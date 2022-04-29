News
St. Louis educators team up to stop gun violence, child killings
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Public School District and several area charter schools are standing together against gun violence and child killings.
Educators gathered Thursday outside the St. Louis Public Schools Headquarters to launch a long-term initiative called Educators for Gun Safety.
“The initiative, quite frankly, is to create a set of videos that could be used in schools to help kids understand why it’s important that they need to be careful around guns and use gun locks,” said St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams.
“We just want them to be cognizant of the fact that guns are very dangerous,” he continued. “If handled properly, they’re okay. But the gun locks will prevent kids from possibly losing their lives.”
As part of the initiative, parents and students will learn how to safely handle weapons. The group will also give out hundreds of gun locks.
“We too have been impacted by the unfortunate and unintentional deaths of children in St. Louis City. So for us to come together and say, ‘What can we do as educators to help educate families, starting with children, but parents, grandparents, and guardians as well?’ We wanted to join that effort,” said Candance Carter Oliver, the CEO of Confluence Academy.
This year, at least seven children under the age of 18 have been shot and killed in St. Louis. Dozens more have been wounded. Authorities said many of the shootings were accidental and preventable.
Lafrance Johnson, 12, was among the victims. Investigators said Johnson was accidentally shot and killed by his 10-year-old brother last month. Police said a family member left her loaded shotgun on the bed in a room where the children were playing.
Johnson’s grandmother, Francine Strain, is on a mission to make sure this never happens again.
“We’ve lost too many kids back-to-back. So, that should send a message in itself: ‘Oh, I have a gun. Let me make sure I put it up. Oh, they’re giving away free locks? Let me go get one.'”
The St. Louis Public School District and area charter schools serve more than 30,000 students and their families in the city of St. Louis. They said they will continue to give students the tools and information they need to try and stay safe.
News
Giants draft Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama tackle Evan Neal in first round
The picks are in.
The New York Giants added two new pieces to their foundation Thursday night in the first round of the NFL Draft.
The G-Men used the fifth pick on Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, one of the highest-rated defensive ends available.
Two picks later, Big Blue added Alabama tackle Evan Neal, a likely day-one starter.
News
Deer Creek Greenway Connector to improve recreation, flooding issues in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — An important project is happening not only for Brentwood residents but the entire St. Louis region. It will bring recreation opportunities to the area and serve an environmental purpose.
The Deer Creek Greenway Connector is a partnership with Great Rivers Greenway and the city of Brentwood. The project has been underway in planning for a couple of years, but the groundbreaking was Thursday morning. It’s one of three projects that make up Brentwood Bound, a $90 million infrastructure plan.
“In the spring of 2023, we’ll all be riding a bike out here. So, we’re really excited to see that happen,” said Susan Trautman, the CEO of Great Rivers Greenway.
Brentwood Mayor David Dimmitt said they’re connecting their wonderful trail system north of Manchester Road to the Great Rivers Greenway in Webster Groves through a pedestrian tunnel underneath Manchester Road.
“This greenway will connect to the River Des Peres Greenway, the Gravois Greenway,” Trautman said. “It’s a big project, a very bold project for this community.”
“It really truly is a wonderful amenity. It promotes walkability and connects all of these wonderful parks that these municipalities already have established. So it’s just a way to get from one park to another, but do it through biking or walking,” said Dimmitt.
A view from our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX shows the extensive footprint of this project.
“We’re putting in a destination playground. It’s two and a half acres, and we call it a destination playground for a reason,” said Dimmitt. “We anticipate that it will be a destination point for people not just in Brentwood, but from Webster Groves, from Rock Hill, from Maplewood, from all around that will come here and use that playground and use these pathways. With our destination playground being on the GRG connector itself, who knows how many from all over St. Louis will be able to take advantage of that amenity as well,” said Dimmitt.
The greenway serves to improve an environmental factor as well.
“One of the things greenways do is they mitigate flood damage. So we’ll have great trail amenities and a great environmental experience, but we’re also working with the city here to mitigate flooding,” said Trautman.
News
Missouri House approves legislation to limit transgender student athletes’ participation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House passed legislation Thursday that would limit which sports teams transgender athletes can play on.
It started as a bill to require photo ID to vote and another about school transportation but instead turned into a pair of bills that would require transgender athletes to play on the team that matches their birth certificates.
“Believe it or not, this bill is about elections,” said Rep. Peggy McGaugh (R-Carrollton). “We got off the subject a little bit when we perfected this bill, but I want to tell you about the many good things in this bill.”
McGaugh is the sponsor of the large omnibus elections package that would require photo ID, allow the Secretary of State to audit voter registration lists, and prevents changes from being made to the ballot 26 weeks before an election.
“It verifies words for election judges,” McGaugh said. “It tightens timelines for the Department of Motor Vehicles to process voter information.”
The conversation took a turn when Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, offered an amendment allowing school districts to hold an election to ask the voters if transgender athletes with “male” on their birth certificates should be allowed to play on K-12 girls’ sports teams.
“If you’re looking for the good in this bill it is looking for a piece of hay in a needle stack,” said Rep. Kevin Windham (R-Hillsdale). “The bill was hijacked under the title of elections with an ill proposed, ill vetted, ill worded amendment.”
That bill, HB 2140, passed the House Thursday morning 96-47 with one Republican, Rep. Shamed Dogan from Ballwin, voting with the Democrats.
“That’s what this legislation does, it erases these children,” said Rep. Ian Mackey (D-St. Louis). “It tells them in statute, in policy, that they do not exist.”
The second bill, HB 1973, originally dealt with school transportation but now has language to require transgender students to compete on teams that match the biological sex on their birth certificates.
“There are less than 10 children in this state that this bill will affect,” Mackey said on the House floor. “I understand that you don’t understand. It’s not about the science, you don’t have to understand that science.”
Mackey is openly gay and said he’s heard from Republicans who don’t like the idea but voted in favor anyway.
“It won’t be signed into law, it won’t make it to the governor’s desk, that’s what they tell themselves because that’s what they tell me and I know that’s what they tell themselves and I hope they’re right, but they are tempting fate,” Mackey said.
That bill passed 95-46 with four Republicans joining the Democrats in voting no. Dogan joined Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, an openly gay representative, Rep. Andrew McDaniel, R-Deering, and Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles.
The Senate also spent part of Thursday working on their own version. Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, is the sponsor of SB 781, known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act.”
“The bill establishes that no athlete, team, or sport designated for biological females shall be open to students who are biological males,” Moon said on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon. “This will protect female athletes from the competition from biological males.”
Moon’s bill would remove state funds from going to schools or athletic associations if a transgender female is found playing on a girls’ sports team. Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) and Sen. Lauren Arthur (D-Kansas City) held the floor for more than an hour filibustering the vote. Finally, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Senate adjourned and the bill was laid over.
The two House bills are now in the hands of the Senate which have two weeks to consider the legislation before the session ends.
Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA), which oversees youth sports from grades K-12, already has a policy in place for transgender athletes, only allowing transgender females from competing on female sports teams after one year of hormone treatment.
It requires transgender females to fill out an application and documentation about their hormone treatments. Athletes born with “female” on their birth certificate are allowed to compete on boys’ teams according to MSHSAA.
Recently, U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s Twitter account was suspended for tweeting, “Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women.”
The post has since been hidden and she’s been blocked from Twitter until she deletes it, which her campaign said won’t happen.
