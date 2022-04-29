News
New COVID subvariant detected in Twin Cities sewage, could outpace omicron strain now driving infections
Minnesota’s coronavirus cases continue to climb and a new omicron subvariant detected in the Twin Cities metro could push the rate of infections even higher.
The omicron subvariant BA.2 is responsible for almost all new infections, but another related subvariant — BA.2.12.1, which is even more contagious — has been detected in the Twin Cities, according to wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council.
Nevertheless, the current weekly average rate of new cases, at about 18 per 100,000 residents, is a fraction of the last peak the state experienced in January. That was the state’s worst surge of the more than two-year-old pandemic when more than 246 weekly infections per 100,000 people was recorded.
The 1,979 cases reported Friday are about 35 percent higher than a week ago. The weekly average rate of new cases has more than doubled since April began.
It is unclear how big of an undercount those case numbers are because so many people are now testing at home and those results are not reported to the state. Health officials recently stopped reporting test-positivity rates because fewer results are required to be reported.
Instead, health officials say cases per capita, hospital admissions and the presence of the coronavirus genetic material in sewage are more reliable measures of the state’s outbreak.
The Metropolitan Council reported Friday that omicron BA.2 is responsible for 97 percent of coronavirus genetic material in Twin Cities sewage. But BA.2.12.1, another omicron subvariant, has also been detected and has a “growth advantage” that could outpace BA.2.
Over the past year, coronavirus variants have tended to grow more contagious as the virus has evolved. But, so far, omicron and its subvariants have caused less severe disease and hospitalization and death rates have not been as high as earlier in the pandemic.
There were 276 patients hospitalized Friday including 22 in intensive care. That’s a 42 percent increase over early April, but the number of sickest patients has remained flat.
Minnesota also reported five more COVID-19 deaths Friday pushing the state’s death toll to 12,508 since March 2020. Those whose deaths were reported ranged in age from their late 50s to their early 90s.
All of the deaths reported Friday occurred in April. Three resided in private homes, one in long-term care and one was homeless, but sheltered.
Since the pandemic began, about 46 percent of Minnesota’s COVID-19 fatalities were residents of nursing homes and assisted living. Roughly 82 percent of those who’ve died were seniors age 65 and older.
Health officials say vaccines are the primary reason that rates of severe infection and death remain low. However, protection from vaccines wanes over time and everyone 12 and older is urged to get a booster.
Residents who are 50 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness are encouraged to get a fourth vaccine dose.
While 66 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial series of vaccines, only about 57 percent of the state’s vaccinated population has received a booster.
State data shows breakthrough cases continue to climb and now represent the majority of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Health officials say they expect breakthrough infections to climb as the majority of the population is vaccinated.
Minnesota has administered 9.8 million doses of vaccine, including 2.2 million boosters since vaccination began in December 2020.
News
Deirdre O’Connell On the Rewards of the Off-Broadway Life
Since 1986, Lucille Lortel has also been an award, one that salutes excellence in New York’s Off-Broadway arena. Come this Sunday, the 37th batch of Lucille Lortel Awards will be handed out—18 in all, amid much ceremony—at the NYU Skirball Center. One of the recipients already known turns out to be one of Off-Broadway’s most fiercely faithful. As George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theater, reasoned: “It would have been hard for us to find a more deserving actor than ‘Didi’ O’Connell to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.”
Didi did it all right, alright! The titian-haired, 68-year-old actress—otherwise billed as Deirdre O’Connell—spent five decades toiling contently and creatively in the low-budget vineyards of Off-Broadway. Her last vineyard was the Vineyard Theater in Lucas Hnath’s 2020 Dana H. That got her an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Lortel for Outstanding Solo Performance—plus a Special Citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It transferred uptown to Broadway’s Lyceum.
Decades literally separate O’Connell’s three Broadway appearances. She debuted there in 1986, playing Mollie Malloy, the wanton floozy who leaps out of a pressroom window, in a two-month run of The Front Page at Lincoln Center. In 2012, for an unexpectedly short one-month run at the Longacre Theater, she was mom to basketball’s Larry Bird in Magic/Bird. Then—last October and November—as Dana H., she said not a word but lip-synched 75 agonizing minutes to a recording.
This recording was of a woman (the playwright’s mother) recounting to a priest the five months of abuse she endured from an ex-con who abducted her when she was trying to bring him back from suicide attempts as the chaplin of a hospital. The docu-drama retelling of this event was wholly the playwright’s idea.
“Lucas saw me in Maria Irene Fornes’ play, Mud, at the Signature 1001 years ago,” O’Connell immodestly estimates, “and he was struck by how much I reminded him on a visceral level of his mother. He and the director, Les Waters, knew what the piece should be and had workshopped it a bit before they came to me. They sat down with me and described what they wanted to do. I had no idea whether I would be able to do it, number one, or how claustrophobic and terrible I would feel doing it, number two. I had to dive in without ever having seen anybody do it and without ever knowing I’d actually enjoy the feeling of it. I couldn’t tell. I knew I was going to have to do the labor of learning it before I knew whether it was something that I would like performing at all.”
Learning the text was no day in the country—or month, for that matter. It was “several months,” by her count. “I put the dialogue on a page—that’s how I’m used to learning it—then I learned it in my ear. The interesting, horrible, sorta neurological fact was I could spend a day learning two pages and then spend a day learning that equivalent by ear, and, when it came time to take everything and put it together, they would cancel each other out, shatter each other in my brain. I’d be left with nothing and think ‘This is an impossible thing.’ Then, gradually, my brain learned how to do it.”
A lip-synch coach (and sometime magician), Steve Cuiffo, helped her through it. “He was like a singing coach. He would sit patiently and listen to me do it—a lot—then he would point out really specific problems in trying to catch this lighting in a bottle. It was a million tiny technical things.”
O’Connell was Dana H. at four different venues—in L.A., Chicago, and finally New York at the Vineyard and Lyceum, each gig punctuated by periods of forgetfulness and arduous relearning.
She admits she’s amazed Dana H. made it to Broadway. “That didn’t seem possible. It didn’t even seem like a goal. Getting to the Vineyard was the goal, but, in the context of the pandemic and stopping for a year and a half, it was a delicious way to finish it. I didn’t feel like I was going back to something. I was walking straight into something I didn’t know anything about.”
The experience of this play has left a lovely afterglow with her, no doubt from the fact she met a challenge with a triumph. Such is the stuff that triggered the Lortel Lifetime Achievement prize.
Belatedly, she realized how much she loved Dana H. “A couple of days before we closed, I thought my heart would literally break and explode in my chest from sorrow or from the overwhelming fear of letting go of it. We can always say, ‘We’ll probably get to go to London with it,’ so we didn’t have to think this is the final time. I don’t think I could bear to think that.”
Four months on Broadway out of 50 years of theater might frustrate most actors. Not O’Connell. She’s comfortable with the loneliness of the short distance runner. “I’d much rather do two new plays in a year and get to work on the development process on a new piece of writing than do a long run on Broadway. That isn’t the life I want—to get to Broadway and make a lot of money.
“I don’t like doing things for a really, really long time. The idea of just signing a contract that would go for a year or two and know that I would be just doing that same thing scares me. I’ve managed to be comfortable not having very much money. I still have a rent-stabilized apartment, and, somehow, I’m resigned to it in a funny way. It was never my goal. Honestly, if I were a singer or a dancer, I would probably feel very differently. That would really be fun.”
She had no problem signing up for a limited run of The Front Page because she could see the light at the end of the tunnel. “It was a beautiful opportunity to be with all of these character guys who had been doing this sort of thing for a million years and could do it perfectly. Plus, I got to share a dressing room with Julie Hagerty. We did a Caesar Salad Tour of the Lincoln Center area. Every matinee day, we’d try another place. There were great Caesar salads in those days.”
The rub came with Magic/Bird, which had hopes of a long run. “Do you know what a scaredy-cat I am? I could not bring myself to sign a contract for a year, so I took a really big cut in pay.”
O’Connell’s fondest memories are located Off-Broadway and in regional theaters.
Etta Jenks, which she played for the Apple Corps Theater in 1988, has remained a primal favorite. “It was about a girl who comes to Los Angeles to be a movie star and becomes a porn star instead. The porn industry is where the story’s laid, but, basically, it’s about a woman’s journey into corruption and how she pulls herself out of it. It was an exciting piece of theater—very dark and very funny, with a lot of great parts. I loved playing that character. I just loved her.”
Another abiding love is Circle Mirror Transformation, which she did at Playwrights Horizons in 2009. “I still think of that dressing room as one of the happiest homes I’ve ever been in. What a combination of actors! We were all equally invested and scared and happy. That was a beautiful family. The thing about that dressing room—I always think, ‘Why can’t we just be back in that dressing room?’ Sometimes, we’ll get together and have drinks—but it’s not like that time between half-hour and when you go on. You’re in a different state of mind. You can’t capture it.”
There is no doubt about it: it’s the actor’s life for O’Connell. She loves and exudes it. “I do! I do! I guess that’s one of the things that I have really had to think about, getting this crazy thing that has the words ‘Lifetime’ and ‘Achievement’ on it. I don’t quite—really, truly, and no fake humility about it—understand the achievement, because so many people achieve this. You just put one foot in front of the other. And there are so many actors out there who do that.
“I sometimes feel like I’m a petri dish. What would it be like, if everything you ever learned about life, you learned from being in plays? It’s true. I’ll run across a word, and I’ll think, ‘Why do I know what that word means?’ And then I know. ‘Oh, yeah. Because I had it in a line one time.’”
News
First case of human bird flu infection confirmed in Colorado
By DAVID PITT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Colorado prison inmate has tested positive for bird flu in the first recent confirmed case of a human infected with the disease that has resulted in the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys, but federal officials say they still see little threat to the general public.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday evening that the man who tested positive had been in a prerelease program and was helping to remove chickens from an infected farm. The man, who was under age 40, reported fatigue for a few days but has since recovered, state health and CDC officials said in a statement.
The man was isolated and is being treated with an antiviral drug. Other people involved in the bird removal operation in Colorado have tested negative, but they are being retested out of an abundance of caution.
Despite the infection, the CDC considers the threat to the general public to be low because spread of the virus to people requires close contact with an infected bird.
Signals that could raise the public health risk might include multiple reports of virus infections in people from exposure to birds, or identification of spread from one infected person to a close contact. The CDC also is monitoring the bird flu virus for genetic changes, which could indicate the virus is adapting to spread more readily from birds to people or other mammals.
The current strain of bird flu, the H5N1, has been spreading among backyard and commercial chicken and turkey flocks in the U.S. since late February. Viruses have been found in U.S. commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states. More than 35 million chickens and turkeys have been killed and removed to avoid spread, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.
The CDC said it has tracked the health of more than 2,500 people who have been exposed to H5N1 virus-infected birds but that this was the only confirmed case to date.
The CDC said it was possible the man only had the virus present in his nose but that his body was not infected. Colorado public health officials say repeat testing on the man was negative for influenza. A nasal swab positive test result meets the agency’s criteria for considering it an infection.
“The appropriate public health response at this time is to assume this is an infection and take actions to contain and treat,” the CDC statement said.
News
Missouri hunters start applying in May for elk and black bear permits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missourians can apply for elk and bear hunting permits during the month of May.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering five permits to hunt bull elk in Missouri this fall. One permit will go to an area landowner and the other four permits will go to the general public.
400 permits will be issued for black bear hunting season, but only 40 black bears are allowed to be taken down during the season. 10 percent of black bear permits will be given to area landowners. All of the permits will be given out based on a random drawing.
The elk hunting season has a nine-day archery portion from October 15 to October 23 and a nine-day firearms portion from December 10 to December 18. The five permits are valid for both portions. Elk permit applications are $10. Those selected then buy the permit for $50. Only one elk is allowed to be harvested. The results of the drawing will be online by July 1. Click here for more information.
Missouri black bear hunting season is from October 17 to October 26. Black bear permit applications are $10 and each applicant must select one of three Black Bear Management Zones (BMZ). Those selected then buy the permit for $25. Each BMZ has a specific quota.
- BMZ 1: Permit quota of 200 issued with a harvest quota of 20 bears.
- BMZ 2: Permit quota of 150 issued with a harvest quota of 15 bears.
- BMZ 3: Permit quota of 50 issued with a harvest quota of 5 bears.
Click here for more information.
Deirdre O’Connell On the Rewards of the Off-Broadway Life
The Benefits Of Having Good Dental, Hearing, And Vision Care
4-40 to 2-20 Conversion Course – Becoming a Florida Insurance Agent
First case of human bird flu infection confirmed in Colorado
Missouri hunters start applying in May for elk and black bear permits
New COVID subvariant detected in Twin Cities sewage, could outpace omicron strain now driving infections
PHCS Health Insurance Quotes, Plans, and Company Review
8 victims of human trafficking rescued in St. Charles
Bitcoin Turns Bearish In The Short TermsAs Market Dives Into Extreme Fear
Seven Most Common Health Issues Experienced by Seniors
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations