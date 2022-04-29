News
Sizing up Heat-76ers starts in middle but could come down to depth perception
Strength in numbers again will be put to the test for the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs.
In the opening round, it was all for one, with four different leading scorers in five games, and all defensive eyes on Trae Young.
Erik Spoelstra’s team ultimately aced that test against the Atlanta Hawks.
This time, against the Philadelphia 76ers, a best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series that opens Monday at FTX Arena, the challenge figures to come in triplicate, based on the 76ers’ possibilities with center Joel Embiid and guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
For the Heat, the counter will be waves of bodies, waves of defensive pressure, and, likely, waves of fans attempting to maximize the homecourt advantage.
“I mean, they’re good,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said of the impending series. “They’re deep. They’re veterans. We are going to play grown men, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Considering Harden has yet to face the Heat in a 76ers uniform, and considering Heat center Bam Adebayo participated in only two of the season’s four meetings of the teams, the 2-2 series split offers limited insight into what comes next.
With the 76ers arriving with respect for the higher seed.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us,” forward Tobias Harris said.
Ultimately what will come next for the series winner is a spot in the Eastern Conference finals against the winner of the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks series that opens Sunday in Boston.
So how will it play out? Several matchups will be telling.
Center: This will be the prime focus, considering the ability of Embiid to dominate not only in the paint, but also with silky jumpers that range beyond the 3-point line. However, Embiid also is playing with a sprained right thumb that will require offseason surgery. Adebayo, while lacking such an offensive repertoire, offers the ability to switch on to any Philadelphia player, including Harden and Maxey. Edge: 76ers.
Power forward: A wildcard in the series could be the 76ers’ Harris, who has the tools to put together a breakout offensive performance but rarely does. On the other side is the Heat’s P.J. Tucker, who has his own ability to dominate on the defensive end. Considering the possibilities of crossmatches and the utilization of zone by both teams, it remains to be seen how much the two match up. Edge: Even.
Small forward: Jimmy Butler typically gets up for matchups against his former teams, with that edginess to transcend his friendship with Embiid. This is a matchup where Butler might need to approach the offensive levels he reached against the Hawks. While the 76ers’ Danny Green has championship pedigree, he largely was uneven against the Raptors. Matisse Thybulle could also come into play here. Edge: Heat.
Shooting guard: Maxey has been a revelation over the second half of the season, arguably Philadelphia’s second best player. Max Strus, by contrast, mostly is a complementary component for the Heat. Expect a crossmatch here as well. It is highly unlikely Strus winds up defending Maxey on a regular basis, if at all. Edge: 76ers.
Point guard: There was a point when Harden was a given when it came to winning his matchup. This is not that time. Like Butler, figure on Lowry getting up to play against his hometown 76ers, just as he did during the Raptors run to their 2019 NBA championship. Again, expect a possible crossmatch here, with Butler or possibly even Tucker the opening defender against Harden. Edge: Heat.
Bench: This could be the swing vote in the series. The 76ers have “sometimes” depth. The Heat thrive with their depth, be it Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin or Duncan Robinson. Worth watching here is how much, if at all, the 76ers go with a backup center. If they don’t, opportunities could be limited for the Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon, as was the case with his two minutes of action in Tuesday’s clincher against the Hawks. Edge: Heat.
Coach: Both the Heat’s Erik Spoelstra and 76ers’ Doc Rivers this season were named Top 15 coaches of all-time by their peers. So there will be quality on the sidelines. But the reality is that the most recent sample size favors Spoelsrta, including the way this season’s first round played out. Edge: Heat.
Intangibles: There are two primary elements here. First, the Heat hold homecourt advantage. And this could be a series where all seven games are required. Then there is the injury element, from Lowry’s hamstring strain to Butler’s knee soreness to Embiid’s thumb. Any attrition could sway the balance. Edge: Heat.
Forecast: Heat in six.
Heat vs. 76ers
(Best-of-7)
Game 1: Monday, FTX Arena, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Game 2: May 4, FTX Arena, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
Game 3: May 6: Wells Fargo Center, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: May 8, Wells Fargo Center, Time TBA, TV TBA
Game 5*: May 10, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TNT.
Game 6*: May 12, Wells Fargo Center, Time TBA, ESPN.
Game 7*: May 15, FTX Arena, Time TBA, TV TBA
* – If necessary.
(Note: No local television.)
Exclusive | 'Selling Sunset' star Vanessa dishes on reunion drama and Christine Quinn friendship
This week, reality TV fans are buzzing about "Selling Sunset" Season 5 on Netflix. The beautiful Vanessa Villela sat down with Page Six to spill all the tea about the reunion, her friendship with Christine Quinn, plus, the Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause relationship. And we want to know what viewers think about Quinn missing…
10 things to know as the Chicago Bears enter the NFL draft party in Round 2
Thursday was an exercise in waiting for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. Inside the team’s draft room at Halas Hall, Poles had a snack table and extra reserves of patience to help him pass the time during the NFL draft’s first night. But he didn’t have a first-round selection.
That meant two hours and 33 minutes of observing and adjusting, of hand-wringing and fist-pumping. Thirty-two players were drafted in the first round with Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker going No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Minnesota Vikings picking Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the night’s final selection.
Now Poles gets his chance. The 36-year-old GM will enter the party Friday with two second-round selections (Nos. 39 and 48) and another in the third (No. 71).
The Bears have plenty of holes to fill on their roster and for now own only six selections. Poles will have to be resourceful and might have to get creative to make the most of his first draft as GM.
After Thursday’s first round, here are 10 things you should know about the Bears and the rest of draft weekend.
1. QB1
This year’s quarterback class was widely considered to be ordinary. That’s why teams looking to upgrade that position this offseason heated up the trade market in March.
The Denver Broncos dealt for Russell Wilson. The Cleveland Browns rolled the dice on Deshaun Watson. The Indianapolis Colts landed Matt Ryan. And the Washington Commanders reeled in Carson Wentz.
Three other teams dipped into free agency to sign potential starters with the Pittsburgh Steelers signing former Bear Mitch Trubisky as a potential bridge option, the Atlanta Falcons giving Marcus Mariota a fresh start and the Miami Dolphins bringing in Teddy Bridgewater as a potential Plan B behind Tua Tagovailoa.
So how would all of those toppled dominoes from earlier this spring affect the draft?
Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback to come off the board Thursday night, selected 20th by the Steelers. That was the latest the first quarterback was selected since 1997, when Jim Druckenmiller lasted until No. 26 before the San Francisco 49ers picked him.
No other quarterbacks were picked in Round 1.
Before Thursday, a quarterback had been picked No. 1 in the previous four drafts and multiple quarterbacks had been selected in the top 10 of every draft since 2014.
2. For the record
The Bears were without a first-round selection, having dealt it to the New York Giants as part of the 2021 trade up to snag quarterback Justin Fields. That pick wound up slotted at No. 7 with the Giants using it on Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.
New Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who also interviewed for the Bears GM opening in January, had two top-10 picks, the first coming at No. 5, where he selected Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Schoen might have been considering Neal with the fifth pick. But when cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Sauce Gardner went third and fourth, the board shifted in a way that allowed Schoen to wait on selecting an offensive tackle.
For record-keeping purposes, the Bears dealt four picks to the Giants last year to jump from No. 20 to No. 11 to grab Fields. In 2021, the Giants used the No. 20 selection on receiver Kadarius Toney and a fifth-round selection from the Bears at No. 164 as part of a deal that allowed them to trade up five slots in Round 3 for cornerback Aaron Robinson.
They still have a fourth-round selection from the Bears (No. 112) in their wallet for Saturday.
3. Lining up
For those hoping Poles’ efforts to support Fields lead him to the offensive line shelf first, the best available tackles heading into Friday are Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann, Washington State’s Abraham Lucas, Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere and Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele.
Raimann and Petit-Frere are on the Tribune’s lengthy “best players still available” list.
The Bears had a bottom-three passing offense in 2021, averaging just 188.8 yards per game. No team saw its quarterbacks sacked more with Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles taken down a combined 58 times.
At last week’s voluntary minicamp, the new Bears coaching staff looked at second-year tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom on the right and left sides, respectively. But Poles won’t shy away from adding a potential starter up front this weekend.
Nine offensive lineman were picked Thursday night.
4. Help wanted: Receivers needed
Poles and his staff kept a close eye on the Round 1 run on receivers in which six were taken in the first 18 picks, including four in a five-pick span from No. 8 to No. 12.
USC’s Drake London was the first receiver selected, picked eighth by the Falcons. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson went two picks later to the New York Jets. Then the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions engineered aggressive trades up to get Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Alabama’s Jameson Williams, respectively. The Lions jumped 20 spots to No. 12 to grab Williams.
Later in the first round the Commanders took Penn State’s Jahan Dotson at No. 16, and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks went to the Tennessee Titans at No. 18.
From the menu of 12 possible Day 2 receiver targets for the Bears, 10 are still on the board. That list — with scouting reports here — includes Georgia’s George Pickens, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson and Alabama’s John Metchie III.
In a nutshell, Poles has plenty of intriguing options, particularly if he opts to address that need with his first selection at No. 39. But the Bears should still be in the mix for a good receiver if they wait until No. 48.
5. Trade winds
Two teams got rid of established receivers Thursday night. The Baltimore Ravens sent Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals to reunite with his college quarterback, Kyler Murray, and the Titans sent A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman put together a blockbuster deal for A.J. Brown, giving up the No. 18 selection plus a third-round pick and then finalizing a four-year contract extension with the standout receiver worth up to $100 million. The Titans quickly used the No. 18 pick to draft Burks.
The Cardinals traded the No. 23 pick for Hollywood Brown, and the Ravens then traded that selection to the Buffalo Bills for the 25th pick and a fourth-rounder.
Man, what a spring this has been on the receiver market with headline-grabbing trades, record-breaking contracts and Thursday’s impressive first-round draft class.
6. ‘That dude is just a blur’
Four years ago, the Bears dipped into the University of Memphis talent pool on Day 2 of the draft to grab a receiver with top-tier quickness and a full tank of competitive tenacity. Anthony Miller had joined the Tigers as a walk-on, then driven himself to become the program’s all-time leading receiver.
“The Memphis grind is one of a kind,” Miller said the night he was drafted at No. 51.
Miller’s career in Chicago fizzled, however, after his seven-touchdown rookie season. The Bears traded him last summer and he failed to break through in subsequent stops with the Houston Texans and Steelers.
All of that is simply background information as another Memphis receiver, Calvin Austin III, sits on the Day 2 draft menu with the Bears seeking to add weaponry for Fields. Like Miller, Austin also entered the Tigers program as a walk-on before emerging as a playmaking standout. He, too, has eye-catching quickness and a hunger to win plus a library of game film that is like a 32-ounce energy drink for talent evaluators.
“Man, he’s fun to watch,” ESPN senior draft analyst Todd McShay said.
Added NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah: “That dude is just a blur.”
Coming off a 74-catch, 1,149-yard, eight-touchdown season at Memphis, Austin went to the combine and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds before adding a vertical jump of 39 inches and a broad jump of 11 feet, 3 inches. That kind of explosion reduces the understandable worry about his size: 5-foot-9, 162 pounds.
Miller’s NFL nosedive shouldn’t have anything to do with Austin’s projected potential. And maybe Austin will be the Day 2 receiver Poles falls in love with because of what Jeremiah calls his “juice.”
“It’s instant. There’s no buildup to it,” Jeremiah said. “It just happens right now. He’s going to run by people at the next level.”
7. Double dipping
Nine teams made multiple selections Thursday with the Giants and Jets picking twice apiece in the top 10. The Giants, as noted above, put together the Thibodeaux-Neal pairing, while the Jets went with a combination of Gardner at cornerback and Wilson at receiver with the Nos. 4 and 10 picks.
The Jets later traded back into the back end of Round 1, working a deal with the Titans for the No. 26 pick, which they used on Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.
The other teams who picked more than once were the Lions, Texans, Saints, Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
The nine teams besides the Bears that sat out Thursday’s action were the 49ers, Broncos, Browns, Cardinals, Colts, Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.
8. Deep impact
As of Thursday night, the Bears had 65 players on their roster, leaving 25 vacancies to fill as they piece together a 90-man roster for organized team activities, minicamp and training camp. Yet they have only six selections over the next two days. You do the math.
It will take more than this draft class to replenish the roster with talent and quality depth. And given the overall strength of this year’s draft pool, don’t be surprised if Poles does substantial work on the undrafted free agent market Saturday night and into Sunday.
The COVID-19 pandemic created a ripple effect in college football, with the NCAA granting all players from the 2020 season an added year of eligibility. That, in turn, added volume to this draft with folks around the league believing the later rounds will include some notable value picks.
Jeremiah tried to put things in perspective last week. He typically tries to study about 400 players as he works through his pre-draft grades and analysis.
“Usually I get to about 350 or 360 and then it’s a mad scramble to find some more guys to get to that 400 number,” Jeremiah said. “This year I got to 400 pretty easily.”
This draft comprises 262 picks. That means quality players can be found in the seventh round and undrafted free agency.
9. Deal or no deal?
Don’t be shocked if Poles opts not to use all three of his draft choices Friday night as he looks to expand his first draft class beyond six players. To do so, he will have to be ready to wheel and deal, looking for opportunities to trade picks — or even players? — for added draft capital.
In fact, it would be surprising if the Bears didn’t trade down at least once in this draft to collect more picks.
As we noted earlier this week, Poles isn’t averse to trading up if he sees something he really likes. But he was pretty clear Tuesday that he wasn’t leaning in that direction with the current state of his roster and the draft capital available.
“You have to know where your team is at and how many picks you have,” Poles said. “And it’s a big-picture decision. Because there is an effect of losing picks to move up and get that player.”
10. Set an alarm
For those wondering when they should tune in to the draft to catch the Bears picks Friday, we have you covered. Barring any trades up or down, of course.
The Bears are scheduled to go on the clock first with the No. 39 pick. Over the last five years, that selection has been made as early as 6:32 p.m. and as late as 6:47. The No. 48 pick has come in the 7:14-7:30 range. The ballpark for No. 71 in the third round is 8:35-9:01. You’re welcome.
2022 NFL draft: Grades and analysis for all 32 picks in the first round
After months of speculation and evaluation, the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books.
To help make sense of it all, The Baltimore Sun offers its grade for each of the first 32 selections.
Note: These grades are not entirely about the player, but rather reflect value (both position and pick), team needs, opportunity cost and other team-building factors.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
The Jaguars are betting on Walker’s freakish athletic traits to help transform one of the worst defenses in the league. He wasn’t as productive in college as some of the other top edge rushers in this class, but he wasn’t unleashed as a pass rusher in Georgia’s unique defense. He has the ability to become a dominant defender, and the Jaguars deserve credit for taking a chance on him. Grade: B+
2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
For sentimental reasons alone, this pick deserves a high mark. The Michigan native returns to his roots after a breakout senior season with the Wolverines and is a perfect culture fit with blue-collar coach Dan Campbell. The Lions need pass-rushing punch, and Hutchinson is ready to provide it from Day 1. Grade: A
3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
After all the talk about how disappointing Stingley’s sophomore and junior seasons were, he still winds up as a top-three pick. That’s how good his 2019 tape was as a true freshman for the national champion Tigers. The Texans need building blocks, and Stingley has the talent to be a shutdown corner as soon as his rookie season. New coach Lovie Smith should be happy. Grade: A
4. New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
The Jets entered the draft with free-agent signing D.J. Reed and some unproven players at corner, and now they might have one of the best young secondaries in the league. Gardner famously didn’t allow his touchdown his entire college career, showing the kind of press coverage ability the Jets haven’t seen since Darrelle Revis was in town. Grade: A
5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
In January, Thibodeaux was considered one of the favorites to go first overall. For the Giants to get what could be the best pass rusher in the class at No. 5 overall is a coup for new general manager Joe Schoen. The Giants defense has quietly performed well over the past few seasons, and now coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale gets a versatile defensive lineman to create some havoc in the backfield. Grade: A+
6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
There was speculation that the Panthers would reach for a quarterback like Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett or Liberty’s Malik Willis, but they did the prudent thing and fortified one of the league’s worst offensive lines. Ekwonu is a dominant run blocker and has the size and athleticism to be a strong pass protector. Star running back Christian McCaffrey should have some big holes to run through next season. Grade: A
7. New York Giants (via Bears): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
The Giants needed to come away with an offensive lineman, and they might have landed the best tackle in this class. The 6-8, 337-pound Neal was once considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Jaguars, so there’s no questioning the value of this pick. After not picking up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, all the pressure is on the young quarterback to prove his worth to the new regime. Better protection should provide a fair evaluation. Grade: A
8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, Southern California
Last year’s trade of Julio Jones and the yearlong suspension of Calvin Ridley left the Falcons’ receiver room barren. The 6-4, 219-pound London forms an imposing duo with last year’s No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts, the 6-6, 246-pound tight end. Now there are at least some playmakers for veteran Marcus Mariota and whoever plays quarterback in 2023. The only question is whether London is truly the best of a tightly bunched group of wide receivers. Grade: B+
9. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Give credit to the Seahawks for pouncing on one of the top-rated players in this class to fill a major position of need. With veteran Duane Brown still a free agent, the Seahawks entered the draft with unproven options at tackle. Cross, the No. 9 player on the consensus big board, provides some stability as one of this year’s best pure pass protectors. For the first time in awhile, the Seahawks didn’t reach for a player in Round 1. Grade: A+
10. New York Jets (via Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
The Jets needed to give second-year quarterback Zach Wilson help, and it arrived with free-agent guard Laken Tomlinson and now Garrett Wilson. The dynamic receiver can make contested catches and pick up yards after the catch, giving the Jets a solid receiving corps that includes Corey Davis and 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore. Grade: A
11. New Orleans Saints (via Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
The Saints really needed a receiver, but was it worth trading a first- (No. 16), a third- (No. 98) and a fourth-rounder (No. 120) to move up five spots? A run on pass catchers was inevitable after the Jets picked one, but there’s a good chance New Orleans could have grabbed one at No. 16 (the Commanders did). Olave is talented enough to make an early impact, but this is a lot to give up for one player. Grade: C+
12. Detroit Lions (via Vikings): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
The first truly stunning move of the draft arrived with a rare interdivision trade. By adding Williams at the price of two second-round picks (Nos. 32 and 34) and a third-rounder (No. 66), the Lions completed their offseason overhaul of their wide receiver room. Williams, a big-play threat with elite speed, joins standout rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown and free-agent signing D.J. Chark to form one of the more well-rounded groups of pass catchers in the league. Now, if only the Lions could do something about upgrading at quarterback. Grade: B+
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via Texans, via Browns): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
It was a safe bet that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was going to make a deal, and this wasn’t even his biggest of the night. At the price of a first-round pick (No. 15) along with a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 162 and 166), Philadelphia jumped Baltimore to add the uber-athletic 6-6, 341-pound nose tackle, who posted one of the best raw athletic scores in NFL scouting combine history, regardless of position. The Eagles needed to get younger on the defensive line, and now they have one of the most imposing run-stuffers in the league with plenty of room to grow. Grade: A-
14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
The Ravens always seem to come away with a highly ranked player at a surprising spot. Hamilton was a consensus top-five prospect in this class thanks to his size and instincts, combining rare length with incredible range. His disappointing 40-yard dash might have dropped him down some draft boards, but it’s to the Ravens’ benefit. He can line up anywhere in the secondary or near the line of scrimmage, giving new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald a versatile chess piece to deploy alongside star free-agent addition Marcus Williams. Grade: A
15. Houston Texans (via Eagles, via Dolphins): Kenyon Green, G/T, Texas A&M
There’s no doubt the Texans believe in Green’s ability, taking him 10 spots higher than his consensus ranking. He helps solidify the interior of the offensive line, but is that really worth a top-15 pick when there are so many other areas of need to address? General manager Nick Caserio deserves credit for trading down, but this pick is a little too safe for a team that needs to take some big swings. Grade: C
16. Washington Commanders (via Saints, via Colts): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
The Commanders did well to pick up a first-round pick (No. 16), a third-rounder (No. 98) and a fourth-rounder (No. 120) from the Saints, even if it meant losing out on perhaps a more favorable target in Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. Dotson might not be as polished as Olave, but the Nittany Lions star catches nearly everything thrown his way and will take some pressure off No. 1 target Terry McLaurin. This is still a bit of a reach for a prospect the consensus board had ranked as a fringe first-rounder at No. 32 overall. Grade: C+
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College
After the Chargers made a big splash this offseason by acquiring edge rusher Khalil Mack and signing cornerback J.C. Jackson, this is a relatively modest addition. But there aren’t too many nits to pick here. Johnson is ranked No. 20 on the consensus board and should be a plug-and-play option as a rookie. This isn’t the splashy move for a wide receiver or corner some expected, but it’s solid nonetheless. Grade: B
18. Tennessee Titans (via Eagles, via Saints): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
After sending star receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles in a shocking trade, the Titans immediately found his replacement. The 6-2, 225-pound Burks is eerily similar in both body type and play style to Brown, routinely breaking tackles in the open field. It’s asking a lot of Burks to fill Brown’s big shoes, especially as a rookie, but adding a similar player with five years of team control on a relatively cheap contract — especially with the receiver market exploding — is sound business. Grade: B-
19. New Orleans Saints (via Eagles): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
The Saints had a big hole at left tackle after the departure of Terron Armstead in free agency, and they didn’t waste much time filling it. The 6-7, 325-pound Penning is going to be a work in progress after beating up on FCS-level competition in college — where he earned the reputation of a nasty run blocker who perhaps goes a bit too far after the whistle — but he has the athleticism and size to grow into a dependable blindside protector. It just might take some time. Grade: C
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
In the end, the Steelers didn’t need to trade up for their quarterback of choice. Despite his obvious ties to the team, it’s still surprising to see Pickett chosen over Liberty’s Malik Willis, a dual-threat dynamo with a rocket arm. Pickett was the media’s consensus No. 2 quarterback behind Willis and doesn’t offer the same upside, especially as a runner. He produced just one elite college season, and his small hand size (8 1/2 inches) is pretty much unheard of for an NFL starter. He’s going to need to prove himself early to justify this pick. Grade: C
21. Kansas City Chiefs (via Patriots): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Chiefs moved up eight spots to solidify their secondary, trading their first-round pick (No. 29) along with a third- (No. 94) and fourth-rounder (No. 121) to take McDuffie. The Washington star is a versatile defensive back who can play in the slot, out wide or even at safety. With Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward gone, the Chiefs simply need playmakers in the backend of the defense to replenish what should be a championship-caliber roster. Grade: B+
22. Green Bay Packers (via Raiders): Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
Walker’s late rise culminated in the 6-4, 241-pound Georgia star being the first linebacker off the board. And with good reason, considering his strength and sideline-to-sideline speed. Walker will be a nice fit next to All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell, but there’s no question the Packers reached here; he’s the No. 52 overall player on the consensus board. And for as athletic as he is, he isn’t going to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon. Grade: B-
23. Buffalo Bills (via Ravens, via Cardinals): Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
The Bills ultimately parted with a fourth-rounder (No. 130) to move up two spots and take Elam, a quick and aggressive press corner who can fill starter Levi Wallace’s role after he left in free agency. Buffalo resisted the urge to take the top running back and instead opted to fill one of their few areas of need. That should make plenty of analysts happy, including this one. Grade: A
24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
Smith still needs to refine his technique, but the 6-5, 324-pound tackle has all the makings of becoming a dominant lineman. He can fill in at guard or right tackle before potentially taking over for left tackle Tyron Smith, giving the Cowboys a much-needed infusion of youth up front to better protect Dak Prescott and reinvigorate the running game. Grade: B+
25. Baltimore Ravens (via Bills): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
Say what you want about the Ravens not choosing an edge rusher or cornerback on Day 1, but they came with two players ranked in the top 15 on the consensus big board. The 6-2, 296-pound Linderbaum isn’t the prototypical size for an interior lineman, but his athleticism and wrestling background allow him to win at the point of attack and make plenty of impressive blocks at the second level. They needed a center, and the Iowa star is considered one of the best to enter the draft in years. It might not be a sexy pick, but it’s what the Ravens need to continue being the best rushing team in the league. Grade: A-
26. New York Jets (via Titans): Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
The Jets were rewarded for their patience. After speculation earlier this week that they could take Johnson as high as No. 4 overall, they waited until the end of the first round to trade up for their prized pass rusher. New York had to part with a second- (No. 35), third- (No. 69) and fifth-round pick (No. 163) to get it done, but they were able to land a player ranked No. 11 on the consensus big board and still have a second-rounder (No. 38) to work with. If Johnson is the player they hope he can be, this will look like a shrewd move. Grade: B
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buccaneers): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
The Jaguars traded back into the first round at the price of a second-round pick (No. 35), a fourth-round pick (No. 106) and a sixth-round pick (No. 180) to take Lloyd, the consensus top linebacker in the class and No. 16 overall prospect. Coaches raved about Lloyd, calling him “an elite player” in college football insider Bruce Feldman’s mock draft. The Jaguars need help just about everywhere but quarterback, so it’s a bit surprising to see them trade up for a player — especially when plenty of good linebackers will be available on Day 2. But if Lloyd is as good as the college coaches think, it’s worth the price. Grade: B
28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Is it really that surprising that the Packers didn’t draft a wide receiver? They haven’t done it since 2002, and they’ve taken just one offensive player in the first round since 2012. That was quarterback Jordan Love. Wyatt was overshadowed by his Georgia teammates, but the 6-3, 304-pound lineman might be a better pass rusher than top-15 pick Jordan Davis. Grade: B
29. New England Patriots (via Chiefs, via 49ers): Cole Strange, G, UT-Chattanooga
The Patriots’ scouts certainly don’t lack confidence. Strange is ranked No. 76 on the consensus big board, sitting behind six other linemen who were not selected in the first round. This pick even drew a hearty laugh from Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead. Bill Belichick might have the last laugh, however, if the 6-5, 307-pound lineman can put his elite athleticism to good use. Grade: C
30. Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
This was a very Ravens-esque pick for the Chiefs, who grabbed a player ranked No. 18 on the consensus big board all the way at the end of the first round. The 6-4, 266-pound Karlaftis, a former water polo player in his native Greece, is a strong, explosive pass rusher who can line up almost anywhere on the defensive front. The Chiefs needed to bolster their front four, and they got great value here. Grade: A
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan
The Bengals could use some help at corner and might need some insurance at safety if negotiations with Jessie Bates III fall through. Enter Hill, a versatile defensive back who can fill just about any role in the secondary. Hill – the brother of Ravens running back Justice Hill – is great value as the No. 26 player on the consensus board. He’ll play a big role for an ascending defense that’s looking to get back to the Super Bowl. Grade: A
32. Minnesota Vikings (via Lions, via Rams): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
It was a little surprising to see the Vikings take a safety in the first round. Cine is a hard-hitting, athletic prospect who can make an immediate impact, but new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had a chance to take a big swing on a quarterback like Malik Willis or even a wide receiver like George Pickens or Skyy Moore. This might be a pick they regret in a few years, especially when star wideout Justin Jefferson is due for a big raise. Grade: C+
