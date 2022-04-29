News
The Fashionable and Functional Leather Totes to Carry All Your Essentials
Is there any bag quite as essential as the humble tote? It’s surely one of the most hardworking, multitasking accessories out there, whether you’re stuffing it to the brim with everything you need before heading to the office, packing for a trip, planning a beach day or completing countless errands. The best totes are versatile, durable, roomy and, of course, stylish, which is why a leather tote bag is the way to go. Yes, there’s a time and a place for that canvas tote, but sometimes you need a bag that’s a bit more elevated.
Leather tote bags prove that you don’t have to give up fashion for function, since they easily accommodate your phone, keys, wallet and all the usual daily must-haves (plus a few extras), while simultaneously adding a polished touch to any ensemble. After all, there are times when you just need to throw in a spare pair of comfy sneakers, your work laptop, a set of gym clothes, a book or any other space-consuming item into your bag. A leather tote bag effortlessly holds all your extra accoutrements without looking sloppy and ruining your entire look. Below, see the most stylish and sophisticated leather totes that you’ll turn to time and time again.
FOX 2 checks out Belleville’s neighborhood Friday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – If you’re looking for some fun for the whole family, head over to Belleville, Illinois. It is home to Eckert’s and so much more! And Eckert’s is preparing for the Tour de Belleville!
Art on the Square will be happening there from May 13 May 15. The Lincoln Theater is also in Belleville. Another place to get some culture in Belleville is the Skyview Drive-In.
Belleville is one of the best places in the area to go morel mushroom hunting! After you go hunting, you may want to take care of your body with products from Sea Street Soap Works. Then finish the day off with some delicious food from BEAST BBQ.
There are also some awesome people who live in the town. Meet Judy Belleville!
Click here to watch the clips from our full “In Your Neighborhood” show.
Daywatch: Is a COVID vaccine for youngest kids finally near? | Bears at the NFL draft: What to expect | Mike Royko’s columns, 25 years after his death
Good morning, Chicago.
Moderna on Thursday submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for kids younger than 6.
It’s a welcome development for parents who have faced long waits to vaccinate their youngest children. A North Aurora mother with an immunocompromised infant told the Tribune: “It’s like … society has moved on and has made the kids feel like, well, ‘If they die, they die.’”
An infectious disease specialist at Lurie Children’s Hospital estimated that it could be several weeks before the FDA makes its decision, as it moves through its normal steps for evaluating vaccine trials.
Meanwhile, the waiting continues. “It seems like for families with children in this age group,” another parent told the Tribune, “it’s been dangled in front of us and then taken away so many times.”
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition
Fight over Chicago’s ward boundaries could leave ‘People’s Map’ out in the cold
With a deadline approaching to avoid the first Chicago ward map referendum in three decades, Latino aldermen failed this week to convince City Council colleagues to let them make changes to the design of the 50 wards they’re set to present to voters.
That effectively cuts a map created by good-government groups out of a possible late June decision by voters on the shape of Chicago’s wards for the next decade. The development also sets up a potential head-to-head ballot showdown between the Latino proposal and a map favored by most of the council’s Black Caucus and others.
- US Rep. Mike Quigley won’t run for Chicago mayor in 2023; Lightfoot expected to announce reelection bid soon
El Milagro committed ‘flagrant’ violations of state labor law, according to Department of Labor
The Illinois Department of Labor found Chicago tortilla maker El Milagro had violated the Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act because employees regularly worked over 7.5 hours without required meal breaks. The Department of Labor found 112 meal break violations between Jan. 1 and July 31, 2021, and was fined $11,200 in total for those violations.
The findings, which were released to the Tribune through a Freedom of Information Act request, come after workers at El Milagro filed a complaint with the Department of Labor in late October 2021.
Metra eyes long-delayed bridge work on Union Pacific North Line
Metra is preparing to replace nearly a dozen aging rail bridges along a stretch of Chicago’s North Side, marking the long-delayed next phase of a bridge project that began more than a decade ago.
Metra officials say their preferred plan for the project on the busy Union Pacific North Line would mean minimal changes to commuter train schedules. But property owners who live near the project raised concerns that the construction plan will harm them and their homes.
- Illinois’ roads, bridges and water systems remain subpar, but state and federal funding offer optimism
The Bears have 3 picks on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Who are the best players still available?
Ryan Poles didn’t make a splash on his first draft night as Chicago Bears general manager, but that was expected. Instead he will try to select impactful players Friday on Day 2, when the Bears have the Nos. 39 and 48 picks in the second round and No. 71 in the third round.
Here are some noteworthy players still on the board at the Bears’ three biggest positions of need and a handful of other prospects who might merit consideration.
- 12 intriguing wide receiver options for the Bears in the NFL draft
- When do the Bears pick? What do the mock drafts say? Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft.
Take a look back at Mike Royko’s Chicago Tribune columns on the 25th anniversary of his death
Mike Royko was many things. A self-proclaimed curmudgeon. A lover of ribs and all other Chicago foods — except for ketchup on hot dogs. A seller of Tribune-branded socks. For more than 13 years, the beloved columnist and Chicagoan was published five times a week in the Tribune. He died on April 29, 1997 – a month after his last column. As Charles M. Madigan put it: “No one in journalism could touch Mike Royko.”
“Every day was an adventure,” writes Paul Sullivan of his time working as Royko’s legman. He takes a look back at his journey with Royko, which started on bar stools at the Billy Goat and ended with Sullivan on the Cubs beat.
On the 25th anniversary of Royko’s death, read some of his columns written for the Tribune — as selected by his family, colleagues and friends.
- Sign up for the Vintage Chicago Tribune newsletter
