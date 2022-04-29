News
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
ST. PETERS, Mo. – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday. The DEA says this national event can help prevent addiction and overdose deaths.
The DEA partners with law enforcement like the St. Peters Police Department to collect unneeded prescription drugs like tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. This is the 22nd Drug Take Back Day.
On Saturday, people can anonymously dispose of medication at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. More than 230 police departments within the DEA St. Louis Division are hosting collection sites. The DEA’s St. Louis Division, which includes Missouri, Kansas, and southern Illinois, collected more than 37,189 pounds of prescription drugs last year. Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent within the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication got the medicine from a family member or friend. Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception.
Area residents can drop off drugs that are expired, unwanted, or no longer needed at the St. Peters Justice Center located at 1020 Grand Teton Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Liquids, syringes, and other sharp and illicit drugs will not be accepted. The DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed. There are receptacles available year-round at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and businesses.
Yoán Moncada takes a step toward returning to the Chicago White Sox as he begins a rehab assignment this weekend
Yoán Moncada sprinted to first base during a workout Thursday morning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
A few moments later, Moncada raced from first to third. Eventually, Moncada headed to home plate.
The Chicago White Sox third baseman, who is recovering from a right oblique strain, is looking forward to the chance to run — and hit — in a game this weekend when he begins a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.
“I am feeling much better,” Moncada said Wednesday through an interpreter. “I thank God. I’m going to start playing in Charlotte and see how it goes. But I’m feeling pretty good.”
Moncada is slated to play for the Knights on Saturday. The Sox will be patient with his return.
“He’s been swinging really well here, so he may come out there and just (have) 15 at-bats and look like he’s ready,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday. “But it may take him 25, no way to predict it.
“It’s always a mistake to bring a guy up to the big leagues before he’s ready. Because he’s going to struggle and then he’s got to get out of the struggle. It’s better to come in here ready to play.”
Moncada suffered the injury during the final day of spring training in Glendale, Ariz. The Sox placed him on the injured list April 5.
The switch hitter said he felt the impact of the injury mostly when swinging from the left side.
“I felt it sometimes when I was playing defense, when I moved to the right side,” Moncada said. “But it’s mostly in my swing. Right now, I feel much better. I don’t feel anything when I’m fielding and just a little bit when I hit. It’s not a big deal right now.”
Moncada slashed .263/.375/.412 with 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 61 RBIs in 144 games in 2021.
“For me personally, it’s been very, very difficult not being able to be on the field and helping the team, especially this month,” he said. “But there’s just so little I can do and I’m doing everything I can to get ready to come back and help the team.
“(I’ve been) just cheering up the guys, trying to motivate them. At the same time, even though I’m sidelined, I’m working to join them and to help them too.”
Injuries have hampered the Sox early this season, with left fielder Eloy Jiménez (torn right hamstring) among the latest.
“It’s very hard, honestly,” Moncada said. “It’s hard to see that unfortunate situation that he has been put into last year (missing almost four months with a ruptured left pectoral tendon) and now this year again.
“But there’s so little you can control in this game. You try to do your best, try to be prepared every day and stuff like that happens. I am hoping he’s going to come back stronger, and he knows that everybody here wishes him the best.”
Jiménez stumbled after crossing first base Saturday and exited the game against the Minnesota Twins. His estimated recovery time is six to eight weeks.
Starting pitcher Lance Lynn could be back by late May, La Russa said Thursday. The right-hander had right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon after suffering an injury during a Cactus League game.
Reliever Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) is expected to be in Charlotte this weekend with Moncada.
“I’m excited to be able to start playing again,” Moncada said. “I was wishing for that for several weeks and now I’m going to start, so that’s good.”

Car flips in St. Clair County, person airlifted to hospital
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A person involved in a single-vehicle crash was airlifted to an area hospital Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Black Lane in St. Clair County, Illinois. The car flipped during the crash. A helicopter got to the scene to take the injured person to an area hospital at about 6:20 a.m. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
5 players to watch during Maryland football’s spring game, including QB Taulia Tagovailoa and LB Jaishawn Barham
Maryland football returns to the field Saturday for its annual spring game, which will provide a first glimpse of the Terps before the 2022 season kicks off in the fall.
Last season, Maryland took a major leap as a program, going 7-6 while securing its first bowl victory since 2010. Even though the Terps lost some key players to the transfer portal and the NFL draft, they are returning a good chunk of key players to an offense that has the potential to be one of the best in the Big Ten Conference.
Here are five players to watch during Saturday’s Red-White spring game at noon at Capital One Field in College Park:
Redshirt junior QB Taulia Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa had one of the best seasons by a quarterback in Maryland history in 2021. He set the single-season record in passing yards (3,860) and completions (328) while tying former quarterback Scott Milanovich for the most passing touchdowns (26).
But more importantly, Tagovailoa, the brother of former Alabama star and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, provided much-needed stability at the position, becoming the first quarterback since C.J. Brown in 2014 to start every game.
But the Alabama transfer wasn’t flawless last season. His decision-making was an issue at times, as he often threw the ball into tight coverage. In the Terps’ 51-14 home loss to then-No. 5 Iowa, he threw five of his 11 interceptions.
The spring game will be nowhere close to the competition level Tagovailoa will face during the regular season. However, it will be interesting to see if the third-year starter shows improvement as a decision-maker while strengthening his connections with the receivers.
If Maryland wants to build off its first winning season in seven years, the Terps will need Tagovailoa to continue to make strides as a signal-caller.
Sophomore RB Colby McDonald
There were moments during McDonald’s freshman season when he showed that he could be a solid replacement for senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, who entered the NFL draft.
McDonald, who went to St. John’s College in Washington, rushed for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 60 carries in 2021. During the Terps’ regular-season finale win over Rutgers, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound back played a key role, rushing for 99 yards on 15 attempts.
Maryland ranked 10th in the Big Ten in rushing last season (136.5 yards per game), and coach Mike Locksley said that the run game has been a “point of emphasis” in practice this spring.
“If people are going to do things to take away the ability to throw the ball, we got to be able to run efficiently,” he said. “Having a veteran [offensive line] back should be able to help us.”
Locksley wants to make strides in the run game, and McDonald is the type of player who can help lead the way.
“[Redshirt freshman] Antwain Littleton, [redshirt freshman] Roman Hemby as well as Colby McDonald continue to show their worth to us in the run game,” Locksley said. “I’m pleased with those guys.”
Freshman LB Jaishawn Barham
Barham became the top player in Maryland’s 2022 class after he surprisingly decommited from South Carolina.
Barham, a former St. Frances standout, enrolled early and looks the part of a potential impact player at 6-3, 230 pounds. He was one of the top linebackers in the 2022 recruiting class, ranking No. 10 at his position and the third-best player in Maryland, according to 247Sports.
With linebackers Branden Jennings, Demeioun Robinson and Terrence Lewis entering the transfer portal, Barham has a shot to carve out a role in the linebackers room, which also features transfer VanDarius Cowan, junior Ruben Hyppolite II and redshirt senior Fa’Najae Gotay.
Junior WR Jacob Copeland
Copeland, who transferred to Maryland after four seasons at Florida, is a complementary piece to a receiving corps that features junior Rakim Jarrett and seniors Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones.
Copeland, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 12 games for the Gators in 2021, catching 41 passes for 642 yards and four touchdowns, including two 100-yard games.
Locksley said Copeland is a great fit with the rest of the receivers and is not worried about a crowded room, as the fourth-year coach dealt with such a scenario when he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama.
“If you follow the history of this offense even back in Alabama when we had DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs to go along with Calvin Ridley, we always found ways to implement players of [Copeland’s] talent,” Locksley said. “I see him being another integral piece that has a tremendous role in our offensive system.”
Redshirt sophomore TE Corey Dyches
With Chigoziem Okonkwo entering the NFL draft, Dyches is expected to slide in as Maryland’s primary tight end. Dyches, who transitioned from wide receiver, appeared in 13 games (two starts) last season, totaling 19 receptions for 208 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 10.9 yards per catch.
Dyches is perhaps the most experienced player in the tight ends room that features sophomore CJ Dippre, redshirt freshman Leron Husbands and incoming freshman Preston Howard (McDonogh).
“[Dyches] is that Swiss Army knife,” Locksley said. “We moved him to tight end to complement [Okonkwo]. Definitely, a matchup issue because people [have] to figure out whether they want to treat him as a tight end or a receiver.”
Co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Miller loves the group, describing the tight ends as big athletes who are smart, tough and reliable.
Dyches, a former high school basketball player who is 6-1 and 219 pounds, has the potential to see his offensive production increase in 2022 more than any other player.
RED-WHITE SPRING GAME
Saturday, noon
TV: Big Ten Network

