Finance
South Carolina CDV No Contact Bond Restrictions
When someone is arrested for domestic violence (CDV) in South Carolina pursuant to a violation of S.C. Code 16-25-10 they will be taken before a Magistrate for the setting of bond. Bond is more than money that must be posted or guaranteed for release, it also may include other restrictions determined by the Court to be necessary to protect those involved in the defendant’s case. Bond is set in misdemeanor cases and in South Carolina’s felony domestic violance offense of CDVHAN.
In a South Carolina domestic violence cases a routine requirement set by the Bond Court is that the defendant is to have no contact with the alleged victim in his case. This requirement may be included even in cases where the defendant and alleged victim are married, have children or live together. Further this requirement may be put in place even in situations where it is not requested, or was even opposed by the alleged victim. This “no contact” provision is designed to remain in place until the conclusion of the defendant’s case. An unfortunate result may be that defendant’s will be pressured into pleading guilty just to end the Court’s no contact order.
Police departments around South Carolina regularly follow up on CDV arrests to ensure that the Court’s no contact bond order is being complied with. In cases where it is being violated the defendant can face contempt of court sanctions. In many cases the penalty will be a return to jail until the case is over (this may be 30 days or more).
It is important to know that the bond restrictions do not apply to the alleged victim. This means that there is nothing the Court will do to stop them from initiating contact with the defendant, but if contact is made the defendant is the one who faces a return to jail. No contact bond violations don’t have to be violated by physical contact. Other ways include e-mail, phone, mail or initiating contact through third parties.
In order to have the no contact provision lifted prior to the conclusion of the case it is necessary to obtain a specific Court order modifying the bond. Typically this will require the filing of a formal motion and for the Court to schedule a hearing.
Another side effect of the no contact provision can be the impact it has on possession of a shared residence. If the alleged victim lives with the defendant, even in the defendant’s own home, the defendant will not be allowed to return as long as the alleged victim is present. Further the criminal Court will not have jurisdiction to order the alleged victim to vacate – which may require the defendant to seek an eviction from the local Magistrate’s Court. The eviction process may take two weeks or more to conclude – during which time the alleged victim is allowed to remain in possession of the residence with no obligation to pay rent or the utility bills.
Finance
Worried About Hyper Inflation? Maybe You Should Think on It
The United States has been busy printing money and we’ve been selling Treasury Notes, luckily we are borrowing at a low interest rate, but we are also putting ourselves in debt and printing money and forcing it into the economy at a rate never before seen. The Stimulus of 787 Billion Dollars and some $2 Trillion for financial bailouts; all this money flow will cause an inflation challenge in the future. So, let me recommend a very good book to you:
The Great Inflation and Its Aftermath – How Reagan and Volcker Tamed Economic Policy – and Why Obama Should Listen” by Robert J. Samuelson; Random House, New York, NY (2008).
It is also available to be loaded onto your Kindle “The Great Inflation and Its Aftermath: The Past and Future of American Affluence” for the low cost of $14.00
This book reminds us of the problems with high-inflation during 1960 to 1982. Most younger folks have no clue why this is. Things were pretty bad in the 1970s and stagflation was even worse, in fact things were so bad that President Jimmy Carter lost the election.
Samuelson, a columnist for Newsweek and the Washington Post reminds us also that inflation is not so much only an economic problem, as it destroys confidence making it more social and political that one might think. One interesting quote was one by Lenin, who stated that the best way to destroy a democracy is to debase its currency. Indeed, think on that for a minute.
I’d recommend this book to anyone who is wondering if the current direction of our nation’s leadership and economy is a wise choice. Consider all this.
Finance
A Short Interview With Ben Franklin
The following is a fantasy interview with Benjamin Franklin. Franklin was one of the most interesting and amazing figures of the American colonial period.
Host : Our guest today on The Program is Dr. Benjamin Franklin. Dr. Franklin is a native Bostonian, but his adopted cities are Philadelphia , London , and Paris . Dr. Franklin is an entrepreneur, inventor, journalist, publisher, and statesman.
As an inventor and a man of science he invented the Franklin stove, the bifocal glasses, the lightning rod, and he verified that electricity and lightning are one and the same. Dr. Franklin’s many experiments with electricity were published in 4 languages and brought him international fame.
As an entrepreneur he founded the University of Pennsylvania , the first lending library in America , a fire department, a hospital, and an insurance company. He also owned several pieces of valuable property in central Philadelphia .
As a publisher he is famous for Poor Richard’s Almanac, which published for 25 years, and he became wealthy as a journalist and the owner of the Pennsylvania Gazette.
As a statesman, Dr Franklin presided over the Constitutional Convention in 1776 and was one of five committee members who drafted the Declaration of Independence. During the Revolutionary War Dr. Franklin spent many years in Paris securing financial and military help for the war effort. At the end of the war he was appointed to negotiate the peace treaty with England .
Welcome to The Program, Dr. Franklin .
Franklin : Thank you for the opportunity. As I once said, “To succeed, jump as quickly at opportunities as you do at conclusions.”
Host: First of all, how important was your role in founding our country? The French Finance Minister, Jacques Turgot, said that you “snatched the lightning from the skies and the scepter from tyrants.”
Franklin : I do not feel that I should take too much credit for America ‘s founding. The revolution was the work of many able and brave men, wherein it is sufficient honor for me if I am allowed a small share.
Host: That’s very humble.
Franklin : As I once said, “Humility makes great men twice honorable.”
Host : Tell us something about your role in drafting the Declaration of Independence.
Franklin : I was the oldest member of the committee of five who were assigned to draft the Declaration. John Adams seemed the most likely candidate to draft the document, since he had the most experience with writing such documents. But I liked young Jefferson ‘s style the best, and in the end we decided to let him write the draft. Later in June of 1776, while I was at home recovering from the boils and gout, Thomas Jefferson asked for my advice about his draft of the Declaration. He invited me to read it and to suggest any changes that I thought necessary. I only made a few changes, though I did strike out the words “sacred and undeniable” and replaced them with “self-evident,” as in, “We hold these truths to be self-evident.”
Host: Tell us a little bit about your experiments with electricity. They made you famous, but I’m not sure that I know the whole story about your kite experiment.
Franklin : For several years I had been fascinated by electricity. Our Library Company had received an electricity machine from one of my friends in England . My friends and I devised numerous ingenious experiments involving observation and measurement which we described in letters sent to the Royal Society of London. Those letters were later collected into book form and translated into other languages. I actually had to invent many of the terms that are now commonly used with electricity in order to describe my experiments. Some of the words I coined are battery, charge, condenser, conductor, positively, negatively, and armature.
In 1752 it had occurred to me that lightning was an electrical fire discharge between one body with an overquantity to a body with an underquantity which equalized the difference between the two. I wanted to do an experiment with the spire of Christ Church in Philadelphia but I became impatient waiting for them to build the spire. It occurred to me that a kite could get closer to the thunderstorm than the spire ever could, so I devised a plan to launch a kite during a storm to see if I could detect electricity emanating from the storm.
Weather being what it is in Philadelphia , it didn’t take long before storm clouds approached and my opportunity to test my idea was given. My son William, who was 21 at the time, was the only one who assisted me with raising the kite because I didn’t want too many people knowing about what I was doing. A nearby field had a convenient shed where I could sit during the storm and wait for a suitable cloud to approach. A considerable time passed before any promising clouds appeared and all of them proved to be wasted effort. Finally, one good cloud caused the loose threads on the hemp kite string to move and stand up. I touched my knuckle to the key that was within reach and felt the electric spark for myself. This confirmed my belief that lightning was a form of electricity.
Host: Wow, that lightning stroke was a stroke of good fortune.
Franklin : Good fortune, maybe, but maybe good planning. As I once said, “He who waits upon fortune is never sure of dinner.”
Host: The story about how you met your wife is a funny story. Can you tell us about that?
Franklin : Certainly, and this is a story that you can find in my book, Autobiography, which you can find at Amazon.com and local bookstores everywhere. I remember the day well. It was a Sunday, October 6, 17 23 . I was just a young man of 17 and I had not been having much luck in gaining reputable and sufficient employment. I had left Boston in favor of New York , but when nothing seemed providential in New York I went to Philadelphia to become a printer.
On my very first day in Philadelphia , and with only a few coins in my pocket, I stopped at a bakery and for three pennies received three great puffy rolls. I had one loaf under each arm and was munching on the third while I walked up Market Street . As I approached the residence of the Read family their daughter, Deborah, saw me from their front door. I was a frightful sight. As Deborah later remarked, I made a most awkward ridiculous appearance. But seven years later we formed a common-law marriage. We had to do it that way because Deborah had become married while I was in England during the intervening years and then her husband deserted her and completely disappeared. Deborah and I were happily married for 44 years and we raised two sons and a daughter.
Host: Dr. Franklin, we want to thank you for coming on our show today. But before we part I want to ask you one last question if I may. Did you really say, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy?”
Franklin : I’m glad you asked that, because I’ve been misquoted on that for many years. What I really said was in a letter to my friend Andre Morellet in 1779. Here’s what I wrote: ” We hear of the conversion of water into wine at the marriage in Cana as of a miracle. But this conversion is, through the goodness of God, made every day before our eyes. Behold the rain which descends from heaven upon our vineyards; there it enters the roots of the vines, to be changed into wine; a constant proof that God loves us, and loves to see us happy.”
With that parting bit of wisdom I wish you and your listeners and readers a gracious good day.
Host: Thank you Dr. Franklin. It’s been a pleasure having you on The Program.
Finance
Budget Tips For Eating Healthy After Weight Loss Surgery
After gastric bypass, gastric banding or gastric sleeve weight loss surgery we know we must follow a healthy high protein diet in order to lose weight and maintain weight loss. In these difficult economic times it is natural to be concerned about the cost of a specialized diet. Follow these helpful tips to sustain your weight loss surgery diet without breaking the bank. By making a special effort when planning, shopping and preparing meals it is painless to save money and follow a nutritional program to benefit our health today and in the future.
- Make a weekly menu of dinner meals. Focus on protein dishes that can be repurposed as lunches. Side dishes should be fresh seasonal vegetables and fruits or frozen vegetables requiring minimal preparation.
- Plan two or three “routine” breakfast selections. Most WLS patients have a lower tolerance for food upon waking and eventually find a few things that consistently settle well on their stomach pouch first thing in the morning. Have these routine selections on hand at all times to avoid starting the day off with a grumpy pouch.
- Follow the weekly grocery sale adds and take advantage of specials and coupons. Use grocery store loyalty cards for added savings. Avoid sales for processed simple carbohydrates (junk food) because these foods are referred to as “slider foods” and they often cause weight gain in WLS patients. Remember, a slider food on sale is still a slider food.
- Purchase items that can be used in multiple recipes and for different meals such as canned beans, eggs and flash frozen poultry and fish pieces. Stock up on sale items and repackage bulk purchases for single meals or single serving sizes and freeze to avoid waste.
- When shopping, follow the “Protein First” rule and make protein selections first. Look for fresh lean meat, pork and lamb in the meat department. Add poultry and fish from the meat department or frozen meat section. Shop for low-fat dairy protein and select low-fat cottage cheese and yogurt as well as eggs. Add vegetable based protein to your diet with canned beans, dried beans and legumes, and tofu products.
- Take advantage of locally grown produce available seasonally at roadside stands and farmers markets. For an exercise bonus gather your produce at “pick-your-own” farms and orchards to save money and burn calories.
- Eliminate pricey beverages from your diet in favor of filtered tap water. It is less expensive and better for the environment. Flavor water with a squeeze of fresh lemon or fresh ginger. Add frozen berries for a refreshing treat. Make sun tea with tea bags instead of buying manufactured tea beverages. You will get a purer beverage and save money too.
- Prepare your meals at home rather than eating out. You can control the ingredients and avoid things that interfere with your healthy dietary goals following weight loss surgery.
- Build on your experience each week to become a health savvy and budget wise shopper so that you can enjoy your healthy life following surgical weight loss.
