Number Of Bitcoin Millionaires On The Rise As Accumulation Continues

Bitcoin millionaires are now a widely understood term. This has grown from the massive surge in the price of the digital asset which has continued to decrease the number of BTC required to be a millionaire. A number of bitcoin millionaires had lost their status when the price of the digital asset had declined. However, as bitcoin is recovering, these millionaires have been growing in number but data shows that the increase in price is not the only driver.

Accumulation Is The Name Of The Game

The price of bitcoin had declined significantly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This had seen a considerable number of bitcoin millionaires lose their status. But since then, there have been more investors being added to the millionaires’ list.

Santiment notes in a new report that the number of bitcoin addresses had been on a steady increase since the way between Russia and Ukraine had started. Not only had the number of addresses been on the rise but whale addresses have been rising. These addresses which hold between 10 to 100k BTC on their balances which were either existing or new had been able to reclaim their millionaire status.

🦈🐳 The number of #Bitcoin addresses has been increasing since the #RussianUkrainianWar began. Since then, there are 1,629 shark and whale addresses holding between 10 to 100k that are either new or have returned to this millionaire (or above) status. 📈https://t.co/08ytC3aMhW pic.twitter.com/9Ts70gdfHJ — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 27, 2022

Usually, the obvious culprit for the number of bitcoin millionaires growing can be a surge in price. This drastically increases the value of the tokens held. However, with the price of BTC now making any significant recoveries recently, there is another reason for this and that has been accumulation.

The chart from Santiment shows that these investors have been accumulating BTC at an accelerated rate. This accumulation had seen a sharp increase at the end of March before falling but the whales are once again picking up momentum as the month of April draws to a close.

So instead of regaining their millionaire status by waiting for the price of BTC to go up, these whales have been buying more coins. This also follows the recent trend of daily active addresses picking up on the network. Network transaction volume is also up in this regard.

Bitcoin Turning Bullish

Bitcoin had lost its footing at $40,000 earlier in the week. This had caused a stir among bears as they tried to drag down the price of the asset. BTC had continued to hold above its $36,000 support level, serving as a bounce point for its recent recovery.

BTC trading in the mid $39,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Currently, bitcoin is trading above the 5-day moving average. An indicator that proves that investors are now willing to purchase the digital asset higher than the prices they bought days ago. This can often spell a shift in sentiment for investors but only for the very short term.

BTC still needs to hold above $39,500 though as this remains a critical spot for it. A failure to secure the price above this point could see the digital asset retest the $35,000 in the coming days before any sign of recovery is registered.

Featured image from Altcoin Buzz, chart from TradingView.com