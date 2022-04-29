Finance
Such A Precious Gift Called Life
Life is a beautiful journey one channels through. Filled with up and down moments; one has to appreciate the precious journey given by the Creator, the source of life. A precious gift which is full of many possibilities, we are to receive life with open arms. Nevertheless, no one was promised a smooth journey. It wasn’t meant to last forever, thus a temporary task, one has to complete. It is a race one has to run. Those who win the race of life, for surety eternal life is granted.
You the pinnacle of Life, accept your existence on this planet. Life is made dull without your presence as each moment of laughter, tears and joy fulfils life. Your purpose in life is to enhance it with love. Life challenging moments are not out of the picture but you exists as a survivor knowing you can channel through them. You are important you have dominion over the birds of the sky. You are to rule with authority fulfilling your primary task to be like a god. Purpose for the entire human race is to multiply and be fruitful fulfilling the earth with creations. Remember, you are a life-giver to many motionless ideas that benefit the human race. Know that the journey you are running is incredible. Out of you should flow rivers of living water to nurture and give life to many creations. Life is a treasure that only you can have which is too expensive to buy and too precious to give away. Live your life as if it would be taken away from you today by the Creator. He gives and also takes life.
We are tenants of something much greater than we could comprehend. Like a tree in the forest, you grow bending and twisted by the seasons of life but still have dignity and beauty in your condition. Created to live a life of abundance that overflows with His love, you are blessed to be alive.
Hard trials come and go leaving you in a stronger state than you were. At times you are to be heartbroken to know what it feels to lose the one you love. You are to face reality of failure for you to appreciate imperfections of yourself. Life will throw you to hit rock bottom at times you least expect it. Some will bruise you, some will hurt you whilst other will reject you but that is the cycles of existence. Incredibly, you are to face and live through many experiences but you are to survive. Just know you are the pinnacle of such a precious gift called Life.
Mistakes to Avoid When Deciding On The Best Medicare Advantage Plan
It was a heartbreaking meeting… sitting with a couple at their kitchen table as tears streamed down both of their faces. He was very ill, rapidly losing weight from digestive problems, and his constant migraine headaches were so painful, ending his life seemed to be the only option to live pain-free. To say they were afraid would be an understatement. Physicians associated with his current Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C) could not diagnose the problem. They only prescribed more drugs, which exacerbated his issues. On top of his medical puzzle, the Plan denied medical tests, which might have ultimately diagnosed his problem. It was October 2011, and through their tears, they painfully asked, “What are our options?”
In this case, together we decided it was in his best interest to switch to a Medicare Supplement (MediGap) Plan, which would allow him to go to any physician or facility that accepted Medicare, along with a ” Stand alone Part D Prescription Drug Plan.” It was important that he be able to seek the best of the best, anywhere in the country. We chose an “F Supplement Plan” with a carrier that would allow him to switch between a lower and higher cost plan WITHOUT proving insurability (if in the future, he decided to maintain the Supplement Plan after his current medical puzzle was solved).
Could he have avoided this problem in the first place? Possibly. Here are a couple of mistakes I have seen, along with the solutions, to help you choose the right option for YOU:
MISTAKE #1: Who are you working with?
* Working with a “captive insurance agent” (direct employment with the carrier, many times they are compensated by W2, commissions and/or bonuses) or working with an ‘independent career agent’ (1099 contractor with the carrier and provided with leads). The latter term is very confusing to me. They are classified as independent, yet if they write an application with another carrier because it was right for the beneficiary, their contract may be terminated. What incentive does the agent have to be non-partial, if they will lose their lead source?
** Another mistake is working with an agent that is not certified to market all types of Medicare health plans. They can only market ‘some’ MediGap’ supplement plans with no certification.
*** Going directly to the insurance carrier. If something goes sideways, it will come in handy to have an advocate on your side especially one you can see and lives/works in your community.
SOLUTION #1:
* Choose an independent insurance agent that represents more than one insurance carrier. Why? Because independent agents will know the pros and cons of ALL the Plans and be able to relay this info so you can make an EDUCATED choice. They receive compensation from the insurance carriers but do not have allegiance towards any particular company. Also be on the look out for carriers that force their ‘independent agents’ to sign an exclusive agreement. I have seen this happen with ‘Dual Eligible Plans’ (Medicaid/Medicare Plans). Again, how can the agent be ‘non-partial’ if they are contractually obligated to only market one Plan?
** Choose a ‘Certified’ Medicare insurance agent that is able to market Part C, Part D and MediGap Plans. They have additional training and oversight.
*** When you go to directly to the carrier, you are eliminating a valuable person who will troubleshoot problems if any should arise, while providing you additional peace of mind throughout the process.
MISTAKE #2: Choosing a Medicare Advantage Plan that requires you to obtain the insurance company’s approval before having a procedure/test.
SOLUTION #2: When comparing Plans, turn to the ‘Summary of Benefits’. All carriers must publish these and they must be alike and easy to compare.
MISTAKE #3: Not paying attention to the ‘maximum out of pocket’ (MOOP) limit. All Medicare Advantage Plans have a MOOP and many agents glaze over it while helping you choose your Plan. However, should a catastrophic medical issue arise (cancer, organ transplant, long stay in a skilled nursing facility, etc.), there is a good chance you will hit your MOOP so you want to make sure it’s the lowest possible. The reason: chemotherapy and anti-rejection drugs are considered Part ‘B’ out-patient drugs, not Part ‘D’ prescription drugs and many Plans only pay 80% of Part B drugs. Therefore, you would be on the hook for 20% and they are very expensive.
SOLUTION #3: Compare, compare, compare and choose a Plan with a lower MOOP.
MISTAKE #4: Choosing a Plan just because the drug co-pays are slightly lower. Many smaller insurance companies will lure you to their Plan with very low co-pays on their drug formulary but have a smaller network of doctors/facilities in which to choose. The problem is, should a medical issue arise, you may be locked into the smaller network of physicians/facilities until Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment.
SOLUTION #4: If you’re having trouble paying for prescription drug co-pays and your income/assets are low enough, you may be eligible for Extra Help through social security. A good insurance agent will bring this up and guide you, or go to https://secure.ssa.gov/i1020/start. By obtaining help with your medication, you can choose the best Plan based on other options (the size of their network, authorization rules, physician/facility convenience, additional optional benefits, etc.)
MISTAKE #5: Choosing a Plan because you want a PPO Plan and not an HMO.
SOLUTION #5: Many people are under the misconception that with a PPO Plan, they can go to any doctor/facility they choose. In actuality, PPO Plans still have a network of doctors/facilities you must stay in to obtain the lower costs. The biggest difference between a PPO and HMO is with a PPO, you will not have to obtain a ‘referral’ to see a specialist. With an HMO, you must obtain a referral. To be able to choose ANY physician/facility in the country that accepts Medicare, you should consider a Medicare Supplement (MediGap) Plan.
I have seen most mistakes and solutions when it comes to choosing Medicare Advantage Health Plans. Outside of California, there are additional varieties of Plans, and may be additional challenges.
What happened to my client, you ask? Since I keep in constant contact with my clients, in June I was overjoyed to hear him exclaim the great news. With the same test that was denied by his previous Medicare Advantage Plan, two physicians from a major Los Angeles medical group pinpointed the problem. He was slowly leaking spinal fluid and was dangerously close to having none remaining. With a quick out-patient procedure, they basically laser-glued the leaking area, replaced his spinal fluid and he is healthier, happier and better than ever! Since he is now well, we’ll be reviewing his coverage during Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment (October 15 – December 7, 2012) and deciding whether to keep him on the Supplement or switch him to a Part C Medicare Advantage Plan.
As an insurance agent for many years, I have stories like this and many more. With compassion, our profession helps to navigate the best options, explain the pros/cons based on our clients’ individual needs and offer peace of mind. Plans change every year and your health/financial status may change also, therefore it is a good habit to make a comparison each year. In closing, choose a good, local, independent insurance agent, be educated and stay well-informed!
The Right Health Insurance Provider for You: Some Options
Health insurance plans fall into several different categories. Each one has advantages and disadvantages.
Catastrophic health insurance plans are designed to help you confront costs should you face a true medical emergency. A medical emergency is defined as a chronic illness such as diabetes or sudden condition such as cancer. This form of insurance will provide you with coverage once you have met a specific deductible. After that point most if not all of your medical costs should be coved. This can be a good option if you are presently young and healthy and you have at least some savings to meet your basic deductible.
Another form of insurance is a minimed plan. Minimed plans are offered by some employers. You might pay as little as fifteen or twenty dollars in month. In turn you get a few limited services including access to a certain number of doctor’s visits each year. Some plans also offer health care for more serious illnesses such as asthma or heart disease. Unfortunately mimimed plans are expensive in the short term and do not offer much coverage if you really need it. Many such plans are not really right for most people even the very healthy.
Comprehensive insurance is designed to meet all your medical needs. Many people have comprehensive plans through an employer or spouse. This is probably the best form of insurance if you can get access to it. For as little as $100 a month, you should have most of your medical expenses covered under this form of plan. Unfortunately many people are denied access to this kind of medical insurance if they have a preexisting condition or lose their jobs. Some states let many people gain access to this form of health care even if they have such conditions. Find out more from your state representative.
Medicare and medicaid are state and federally run forms of health insurance. The first is used by the elderly and disabled. The second is for low income earners. If you can qualify for this kind of medical plan, you will most likely have most of your medical needs met. Eligibility depends on your income, citizenship status and annual income. Many states also offer insurance designed for the needs of children. Even if the adult in the family does not have insurance, a child can still qualify. Having a child covered is an excellent way to allow you to meet other medical needs. You might be able to then afford individual health insurance thus saving money. Eligibility is dependent on your family’s income and immigration status.
The right plan for you depends on many factors. Look carefully before you make any choices. A plan should cover as many of your medical issues as possible without huge financial risk.
Health Savings Accounts Might Be Just What You Need
In 2003, Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) came into effect. They were launched to heavy acclaim, and aggressively promoted in the early stages. Yet five years later, many people still aren’t as informed as they should be about Health Savings Accounts and how they work.
As part of the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement and Modernization Act, Health Savings Accounts help US citizens under 65 save money for qualified medical expenses on a tax-advantaged basis. People who purchase a qualified High Deductible Health Plan may open a Health Savings Account.
The money deposited into the Health Savings Account may be deducted from your taxable income at the end of the year. The advantage is this: premiums for HSA qualified health insurance plans are much lower when compared to regular Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) insurance plans.
The tax benefits you can accrue with HSAs are:
Deposits and earnings aren’t taxed.
There is no “use it or lose it” qualifier.
Money you save in the account isn’t taxed upon withdrawal if you use the money for qualified health expenses.
HSAs are owned solely by the individual, giving them portability not associated with other health insurance plans. If you have an HSA with an employer and you leave that company, the money you have saved in the HSA is still yours. Many people confuse Medical Savings Accounts (MSA’s) that are employer owned with Health Savings Accounts owned by the individual employees.
Since HSA’s are owned by an individual, they are totally flexible. Of course, you must have a Qualified High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) in force when you want to make any deposits. Many people who have HDHP never open an HSA. But when they do, they can deposit as little or as much as they want up to the limits set by the IRS. If you’re looking for flexibility in terms of payments, then a Health Savings Account might just suit your budget.
The second way to contribute to a health savings plan is through non-taxable employer contributions. Additionally, employers with cafeteria plans may allow workers to contribute untaxed salary through a reduction in salary.
Similar to an IRA, those 55 or older can make catch-up contributions to their HSA. Funds in the account grow tax-free, and deductions are tax-free as well, as long as the money is withdrawn for qualified medical expenses.
When you turn 65 you can withdraw the money for any purpose and it will be taxed as regular income. But, if after you are 65 years old, and you use the money in your HSA for medical expenses, you can withdraw the money and not be taxed.
Because of their flexibility HSAs can be a very handy tool. They’re well worth considering for protecting yourself when you most need it. So if you don’t have health insurance and need it, take a look at a HDHP and then supplement it with a health savings account. Find out if this is the perfect coverage for you by talking to a qualified health insurance broker who can guide you through the process.
