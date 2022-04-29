A - Z Health Guides
Seven Most Common Health Issues Experienced by Seniors
Growing old is an inevitable part of life and, although we may not appreciate our senior years as much as our younger ones, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t make the most of every moment. However, it’s difficult to live a satisfying life when you’re experiencing health issues that get in the way of your day-to-day activity.
Nevertheless, our bodies grow weaker, and we become more susceptible to developing health issues. Thankfully, there are various things you can do to prevent some of these illnesses and, even if you do experience health issues, there are plenty of medical advancements to help you get by.
In this bog, we’ll be exploring some of the most common medical problems that seniors encounter. It’s extremely important to read up on these topics so you have the knowledge to address these issues if you notice any symptoms
Hearing Loss
One of the most common issues elders can experience is hearing loss. This can be a secondary issue derived from other problems such as high blood pressure, ear infections, or strokes. It can even result from taking specific medications such as ototoxic.
It’s always best to go for a baseline hearing check every one or two years once you are over the age of 60. If you do happen to suffer from hearing loss, don’t worry, there’s plenty of technology to help you. You can simply book an appointment with your local audiologist and request a hearing aid.
Vision Loss
Another sense that is quick to deteriorate during your senior years is your eyesight. It typically happens with your near vision rather than your far away vision. This is because the lens inside your eye becomes less flexible, which affects your ability to change focus from items that are far to items that are close by.
Of course, there are several methods you can adopt to help facilitate your vision. More specifically, you can wear eyeglasses, try contact lenses, or even opt for laser surgery. However, it’s worth noting that the latter may not be an option for every individual, as laser surgery may only work with certain conditions.
Heart Disease
Advancing age can put quite a bit of pressure on the heart and increase the risk of developing diseases. Heart disease is derived from the buildup of fatty deposits within the walls or your coronary arteries which surround the outside of the heart. Another of the most common issues is that the large arteries become increasingly stiff which then in turn causes high blood pressure or hypertension.
If left untreated, hypertension can lead to a stroke, kidney damage, or even problems with your brain. Some symptoms of heart disease include dizziness, confusion, and pain or a tingling sensation in your shoulders, arms, or neck. You can lower your chances of heart disease by eating a healthy diet, conducting regular exercise, and by not using tobacco.
Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is known to become more prevalent with old age due to the increase of insulin resistance as we get older. Not only does our muscle mass decrease significantly with age, but we also tend to put on weight and conduct less physical activity. All of these factors affect your tendency to develop type 2 diabetes.
Some common symptoms of type 2 diabetes include increased thirst, slow-healing wounds, frequent infections, increased hunger, fatigue, and frequent urination. To reduce the likelihood of developing this disease, you should exercise regularly, maintain a healthy diet with low carbohydrate intake, and try to lose any excess weight.
Alzheimer’s Disease
One of the worst possible disorders you could encounter with old age is Alzheimer’s disease. This is a brain disorder that slowly eats away at the brain’s ability to think and, eventually, conduct even the simplest of tasks. On-set Alzheimer’s can begin as early as thirty years of age, with the more serious symptoms, such as drastic behaviour and personality changes, typically appearing around a person’s mid-60s.
This disease tends to be genetic, so it may be worth checking if Alzheimer’s runs in your family. The main symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include memory loss, poor judgement, repeating questions, getting lost, and misplacing items. Sadly, there are little medical advancements when it comes to treating Alzheimer’s disease. There is some medication that can temporarily reduce symptoms, however, there is no cure for this disease.
Falls
One of the most common reasons behind senior aged hospitalisations is simply falling. As we get older, our reflexes become less sharp and we are more susceptible to falls. Not only this, but our bones become weaker with age too. Instead of keeping calcium and phosphate in your bones, your body begins to reabsorb this.
There’s no real medicine you can take to prevent falling, but you can be more conscious about your physical abilities. Make sure the areas you are walking in are always well lit, that you have plenty of grip on your shoes, and that you go for regular eye checkups. You can also optimise your home to accommodate this issue, for example, by installing handrails in the bathroom.
Arthritis
Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints that can cause severe pain and tends to worsen with old age. This condition typically affects the hands, neck, lower back, and weight-bearing joints like the knees.
Symptoms typically include pain, swelling, stiffness and a reduced range of motion in the affected areas. In order to prevent this kind of pain, it’s recommended that you maintain a healthy weight, quit smoking, control your blood sugar, and stretch daily.
What’s most important when it comes to older age is trying to keep a positive mindset. Our mental health has an important influence on our physical health as well. Even when times get tough it’s important to appreciate what you have and make every moment count. Sure, learning to live with a hearing aid may be frustrating at times but it’s manageable and helps you live your life to a fuller extent
A - Z Health Guides
How To Find The Best Online Medical Terminology Course
Medical terminology is the vocabulary used by medical professionals to describe specific diseases, conditions, procedures, and performances of the body. It is a set of vocabulary used by medical professionals to communicate with each other or to discuss the type of treatment required for the patients’ sickness. This language consists of specific words usually prefixes and suffixes which are the roots of the whole terminology.
It might be difficult for a normal person to understand terms but when the words are broken into components, medical students can easily learn and recognize them. If you are willing to pursue your career in the medical field, then you must get yourself enrolled in one of the reliable medical terminology courses.
If you’re not sure which medical terminology course will be helpful, you can visit Straighterline because it offers a variety of online courses including a college credit medical terminology course. Here is your complete guide to finding the best medical terminology course.
It Must Cover the Basics
Find a course that covers all the terms you want to learn. Check the syllabus beforehand and opt for the one that’s more suitable for you. If you think that the syllabus lacks the basic topics or vocabulary, then it’s better to discuss this with the concerned authorities before you make a decision. Usually, a basic medical terminology course must cover terms related to pathology, physiology, anatomy, and diagnostics.
It Must Be Affordable
Since you are learning just the terminology, it is just a language and vocabulary course. Therefore, it should not be too expensive. The fee for these courses depends upon the duration of the course. So, it’s always a good idea to look for affordable options with a fee that could be justified when compared with the duration of the course.
It Must Have Good Reviews
It is impossible to figure out whether the terminology course you are picking online is authentic or not. Verification of these online courses is difficult as compared to the on-campus courses as on-campus courses are cross-checked and then approved by the university or colleges. However, the best way to verify the online courses is to go through their reviews and ratings. If the majority of the reviews are positive, then you can consider that particular course without giving it another thought.
It Must Offer a Completion Certificate
The authentic and reliable medical terminology online program must provide you with a certificate of completion. If the course that you are opting for isn’t offering you a certificate of completion then, it’s better not to choose it. You must find yourself a terminology course that offers a certificate.
A medical terminology course could be extremely beneficial for people who are willing to serve in the healthcare profession or are already serving. The medical terminology course is not just beneficial and open for the doctors but almost the entire healthcare staff such as nurses, radiologists, pharmacists, even the receptionists, and other healthcare workers. When looking for an online medical terminology course, make sure you don’t fall prey to any fraudulent service. Do consider the above-mentioned tips to find a reliable online terminology course.
A - Z Health Guides
HOW A STUDENT CAN COPE WITH ANXIETY: 5 WAYS TO HELP YOU DO IT
Coping with anxiety can be very difficult. And when you hear voices on all sides telling you to “calm down,” it’s impossible at all. But we know a few ways that you can help.
No, you cannot just pick yourself up. Anxiety disorder puts a person in a stupor and makes him afraid of even the most ordinary things. But you should not confuse anxiety with stress, stress is a perfectly normal reaction of the body to external stimuli, but anxiety appears when everything seems to be normal.
Unfortunately, there is no universal cure for anxiety. It is clear that a deep breath and a long exhalation or a long walk in the park will not solve the problem, but the degree of tension will decrease. Just like you may be afraid of an exam, but thinking about who can write my essay will save you from unnecessary anxiety.
Below you will find a shortlist of simple rules of life that have helped many people learn to live with anxiety and not let it poison every new day.
Dedicate your morning to yourself
The alarm clock rings ten times, the dog has licked your face for half an hour, the kitchen radio is playing, and in 40 minutes meeting at work. Sound familiar? Day after day, we drive ourselves almost to hysteria. The secret lies in leaving the house calm and prepared. Allow yourself an hour in comfort before plunging into the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Get up early, take a contrasting shower, make a delicious breakfast, and play with the dog – all without rushing. And make a habit of making your bed in the morning. It’s an effortless activity, but it’s one task you’re more than likely to master. And if you have a bad day, you’ll be glad to come home to a clean and tidy house.
Make a plan
Unfinished business makes you nervous and creates guilt and, of course, anxiety. Okay, time management is not for everyone, but everyone can make a to-do list for the day. It is important not to leave anything out and write down every little thing – the more pleasant it will be to cross things off the list and enjoy your accomplishments (even if all you had to do was take out the trash).
It is very useful to make such a plan before going to bed – so it will be easier to fall asleep and get rid of worries. It is necessary to go to bed with a sense of deep satisfaction.
Forget about gadgets
Sometimes it’s enough just to put your phone into silent mode. We don’t even think about how much excitement and anxiety are brought by calls and texts that we don’t expect. You can always call back or write a little later – no one gets hurt (and you can get a separate phone for your beloved grandmother and always be in touch).
The same goes for social media. By turning off notifications of new comments, messages, and likes, you can reduce the number of anxiety attacks. And don’t start your day with a social media feed – give yourself some time to enjoy a quiet and peaceful life before plunging into a world of arguments, insults, and bad news. Or better yet, remove all apps from your smartphone. After all, going to social networks through the browser is not so convenient – very soon the desire to hang out on the Internet will disappear by itself.
Learn to say no and goodbye
You have to learn to say “no.” If you can do what you’re asked to do, do it, but don’t overstep your bounds and make an effort.
And you had better learn to say “goodbye” to those who are poisoning your life. This is not selfishness but only care for yourself and your sanity. Sure, it can be hard to cut pseudo-friends out of your life, but it’s better this way. Deleting, unsubscribing, blocking, and not answering the phone is the minimum.
Think of the good
A competent therapist can help with anxiety in most cases. One of the main techniques is cognitive-behavioral therapy. Its essence lies in the fact that the therapist helps the patient identify and articulate “automatic” thoughts and attitudes that poison your life and prevent normal functioning in society. It is important that the therapist does not impose the “right” way of thinking, but conducts a dialogue with the patient, after which the patient himself wants to change his attitude to a more positive ones.
But if you do not have time or desire to go to a specialist, you can start by yourself: at the end of the day, try to objectively evaluate the events that happened to you. Have you achieved at least one goal? Did you meet a pleasant person? Maybe something minor, but pleasant, happened? If you take your day apart piece by piece, you’ll find that it wasn’t so bad at all. Think about what you are thankful for that day. Whether it was a beautiful sunrise or a delicious lunch, it doesn’t matter. For every bad thought, three good ones.
Try it and see: there are far fewer truly bad days in our lives than we think.
A - Z Health Guides
How to Care for Cannabis Indica Seeds and What are Some Steps to Grow Indica?
The start of every marijuana, or any plant, is from a seed. And everybody knows the basics of growing a plant from a seed. The cannabis Indica seeds have a small plant, a stem, root, and a few leaves inside the seeds. It also has sufficient nutrients to survive the early parts of its life. They need a proper growth medium, adequate water, light, and essential nutrients.
Before you make up your mind about growing marijuana, you need to be assured that it should be legal to grow marijuana plants in the place where you reside. Once you’re sure it is legal, there are several benefits of growing nurturing plants from seeds, and it is a lot less expensive.
That being said, growing a marijuana plant is easier said than done. You need to take several steps and ensure that the plant you want has all the desired traits. To ensure that you need to take extra care of the plant.
Thus, explaining what special care you need to take of cannabis Indica seeds will be a part of this article. The other part will focus on some best tried and tested methods to grow indica plants.
How to take special care of your Indica seeds?
The following points will assist you in taking excellent care of your seeds.
1- Give them adequate water
Water is essential for germination and life, making it among the most crucial parts of growing any plant. You need to give your plants plenty of water and ensure the dirt around the sand always remains moist.
If you do not give adequate water, they will not respond well to other nutrients. Similarly, excessive water will also cause plants to lose oxygen. The leaves will wilt, and the plant will not grow up to be stronger against bacteria and diseases.
2- Let them receive proper lighting
Like water is essential for all life to prosper, light is essential for plants as the sunlight promotes photosynthesis in the plants.
The perfect blend of water and light converts carbon dioxide into oxygen and glucose. If the plant doesn’t get enough light, it will grow fewer branches and result in unusual stretches.
The more branches your plant produces, the more buds you’ll get. Your plant should receive 24 hours of light during the initial stages without any interruptions. The lights should be placed 2 inches above the seed, and try to use LED lights. Also, when growing indoors, maintain the temperature at 72 degrees Fahrenheit.
3- Properly plant the seeds
Buy soil that is made for marijuana plants. During the initial few days, the nutrients inside the seed are enough for it to survive. So, provide the soil with fewer nutrients.
Place the seeds with the tip of your finger inside the soil, up to half-inch deep. Each seed needs to have its pot, after which the roots will grow downwards.
Sprinkle some water on it, and the soil will absorb the soil. Remember not to press the soil down. You will not be able to see the development for up to seven days.
4- Sprouting
Once you have done all the above steps perfectly, after 7-10 days, you will see small plants emerging from the seeds. Once you see the small plant, assess the distance between the light and the plant. The temperature must not exceed 72 degrees Fahrenheit.
Do not overfeed the plant with excessive nutrients. Do not touch the small plants or touch the soil around the plant. Ensure that the soil is not dry and is always moist.
These tips will help you take special care of your plants. Now, we will understand some tips to grow the best quality Indica plants.
How to grow Indica plants?
Growing Indica and sativa plants are completely different. Hence, if you’ve decided to grow Indica plants, the following points will help you get the best from the plants.
1- Choose the right strain
Once you enter the market to buy indica seeds, you will get numerous options to choose from, which will make your decision to buy the best seeds more intimidating and difficult.
But there is a secret to picking the right indica seeds; choose a strong indica dominant hybrid. You will enjoy it more when you pick a hybrid over a pure indica seed. The main reason is hybrids are resilient to pests and rots.
2- Properly vegetate marijuana
The advantage of growing marijuana is that you can decide how tall your plants will be by allowing them to remain in the vegetative stage. The flowering stage is simulated once you change the light schedule to 12 hours and 12 hours of darkness.
During this, the plants may stretch, but since their maximum height is reached, they won’t grow further. During this time, ensure that you provide them with adequate light from an LED light. Since it covers a wide spectrum range, it makes sense to use LED lights.
3- Grow in small quantities but grow them quickly
The indica plant must be grown quickly and in small quantities to get maximum yield when growing indoors. This means that you need to plant as many plants as possible in your growing area, limiting their time in the vegetative stage. This can be achieved in two ways: –
- Sea of green:
This simple technique allows the plants to be in vegetative for two weeks. After two weeks, you will switch off the lights, and the plant will enter flowering. Since the plants will be small, you can grow plenty of plants. They will require no training, which will cut off two months of their growing cycle. This helps you get additional harvests every year. This method is used when the grower has cuttings from mother plants.
- A screen of green:
A screen of green method is similar to the sea of green. This way, you use a screen to train your plants into growing horizontally rather than growing vertically. This will allow the light to reach all buds uniformly. This method is mainly used to grow bushy indica strains.
4- Give them proper ventilation
Think about the origins of the indica seeds. Even during the nighttime, the temperature of the mountains drops significantly, and hence they will need a cool atmosphere. Indica seeds are used to the fluctuating temperatures.
To get the most during the harvest seasons, ensure the room temperature drops 10℉ to 15℉ every night. This should be given special care during the flowering stage.
Closing thoughts
Growing cannabis Indica seeds is a fun and rewarding experience, and many experienced growers will back this statement. Since it is easier than growing the sativa buds, Indica does come with its challenges.However, these points are enough for a newbie to set them right on track and help them get the most from the weed. To buy the best quality cannabis Indica seeds, visit Homegrown Cannabis Co.
