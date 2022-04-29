News
Other voices: One practical way for Florida to prepare for sea-level rise
TAMPA BAY –Florida has a climate change challenge. Seas are rising and hurricanes keep on coming. The state, with more than 1,300 miles of coastline, has to figure out how to keep that water out of places it isn’t supposed to be, including our neighborhoods, businesses and living rooms.
There is no single solution, no magic bullet. And some of the change is already baked in, no matter the amount of greenhouse gasses pumped into the atmosphere going forward. We will need to embrace new technologies and innovative engineering. In Florida, that will take many forms, but one thing for sure, it will mean building stronger sea walls. And lots of them.
Sea walls protect homes in communities all over Florida and Tampa Bay. Without them, storms and waves would pull many coastal neighborhoods into the sea. The concrete and metal walls guard multi-million dollar mansions on Davis Islands and Tierra Verde and more modest abodes in Crystal River and Apollo Beach. They have been around for decades, silent sentries helping families live out the Florida dream of living next to the water.
Sea walls aren’t ideal. They come with their own complications, from increasing erosion to damaging sea beds. And they cannot be our only protection against rising seas. But they are proven effective at keeping water at bay — and they aren’t going anywhere. They protect too many homes and businesses that too many people rely on, including the taxes generated from those properties.
Sure, the state will have to make hard decisions about retreating from a few highly vulnerable coastal areas. About 40 percent of St. Petersburg, for example, is vulnerable to storm surge from a mere Category 1 hurricane. But in the short term don’t expect a massive migration away from the water. As seas rise and hurricanes threaten, the question isn’t how to get rid of sea walls, but how to build better ones. The good news is that efforts are already under way.
Going forward, sea walls promise to be higher, stronger, more durable and better designed to absorb waves and reduce damage to sea beds, the Miami Herald’s Alex Harris reported in her close-up look at sea walls and mangroves. Some concrete sea walls already contain fiber-reinforced polymer instead of steel rebar. The polymer is twice as strong and about one-quarter as heavy as steel, and it doesn’t corrode. It’s about 15 percent more expensive than rebar, but it should last longer in a salty environment, prolonging the life of the sea wall.
Researchers are experimenting with different concrete mixes to help promote coral growth. Others are using sea water in the concrete mix to cut down on fresh water use. In Miami Dade, new seawalls also require a pile of rocks — known as riprap — as their base. Also, look for a LEGO-type approach to some sea walls where additional bricks are easily added to an existing sea wall in future years. “This is the time for innovation,” one researcher told the Miami Herald. Exactly. We can’t keep doing the same things and expecting the same results, not with seas on the rise.
And what about mangroves? They can help in some circumstances. They play a role in softening the waves created by hurricanes and other storms, but only if they are in the right place and in enough quantity. One researcher told the Herald that mangroves need to be at least 100 meters long to dissipate waves. That’s a mangrove that stretches the length of a football field out into the water. We should protect existing mangroves and grow more of them, but we have built too many homes in too many vulnerable areas to rely on mangroves alone for storm protection.
The most aggressive carbon reduction schemes won’t do much to keep Florida’s seas from rising by 2 feet by 2060. That’s not to say we should give up on mitigating climate change. But we cannot ignore reality. The seas will rise, and local and state governments need to take practical steps now to brace for the impact. Innovation and technology, in their many forms, will play a leading role. One small way that is already happening is in building better sea walls.
— The Tampe Bay Times
Cardinals welcome 50 millionth fan at Busch Stadium, breaking record
ST. LOUIS — Busch Stadium reached a landmark achievement: its 50 millionth fan entered the stadium at Thursday’s home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The impressive number is the total number of fans since the newest Busch Stadium opened its doors 16 years ago, in April of 2006. The stadium is now the fastest any park has gotten to that number in the county.
“It’s really a major milestone for the fan base. It’s all about them,” said Joe Strohm, vice president of ticket sales.
Strohm said 80% of their games at Busch have had more than 40,000 fans.
“It’s why we can compete year in and year out for a championship on the field. We are the sixth smallest market in all sports, but we’re able to compete because our fans overdeliver in attendance year in and year out,” Strohm told FOX 2.
For the team and player, the milestone is more than just a number.
“It’s a sense of security for us when we come home, and we know fans are there for us and are with us all every day. Win or lose, rain or shine, cold or hot — they are all out there for us,” said Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.
“You can hear the energy and the fan base and hear them get excited the same way we’re excited in the dugout. It’s what makes it worth it,” said head coach Oliver Marmol.
For diehard fans like Lee Irwin, the number is no surprise.
“I’ve been all over the country, and the Cardinals fans are by far the best fans. I know I’m biased, but it’s the truth,” Irwin said. “St. Louis makes this baseball heaven.”
The Cardinals are now the third team in the MLB to reach this milestone. FOX 2 asked about the next milestone, but the team said there isn’t one — just for fans to continue to come out and keep having a ball.
After two trades, Ravens draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with No. 25 pick in NFL draft
The Ravens took Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick Thursday night, adding the NFL draft’s top center after two trades.
The 6-foot-2, 296-pound Linderbaum’s arrival suggests the team’s run-game philosophy will change next season. A former wrestler and consensus All-American, Linderbaum was considered a better fit for zone-running schemes during the predraft process. Ravens officials have typically targeted bigger interior linemen for their power-heavy concepts.
Despite Linderbaum’s high-level production and impressive athletic profile, he seemed to fall out of the Ravens’ range after he measured in shorter than expected at the NFL scouting combine. Team officials had also touted Patrick Mekari as their replacement for center Bradley Bozeman entering next season. With Linderbaum’s arrival, Mekari will likely return to a swing tackle position.
The pick was the byproduct of two draft night trades. Minutes after taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall, the Ravens announced they’d traded leading wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick. Forty minutes later, they swapped spots with Buffalo, acquiring the Bills’ picks at Nos. 25 and 130 overall.
With needs at edge rusher, cornerback and offensive tackle, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta instead produced another surprise. At his predraft news conference earlier this month, he’d suggested that the Ravens were looking for centers bigger than the short-armed Linderbaum.
”Our philosophy, honestly, is, we want big guys. We want big guys at every position, across the offense, across the defense [and] in general. So it’s a tough position to fill via the draft at times.
”If there’s a guy … If there’s one or two outstanding prospects in the draft, they typically go pretty high, and then after that, you’re looking at a bunch of guys that might be pretty good, or they might not be pretty good. I think one of the cool things about this draft at the center position is we see four or five guys that we like that might not be first round-type picks and that might be second-, third-, or fourth-round guys that we think would be good players at center this year. It’s a tough position to play. There’s a physical component. There’s also a very, very strong mental component, as well. Leadership is important. So you’re really looking for the perfect guy to play that position, and it’s very tough to find.”
The Ravens now have six fourth-round selections, all of them within a 31-pick span (No. 110 to No. 141). They’ll entire Day 2 with a second-round pick (No. 45), one third-round pick (No. 76) and plenty of ammunition to move up.
This story will be updated.
1 injured after shooting in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Ferguson Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Exuma Drive. Police are investigating and have not released any further details.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
