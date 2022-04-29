Seven Most Common Health Issues Experienced by Seniors

Share Pin 0 Shares

Growing old is an inevitable part of life and, although we may not appreciate our senior years as much as our younger ones, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t make the most of every moment. However, it’s difficult to live a satisfying life when you’re experiencing health issues that get in the way of your day-to-day activity.

Nevertheless, our bodies grow weaker, and we become more susceptible to developing health issues. Thankfully, there are various things you can do to prevent some of these illnesses and, even if you do experience health issues, there are plenty of medical advancements to help you get by.

In this bog, we’ll be exploring some of the most common medical problems that seniors encounter. It’s extremely important to read up on these topics so you have the knowledge to address these issues if you notice any symptoms

Hearing Loss

One of the most common issues elders can experience is hearing loss. This can be a secondary issue derived from other problems such as high blood pressure, ear infections, or strokes. It can even result from taking specific medications such as ototoxic.

It’s always best to go for a baseline hearing check every one or two years once you are over the age of 60. If you do happen to suffer from hearing loss, don’t worry, there’s plenty of technology to help you. You can simply book an appointment with your local audiologist and request a hearing aid.

Vision Loss

Another sense that is quick to deteriorate during your senior years is your eyesight. It typically happens with your near vision rather than your far away vision. This is because the lens inside your eye becomes less flexible, which affects your ability to change focus from items that are far to items that are close by.

Of course, there are several methods you can adopt to help facilitate your vision. More specifically, you can wear eyeglasses, try contact lenses, or even opt for laser surgery. However, it’s worth noting that the latter may not be an option for every individual, as laser surgery may only work with certain conditions.

Heart Disease

Advancing age can put quite a bit of pressure on the heart and increase the risk of developing diseases. Heart disease is derived from the buildup of fatty deposits within the walls or your coronary arteries which surround the outside of the heart. Another of the most common issues is that the large arteries become increasingly stiff which then in turn causes high blood pressure or hypertension.

If left untreated, hypertension can lead to a stroke, kidney damage, or even problems with your brain. Some symptoms of heart disease include dizziness, confusion, and pain or a tingling sensation in your shoulders, arms, or neck. You can lower your chances of heart disease by eating a healthy diet, conducting regular exercise, and by not using tobacco.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is known to become more prevalent with old age due to the increase of insulin resistance as we get older. Not only does our muscle mass decrease significantly with age, but we also tend to put on weight and conduct less physical activity. All of these factors affect your tendency to develop type 2 diabetes.

Some common symptoms of type 2 diabetes include increased thirst, slow-healing wounds, frequent infections, increased hunger, fatigue, and frequent urination. To reduce the likelihood of developing this disease, you should exercise regularly, maintain a healthy diet with low carbohydrate intake, and try to lose any excess weight.

Alzheimer’s Disease

One of the worst possible disorders you could encounter with old age is Alzheimer’s disease. This is a brain disorder that slowly eats away at the brain’s ability to think and, eventually, conduct even the simplest of tasks. On-set Alzheimer’s can begin as early as thirty years of age, with the more serious symptoms, such as drastic behaviour and personality changes, typically appearing around a person’s mid-60s.

This disease tends to be genetic, so it may be worth checking if Alzheimer’s runs in your family. The main symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include memory loss, poor judgement, repeating questions, getting lost, and misplacing items. Sadly, there are little medical advancements when it comes to treating Alzheimer’s disease. There is some medication that can temporarily reduce symptoms, however, there is no cure for this disease.

Falls

One of the most common reasons behind senior aged hospitalisations is simply falling. As we get older, our reflexes become less sharp and we are more susceptible to falls. Not only this, but our bones become weaker with age too. Instead of keeping calcium and phosphate in your bones, your body begins to reabsorb this.

There’s no real medicine you can take to prevent falling, but you can be more conscious about your physical abilities. Make sure the areas you are walking in are always well lit, that you have plenty of grip on your shoes, and that you go for regular eye checkups. You can also optimise your home to accommodate this issue, for example, by installing handrails in the bathroom.

Arthritis

Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints that can cause severe pain and tends to worsen with old age. This condition typically affects the hands, neck, lower back, and weight-bearing joints like the knees.

Symptoms typically include pain, swelling, stiffness and a reduced range of motion in the affected areas. In order to prevent this kind of pain, it’s recommended that you maintain a healthy weight, quit smoking, control your blood sugar, and stretch daily.

What’s most important when it comes to older age is trying to keep a positive mindset. Our mental health has an important influence on our physical health as well. Even when times get tough it’s important to appreciate what you have and make every moment count. Sure, learning to live with a hearing aid may be frustrating at times but it’s manageable and helps you live your life to a fuller extent