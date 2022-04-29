News
Plans call for Stillwater’s Sam Bloomer Way to be closed to vehicular traffic
A two-block road that runs parallel to the St. Croix River in downtown Stillwater could soon be closed permanently to automobile traffic.
The Stillwater City Council next week is expected to approve plans to close Sam Bloomer Way, which runs from Nelson Street to just past the Lowell Park Gazebo. It would remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists.
Police Chief Brian Mueller and Public Works Director Shawn Sanders have requested that the road be closed “in the interest of public safety,” according to the proposed resolution.
The road, named for Civil War veteran Sam Bloomer, opened in 1931, the year the Stillwater Lift Bridge opened to traffic, said Brent Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
With the closure of the lift bridge to vehicular traffic and the opening of the pedestrian-bicycle loop trail, the road has become much more popular with bicyclists and walkers, Sanders said.
“You’ve got this mix of pedestrians and bicyclists and vehicles all on the roadway, and it makes sense to at least eliminate the vehicle traffic, and make it more pedestrian-friendly,” Sanders said. “It’s more of a park road than anything else. There’s not a whole lot of traffic volume on it, so it’s a good time to close it.”
In fact, he said, the city’s comprehensive plan “talks about closing Sam Bloomer Way to automobiles to create a riverfront promenade.”
Mueller said he was shocked to learn that the road was open to vehicular traffic when he took over as police chief in January 2021.
“My first day on the job, Community Service Officer (Adam) Fleischhacker took me down (to Sam Bloomer Way) and said ‘Let’s get some photos,’” Mueller said. “I’ve been a cop in this county for 24 years. I was, like, ‘This is a road? How is this a road? This is crazy.’”
With the number of people who use the road for bicycling, walking and posing for special-event photos, Mueller said the decision to close the road makes sense. “We’ve been lucky that there have been no major incidents there,” he said.
Plans call for the road to be barricaded, but remain accessible for emergency vehicles, Mueller said.
The last person to drive Sam Bloomer Way has already had that honor – and likely did not even know it.
Crews in the city recently closed the road to vehicular traffic when part of it became submerged underwater, Sanders said.
News
Jets land Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson with 10th pick
Wilson to Wilson. Get used to hearing that echo throughout MetLife on Sundays.
The Jets selected Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick to supercharge Zach Wilson’s development.
“I think he’s got a lot of talent, I think he’s got a lot, especially arm talent,” Garrett Wilson said. “I remember watching his pro day last year and it was a really good pro day, I feel like he approaches the game the right way and I’m excited to get up there and start getting some reps with Zach.”
When you see Elijah Moore, think of a taller carbon copy of him in Garrett Wilson.
Garrett fits this offense extremely well as a high-level separator and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur offense specializes in those traits. That’s his bread and butter as his route running creates a ton of space against defensive backs.
Garrett finished with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. He possesses both the ability to create quick explosive touchdown plays or methodical production. Against Michigan State, he had seven catches for 126 yards and two TDs including a 77-yarder; he beat Purdue by a million cuts with 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
He has elite quickness within his route running which allows him to maneuver swiftly throughout his breaks. He’s smart at attacking defensive backs’ leverage when going through his routes to create separation, whether he’s pressed or in off coverage.
Garret says his ability to win so often starts with his game plan.
“Just having a plan. I feel like when you’re matching up against good players, you got to go to the line of scrimmage with a plan,” Wilson said. “You can’t just go out there and try to run around somebody or not get on shoulders and stuff like that. So, I try to get on shoulders and make the DB uncomfortable. I don’t want to be right in front of them, making moves and stuff like that. There’s a lot of nuances to running routes and I’m excited to keep learning under Coach (Mike) LaFleur, the offensive coordinator, and Coach (Miles) Austin as the receivers coach.”
Garrett thrives at finding cornerbacks’ blind spots, also. And he can find the soft spots in zones to produce yards after the catch. His quickness allows him to win against press coverage consistently, so he can be a weapon for Zach against man coverage.
“It’s a feeling of insane excitement, I’m really excited” Garrett said. “I went up to New York, probably a month and a half ago for the first time ever, and here I am about to set some roots there. I’m really excited to be a part of the Jets.”
News
After two trades, Ravens draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, ‘one of the best technicians,’ with No. 25 pick in NFL draft
The Ravens took Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick Thursday night, adding the NFL draft’s top center prospect after a series of trades that sent wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.
The 6-foot-2, 296-pound Linderbaum’s arrival suggests the team’s run-game philosophy will change next season. A former wrestler and consensus All-American, Linderbaum was considered a better fit for zone-running schemes during the predraft process. Ravens officials have typically targeted bigger interior linemen for their power-heavy concepts.
Despite Linderbaum’s high-level production and impressive athletic profile, he seemed to fall out of the Ravens’ range after he measured in shorter than expected at the NFL scouting combine. Team officials had also touted Patrick Mekari as their replacement for center Bradley Bozeman entering next season. But general manager Eric DeCosta called Linderbaum “probably one of the better centers we’ve seen come out in a long time.”
“Just one of the very most enjoyable football players to watch this year,” DeCosta said after the first round Thursday night. “I think all of the scouts would say that. You’re talking about one of the best technicians: strong, physical, tough, quick-footed. Somebody said it on TV, I think: ‘If he was an inch taller and his arms were a half-inch longer, he’d have been a top-five pick.’ And I believe that.
“So it filled a huge need for us. We feel that this offseason, we’ve had a chance to address the offensive line in different ways and improve the depth and the quality along the front. And we’re not done.”
The pick was the byproduct of two draft-night trades. Minutes after taking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall, the Ravens announced they’d traded Brown, their leading wide receiver, and a third-round pick to the Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick. Forty minutes later, they swapped spots with Buffalo, acquiring the Bills’ picks at Nos. 25 and 130 overall.
With needs at edge rusher, cornerback and offensive tackle, DeCosta instead produced another surprise. At his predraft news conference earlier this month, he’d suggested that the Ravens were looking for centers bigger than the short-armed Linderbaum.
”Our philosophy, honestly, is, we want big guys,” he said. “We want big guys at every position, across the offense, across the defense [and] in general. So it’s a tough position to fill via the draft at times.”
Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said Linderbaum “can play, really, in any scheme.”
“His core strength — I mean, he’s not the biggest guy, but he gets on guys,” he said. “You guys saw the highlights. That’s him every play. Big guys don’t affect him. He can leverage guys. You saw the wrestling. He just is a really tremendous athlete, knows how to play the position, knows how to get his body in the right spot, and then he just consistently works at maintaining his blocks. And you’ll see it when they show highlights. He’ll block three guys in one play. He’s a lot of fun to watch.”
The Ravens now have six fourth-round selections, all of them within a 31-pick span (No. 110 to No. 141). They’ll enter Day 2 with a second-round pick (No. 45), one third-round pick (No. 76) and plenty of ammunition to move up.
News
Ravens take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 overall pick in NFL draft: ‘It was a no-brainer for us’
The Ravens took Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick Thursday night, adding a playmaking safety in a mild first-round surprise.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called Hamilton the best safety prospect in the NFL draft.
“I’m very excited to be in Baltimore,” Hamilton said. “[They’re] one of the best organizations in the league, and to be able to play for a team like that from the start, I’m excited. They hope to win a Super Bowl this year. Hopefully, I can add to that mission, and we can complete that.”
DeCosta called Hamilton “a very, very smart football player” with great range and “tremendous physical skills, measurables.”
“Great makeup, pedigree, productive, tough and physical. He can do a myriad of different things for us. And never dreamed in a million years that he would be there,” the general manager said. “Reminds me of some of the old drafts with Ozzie [Newsome], where it just seemed like, in the early days, good players would just fall down the board to us. It kind of felt that way. And it was a no-brainer for us, really.”
After a flurry of trades, the Ravens had the option of grabbing a handful of players linked to them at No. 14, including Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
Instead, they went with Hamilton, one of the most talented players in the draft, whose stock slipped after a disappointing NFL scouting combine performance.
“In terms of falling, or whatever, or sliding, like people say, you never really know going into the Draft whether somebody is falling or sliding,” Hamilton said. “They just … they go where they’re supposed to go. So, I feel like I just went to the right team at the end of the day. Ten years later, I’ll be looking back at this glad that I came to the Ravens.”
Along with top free-agent signing Marcus Williams, a playmaker at safety, Hamilton will be expected to lift a pass defense that finished last in the NFL last year, giving up 278.9 yards per game. The Ravens also return starter Chuck Clark and defensive back Brandon Stephens, who emerged as a valuable chess piece late last season.
“I think he can play in space. We would not have drafted him if he couldn’t play in space,” DeCosta said of Hamilton. “I mean, a safety has to play in space in the modern NFL. And so he’s got awareness. He’s intelligent. Tremendous range. Again, people talk about his 40 time [4.59 seconds at the combine]. I could tell you what some of our best players have run, 40-wise, over the years. And this guy covers ground with range and speed and awareness. He’s quick. He’s got great eyes. So he can do it all. We’re very excited about him. And he’s a phenomenal kid.”
During the ESPN draft broadcast, Hamilton thanked the Ravens for taking a chance on him and is “excited to get to work.”
“They already have a great team,” he said. “I just hope to add to the defense and do what I can.”
