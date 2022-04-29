News
Relatives say former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Marine was killed alongside Ukrainian forces in the war with Russia, his relatives told news outlets in what’s the first known death of an American citizen fighting in Ukraine.
Rebecca Cabrera told CNN her 22-year-old son, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine.
Cabrera said her son was working as a corrections officer in Tennessee and had signed up to work with the private military contractor shortly before fighting began in Ukraine on Feb. 24. She told CNN he agreed to go to Ukraine.
“He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn’t come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn’t have to be involved in it,” she said.
Cabrera said her son’s body has not been found.
“They haven’t found his body,” she said. “They are trying, the men that were with him, but it was either grab his body or get killed, but we would love for him to come back to us.”
She said her son flew to Poland on March 12 and entered Ukraine shortly after. She said he was fighting alongside men from a number of countries.
The U.S. has not confirmed the reports. On Friday, the State Department said it was aware of the reports and is “closely monitoring the situation” but could not comment further “due to privacy considerations.”
“We once again reiterate U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of U.S. citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials, and that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options,” the State Department said.
Cancel’s widow, Brittany Cancel, told Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero.
“My husband did die in Ukraine,” Brittany Cancel said. “He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life.”
She said her husband volunteered to go to Ukraine but also had aspirations of becoming a police officer or firefighter.
“He had dreams and aspirations of being a police officer or joining FDNY,” she told Fox. “Naturally when he found out about what was happening in Ukraine, he was eager to volunteer.”
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians are believed to have died in the war. Other noncombatants from the U.S. have been killed, including a documentary filmmaker killed when his vehicle came under fire at a checkpoint and a man killed while he was waiting in a bread line.
___
AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed.
News
Here’s what Dolphins could do on Day 2 of draft, what they missed in Thursday’s first round
They say hindsight is 20/20, but for the Miami Dolphins, in trading their first-round pick as part of a package for star receiver Tyreek Hill, the foresight may have been just as clear.
If the Dolphins, before trading for Hill, had their eyes set on a receiver with that selection they previously held at No. 29, many of the top names would’ve been gone anyway. Six wide receivers were taken before that pick — USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson.
If the trade never would have been made, the receiver options remaining at 29 would’ve been led by North Dakota State’s Christian Watson and Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore. Prospects with potential, sure, but no match for the certainty that Hill presents as a Pro Bowl selection in all six of his NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“It’s unfair to compare any of those kids to Tyreek’s skillset coming out,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said at last week’s pre-draft press conference. “He’s such a unique talent.”
All that to say, the Dolphins didn’t miss much with that top pick that was shipped to Kansas City for Hill, making the deal look even sweeter.
Now, there’s more waiting to be done when the draft continues with the second round at 7 p.m. on Friday night. Along with that first-rounder that originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dolphins’ second-round pick, No. 50 overall, was also given up to the Chiefs, as well as a fourth-rounder this year, plus fourth- and sixth-round selections next year.
Miami isn’t slated to draft until No. 102, a compensatory pick at the end of the third round from the 49ers.
If the Dolphins don’t want to wait that deep into Friday night to add a rookie, they could always trade up to get into the second round if a prospect they grew enamored with in the pre-draft process slips. There were plenty of formidable players that fell out of Thursday night’s first round.
Take Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, for one. A leader on the Bulldogs’ national championship-winning defense who possesses sideline-to-sideline speed, inside linebacker remains a position the Dolphins figure to target. The knock on Dean is that he is undersized (5-11, 229) and he may struggle to fight off blocks in the NFL, which is probably why he slipped out of the first round.
A trade up could be accomplished by sending that 102nd pick and some of next year’s draft capital, of which the Dolphins possess five picks in the first three rounds with two in the first round and two in the third. To get into range for someone like Dean, that second-rounder next year will probably be necessary, but at least Miami can keep its two first-rounders in 2023 at this point.
If the Dolphins want a linebacker that is more likely to remain available by their next selection, Dean’s Georgia teammate, Channing Tindall, is a possibility. Keep an eye on prospects like Wyoming’s Chad Muma or Penn State’s Brandon Smith.
With Miami essentially bringing back its entire defense, including four linebackers they re-signed amid their impending free agency, the Dolphins could look at centers available late in the third round. Grier said he liked the offensive line class.
“It’s a pretty good offensive line group,” Grier said last week. “I think there’s some talent all the way through from the tackles, the guards, centers, all the way in through the mid rounds. I think you can find some good quality players.”
Arizona State’s Dohnovan West, Kentucky’s Luke Fortner, Wake Forest’s Zach Tom and Virginia Tech’s Brock Hoffman are among centers Miami could look at to insert into the team’s new outside-zone blocking scheme to give Michael Deiter competition. Boston College center Alec Lindstrom was coached at BC by new Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.
Grier also noted pass rushers in this draft when he spoke, so some mid-round edge defenders are a possibility. There’s a fine local product in Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto, who is a St. Thomas Aquinas graduate, that is projected to be around in the third.
The Dolphins already added running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert to the backfield that returns Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. No tailbacks were taken in the first round, as expected, so all remain available entering Friday. Miami is unlikely to be in the mix for, say, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker or Iowa State’s Breece Hall, but what if former Miami Central High standout James Cook, the Georgia alum who is Dalvin Cook’s younger brother, is available?
Any needs not addressed on Friday could still be tapped into on Saturday in Rounds 4-7. The Dolphins have a fourth-round pick and then have two seventh-rounders.
Aside from wide receivers, what else could the Dolphins have picked up at No. 29 had they not traded the choice away?
The other likelihood early in the draft process was an offensive lineman, any offensive lineman. Following free-agent pickups of top left tackle Terron Armstead from the New Orleans Saints and former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams in March, that search appeared likely to wind down to the center position. Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, the top center prospect in the draft, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th pick.
Before the Armstead acquisition, tackles like Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann and Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele were names linked to the Dolphins in early mock drafts. Uneven Senior Bowl showings, however, may have began their fall out of the first round that came to fruition on Thursday night.
()
News
‘American Idol’ Laine Hardy accused of ‘spying’ on female student: report
News
New St. Charles County Police video shows fatal shooting
O’FALLON, Mo. – St. Charles County Police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting in January. They are releasing the footage now to be transparent with their investigation.
No charges will be filed. Prosecutors tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they believe the officers’ lives and the community’s safety were at risk.
The video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
O’Fallon officers were sent to the 500 block of Prentice Drive at around 11:00 am on January 23 to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. Ted Pech and his wife called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle sitting outside of their home. He described two people who appeared to be sleeping in a car.
“My wife noticed a car was sitting out here this morning but we didn’t think much of it,” Pech said. “About 10:30 a.m. I came out and noticed the car was running.”
The vehicle was blocking the caller’s driveway. An officer approached with his gun drawn.
A police dispatch broadcast included in the video sent by St. Charles County Police describes what happens next.
“There’s a white Honda Accord. The driver’s side has heavy damage, the vehicle is running. There’s a Black male on the passenger’s side passed out, possibly sleeping. It is partially blocking the driveway, no plates on the vehicle.”
The driver then sat up when officers tried to open the vehicle’s door the first time. They told him to open the door and he refused.
An officer broke the driver’s side window with his weapon he noticed that one of the people had a gun. That is when the driver of the vehicle put the car into reverse and slammed into a patrol car.
Officers then started shooting at the Honda as the driver tried to drive away. They fired several shots at the car.
The car made it to the intersection of Mexico Road and Aspen Pointe Drive before coming to a stop. Officers then surrounded the vehicle and told the teens to get out.
“Driver, show me your hands. Driver, show me your hands,” police can be heard yelling in the direction of the Honda. “Tell them to slowly exit.”
The passenger then surrendered to the police and was taken into custody. He has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
When officers approached the vehicle they found another 17-year-old in the driver’s seat. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Sara Brewner told FOX 2 that she witnessed the conclusion of the pursuit and said police attempted to keep the driver alive before the ambulance arrived. He was shot and the police took him to the hospital where he died.
The vehicle had been reported stolen in St. Louis County, according to a previous FOX 2 report. A gun was recovered from the scene.
Relatives say former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
A Short Interview With Ben Franklin
Here’s what Dolphins could do on Day 2 of draft, what they missed in Thursday’s first round
‘American Idol’ Laine Hardy accused of ‘spying’ on female student: report
Budget Tips For Eating Healthy After Weight Loss Surgery
Your Jobs Search Ends Here!
New St. Charles County Police video shows fatal shooting
Who has the edge? Ira Winderman’s Heat-76ers position-by-position breakdown and prediction
How You Can Get Rich Swing Trading
DJ Bien-Aime: Jets supercharged their rebuild after knocking it out of the park on draft night
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations