Finance
Obamacare Vs Affordable Care Act
When you ask people on the street a question about Obamacare versus the Affordable Care Act the answer reveals that many people are adamantly against Obamacare but are for the Affordable Care Act – yet, they’re one and the same thing. For years now, we’ve been bombarded with conflicting information, promises, opinions, legal challenges, and more, and the verdict is still out. Whether you’re for Obamacare, against it, or still confused about what it really is, turmoil in the marketplace will continue for years to come.
Here’s what we know for sure:
You have to enroll in a qualified health insurance plan or pay a penalty
Unless you qualify for subsidies, and even if you do, you’ll likely have higher than expected out-of-pocket expenses.
Health insurance was supposed to get better, and cheaper, right? Perhaps for some, but it looks as if employees are feeling the burden. According to Aflac’s 2015 Workforces Report, companies are continuing to shift the cost of healthcare to employees:
31 percent increased employee’s’ share of their premiums
30 percent increased copay amounts
21 percent switched to high deductible plans with HSAs
Some even dropped coverage for partners and spouses.
These figures translate into more out-of-pocket costs for employees. If you’re feeling the burden, it may be time to look at alternative solutions. Changing plan types may not provide enough financial protection. Regardless of what type of coverage you are interested in, individual or company sponsored there are somethings you can do right now to protect yourself financially.
Many people can’t afford the Gold and Silver plans for their families, opting instead for high deductible Bronze plans in order to keep their premiums affordable. What happens when they get sick or injured? Their insurance won’t kick in until their deductible has been met.
With an average 2015 deductible for a family enrolled in a Bronze plan being $10,545, the Affordable Care Plan is far from affordable. This leaves many in a very uncomfortable financial situation. One solution may be a pre-tax health care saving plan. The plan can divert monies pre-tax into a savings account that can be used to pay health care cost. Talk to your company’s human resources department to see if they can set it up for you. If not go to a qualified CPA to set one up.
The key here is preparation be prepared to cover the out of pocket cost when injury or accidents happen.
Finance
Home Insurance Costs – You Can Spend Less For Complete Coverage
There are many home insurance costs you must think about. Actually owning a home is not as easy as it seems in our dreams. A House is one of the basic needs of people. As what was has been said, a house cannot be called a home when there is no one living there.
A house also needs an insurance policy. Protection from any accident when occurs such as fire, theft, disaster such as flood or earthquakes. But before choosing a policy, it is more essential to establish your home’s replacement cost. A civil engineer or a builder can provide the best estimate for your home.
The basic home insurance policy may not promise the insurer to entirely replace your home although. There are some home insurance plans who offer entirely replacement but the insurance rate or cost is higher in premium.
There are lots of homeowners who have wasted their money for their home insurance for the reason they forgot to ask for a discount. Remember, insurance businesses are very competitive and since there are hundreds of them, each company have their own strategy on how to gain lots of insurer or customers.
Bear in mind that your insurer is to restore you financially and your job is to prove your losses to get what you need when in time of claims. So always be careful to read the policy carefully and understand what you have sign before buying home insurance.
When you ask regarding the average cost of the home insurance, that depends on what state, likelihood of natural disaster occur and how much worth of the home. Be sure to obtain in your home insurance to cover the natural disaster, third party injuries or theft.
Keeping ones home safe and sound is important and that can be done in relative ease when you install a burglar alarms which is the most common reasons for loss of belongings or damages to property. Having an alarm for theft at home is an effective way to reduce the likelihood of being broken into.
As most people know that fire is another reason for house insurance and to prevent it from spreading, one should install fire alarm in their house and your house must have at least one fire extinguisher. Usually kitchens are the likely room for fire to start so you need to put one fire extinguisher.
If you want to ensure everything then that would be a great idea but you have to shop around first so you can compare the price or cost and the home insurance policy where your needs can be cope up. It is a little bit time consuming but by exploring is where you can save your money.
The cost of home insurance depends on what kind of home insurance deal you want, how big your house and also the things inside your house is if you want them to cover in your home insurance and of course, your budget for that kind of insurance.
A simple tip to reduce the risk of an accident is to make sure to switch off all your electrical items when you leave your house or home. Aside from decreasing your risk in fire you also can save your electric bill at same time.
Always do some researches for the insurer’s record for their claims and services as well as their financial stability to have peace of mind.
Finance
Compare Health Insurance Plans – Get Affordable Health Insurance!
Although it’s not technically required, most of us need a good, affordable health insurance plan, especially with the rising cost of health care today. If you’re currently in the market for a good health insurance plan, the best approach is to compare health insurance plans.
We should look for the best coverage first and the best price second; however, it’s possible to find the best coverage at the best price if you take the time to compare health insurance plans. There are three factors to consider when you begin to compare health insurance plans to find the most affordable one for you. You want to think about your budget, the medical expenses you can insure and those you can leave out, and deductibles.
First, find out what your monthly payment will be. Is it a payment you can afford? If it’s a payment that’s going to stretch your budget a bit, is the coverage worth it, i.e., is it coverage that you’re most likely going to use?
Second, find out what kind of expenses you can insure. You may save money by just insuring the medical needs for which you’re most likely going to seek medical attention.
Third, ask about deductibles. How much money are you going to have to pay out of your own pocket before your health insurance plan will start to pick up the bill? Once you meet that deductible, exactly how much of the cost will your health insurance plan cover? Also ask about health providers that are considered out-of-network. Does the health insurance plan you’re interested in have a network of doctors that will be cheaper? If you see a doctor who’s considered out-of-network, how much more will you be required to pay? How much of the cost will your health insurance plan cover if the doctor is out-of-network?
It’s important to compare health insurance plans when you’re in the market for affordable health insurance.
Finance
7 Top Things That You Need to Understand Before Leasing a Van
With so many people willing to pay little for their favorite vans instead of buying them, vehicle leasing has become a hyped thing. This is probably because people who are opting for leasing get to avoid long-term responsibility involved in owning a van. Vehicle leasing can be a fun way to drive luxuriously without even being clung to obligations.
Even though, there are so many benefits that are provided by vehicle leasing, a wrong deal can make the experience bitter. While you decide to consider this option, there are a few things that you should be aware of. Here are a few of them;
1. The rates, models, maintenance charges and options available should be compared. A lot of companies offer different rates, so you need to be a little careful, particularly when you are leasing for business purpose.
2. When you compare the prices, ensure that have collected sufficient information about the same model in order to avoid any sort of disparity. Besides, this will help you receive the best vehicle leasing quote.
3. You should also keep in mind the length of your contract. While the agreement is signed ensure that right time duration is specified there, so that any loss in the future can be avoided.
4. Additionally, maintenance charges should be thoroughly compared. Beware of being befooled in case you lease a vehicle that sucks all your money juts for its maintenance. It is better to opt for companies who cover the majority of the maintenance charges.
5. Also, when you lease a van do not just compare the initial or the monthly costs, but consider the total cost in order to have the right idea. Sometimes, the monthly cost can be lesser than the others.
6. You need to compare the mileage agreement too in case you wish to receive maximum output that is lesser than the investment of fuel. Well, this is an important step when you are leasing a van for your business needs.
7. The papers, contract and agreements associated with your lease company should be read carefully. Make sure you understand all the terms and conditions well in order to avoid any confusion. In the crowd of so many you are likely to find many sweet talkers. It is you who need to find out the right one for yourself.
Most people are unaware about the advantages of vehicle leasing over buying. Vehicle lease provides lower depreciation risks. Also, lowers up-front charges.
