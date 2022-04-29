Plans call for Stillwater’s Sam Bloomer Way to be closed to vehicular traffic

A two-block road that runs parallel to the St. Croix River in downtown Stillwater could soon be closed permanently to automobile traffic.

The Stillwater City Council next week is expected to approve plans to close Sam Bloomer Way, which runs from Nelson Street to just past the Lowell Park Gazebo. It would remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Police Chief Brian Mueller and Public Works Director Shawn Sanders have requested that the road be closed “in the interest of public safety,” according to the proposed resolution.

The road, named for Civil War veteran Sam Bloomer, opened in 1931, the year the Stillwater Lift Bridge opened to traffic, said Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.

With the closure of the lift bridge to vehicular traffic and the opening of the pedestrian-bicycle loop trail, the road has become much more popular with bicyclists and walkers, Sanders said.

“You’ve got this mix of pedestrians and bicyclists and vehicles all on the roadway, and it makes sense to at least eliminate the vehicle traffic, and make it more pedestrian-friendly,” Sanders said. “It’s more of a park road than anything else. There’s not a whole lot of traffic volume on it, so it’s a good time to close it.”

In fact, he said, the city’s comprehensive plan “talks about closing Sam Bloomer Way to automobiles to create a riverfront promenade.”

Mueller said he was shocked to learn that the road was open to vehicular traffic when he took over as police chief in January 2021.

“My first day on the job, Community Service Officer (Adam) Fleischhacker took me down (to Sam Bloomer Way) and said ‘Let’s get some photos,’” Mueller said. “I’ve been a cop in this county for 24 years. I was, like, ‘This is a road? How is this a road? This is crazy.’”

With the number of people who use the road for bicycling, walking and posing for special-event photos, Mueller said the decision to close the road makes sense. “We’ve been lucky that there have been no major incidents there,” he said.

Plans call for the road to be barricaded, but remain accessible for emergency vehicles, Mueller said.

The last person to drive Sam Bloomer Way has already had that honor – and likely did not even know it.

Crews in the city recently closed the road to vehicular traffic when part of it became submerged underwater, Sanders said.