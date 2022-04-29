News
New St. Charles County Police video shows fatal shooting
O’FALLON, Mo. – St. Charles County Police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting in January. They are releasing the footage now to be transparent with their investigation.
No charges will be filed. Prosecutors tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they believe the officers’ lives and the community’s safety were at risk.
The video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
O’Fallon officers were sent to the 500 block of Prentice Drive at around 11:00 am on January 23 to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. Ted Pech and his wife called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle sitting outside of their home. He described two people who appeared to be sleeping in a car.
“My wife noticed a car was sitting out here this morning but we didn’t think much of it,” Pech said. “About 10:30 a.m. I came out and noticed the car was running.”
The vehicle was blocking the caller’s driveway. An officer approached with his gun drawn.
A police dispatch broadcast included in the video sent by St. Charles County Police describes what happens next.
“There’s a white Honda Accord. The driver’s side has heavy damage, the vehicle is running. There’s a Black male on the passenger’s side passed out, possibly sleeping. It is partially blocking the driveway, no plates on the vehicle.”
The driver then sat up when officers tried to open the vehicle’s door the first time. They told him to open the door and he refused.
An officer broke the driver’s side window with his weapon he noticed that one of the people had a gun. That is when the driver of the vehicle put the car into reverse and slammed into a patrol car.
Officers then started shooting at the Honda as the driver tried to drive away. They fired several shots at the car.
The car made it to the intersection of Mexico Road and Aspen Pointe Drive before coming to a stop. Officers then surrounded the vehicle and told the teens to get out.
“Driver, show me your hands. Driver, show me your hands,” police can be heard yelling in the direction of the Honda. “Tell them to slowly exit.”
The passenger then surrendered to the police and was taken into custody. He has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
When officers approached the vehicle they found another 17-year-old in the driver’s seat. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Sara Brewner told FOX 2 that she witnessed the conclusion of the pursuit and said police attempted to keep the driver alive before the ambulance arrived. He was shot and the police took him to the hospital where he died.
The vehicle had been reported stolen in St. Louis County, according to a previous FOX 2 report. A gun was recovered from the scene.
Who has the edge? Ira Winderman’s Heat-76ers position-by-position breakdown and prediction
Strength in numbers again will be put to the test for the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs.
In the opening round, it was all for one, with four different leading scorers in five games, and all defensive eyes on Trae Young.
Erik Spoelstra’s team ultimately aced that test against the Atlanta Hawks.
This time, against the Philadelphia 76ers, a best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series that opens Monday at FTX Arena, the challenge figures to come in triplicate, based on the 76ers’ possibilities with center Joel Embiid and guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
For the Heat, the counter will be waves of bodies, waves of defensive pressure, and, likely, waves of fans attempting to maximize the homecourt advantage.
“I mean, they’re good,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said of the impending series. “They’re deep. They’re veterans. We are going to play grown men, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Considering Harden has yet to face the Heat in a 76ers uniform, and considering Heat center Bam Adebayo participated in only two of the season’s four meetings of the teams, the 2-2 series split offers limited insight into what comes next.
With the 76ers arriving with respect for the higher seed.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us,” forward Tobias Harris said.
Ultimately what will come next for the series winner is a spot in the Eastern Conference finals against the winner of the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks series that opens Sunday in Boston.
So how will it play out? Several matchups will be telling.
Center: This will be the prime focus, considering the ability of Embiid to dominate not only in the paint, but also with silky jumpers that range beyond the 3-point line. However, Embiid also is playing with a sprained right thumb that will require offseason surgery. Adebayo, while lacking such an offensive repertoire, offers the ability to switch on to any Philadelphia player, including Harden and Maxey. Edge: 76ers.
Power forward: A wildcard in the series could be the 76ers’ Harris, who has the tools to put together a breakout offensive performance but rarely does. On the other side is the Heat’s P.J. Tucker, who has his own ability to dominate on the defensive end. Considering the possibilities of crossmatches and the utilization of zone by both teams, it remains to be seen how much the two match up. Edge: Even.
Small forward: Jimmy Butler typically gets up for matchups against his former teams, with that edginess to transcend his friendship with Embiid. This is a matchup where Butler might need to approach the offensive levels he reached against the Hawks. While the 76ers’ Danny Green has championship pedigree, he largely was uneven against the Raptors. Matisse Thybulle could also come into play here. Edge: Heat.
Shooting guard: Maxey has been a revelation over the second half of the season, arguably Philadelphia’s second best player. Max Strus, by contrast, mostly is a complementary component for the Heat. Expect a crossmatch here as well. It is highly unlikely Strus winds up defending Maxey on a regular basis, if at all. Edge: 76ers.
Point guard: There was a point when Harden was a given when it came to winning his matchup. This is not that time. Like Butler, figure on Lowry getting up to play against his hometown 76ers, just as he did during the Raptors run to their 2019 NBA championship. Again, expect a possible crossmatch here, with Butler or possibly even Tucker the opening defender against Harden. Edge: Heat.
Bench: This could be the swing vote in the series. The 76ers have “sometimes” depth. The Heat thrive with their depth, be it Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin or Duncan Robinson. Worth watching here is how much, if at all, the 76ers go with a backup center. If they don’t, opportunities could be limited for the Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon, as was the case with his two minutes of action in Tuesday’s clincher against the Hawks. Edge: Heat.
Coach: Both the Heat’s Erik Spoelstra and 76ers’ Doc Rivers this season were named Top 15 coaches of all-time by their peers. So there will be quality on the sidelines. But the reality is that the most recent sample size favors Spoelsrta, including the way this season’s first round played out. Edge: Heat.
Intangibles: There are two primary elements here. First, the Heat hold homecourt advantage. And this could be a series where all seven games are required. Then there is the injury element, from Lowry’s hamstring strain to Butler’s knee soreness to Embiid’s thumb. Any attrition could sway the balance. Edge: Heat.
Prediction: Heat in six.
Heat vs. 76ers
(Best-of-7)
Game 1: Monday, FTX Arena, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Game 2: May 4, FTX Arena, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Game 3: May 6: Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: May 8, Wells Fargo Center, Time TBA, TV TBA
Game 5*: May 10, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TNT.
Game 6*: May 12, Wells Fargo Center, Time TBA, ESPN.
Game 7*: May 15, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TV TBA
* – If necessary.
(Note: No local television.)
DJ Bien-Aime: Jets supercharged their rebuild after knocking it out of the park on draft night
Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh walked triumphantly into the press conference after the first round on Thursday night.
Douglas and Saleh’s slick suits screamed business and there was a swagger to their struts.
When they sat down Saleh grinned and pointed at Douglas while whispering, “he’s awesome,” as his bright smile shined bright close to midnight.
And as the co-CEOs of the franchise fielded questions, they knew what was obvious.
The Jets hit a Barry-Bonds-in-2001-into-the-water-home-run on the first day of the NFL Draft.
Douglas’ excitement resembled a child who received their favorite present on Christmas as he couldn’t stop smirking every time Saleh answered a question.
Douglas’ three gifts to Jets nation: Cincinnati cornerback Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner, Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson and FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson.
Can’t get much better than that. This league is about playmakers and Gang Green managed to address three premium positions with elite talent.
Let’s start with Gardner.
The physical 6-2, 190-pound corner was viewed as the highest-rated CB prospect in the draft. He possesses all of the traits required to be a great in the NFL. He has elite speed to prevent explosive plays, he’s twitchy, he has ball skills as he finished with nine interceptions during his collegiate career. He has a dog-like mentality that’s required for the position.
That’s why Gardner never allowed a touchdown in college. Adding “Sauce” to Saleh’s defense should change the flavor of the Jets defense.
“He’s a great zone corner, he can play man, he can do it all,” Saleh said. “Football still comes down to third down, third and four, game on the line, everyone knows you’re in man coverage, everyone knows the ball is being thrown and who’s going to win. Sauce can do everything. He can play zone, he can play man, he can win in crunch time, he can run with the fastest guys, he can defend the biggest guys. He’s elite and really fortunate that we got him at four.”
The second playmaker is Wilson who has Michael Jackson-like dance moves off the line of scrimmage that tormented Big 10 cornerbacks. Then when he settled into his routes, his elite quickness caused defensive backs trouble.
Ask Purdue’s defense who Wilson barbecued for 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s another speed guy, he’s got the whole repertoire in terms of the route tree, he’s got great body control and he’s a lot stronger, you see him, and he looks a little slight, but he’s actually very strong,” Saleh said. “He plays the game very strong, he’s got great range, he’s got really good speed. So, he’s another guy that he can win one-on-one, which, obviously, when you look at Buffalo, New England, Miami, they’re man-to-man coverage teams and being able to add him to Corey [Davis] and Braxton [Berrios] and Elijah Moore and the rest of the receiver core.”
And the final playmaker is defensive end Johnson who was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after finishing with 7.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. The Jets had a top 8 grade on him and was in the mix with the No. 10 overall pick.
They went with Wilson, but as they watched Johnson fall, they knew they had a shot.
“We were very surprised he was there in the late 20′s,” Douglas said. “Coach and I got together and, probably around 15, let’s start trying to make a move to get him.”
Pick after pick brought them more time to find a trade partner to get Johnson.
And when the Ravens selected Iowa center Tyler Lindenbaum with the No. 25 overall pick, Douglas swooped in and traded the No. 35, No. 69, No. 163 overall picks to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 26 and No. 101 overall picks.
And they selected their edge rusher, who should improve the Jets pass rush that netted only 33 sacks in 2021.
The Johnson selection put a bow on a beautiful night that even the most optimistic Jets fan couldn’t have predicted.
And to be frank, there were 32 teams involved in the first round and Gang Green lapped the field as if they were Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.
There isn’t a single team in the NFL who can fix their mouths to say they had a better first round than the Jets.
You can’t win a championship in the offseason, but it sure feels like the Jets did something groundbreaking as it appears Gang Green has supercharged their rebuild.
Ladies and gentlemen: welcome to competence. These are not the same old Jets.
Jets grab Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner with No. 4 pick: ‘This is where I want to be’
Got too much sauce. That’s too much sauce.
Welcome to the future of the Jets defensive back room as Gang Green selected Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick Thursday night.
“This is where I want to be. I want to be a New York Jet,” Gardner said. “It’s a blessing to be able to be a part of something special.”
Outside of the fact Gardner was drafted No. 4 overall, he should quickly curry favor with the fanbase based on the fact that legendary Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of his favorite players.
“That’s the main thing I know when I think about the Jets, I think about Darrelle Revis. He used to just be one of my favorite cornerbacks in the league. I still watch him till this day…He was a competitor. I was just watching his tape versus Calvin Johnson. He was one of the only guys that was able to shut Calvin Jackson down.”
Being a first round pick and praising Revis is the easiest way for Jet fans to love a player.
Adding Gardner is a match made in heaven. He’s an excellent prospect and fits what the Jets love to do, which is run man on money downs, an aspect Gardner thrives in.
Gardner was viewed as the highest-rated corner prospect in the draft. He is a physical 6-2, 190-pound player who has elite speed to prevent explosive plays. He finished with nine interceptions during his collegiate career.
Opposing offenses barely targeted Gardner in his last college year because receivers rarely shook free while he was guarding them. He constantly frustrated receivers by blanketing them and leaving little space for them to create.
In fact, his coverage skills were so elite that he went his whole college career without allowing a touchdown in coverage.
Zero. Nada.
And coming to the NFL, Gardner wants to continue that streak, which won’t be easy to replicate, but he has a strong conviction that he can.
“I feel like I can. I made sure I put all the extra work in. Study film a lot leading up to the game week,” Gardner said. “Doing the little things right, staying consistent with my technique, and I just feel like that was the result of it. I feel like I’ll be able to keep it up.”
Drafting Gardner should drastically improve the talent level in the room that now features D.J. Reed, Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols.
On paper, the cornerback room went from solid to extremely talented this offseason.
This is an entirely different group compared to 2021, when the Jets were 29th in pass defense allowing 259 yards per game. The pass defense stat line looked like a Pro Bowl season for a quarterback as they gave up 4,682 yards, 28 touchdowns and a passer rating of 103.
That wasn’t all on the cornerbacks, but it wasn’t like they were preventing it.
And in a division with the Dolphins’ duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle along with the Bills’ pair of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, the Jets had to upgrade.
Now the Jets can combat those weapons with Gardner and Reed along with the other options, a challenge Gardner is ecstatic for.
“Most definitely,” Gardner said. “I’m gonna just keep working hard so that way I’ll be able to handle those tough tasks.”
