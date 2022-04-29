News
Orioles to promote No. 9 prospect Kyle Bradish, centerpiece of Dylan Bundy trade, to start Friday vs. Red Sox
The Orioles will promote right-hander Kyle Bradish, their most major league-ready pitching prospect, to start Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards, two sources with direct knowledge of the team’s plans confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.
Bradish, 25, was one of four right-handed pitching prospects Baltimore acquired in December 2019 when it traded former first-round draft pick Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels and has long been considered the top arm in that quartet. In his past seven starts at Triple-A Norfolk, a span that began last September, Bradish has allowed four earned runs in 35 innings — a 1.03 ERA — with 41 strikeouts against nine walks and one home run allowed.
Bradish, Baltimore’s No. 9 prospect according to Baseball America, will be the second Oriole to debut this season, joining reliever Félix Bautista. He takes the rotation spot of Chris Ellis, who made only two starts in place of ace John Means (Tommy John surgery) before landing on the injured list himself with right shoulder inflammation.
Among the Orioles’ pitching prospects, he trails only Grayson Rodriguez — the game’s top minor league arm — and dynamic left-hander DL Hall. But he beat both of them majors, having spent most of 2021 at Triple-A, while Rodriguez is getting his first taste of that level this spring and Hall is working his way back from an elbow injury suffered last year with Double-A Bowie.
In spring training, Bradish showcased his preparedness for the majors, throwing a pair of scoreless two-inning appearances opposite lineups of New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies regulars. Between those outings, his fastball, coming from an over-the-top release point, got up to 97.5 mph, according to Statcast, and averaged about 96 mph. Five of the eight swings taken against his upper-80s slider were whiffs.
He briefly stayed in Florida as the minor league season began to continue stretching out, making his 2022 debut a week into the Triple-A season. He pitched progressively deeper in each of his three starts with Norfolk this year, throwing 87 pitches in six innings on Friday. Speculation about a potential call-up increased Wednesday, when he was listed as the Tides’ starter but instead had his outing pushed to Friday, the first time he was scheduled to pitch on more than four days’ rest.
Half of the Orioles’ return for Bundy has now reached the major leagues. Bradish, the Angels’ fourth-round pick in 2018 out of New Mexico State University, follows reliever Isaac Mattson, a 26-year-old who made his debut in 2021 but since has been removed from Baltimore’s 40-man roster. He was sharing Norfolk’s rotation with Kyle Brnovich, 24, before Brnovich went on the injured list with a right elbow sprain. Zach Peek, 23, has a 3.84 ERA across three levels of Baltimore’s system over the past two seasons, beginning this year at Double-A.
MASNsports.com was the first to report Bradish’s promotion.
Baltimore Sun reporter Andy Kostka contributed to this article.
News
Malik Beasley suggests Timberwolves should have won this series in five games. ‘We should be resting, just like Golden State’
Despite trailing a best-of-7-games series 3-2, putting their backs against the wall and their season on the brink of elimination, the Timberwolves still are not lacking for confidence — at least not publicly.
“We’re waiting for (Friday’s Game 6), then it’ll be a Game 7 and then go straight to Golden State,” Minnesota guard Malik Beasley said. “That’s how we feel. We feel confident and ready to get it done.”
That was one of three times Beasley brought up the Warriors — who finished off Denver in five games Wednesday to secure its place in the Western Conference semifinals, where it’ll meet either Memphis or Minnesota. Beasley thinks that should already have been determined.
“We honestly think it should be 4-1 right now,” Beasley said. “We should be resting, just like Golden State.”
The Wolves have given away two large second-half leads in this series. Had they closed both, they could have dispatched of Memphis in five games. But they didn’t.
“We made some mistakes. We’re a young team. We got to learn from it and bounce back,” Beasley said. “We feel confident and we’re going to get (Friday’s game) and take one game at a time.”
Because the Wolves, Beasley noted, aren’t yet ready to go home. Beasley knows how his calendar looks at the moment: Game 6 on Friday in Minnesota, Game 7 on Sunday in Memphis, then Game 1 on Tuesday in San Francisco.
“So we’re ready to play and we’re going to continue to keep going,” Beasley said. “It’s going to be a quick turnaround when we play Golden State.”
BOUNCEBACK BEASLEY?
After a scintillating start to the series, Beasley has struggled to get going offensively.
The sharpshooter made four three-ponters en route to a 23-point showing in Minnesota’s Game 1 victory. Since then, he’s averaging just 6.5 points a game, shooting 39 percent from the field and 33 percent from deep. Beasley has played fewer than 15 minutes in each of the past two games.
He noted it’s been difficult to get going from the outside because Memphis is closing out so hard on him on the perimeter. After trying 10 triples in Game 1, he has taken just 12 total over the past four games combined.
“I have to make sure if I have a shot, I have a shot, but if not, make the right play and get to the hole,” Beasley said. “They shrink the paint a lot, so get out, hit threes or hit the other guy that’s open.”
Beasley likened his predicament to that of Grizzlies star shooter Desmond Bane.
“We don’t want him making any threes, and they don’t want me making no threes,” Beasley said. “So I’ve got to play into that and learn how to make the right reads if I get the ball.”
The early postseason struggles haven’t shaken Beasley’s confidence in his shot.
“Just got to get some up,” he said, “and get better looks.”
INJURY UPDATE
Memphis will be without Steven Adams, who the team announced entered health and safety protocols on Thursday. Adams has played sparingly since he struggled against Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 1. The Grizzlies are also likely to be sans defensive wing Ziaire Williams, who is doubtful with knee soreness.
News
Cardinals’ Arenado, Cabrera suspended after brawl with Mets
ST. LOUIS — The MLB suspended Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado for two games and pitcher Genesis Cabrera for one for their roles in a benches-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets at Bush Stadium.
Unless appealed, the suspensions of Arenado and Cabrera are scheduled to be effective Thursday night, when the Cardinals are scheduled to host the Arizona Diamondbacks. If either Arenado or Cabrera decides to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.
The Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the Cardinals’ 10-5 victory.
Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Génesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season — including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.
New York appeared to retaliate a half-inning later against Arenado, who reached four times and drove in three runs. López zipped a 94 mph fastball near his head, and Arenado began yelling for López to “do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.
In addition to Arenado and Cabrera’s suspensions, three players received undisclosed fines for their actions on Wednesday. Mets pitcher Yoan López was fined for contributing to the incitement of the incident. Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals and Taijuan Walker of the Mets were also fined for participating in the incident while being on the Injured List.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
News
Two Cardinals suspended, Mets fined for bench-clearing brawl
MLB has meted out its punishments for Wednesday’s brouhaha in St. Louis, and the league office largely agreed with the Mets’ view that the Cardinals instigated and escalated.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado was suspended two games for “contributing to the incitement of the incident,” also known as barking at Mets reliever Yoan Lopez and then shoving Mets catcher Tomas Nido.
Lopez, who threw up and in at Arenado after four Mets were plunked over two games, was fined.
Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera was suspended one game for helping coach Stubby Clapp yank Pete Alonso to the ground.
All three were also fined, along with Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty and Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker, who were both fined for rushing the field while on the injured list.
Clapp was not fined. Alonso was irate with Clapp and Cabrera for pulling him to the ground.
“I thought that was kind of cheap, going from behind. If you want to hold me back, you want to restrain me, go at me like a man,” Alonso said Wednesday.
“I’m a big strong guy,” Alonso said. “They don’t know my temper. If I wanted to put somebody in the hospital, I easily could. But I was just out there trying to protect my guys.”
Lopez and Mets manager Buck Showalter have denied that the pitch at Arenado was intentional.
