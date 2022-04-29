Finance
The Art of Fact-Finding – Turning Needs Into Wants
I timed myself this morning in making our bed. I’ve got it down to 1½ minutes and I’m so proud but please don’t tell my wife.
The reason I do it quickly is that it’s simple and rather boring.
Some things in life are really simple. When we do simple things, such as make the bed, we go into autopilot, in other words we automate it so it takes as less of our conscious attention as possible. That way we can focus on something else. We speed up simple processes because they’re boring.
Now fact-finding with our customers in a face to face interview is quite simple. Collecting information to populate a form is not difficult. Hard facts are needed to fill in a form most of the time. Once we have the facts, we as fully trained and educated financial advisers, know the products the customer needs and telling is simple too.
Telling is not selling – especially not rapport selling.
Rapport selling fact-finding involves getting into the tricky bit. Not just asking questions to get facts but asking a variety of questions simulating a discussion to open up opportunities with our customer, finding softer information to help us link our products to them personally. Knowing what drives them to do what they do, get them feeling concerned about their shortfall of cover, excited by a goal they had in the back of their mind.
Above all, get them wanting what we have to sell. Turning needs into wants is the tricky bit but the most rewarding for them and us.
So how do we do this?
You need some skills and some process. Skills come in your ability to ask the right question, make this come over as a conversation and a genuine interest in your customer and to have first class listening skills.
The process is this:
o Prioritise the customers needs, and take one at a time
o Discover the situation around the need
o Turn the need into a want
o Gain commitment
Like any process, you can adapt as you go but it’s important to follow some structure. What’s more important is that your customer goes along with you. Ask them to join in your journey. Tell them where you’re going to take them. Explain the process in benefit terms so they know exactly what’s going to happen and what is expected of them.
“I’d like to spend some time exploring your current situation by asking lots of questions. I’ll be doing lots of listening if that’s OK as you talk about yourself, your situation, your goals and dreams and the issues you have surrounding your personal finances. That way I’m able to give you the very best service and advice. Is that OK Mr Brown?”
Prioritise needs
Have a priority of needs which, hopefully, your customer has agreed with and actually prioritised for you. Typically this is the reason for them seeing you or being referred to you in the first place. Companies use all sorts of acronyms to help you decide needs and each fact find page is usually devoted to a particular need.
o PIMPSIO – Protection, income replacement, mortgage, pension, savings and investment, other
o PEPSI – protection, earnings replacement, pension, savings and investment
o SLIM – savings, life protection, insurance, mortgage
Above all though, the customer decides the priority, not you. And you take one need at a time.
Discover the situation
Fact finds are usually populated with the usual situation type information. Name, policy details, amount of cover, date of retirement, shortfalls of cover needed etc etc. Now you need this of course, but you also need softer information. You need their feelings about the cover they have, what they know about alternatives, you need their priorities, their objectives, their aims for their family. You want to discover what they thought of their previous adviser, how much the state provides when they retire or die.
These are just examples of their current situation.
Lots of open questions, probes and just good old fashioned silence and listening will give you this information.
Turn the need into a want
The principle here is that people are driven away from pain and problems or towards pleasure. Think about this in your life? What spurs you on? It’s probably one of those two.
This bit is the clever bit and most tricky too. There’re three avenues you can explore that’ll get the customer thinking of wanting some solutions. They can discover the problems they face if the current situation stays put, they can see that some goals might be out of balance or off target and this can cause a problem or they might re-discover or re-ignite a goal that spurs them into taking action.
Take life and protection needs. Having a lack of this can cause people problems especially when the cause happens. They die or are off work long term with an illness. Your questions should let them consider the problems for them personally and the consequences too. Your questions can allow them to think about what sort of solution will solve these problems and turn the need into a genuine want for the products. A good mixture of questions – open and probes, summaries, pauses will bring dividends here.
Careful about going in like a bull in a china shop. You’re dealing with personal information so we do need to be sensitive. Care with your question style and tone. Use lots of “tell me…” and “I’m curious” and “I’m wondering”. Also make sure your question tone rises slightly in the sentence. Really important that because the opposite, a falling tone, suggests a command and will be interpreted as an attack or an interrogation.
And you don’t want that do you?
Take savings or investments. Having these or wanting this need area requires an end results. Why are they saving? A rainy day, a holiday of a lifetime, an income on retirement, a new car, a house. This list goes on. Your questions will let them explore these goals, vision the goal clearly, discover the pleasure achieving this goal may bring. This will be enough to turn this need into a want.
What about re-mortgages? This is big business these days. Is this a need motivated by getting away from pain or towards pleasure? That depends really. You might ask what their concerns are with the mortgage they already have. They might be anxious about paying a higher rate of interest than other people or having to make payments for longer than they wanted. Here we have a problem.
Explore this further to see how it affects them personally and you might find them driven by the desire to get a better rate of interest or the prospect of paying the loan off earlier than planned. You could explore the problems of remaining with their existing lender and maybe the personal consequences. This getting away from the pain might be their motivation.
So to bring success in the fact-find we turn the need into a want. A yearning desire for some advice. Maybe this is a little utopian, but this process armed with the right questions and acres of listening will get you along the road.
Gaining commitment
Along the way of exploring needs with your customer, you’ll want to get little dollops of commitment along the way. Subject to affordability, they’ll be interested in having a look at more detail shortly. Enquiring about affordability at an early stage is a brilliant way of preventing an objection later down the line.
All the time you’re building a vision of a package of options that will take away this pain or give them the pleasure they definitely want. At the end of the formal fact find process, we need to announce that this is what we’ll show them and they can look at the options and make some decisions.
There’s not much more I can do to turn the bed-making process into a more interesting and stimulating task, unlike fact-finding. But I think I’ll stick with the 1½ minutes and keep quiet. The pain of having other jobs to do around the house is too intense.
The next time you carry out a fact find, focus on the trickiest and more stimulating part – that is to turn the needs you’re discussing into wants. Remember away from pain and problems or towards pleasure.
Finance
Thinking About Time and Sales
For the longest time, no pun intended, I have been talking about how a sale if affected by the length of time that it takes to complete. What I have said, repeatedly, is that the longer the sale takes out of normal sales cycle, the less likely it is going to happen.
Further, the longer a sales takes, the less likely it will happen. In other words, if your sales cycle is 5 years you have less of a chance to close the deal that if it only take 1 day. That is because too many things can happen during that time which will dramatically affect the outcome.
There are so many reasons for this that they cannot be listed here, but needless to say, if you cannot create a sense of urgency with your prospect or cannot get them to move forward, you are going to lose the sales battle. It is for that reason that I always tell my groups that they should “set the next second appointment on the first”. It helps move the sale, but also reveals if the prospect is interested in the proposition that you are making.
Now, for the first time I have revised that to be even more precise. Working with a good client- partner, we have concluded that there is a direct correlation between time and the loss of the sale; and we can put in in prospective.
Here is the formula that we have worked out: if a sales “lingers” for more than a week you drop about 15% of the odds of completion. That is if you fail to move the sale process into a next step, a significant in-person meeting, for example, must take place the odds of getting the sale drops by 15%.
If after two weeks there is no activity, there is an additional 10% tacked on resulting in your loss of 25% of a chance of closing the sale.
First, think this through and see how accurate it is. If you cannot get the prospect to do something such as meeting with you for two weeks, your chance of actually closing is down 25%. Makes sense to me!
Does this continue?
Yes. The longer it takes out of the cycle the less likely it will close. Subtract about 5% to each week that the sale does not happen, until you get to 75%, and then drop it from your calendar or pipeline.
The fact is that every sale is affected by the time that it takes. Even if you were to say that your sale is 5 years, it is always less likely to happen than a sales of three weeks. Simply adjust the percentages to the way your sale lays out and you have a predictable format to work with.
The key to successful selling is really the pipeline. The more accurate-the better you know your chances of being successful in sales.
Yet, too many sales people fool themselves into believing that every sale will close.
Good Selling,
Steve Schiffman
Finance
Combating Workplace Stress and Fatigue Through Diet, Exercise and Meditation
Ever feel like your body is on constant “fight or flight” mode? With our culture of technology overload, road rage and over scheduled and double booked lives it is no wonder our bodies are feeling run down, burnt out and just plain tired.
Essentially what you deal with on a daily basis is a symptom called adrenal burn out. Is it severe? That depends. Is it chronic? More often, yes. From the time your alarm wakes you up to the nightly commute back to your home; your body is internalizing its surroundings and produces adrenaline to combat the stressors you are faced with daily.
Our world now does not allow us nor does it have time for us to slow down and relax from a very stressful situation. You body is registered to read that deadline or sales pitch as a threat to your survival and releases hormones for you to either run or fight.
So now what? How can you combat the high level of Adrenaline that pumps through your body?
There are a lot of great supplements and tonics that are effective at decreasing these levels as well as target and strengthen the endocrine system (the glands most impacted by your stress).
What you need are adaptogens in your daily diet/supplement regime.
To stay healthy, slender, happy, energized and stress-free here are a few exercises, food choices, supplements, tonics and teas I use daily. These items help my body cool down from all these stressful, adrenaline releasing events:
5 minute DEEP Yoga breaths–breathing in (through the nose) for 7 counts and exhail for 10 counts.
Turkey, cheese, chocolate and bananas are great items to consume for lunch and dinner. Tryptophan helps increase your seratonin levels (your happy hormones)is produced from these products and serve as a release to the anxiety and stress you are dealing with daily.
Siberian Ginseng
Rhodiola
Sport Tea
Adrenal Support Tonic (Elethuro, Licorice Root, oat “milky” seed, Sarsparilla root, Prickly Ash Bark)
Within a 4 days you will be feeling the effects of boosting and feeding your adrenals. Treat them right and they will inturn keep you healthy, youthful and less stressed.
Finance
House Insurance Quotes: Understanding Coverage and Choosing the Right Policy for Your Lifestyle
Home insurance can be a complex issue, but you can make your decision easier by taking the time to understand the basics. For most people, their home is the biggest financial investment of their lives, so it’s extremely important to properly insure it. As you learn more about the topic, you will be able to compare house insurance quotes online and decide which one is the best for you.
What, exactly, does a policy cover? While the specifics vary from one policy to the next, in general, home insurance covers:
• Dwelling (repairs and rebuilding)
• Personal property for certain types of items such as furniture
• Liability (in the event of a lawsuit)
• Other structures on property
• Loss of use (in the event that you have to temporarily move out of your home while it is being repaired)
There are also options for additional home coverage, such as add-ons for specific items. Flood, fire, hurricane, etc. coverage might also be required depending on where you live. Even if they are not required, you still might want this kind of protection.
What Do House Insurance Quotes Include?
House insurance quotes sometimes include discounts or savings offers. Usually, if you have security features installed in the home, you might quality for a discount. Sprinklers might be worth investing in too, as it can bring the price of fire insurance down a bit.
As far as personal property damage goes, this can include anything from high-end electronic equipment to designer clothing. You do have some flexibility here, so be sure to select a coverage amount that you can be satisfied with. The ideal policy could potentially replace everything you own after extensive damage or burglary to the house.
Your phase of life also plays a role in the level of home insurance you should consider. If you are a single buyer with no children, you probably won’t need as much coverage as an established family. It would probably be easier for you to risk a higher deductible when there are no children to worry about caring for so that you won’t have to spend a high amount on premiums. If you do have a family with children, it’ll be the other way around. If you are older and getting closer to retirement, you might want to raise the deductible again.
Whatever protection you are looking for, you can begin obtaining house insurance quotes at Lemonade. Other insurance companies take their time in paying out claims because they want to keep as much of your money for as long as they can. Lemonade takes a flat fee and pays out claims very quickly and offers good customer support.
