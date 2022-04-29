News
Ravens send Marquise Brown, third-round pick to Cardinals after wide receiver requested trade: ‘He was not happy’
After the Ravens made a surprising move by selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night, another eye-popping move came soon after.
The Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick, which they later sent to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 25 pick and the No. 130 pick in the fourth round. The Ravens used the 25th pick to select Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.
Brown, who was shipped to Arizona along with the No. 100 overall pick, was the Ravens’ leading wide receiver last season. He was coming off a career year, finishing with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns despite an injury-hampered season for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
General manager Eric DeCosta told reporters after the first round Thursday night that the Brown trade was a “complicated topic.”
DeCosta said Brown requested a trade after the 8-9 season, stating “he was not happy and wanting to play elsewhere.”
Brown started raising speculation about his future in Baltimore in February when he removed the Ravens’ name and logos from his social media accounts.
“Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but [I’ll] see you at the top,” Brown tweeted at Jackson after the trade.
Brown’s trade to Arizona appeared to have been in the works before the draft as he appeared at the Cardinals’ draft party soon after the trade was announced.
“We agreed earlier this week and we had a way of going about it that wouldn’t bother him,” DeCosta said.
DeCosta mentioned that he and coach John Harbaugh talked to Jackson before the trade was made, as they tried to explain the situation the best way that they could. DeCosta said the locker room is very close, which made trading away Brown challenging for everyone.
“Anytime a teammate is potentially getting traded, it’s something that’s hard for players to understand at times, but I think in the end, it’s part of the business,” he said.
DeCosta said in February that the team expected to exercise the fifth-year option on Brown’s rookie contract, which would’ve kept the former first-round pick in Baltimore through at least 2023. Brown was picked No. 25 overall in 2019, DeCosta’s first year running the Ravens’ draft.
“I think very highly of Marquise,” DeCosta said at his season-ending news conference. “I think he’s a talent. I love his personality and his competitiveness and his passion. … I like his energy that he brings and quite honestly, for his skill set, for what he brings to the table, the fifth-year option, in my mind, if you look at receivers and what they’re making now, it looks like a bargain. He’s just a nice piece, and honestly, if we didn’t bring him back, we’d be trying to find another receiver.”
DeCosta mentioned Brown had plenty of upside, saying “he hasn’t played his best football.”
Brown, however, had different plans.
“I think we got a good trade I think and we got an excellent player,” DeCosta said of using the No. 23 pick to trade back to No. 25 and take Linderbaum. “I hope the best for Hollywood. I hope he is in the Pro Bowl.”
At the Cardinals’ draft party, team president Michael Bidwell stood next to Brown and addressed the crowd.
“I know it’s something that Hollywood wanted. You’ve been expressing that. And the discussions between Eric DeCosta, the GM of the Ravens, and [Cardinals GM] Steve [Keim] really heated up over the last couple of days,” he said. “So we were pretty excited about it and the whole key was to keep it quiet until we got to the 14th pick. I snuck up to Las Vegas this afternoon, picked up Hollywood and his girlfriend and got him down here just in time the trade went through.”
The trade marks the Ravens’ first move back into the first round since 2018, when they traded up to No. 32 overall to select Jackson after taking tight end Hayden Hayden Hurst No. 25 overall.
The Ravens now have six fourth-round picks in this year’s draft.
With the Ravens trading away Brown, Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews are the only players remaining from their 2018 draft class, which was the first under DeCosta. Center Bradley Bozeman, cornerback Anthony Averett and safety DeShon Elliott departed in free agency, while offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs before last year’s draft.
()
News
Jan Dhan Account Holders: Big alert! Do this work quickly otherwise you will not get benefits of Rs 1.30 lakh , know details
Jan Dhan Account Holders: Big alert! Do this work quickly otherwise you will not get benefits of Rs 1.30 lakh , know details
The government provides many facilities to the Jan Dhan bank account holders. Jan Dhan Bank Account is a zero balance savings account. Apart from this, many special facilities are available in it including overdraft and Rupay card. Of these, insurance cover is the most important.
New Delhi. The number of bank accounts opened under Jan Dhan Yojana had reached 44.23 crore by January 2022. This figure shows the popularity of Jan Dhan accounts. Deposits in these accounts were also more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address in 2014 had announced the launch of Jan Dhan Yojana. According to the Finance Ministry data, out of total 44.23 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 34.9 crore accounts have been opened in public sector banks and 8.05 crore accounts in regional rural banks. 1.28 crore accounts have been opened in private sector banks.
The government provides many facilities to the Jan Dhan bank account holders. Jan Dhan account is a zero balance savings account. Apart from this, many special facilities are available in it including overdraft and Rupay card. Of these, insurance cover is the most important. It is very important to link the account holder’s own Aadhar card in Jan Dhan account. If this is not done, many features are stopped.
Rupay debit card is given to Jan Dhan account holder, in which accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh is provided. If an account holder does not link the account with Aadhaar, then he is deprived of this insurance cover. Not only this, the account holder also gets an accidental death insurance cover of Rs 30,000 on Jan Dhan account.
This is also available only when the Jan Dhan account is linked with Aadhaar. The account holder also gets general insurance cover. But, to take advantage of all these facilities, it is necessary to link Jan Dhan account with Aadhaar.
Link like this
- To link Jan Dhan account with Aadhaar, go to the bank where you have this account.
- You have to carry the photo copy of Aadhar card and copy of bank pass book.
- A form has to be filled in the bank. After this your Jan Dhan account will be linked with Aadhaar.
- Many banks including SBI allow customers to link Jan Dhan account with Aadhaar through SMS only.
- For this, write UIDAadhaar numberaccount number in the message from the registered mobile number and send it to number 567676.
- In this way your account will be easily linked with Aadhaar.
- You can also link aadhar with bank’s ATM.
The post Jan Dhan Account Holders: Big alert! Do this work quickly otherwise you will not get benefits of Rs 1.30 lakh , know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
$700K in ARPA funds to expand St. Louis prosecutor’s office
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council approved a bill this week that would allocate $700,000 to Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office.
“We are one of the most understaffed offices in the country, actually,” Bell said. “We’ve seen over the last 20 to 30 years crime rates go up, but the budgets have not gone up significantly at all.”
Bell said the additional funding has been in the works since he took office. The funding will add 12 additional prosecutors and seven legal assistants, expanding its violent offender’s task force and satellite offices.
Bell said during Tuesday’s County Council meeting that his office is nearly full-staffed, and they don’t have a problem filling positions, but said they just need more people. He said they have 65 attorneys with 125 staff in total.
“We get about 10,000 to 12,000 referrals from law enforcement,” Bell said. “We have about 55 police departments in St. Louis County. We prosecute anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 cases a year. We have 65 attorneys. Do the math. Prosecutors have upwards of 250 or more cases for a single attorney, and that’s just too many.”
Bell said this approval will bring down the backlog of cases that were caused by COVID when the courts were closed. The funding will also go toward expanding its task forces that focus on specific crimes and opening satellite offices in the county.
“Law enforcement has to do their job and keep us safe, get an arrest,” Bell said. “Well, that’s only half of it. Because at that point, we have to take it, and we have to bring it home, bring convictions,” Bell said. “So we need the staff to be able to do that.”
Bell said his office has prosecuted 48% more domestic violence cases, 45% more homicide cases, and 90% more assault cases.
“This office has been doing a great job,” Bell said. “But at the same time, we have to get those caseloads at a manageable rate so we can give even more time to each case and more time to each victim.”
The county council approved the bill 5 to 1 Tuesday with $700,000 of funding that will carry Bell’s office through the end of this year. The council can reapprove the funding for next year using money from the American Rescue Plan Act, but the total will be closer to $1.4 million. After next year, there is no guarantee Bell’s office will be able to get the funding again.
“Mr. Bell is aware, and he’s made it very clear that anyone hired as a result of these ARPA funds will be told it’s possible it won’t be continued after these ARPA funds expired,” said Tim Fitch, 3rd District councilman for St. Louis County, during Tuesday’s meeting.
Bell said this will be a similar protocol they follow when the office and HR department hire someone based on a grant the office received.
News
Other voices: One practical way for Florida to prepare for sea-level rise
TAMPA BAY –Florida has a climate change challenge. Seas are rising and hurricanes keep on coming. The state, with more than 1,300 miles of coastline, has to figure out how to keep that water out of places it isn’t supposed to be, including our neighborhoods, businesses and living rooms.
There is no single solution, no magic bullet. And some of the change is already baked in, no matter the amount of greenhouse gasses pumped into the atmosphere going forward. We will need to embrace new technologies and innovative engineering. In Florida, that will take many forms, but one thing for sure, it will mean building stronger sea walls. And lots of them.
Sea walls protect homes in communities all over Florida and Tampa Bay. Without them, storms and waves would pull many coastal neighborhoods into the sea. The concrete and metal walls guard multi-million dollar mansions on Davis Islands and Tierra Verde and more modest abodes in Crystal River and Apollo Beach. They have been around for decades, silent sentries helping families live out the Florida dream of living next to the water.
Sea walls aren’t ideal. They come with their own complications, from increasing erosion to damaging sea beds. And they cannot be our only protection against rising seas. But they are proven effective at keeping water at bay — and they aren’t going anywhere. They protect too many homes and businesses that too many people rely on, including the taxes generated from those properties.
Sure, the state will have to make hard decisions about retreating from a few highly vulnerable coastal areas. About 40 percent of St. Petersburg, for example, is vulnerable to storm surge from a mere Category 1 hurricane. But in the short term don’t expect a massive migration away from the water. As seas rise and hurricanes threaten, the question isn’t how to get rid of sea walls, but how to build better ones. The good news is that efforts are already under way.
Going forward, sea walls promise to be higher, stronger, more durable and better designed to absorb waves and reduce damage to sea beds, the Miami Herald’s Alex Harris reported in her close-up look at sea walls and mangroves. Some concrete sea walls already contain fiber-reinforced polymer instead of steel rebar. The polymer is twice as strong and about one-quarter as heavy as steel, and it doesn’t corrode. It’s about 15 percent more expensive than rebar, but it should last longer in a salty environment, prolonging the life of the sea wall.
Researchers are experimenting with different concrete mixes to help promote coral growth. Others are using sea water in the concrete mix to cut down on fresh water use. In Miami Dade, new seawalls also require a pile of rocks — known as riprap — as their base. Also, look for a LEGO-type approach to some sea walls where additional bricks are easily added to an existing sea wall in future years. “This is the time for innovation,” one researcher told the Miami Herald. Exactly. We can’t keep doing the same things and expecting the same results, not with seas on the rise.
And what about mangroves? They can help in some circumstances. They play a role in softening the waves created by hurricanes and other storms, but only if they are in the right place and in enough quantity. One researcher told the Herald that mangroves need to be at least 100 meters long to dissipate waves. That’s a mangrove that stretches the length of a football field out into the water. We should protect existing mangroves and grow more of them, but we have built too many homes in too many vulnerable areas to rely on mangroves alone for storm protection.
The most aggressive carbon reduction schemes won’t do much to keep Florida’s seas from rising by 2 feet by 2060. That’s not to say we should give up on mitigating climate change. But we cannot ignore reality. The seas will rise, and local and state governments need to take practical steps now to brace for the impact. Innovation and technology, in their many forms, will play a leading role. One small way that is already happening is in building better sea walls.
— The Tampe Bay Times
Ravens send Marquise Brown, third-round pick to Cardinals after wide receiver requested trade: ‘He was not happy’
How To Find The Best Online Medical Terminology Course
How To Start A Podcast Streaming Without Any Investment
Jan Dhan Account Holders: Big alert! Do this work quickly otherwise you will not get benefits of Rs 1.30 lakh , know details
Compare Health Insurance Plans – Get Affordable Health Insurance!
$700K in ARPA funds to expand St. Louis prosecutor’s office
Other voices: One practical way for Florida to prepare for sea-level rise
Cardinals welcome 50 millionth fan at Busch Stadium, breaking record
7 Top Things That You Need to Understand Before Leasing a Van
After two trades, Ravens draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with No. 25 pick in NFL draft
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations