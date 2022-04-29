Finance
The Benefits And Disadvantages of Saving Money
It may come as a surprise, but saving money does have it disadvantages in some situations. In this article you will get to know the benefits of saving money but also the disadvantages.
The benefits of Saving Money
If you aren’t as fortunate that you have so much cash that you can do what you want, saving is a really good option. That way, you can afford something (like a new phone) after a few months. Saving for the future is the way to go if you want to do something nice in the future. When buying new stuff or traveling, you are offered to get something now and pay later. Don’t accept any of these offers ever. These offers are evil. It is basically debt, but when you lose your job or your financial situation changes you might not be able to pay for it later on.
When is it better to not save money?
If you have debt (a mortgage or a credit card) it is better to pay of this debt as soon as possible. It doesn’t make any sense to get 4% interest, when debt will cost you 6% (for example). You should pay off this debt, because it saves you a lot of money in the long run. Consider as much overpayments on your mortgage as possible, as soon as possible. It will help you to save hundreds of dollars on the short run. You will save even more on the long run.
The basic saving rule says that you will need 50% of your income. You can spend a maximum of 30% on the things you want in life. The other 20% you can use to save or to pay off any existing debt.
Financial Recruiters – Job Description
They are professionals that locate and place employees in positions in the financial industry. This can include placing temporary staff in positions for those on extended vacations and on leave or placing employees in high-level positions. A financial recruiter may work for a recruiting firm, a specific financial company, or independently. To work in this position they need to have the knowledge of the industry and have a network of contacts to help them locate the best employees to fill different positions.
The first step that a financial recruiter takes is to meet with the employer to discuss the kinds of qualifications that they are looking for and the position that needs to be filled. If the company they are working for wants to advertise, the financial recruiter can help develop a job listing and can also meet with human resources to discuss the job description. After gathering all the information about the job the financial recruiter will use their resources to locater prospective employees. These prospective employees will meet with the financial advisor for an interview to determine if they meet the need of the company.
When working for a recruitment firm or a particular company they may give the recruiter a time line to find someone appropriate for their job opening. The financial recruiter will pre-screen those who might be appropriate for the job opening and then set up an interview with the company or firm for the prospective job opening. The prospective employee will only be scheduled for an interview if the recruiter feels they meet the qualifications of the job.
To work as a financial recruiter, you will need an understanding of different kinds of qualifications and positions in the financial industry. This goes from accounting staff to chief executives. You will need good communication and people skills. It is helpful if you have big network resources because they allow you to locate more prospective employees for job openings that you may be asked to find employees for.
To become a financial recruiter it is essential to have a background in both human resource management and finance. You should major in a field like management with a minor in accounting or financing. You could earn a master’s degree and then spend several years in the finance world as a manager or work for a human resource department. To gain more experience while in college you could do an internship. Being a financial recruiter is more than dealing with numbers, it is dealing with people. Interpersonal skills are important. You should also have good organizational skills and be good at conducting interviews. It is a good paying position but it may take several years before you reach the top money range.
An Introduction To Real Estate Property Management Software
The real estate market is a booming industry. The success of the industry is a result of competition and the intervention of modern technology. Most people in the business prefer to use real estate property management software to stay ahead in the race. This software has been designed to cater to commercial and residential property, office buildings and apartments.
Real estate property management software is an effective and easy-to-use tool. This software helps people understand the real estate business. It is a quick response application that can store each detail of every transaction. This helps study non-payments and full-payments of rent, and maintains a detailed report of rent receipts and invoices.
Property owners are able to key inputs as and when required. The secured system is intelligent and allows changes from authorized personnel. Real estate property management software can evaluate an unlimited number of properties and units simultaneously. The software stores detailed data related to rent payments for all individual properties. This systematic approach eliminates any problems due to taxation.
Real estate property management software generates automated reports in cases of wrong payments and non-payments. The software does away with the practice of owners waiting for rent payments. All maintenance expenses or any extra revenue statements are regularly updated. The software also stores tenant information.
Residential property managers must select property management software that is most suited for their work. These applications are available with one-month money-back guarantees.
The residential property management system is considered to be time- and cost-effective for a manager and resident. The application can create a personalized website for an individual company in a relatively short time. This allows prospective and existing customers to visit the web site. This is a convenient method to view pictures of property, pay rent and submit maintenance requests.
Local Business Owners – Get Your Talkers Talking
Andy Sernovitz literally wrote the book on Word of Mouth Marketing. This is a book that should be in the hands of every small business owner. It is no secret that word of mouth is the primary way people find local businesses. In my industry, auto body repair, there can be so much confusion and uncertainty as to what to do after an accident. People naturally start asking their friends, family members, insurance agents, and mechanics, “Do you know where I can get my car fixed?” You want those folks in the next breath to mention your shop’s name and how and why they “know, like and trust you.” (John Jantsch definition of marketing)
In his book Andy talks about the 5 T’s of word of mouth marketing.
1. Talkers
2. Topics
3. Tools
4. Taking part
5. Tracking
This article focuses on the first one: “talkers.”
Who are the people that are willing to talk about your business? Customers, vendors, friends, family, people from your networking groups (you are in some of these right?). Andy makes the key point in this first chapter that often it is new customers. New customers are still in the honeymoon phase of having discovered a business they can trust. Again in my industry people have just been in an accident. Often people will need a local business due to a frustrating circumstance. A gutter has broken. A toilet is clogged. A car is wrecked. And how you took care of them in this difficult time is fresh in their minds. What do you imagine they will be talking a lot about in the weeks right after their “issue”? Yep, their issue! How it happened, why it happened, how frustrating it was and then how well you took care of it and made the whole experience for them painless from the time you stepped in.
People are likely talking online about your business as well. Have you ever Googled your name or business’ name? How about a Twitter search? It can be very informative. I recently had a bad customer service experience at a major electronics’ store and I put out a Twitter about it. I also have Twitter set up to update my Facebook status. Within minutes I had several comments of people telling me their bad customer service experiences at the same place!… and not one that came to the rescue of the store. Telling.
Applications:
1. Get new customers talking. We developed a very simple questionnaire for our customers that gets emailed the day a car leaves our shop. When I say simple I really mean it. It is one question. It is the only question that really matters to us and it is a question that will reveal any problems or issues that people might have with us or the job we did. “If someone you cared about were in an accident and needed our services would you recommend us to them?” That’s it. We give them 4 options to respond with the first being “Yes, without hesitation.” If they select that we then do 2 things: 1. we send them one more email as a follow up that explains clearly that we appreciate their trust in us and also explain how important referrals are to our business and some suggestions on how to make a good referral for us in the event a loved one needed us and 2. we send them in the mail a bag of goodies that are useful things for them and imprinted with our logo along with some extra business cards they can give out if they choose.
2. Listen online. Google your name and company name but then take it a step further and set up a “Google alert” that will automatically send you an update every time your name/business is mentioned online. Ditto for Twitter. Search for your name/company and then save the search and check back in at least weekly to see what is being said. Most importantly when you find out who is willing to talk about you, notice them, respond to them, and help them say good things.
Of course there’s a lot more in Andy’s book but this is enough to get started on. Go get the book if you want to dig in more. I highly recommend it.
