Connect with us

Blockchain

Number Of Bitcoin Millionaires On The Rise As Accumulation Continues

Published

41 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin whale
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Bitcoin millionaires are now a widely understood term. This has grown from the massive surge in the price of the digital asset which has continued to decrease the number of BTC required to be a millionaire. A number of bitcoin millionaires had lost their status when the price of the digital asset had declined. However, as bitcoin is recovering, these millionaires have been growing in number but data shows that the increase in price is not the only driver.

Accumulation Is The Name Of The Game

The price of bitcoin had declined significantly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This had seen a considerable number of bitcoin millionaires lose their status. But since then, there have been more investors being added to the millionaires’ list.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Futures Basis Nears One-Year Lows, How Will This Affect BTC?

Santiment notes in a new report that the number of bitcoin addresses had been on a steady increase since the way between Russia and Ukraine had started. Not only had the number of addresses been on the rise but whale addresses have been rising. These addresses which hold between 10 to 100k BTC on their balances which were either existing or new had been able to reclaim their millionaire status.

Usually, the obvious culprit for the number of bitcoin millionaires growing can be a surge in price. This drastically increases the value of the tokens held. However, with the price of BTC now making any significant recoveries recently, there is another reason for this and that has been accumulation.

The chart from Santiment shows that these investors have been accumulating BTC at an accelerated rate. This accumulation had seen a sharp increase at the end of March before falling but the whales are once again picking up momentum as the month of April draws to a close.

So instead of regaining their millionaire status by waiting for the price of BTC to go up, these whales have been buying more coins. This also follows the recent trend of daily active addresses picking up on the network. Network transaction volume is also up in this regard. 

Bitcoin Turning Bullish

Bitcoin had lost its footing at $40,000 earlier in the week. This had caused a stir among bears as they tried to drag down the price of the asset. BTC had continued to hold above its $36,000 support level, serving as a bounce point for its recent recovery.

BTC trading in the mid $39,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Currently, bitcoin is trading above the 5-day moving average. An indicator that proves that investors are now willing to purchase the digital asset higher than the prices they bought days ago. This can often spell a shift in sentiment for investors but only for the very short term.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Drops To $38K After Amazon Retraction On Accepting BTC Payments

BTC still needs to hold above $39,500 though as this remains a critical spot for it. A failure to secure the price above this point could see the digital asset retest the $35,000 in the coming days before any sign of recovery is registered.

Featured image from Altcoin Buzz, chart from TradingView.com

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Litecoin Drops 87% Trading Volume In Q1 2022

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Litecoin
google news

The interest in cryptocurrencies continues to wane in 2022, as does Litecoin’s popularity. The trading volume of Litecoin was eight times lower in the first quarter of 2022 than it was in the first quarter of 2021. 

For example, the trading volume from January to March 2022 was around $82 billion, 87% less than in Q1 2021. In the first quarter of  2021, the trading volume was  $674.9 billion. Litecoin (LTC) trading volume crashed by more than $590 billion in quarterly comparison.

Related Reading | ApeCoin (APE) Is Now The Biggest Metaverse Token, Edging AXS, MANA, SAND

The sharp decline in Litecoin’s value results from the negative crypto market sentiment. The price dropped 70% from its highest point, $412, attained back in May 2021.

LTC started the day in green with a 1.72 increase, currently trading at $102.37 | Source: LTC/USD price chart from Tradingview.com

The most popular stablecoin pair for Litecoin’s native LTC was the United State Dollar Tether (USDT) in the first quarter of 2022.

Litecoin Month Wise Comparison Of Trading Volume

January 2021 was the month of Litecoin, with a trading volume of  $284.52 billion. LTC hit a single-day high of $17.99 billion. But in January 2022, LTC trading volume dropped by 89%. The coin’s approximately trading volume was $31.48 billion, with a single-day high of $2.09 billion.

Similarly, February 2021 also performed well. The trading volume of Litecoin reached around $257.49 billion, with a single-day high of $16.57 billion. However, in February 2022, the coin performance dropped by 90% compared to Feb 2021. As a result, the single-day high of Feb 2022 was $1.68 billion. 

Litecoin saw a decline in trading volume in March 2021 compared to January and February 2021. The total trading volume for March was $132.91 billion, with a single-day high of $8.08 billion. LTC trading volume was $24.98 for March 2022 with a single-day high of $1.35 billion, 81% less than March 2021.

On January 1, 2022, Litecoin opened at $146.54. On January 2, the coin reached its quarterly high of $152.94. The closing of the first quarter was $123.72. Overall a 15% decrease in Litecoin’s opening and closing price in Q1 2022.

Related Reading | Dogecoin Plummets As Investors’ Doubts After Musk Twitter Takeover Unfold

For comparison purposes, on January 1, 2021, Litecoin opened at $124.67 per coin. On Feb 20, LTC reached its quarterly high of $245.96. The closing of the first quarter of 2021 was at $197.5. Litecoin performed well during the first quarter with a 58% spike. 

LTC $100 Support Is Under Attack

Litecoin has been trading down for most of the past year. In November, LTC was below $300 after it couldn’t stay above that level. The coin has been testing the $100 level since January. However, the overall sentiment in the crypto market is still bearish. This cryptocurrency has been making lower highs, which is a bad sign, but the $100 support zone is still holding.

There was a spike in activity in wallets holding more than $100k a week ago. That didn’t cause the price of Litecoin to go up, though. Instead, it stayed bearish and kept going down. Yesterday, the sellers failed to break below the $100 support level. That was a good sign. But today, the pressure is still bearish, so the digital asset might see a breakout to the downside.

                 Featured image from Pixabay and chart from Tradingview.com

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 119,450,685 USD Transferred From Xapo to Coinbase

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 119,450,685 USD Transferred From Xapo to Coinbase
google news
Bitcoin News
  • The transaction took place on Thu, April 28 2022, at around 07:48:07 UTC.
  • The number of whales is rising in lockstep with the value of their Bitcoin holdings.

When Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the green on April 28, the chances of an upward breakthrough increased every day as the US Dollar strengthened. As a result, the price of BTC fell below $38,000 on two separate occasions in the past two weeks before swiftly regaining its previous level of $40,000. Similarly, the price of ETH has risen from below $2800.

The on-chain data generation during these oscillations is intriguing. In addition, the number of unique addresses for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) increased as their values remained at support levels. Despite fears of a market collapse, the two major cryptocurrencies have remained at their respective support levels for many weeks.

Whale Alert

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the number of Bitcoin addresses has been steadily increasing, according to on-chain analytics company Santiment. In the previous two months, there have been 1,629 shark and whale addresses with 10k to 100k BTC. Most interestingly, the whale addresses are either brand new or have reverted to millionaire status in the last several years. As a result, the number of whales is rising in lockstep with the value of their Bitcoin holdings.

Whale Alert examines and interprets data from many blockchains before being stored in a single standard format. A massive transfer of 3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) from Xapo to Coinbase has been recorded. An analytics and monitoring business called Whale Alert also reported the transaction was worth $119,450,685 USD. According to data from Whale Alert, the transaction took place on Thu, April 28 2022, at around 07:48:07 UTC.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Trades Above $40K Once Again, Will This Time Be Different?

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin has returned to the $40,000 levels as it bounced back from the high area of around $30,000. The first crypto by market cap managed to hold off the bears and retraced some of this week’s losses.

Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Faces Key Challenge, Why Fresh Decline Still Possible

At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $40,200 with a 3% profit in the last 24-hours.

BTC moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

The general sentiment in the market seems pessimistic as Bitcoin remains rangebound in higher timeframes. The cryptocurrency has been trading in the $30,000s to the $60,000s area, and in a tighter range over the past months.

Unable to break above local resistance, located at $45,000 and $48,000, market participants seem to have lost conviction over short-term appreciation unless BTC’s price can break above those levels.

According to a recent market update posted by Material Indicators (MI), in the current BTC’s price range, the area between $36,500 and $40,500 is the most critical. These levels operate as a consolidation range and as a zone that has a “marked prior accumulation phase and distribution”.

In other words, those levels have been important for Bitcoin because they provide clues on potential price action. As seen below, since 2021, when the cryptocurrency reaches these levels either trends upwards to the top of its range (around $69,000) or goes lower to re-test support.

In order to discover BTC’s current phase, MI analysts looked at the cryptocurrency’s heatmap along with three important moving averages. The first is the 100-day moving average located at around $36,000, the second is the 200 moving average at around $21,000, and the third is the 50-moving average at around $45,000.

Showing the chart below, the analysts said:

Zooming in slightly to the 3 Day chart reveals that 3-Day 50MA crosses below the 100 3-Day MA have triggered rallies and interaction with the 3-Day 200 MA has either led to a rally or breakdown to the macro bottom. BTC has checked all of those boxes this week.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
Source: Material Indicators via Twitter

Bitcoin About To See More Losses?

The macro-economic outlook spells further losses for Bitcoin and other risk-on assets. Therefore, the analysts said the situation could get “worse”.

Material Indicators stated that BTC’s current price action could be a way for large investors to increase their short positions before a re-test of the macro bottom around the 200-day moving average. Therefore, they advised market participants to be cautious. They added:

Until #BTC reclaims the key moving averages these are considered distribution rallies used to sell the rip or add to short positions. Expect more volatility coming into the Monthly close/open.

From MI’s analysis, leverage traders should be careful of upcoming volatility or should check their expectations of an immediate reclaim of the top of the range.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Futures Basis Nears One-Year Lows, How Will This Affect BTC?

At the same time, a large portion of the market seems to be expecting more downside. An increase in short positions could make these participants vulnerable to a long-short squeeze and push Bitcoin into previous highs.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.