Prince William and Kate Middleton’s zodiac signs reveal monarchy’s future
Inflation and the War in Ukraine Take a Toll on Big Tech Companies That Rely on Advertising
The first three months of 2022 turned out to be a difficult time for U.S Big Tech companies whose business rely heavily on digital advertising. Surging inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and other unfavorable macro factors forced advertisers to slash marketing budgets, which translated into lower profits for platforms like YouTube, Google and Facebook.
On April 26, Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, reported an 8 percent drop in profit of $16.44 billion from a year earlier for the quarter ended March 31. The number missed Wall Street analysts’ expectation of $17.3 billion and marked Alphabet’s biggest profit decline since the pandemic.
Alphabet attributed its disappointing earnings to slowing revenue growths of its Google search and YouTube businesses, as advertisers cut back on marketing budgets amid rising inflation. The loss of the Russian market, which accounted for 1 percent of the company’s global revenue last year, didn’t help.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, had “an outsize impact on YouTube ads relative to the rest of Google,” Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s chief financial officer, told analysts during a conference call on April 26.
Alphabet suspended most of its commercial activities in Russia in early March as part of a boycott joined by hundreds of American companies. The exit also affected Alphabet’s business in other parts of Europe. “From the outset of the war, there was a pullback in advertiser spend, particularly on YouTube in Europe,” Porat said.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, saw a similar impact on its digital ad business in the first three months of 2022. On April 27, Meta reported a quarterly revenue of $27.9 billion, missing analysts’ estimate of $28.2 billion. Profit came in at $7.5 billion. Although exceeding expectation, it represented a dramatic 21 percent drop from a year earlier, largely due to the company’s heavy investment in its metaverse project.
Russia is a major factor for Meta
During an earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Russia was a major factor that weighed on its first-quarter results. In the wake of the war, Meta stopped accepting ads from Russian advertisers globally. Facebook was also blocked in Russia by its government to prohibit its citizens from seeing anti-Russia content. The company didn’t discuss inflation-related impact.
Tech companies with a more diversified business had a more successful quarter. Microsoft, which reported earnings on the same day as Alphabet, posted a 25 percent jump in profits for the quarter, driven by strong growth (46 percent) of its cloud services.
When asked about the impact of rising inflation on its business during an earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he didn’t hear clients looking to cut back on IT budgets as a result of inflation. In fact, he said the opposite is true: Companies are looking for ways to reduce labor expenses through technology. “Some of these projects are the way they’re going to accelerate their transformation or, for that matter, automation,” Nadella said. “I have not seen this level of demand for automation technology to improve productivity because in an inflationary environment, the only deflationary force is software.”
Like Alphabet, Microsoft also suspended all services and sales in Russia in March. But Russia represented a smaller fraction (less than 1 percent) of Microsoft’s total business. The company expects the war in Ukraine to reduce its next-quarter revenue by $110 million, or 0.2 percent of total.
Jury to decide Beau Rothwell’s fate – What’s at stake in murder trial?
CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury is in deliberation Thursday afternoon, tasked with deciding the fate of accused murderer Beau Rothwell.
Rothwell admitted to killing his wife, Jennifer, at their home in November 2019, as well as to hiding her body and attempting to clean up the blood afterwards. What matters is if Rothwell had planned to murder Jennifer in advance or acted with deliberation in advance. The verdict could be a difference of life imprisonment without parole.
The prosecution and defense agree that Beau Rothwell is guilty of abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. That’s where the consensus ends.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office initially charged Rothwell with second-degree murder but that charge was amended to first-degree murder.
A second-degree charge is generally issued for an intentional murder that lacks premeditation. It is considered a middle ground of sorts between first-degree murder—acting deliberately with the intent to kill—and voluntary manslaughter, a homicide that occurs in the heat of the moment.
The jury can convict Rothwell of any of those three options or not all. If convicted of first-degree murder in St. Louis County, Rothwell faces life in prison without the possiblity of parole. A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison. If the jury finds Beau committed voluntary manslaughter, he can go to prison for five to 15 years.
Prosecutors argue Beau Rothwell was plotting Jennifer’s demise as early as the summer while he was in the midst of having an affair. Rothwell created a “pros and cons” list in late July 2019 for leaving Jennifer. In a text exchange from October 2019 between Beau and his mistress, Rothwell expressed hopes that Jennifer’s pregnancy would end in miscarriage and outlined three options for them going forward:
- Option 1 – End things altogether and cease contact.
- Option 2 – Beau would admit to an affair and seek a divorce from Jennifer.
- Option 3 – See if “a miscarriage or something” happens. In which case, Beau would leave Jennifer for his mistress.
In closing arguments, prosecutor Tom Smith argued Beau’s use of “or something” in the message meant he was already planning to kill his wife. Rothwell had texted his mistress days later, hinting the two had sex on November 1. He also sent lascivious texts to her again on November 8, just three days before Jennifer’s murder.
Smith told jurors Beau killed Jennifer so he could “have a fresh start” with his mistress. He claimed Beau shed “crocodile tears” on the witness stand earlier in the day while describing how he’d killed Jennifer.
According to the judge’s instructions, the jury must determine if Beau acted on “cool reflection on the matter for any length of time, no matter how brief” and deliberately. The prosecution said Beau’s actions before, during, and after Jennifer’s murder show he acted with deliberation.
Defense attorney Charles Barberio told jurors that everything Beau did after killing Jennifer—buying cleaning supplies, parking her car elsewhere, and hiding her body—does not show deliberation before the act itself, which is paramount for a first-degree murder conviction. He called Smith’s insistance of a first-degree murder verdict prosecutorial overreach.
Barberio said the murder happened only after an argument in which Beau admitted to Jennifer that he’d been having an affair.
The defense said prosecutors did not show or provide any proof—in messages or computer searches—hinting that Beau Rothwell had been planning to kill Jennifer. Earlier in the week, Jennifer’s friends and family testified they never saw or were told of any instances of spousal abuse on Beau’s part. Barberio said Beau, who defense witnesses described as an even-tempered man, snapped under stress while having an argument with his wife.
Rothwell testified that he felt guilty and anxiety to confess his affair to Jennifer and that, when he did, she became angry and told him that she, too, had been having an affair, and that the baby she was carrying might not be Beau’s. Beau said he went into a “red haze” and took a nearby mallet that he’d used to hang wall decorations and smashed Jennifer’s head with it.
While Beau claims to have used a mallet, police and prosecutors have said they could find no murder weapon. A forensic pathologist with the county medical examiner’s office said Jennifer Rothwell ultimately died of “blunt cranial cerebral trauma” and said there was no way her skull was fractured as a result of fists, or a fall, or an animal.
Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breed
By CHRISTINA LARSON
WASHINGTON (AP) — Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual.
Many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of golden retrievers, poodles or schnauzers, for example, aren’t supported by science, according to a new study.
“There is a huge amount of behavioral variation in every breed, and at the end of the day, every dog really is an individual,” said study co-author and University of Massachusetts geneticist Elinor Karlsson.
She said pet owners love to talk about their dog’s personality, as illustrated by some owners at a New York dog park.
Elizabeth Kelly said her English springer spaniel was “friendly, but she’s also kind of the queen bee.” Suly Ortiz described her yellow Lab as “really calm, lazy and shy.”
And Rachel Kim’s mixed-breed dog is “a lot of different dogs, personality wise — super independent, really affectionate with me and my husband, but pretty, pretty suspicious of other people, other dogs.”
That kind of enthusiasm from pet owners inspired Karlsson’s latest scientific inquiry. She wanted to know to what extent are behavioral patterns inherited — and how much are dog breeds associated with distinctive and predictable behaviors?
The answer: While physical traits such as a greyhound’s long legs or a Dalmatian’s spots are clearly inherited, breed is not a strong predictor of any individual dog’s personality.
The researchers’ work, published Thursday in the journal Science, marshals a massive dataset to reach these conclusions — the most ever compiled, said Adam Boyko, a geneticist at Cornell University, who was not involved in the study.
Dogs became humanity’s best friend more than 14,000 years ago, as the only animal domesticated before the advent of agriculture.
But the concept of dog breeds is much more recent. Around 160 years ago, people began to selectively breed dogs to have certain consistent physical traits, like coat texture and color and ear shape.
The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 dog owners and analyzed the genomes of about 2,150 of their dogs to look for patterns.
They found that some behaviors — such as howling, pointing and showing friendliness to human strangers —do have at least some genetic basis. But that inheritance isn’t strictly passed down along breed lines.
For example, they found golden retrievers that don’t retrieve, said co-author Kathryn Lord, who studies animal behavior with Karlsson.
Some breeds, such as huskies and beagles, may show a greater tendency to howl. But many of these dogs don’t, as both the owner survey and genetic data showed.
The researchers could find no genetic basis for aggressive behaviors nor a link to specific breeds.
“The correlation between dog behavior and dog breed is much lower than most expected,” said Jeff Kidd, a geneticist at the University of Michigan, who had no role in the research.
AP reporter Emma H. Tobin in New York contributed to this report.
