieres Friday, April 29th.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
