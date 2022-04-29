News
Patience pays off for former FSU pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II, New York Jets
As Jermaine Johnson II sat patiently in the green room on the Las Vegas Strip during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night, the former Florida State defensive lineman wasn’t worried he hadn’t heard his name called. His faith was strong and he knew that eventually, he would wind up in the right spot.
His patience paid off when the New York Jets selected the 6-foot-4, 254-pound Johnson with the No. 26 pick.
“I’m strong in my faith and I knew that I would be where I was supposed to be,” said Johnson. “I’m with the Jets now and I’m where I’m supposed to be.”
Johnson became the 46th Florida State player selected in the first round and the first since defensive end Brian Burns in 2019. He became the highest-drafted player in the two seasons under coach Mike Norvell.
“The journey was so long and hard, but it’s so rewarding at the same time,” Johnson said. “To be able to be selected in the first round and to be able to be on the Jets, I’m so excited. When I visited the Jets, it was a family feel and we clicked instantly and they said they’d come get me and that’s what they did.”
Johnson’s journey saw the graduate transfer from Georgia earn ACC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. His performance also earned him a spot as a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Lombardi awards and a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award.
His decision to transfer certainly helped pave the way for his future NFL career.
“It was extremely rewarding and I was able to give something to another program in Florida State other than just making plays on the field, and I was able to give more and leave a lasting impression there,” said Johnson.
Johnson’s performance this season made him one of the most sought-after edge rushers in the NFL Draft. He was projected by draft analysts as a top 15 selection, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who had him at No. 7 in his final mock draft. But despite having five defensive players selected at the start of the draft for the first time since 1991, Johnson found himself still waiting to hear his name midway through the first round.
Yet he wasn’t worried, recalling his pre-draft visit with the Jets.
“I wasn’t sure, but they said they were going to come to get me and that’s what they ended up doing,” said Johnson. “I never got beside myself or anything, and I was just excited and reminded myself that I’m in the green room and at the NFL draft.”
The Jets, meanwhile, were busy having drafted Cincinnati defensive back Ahmad Gardner with the first overall pick and then Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10. But with Johnson still available, general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh saw an opportunity. It wasn’t long before they managed a deal with Tennessee in which the Jets got the No. 26 and No. 101 pick, with the Titans receiving picks 35, 69 and 163.
“We were very surprised he was there in the late 20s,” said Douglas. “Coach and I got together and were like, let’s start getting him probably around 15. Let’s start trying to make a move together. You’re trying to make fair offers and see who’s willing to dance with you. So it took a little bit, but we’re able to finally deal with Tennessee.”
All that was left was to let Johnson know, which Saleh did with a phone call.
“He said, ‘What did I tell you? What did I tell you? When you left my office?’ I said that you guys would come and get me and he’s like, we came and got you. We’ve been trying to get you all night,” recalled Johnson.
His projected rookie contract would be for four years at an estimated $13 million with a possible $6.7 million signing bonus according to Spotrac.
Johnson provides the Jets with another elite pass rusher, joining a group on the defensive front that features fellow ends Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers and tackles Sheldon Rankins and Quinnen Williams.
“I don’t know any of them right now, but it’s a pretty loaded room and I’m excited to be a part of that group,” said Johnson.
New York finished the 2021 season ranked No. 26 in sacks (33) and could greatly benefit from Johnson’s talent.
“He’s very smart and probably the most pro-ready of all the pass rushers this year in terms of having a repertoire to his game and something that we can add to,” said Saleh. “He’s a perfect fit for what we do defensively, and he’s going to be a great complement to the group that we already have.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
As the Pandemic Ebbs, Americans Are Shifting Their Spending from Goods to Services and Travel
Americans haven’t let inflation get in the way of spending, but according to companies that reported quarterly earnings this week, their buying patterns are changing.
Companies that flourished selling digital goods during the pandemic, such as Netflix and Spotify, are seeing declines in subscriptions while consumers are plunking their dollars down on airfares, in person experiences and certain kinds of physical goods.
Companies as disparate as Mattel, maker of Barbies and Hot Wheels, and Ford, best known for its lines of macho trucks, posted better-than-expected earnings this week.
Major credit cards, like Visa and MasterCard, benefited from Americans’ pent up urge to hit the road. Visa’s sales in the last quarter jumped 25 percent from a 2 percent decline last quarter, while MasterCard’s rose 17 percent. The biggest single driver for those increases was international spending, with card holders using them outside the country where they were issued, an indication of increased travel.
Americans are ready to hit the road, and the beach
An online survey by Expedia Group conducted in January found that more than 80 percent of American adults were planning to take at least one vacation with family and friends in the next six months. Many were interested in travel to beach destinations, like Florida Keys, Orlando and Maui. Nearly half of millennials and Gen Zers said they were likely to travel internationally, or already had a trip booked.
The increase in travel-related spending didn’t surprise Jie Zhang, a professor of marketing at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.
“Consumers are spending big time,” Zhang said. “But there has been a pretty dramatic shift from goods to services. Americans are spending more overall compared to the same time last year despite the high inflation and all the uncertainty of the economy.”
Based on data from the U.S. Commerce Department Personal Consumption Expenditure Report, Zhang said, consumer spending overall went up by nearly $35 billion, which includes a big jump in spending on services, $93.8 billion, that was offset somewhat by a big drop in spending on goods.
With the pandemic ebbing, perhaps this is to be expected.
“People have just been locked up at home too long and now there’s a pent up demand for restaurants, outdoor entertainment, leisure activities and travel,” Zhang said. “And they’ve learned over the past two years that the pandemic isn’t just going to be suddenly over. Covid cases will come in waves. But right now a wave has ended and case numbers are low in the U.S. and many parts of the world.”
Traveling while they still can
So people see the current situation with the virus as a window of opportunity, she said.
“People have the sense that they’re going to travel when they can,” Zhang said. “They want to get together with family and friends. That’s why we are seeing the big shift.”
While Ford’s increased sales bucks the trend of demand for, goods declining, Zhang said it made sense in the context of the pandemic’s effect on car sales. “Because of the supply chain disruptions, there’s been a big backlog on popular models,” she said. “And car prices went up a lot because of that. That in and of itself could push up total spending.”
Zhang suspects the current trends will hold steady at least until the end of summer. “We’ve learned from experience,” she said. “We know COVID tends to be lighter during the warmer weather months when people are spending more time doing outdoor activities.”
Five players Ravens could target on Day 2 of 2022 NFL draft
After the Ravens drafted Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, the team is now shifting its focus to the second and third rounds.
The Ravens have the 45th and 76th picks, which could be used to address their needs at wide receiver, pass rusher and cornerback.
From Kentucky edge rusher Josh Paschal to Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary, here are five players the Ravens could target on Friday.
Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
Paschal, a former four-star recruit out of Good Counsel in Olney, was a three-year starter for the Wildcats, totaling 139 tackles (37 for loss) and 13.5 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 268-pound pass rusher was named to the 2022 All-SEC second team after recording 53 tackles (15½ for loss) and 5½ sacks in 12 games.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has ranked Paschal as the 15th best edge rusher in the draft class, while NFL.com projects him to get selected in the third round.
George Pickens, WR, Georgia
With the Ravens trading receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd pick, they need another wideout to pair with second-year Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews. Pickens, who missed the majority of last season due to a torn ACL, can help the Ravens with his elite ball skills and ability to make catches in tight coverage.
Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
McCreary was named first-team Associated Press All-American and All-SEC after totaling 49 tackles, 16 pass deflections and a pair of picks in 2021. ESPN has ranked McCreary the seventh-best cornerback in the draft and 17th best player remaining on the boards.
Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
Mathis was a problem this past season, totaling 53 tackles (12 for loss) and nine sacks. Mathis, who is ranked the fifth-best defensive tackle by ESPN, has the size and length to be disruptive up front. Brugler believes Mathis can be a rotational player as a rookie with the potential to grow into a starter.
Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Moore, a three-year starter, caught 95 passes for 1,292 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 13.6 yards per catch in 2021. Even though Moore is undersized at 5-10, he has proven to be a consistent player with speed to be a vertical threat.
FDA sets June meetings on COVID vaccines for youngest kids
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday set tentative dates in June to publicly review COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest American children, typically the final step before authorizing the shots.
The meeting announcement follows months of frustration from families impatient for a chance to vaccinate their little children, along with complaints from politicians bemoaning the slow pace of the process.
The FDA said it plans to convene its outside panel of vaccine experts on June 8, 21 and 22 to review applications from Moderna and Pfizer for child vaccines. The dates are not final and the FDA said it will provide additional details as each company completes their application.
Currently, only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated in the U.S. with Pfizer’s vaccine, leaving 18 million younger tots unprotected.
On Thursday, Moderna submitted data to the FDA that it hopes will prove its two low-dose shots can protect children younger than 6. Moderna has filed FDA applications for older kids, but the FDA hasn’t ruled on them. It’s not clear if that data for older children will be considered at the June meetings.
Pfizer is soon expected to announce if three of its even smaller-dose shots work for the littlest kids, months after the disappointing discovery that two doses weren’t quite strong enough.
While questions have swirled about what’s taking so long, FDA regulators have emphasized that they can’t evaluate a product until a manufacturer completes its application. Moderna still has to submit additional data to complete the process, the FDA noted Thursday.
On Monday, a top House Democrat requested a briefing from FDA on the status of vaccines for children after media reports that the FDA was considering delaying its work on Moderna’s application to jointly review it with Pfizer’s at a later date.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
