The Lure of Easy Money: Islamic Finance in the Age of Capitalism
Money. Money makes the world go round, or, well, any direction you want if you own it. So, when it comes to easy money, boy, it makes the world go haywire! Easy money – that is earned without the sweat and toil, normally, required for earning a livelihood. Who wouldn’t, at least, be tempted by it?
Society and its priorities change with the seconds of the change in time. Whereas morality and integrity were of utmost significance at a time in an obscure past, the priority of society, today, is amassing heaps of wealth. One may question, why not? If, having more zeros after a figure in your bank statement, surely, means having a greater influence and a vaster dominion over the world, then why are you playing the guilty conscience card on us?
Well, but, I say, wasn’t it us, in the first place, to form a direct proportion between wealth and influence in the world? You, seriously, cannot tell me that this is how it has been since time immemorial! About time we embarked on some insightful journey, wouldn’t you say?
If money was really directly proportional to influence, then the exemplary case of the second caliph of Islam, Umar ibn al-Khattab r. a., for instance, would be a scientific anomaly!
It was in 637 AD that after a prolonged siege of Jerusalem, the Muslims finally took the city. While Heraclius, the Byzantine Emperor, had fled, Sophronius, the Greek Orthodox patriarch, surrendered the city on the condition that no one was to be harmed. The terms were observed and the patriarch gave the key to the city to Umar ibn al-Khattab r.a.
Umar r. a. entered Jerusalem, to sign the peace treaty, with humbleness, walking in by foot alongside his servant who was comfortably being conveyed by a camel. Umar r. a. and the servant had been travelling by foot and on the camel in turns (Muir: 135).
When Sophronius met the Ameer-ul-Mo’mineen, Umar r.a., one of the most influential men in the history of Islam and the rest of the world, he was dressed in his travel-stained battle tunic, while Sophronius was attired in sumptuous robes. Sophronius was very surprised to find the Commander of the Muslim world dressed in anything but royal clothes and even questioned Umar r.a. about the simplicity of his apparel, to which he replied that Allah SWT doesn’t “demand extravagance”.
The Patriarch then explained that he did not wear all the regalia to adorn himself but to ‘check the confusion and anarchy in the world’ and he was “God’s office”. In other words, for the sake of appearances, he had to portray in his dressing that he was a representative of God. It is, indeed, the concept of appearances that has confused us as to what influence is in actuality. That confusion has, consequently, led to forgetting the reason behind the creation of lofty appearances earlier in time, even if it was a result of flawed thinking.
Sam Polk, a former hedge-fund trader and founder of a non-profit organisation, Groceryships, brilliantly scrutinized the reality of the addictive rat race of amassing money in a New York Times article saying that the money-spawning Wall Street, in reality, is “a toxic culture that encourages the grandiosity of people who are desperately trying to feel powerful”.
Thus, today, the focus of our society has been reduced merely to the goal of generating easy money. Money that is easily earned does not worry about the path or means chosen for reaping it. Every professional field has ample of evidence with this regard, in fact, every professional field has become an example of this problem.
Whether it is a doctor prescribing extra medications or recommending unnecessary laboratory tests to earn extra commission; or a judge ‘fixing’ a case with a politically influential defendant in return for a nomination to be elected to the District Court; or even a teacher passing a failing student, who goes to his/her house for private tuitions; or the role of media in selectively portraying jigsaws of a scenario that misrepresents the entire picture of truth to please governments and ruling powers of the world; the evil of easy money tempts and ensnares us with its shiny traps in every sphere and every nook and corner of our lives.
Deep down everyone knows between right and wrong. Every one of us feels a pang of guilt when we are about to board the bus leading to bribery, dishonesty, greed, et cetera. The effects of friction between our conscience and our choice are terser, initially. However, with time and continuality, the friction smoothens out and choosing a wrong, but an easier path, to our goals doesn’t seem to disconcert us.
In fact, calculated steps are taken by big businesses and governments to erase the divide between what is the right or wrong method and/or means of earning an honest livelihood, as it, ultimately, means expansion and prosperity for them in this chain reaction. So is the case with Islamic finance and the concept of Sukuk – Sharee’ah bonds.
A conventional bond is a certificate which, as per the terms set, when once bought from the issuer requires the issuer to pay the holder of the bond the face value in addition to the agreed amount of interest when it reaches maturity, or to pay other benefits, such as prizes given by drawing lots, or payment of a fixed amount, or any rebate. It is an asset-based investment, where the holder of the bond, strictly, does not have ownership of any tangible assets associated with the investment they made, save the certificate.
According to the Islamic Fiqh Council, having any kind of dealing with bonds of the above stated terms is haraam (forbidden) no matter whom it is issued by and no matter what name it is given as a disguise, according to the Sharee’ah (Islamic law), because they are riba-based loans, and riba (interest) is haraam in Islam.
The reason why Islam strictly forbids dealing in interest in any arrangement is because it is deemed an exploitation. In Islam, if a person contributes towards the capital of any business, they should be entitled to ownership of the associated assets and an equal bearer of the profits and loss of the assets they are backing.
There have been Muslims, who, despite knowing that interest is forbidden in Islam, have voluntarily dealt in it, because of the lure of easy money. However, there has been a great number of Muslims, who have consciously avoided going down this path, adhering strictly to their religious doctrines. This, evidently, was a big loss for banks and businesses that were interest-oriented. Therefore, to include that large section of the Muslim population that avoided dealing in interest-based money, the big fish in the world of finance, came up with the idea of “Islamicizing” banks and other concomitant businesses, and as a result, bonds, too.
What started off with a façade of a sincere attempt at creating Islamic banks, which was a huge success among the Muslim masses, very soon overtly degenerated into the capitalist pothole. The only difference that remains today betwixt common banks and Islamic banks is the inclusion and/or exclusion of the term Islamic. The products on offer at Islamic banks are the same that are offered by a conventional bank, barring the difference in English and Arabic terminology.
Semantics does not really qualify as a stamp of religious approval and, frankly, accounts to nothing. A spade is a spade no matter what colour it comes in. The fact is that 97% of the world’s money is intangible, created not by the governments, but by banks when loans are made. That money is only visible in our bank statements. Therefore, if banks were creating Islamic finance products, it obviously was not going to be based on tangible cash, as it only existed in electronic form.
Correspondingly, Sukuk (bonds) are also one of the concomitant features of “Islamic” banking and have been extensively endorsed by many Islamic banks. The market of Sukuk has rapidly augmented in recent years with a net worth of billions of dollars. So much so, that CNBC called the year 2014 as the year of Sukuk bonds.
Traditionally, what differentiated Sukuk (bonds) from conventional bonds was that the buyer of Sukuk became its legal owner of a portion of an/some asset sold by the issuer. The buyer is then allowed to rent that portion of the asset(s) to the issuer.
Consequently, the assets should be tangible, with physical substance rather than an intangible asset. Perceptibly, this concept is much more secure than that of the conventional bond dealing with electronic money – a substitute for hard cash.
It was not that the concept of Sukuk was drastically different than conventional bonds that made it such a hit, but, predominantly, the fact that they were backed by religious scholars that ignited its phenomenal growth. Since Sukuk issuers did not follow this traditional concept but a tweaked concept of Sukuk bonds, where the buyer does not get ownership of the assets that he/she buys. The namesake Sukuks were just as intangible as the conventional bonds, which is in violation of the Sharee’ah.
According to a Bloomberg’s report, Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani, chairman of the Bahrain-based Accounting & Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), an authentic authority on Islamic finance, stated that 80% to 85% of Sukuk issued were not in compliance with the Sharee’ah.
But, as stated earlier, corruption and its infesting claws have reached every capillary of the human world, and thus, in order to procure the respectability of religion and beguile the uninformed Muslim, and, of course, the partially tempted Muslim, Islamic approval is bought from dishonest and immoral, shady ‘scholars’. As per a BBC report, a Dubai-based investment banker revealed that the same products that are offered at conventional banks and businesses are created, however, for them to be Sharee’ah compliant, the banks keep trying their luck with Islamic scholars by calling them up one after the other, until finally, one cedes into the easy income in the form of a handsome bribe and sells his services that include, the glowing Fatwa (seal of Sharee’ah approval).
Even the method of gaining an approval is not an example of ingenuity, just like the products. Obtaining approval via bribery in the financial market has been in existence since a long time. You can draw a parallel with the way investment banks bribe rating agencies to award their conventional bonds with a triple A rating.
In consequence, with the endorsement of this ‘legal’ deception, the same conventional banking products, albeit with a new dress of Arabic terminology and religious sanction, are sold to millions of this fresh, unexplored sector of the Muslim population, which was difficult to access prior to this stroke of imitativeness.
Nonetheless, all is not gloomy. What still remains with us is of great significance and that is the liberty of choice.
Times are tough, we have to walk on tiptoes to safeguard ourselves from falling victims to the lure of easy money, yet we have the independence of making our decision, whether it is to yield into the materialistic world or honour our sense of conscientiousness.
We will be beset with fraudulence and trickery every step of the way, whether exploiting us in a disguise of religious sanctity, or through some other agency that appeals to our sense of right and values. But then again, essentially, we have been bequeathed with the faculty of thought, analysis, and making calculated decisions. What decisions we make will be decisive of who we are as individuals.
The Panama Papers incident should make us question whether the ‘influential’ public figures of today were successful in earning respect for themselves through their scheme of making easy money. That should serve as a reminder and what we should ask ourselves before giving into ways of generating easy money is: whether it really is going to make us more influential, or not? Whether earning money through someone else’s hard work, actually, accounts for anything, or not? Whether influence exists without values, without honesty, without honour and integrity? Whether influence really is directly proportional to the accumulation of wealth?
Is Life Coaching Too Expensive?
In the 7 years since I became certified as a professional Life Coach I have wrestled with the subject of how much to charge Life coaches clients because there are two ways of looking at it and both are equally valid and equally problematical.
Firstly, there is the return on investment that Life training can offer, Many people don’t think twice on spending hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars on a vacation that they hope will help them ease their stress and make them feel better.
Therefore the rationale goes, that if spending a similar amount (or in many cases much less) on hiring a great Life Coach, can achieve the same aim, but make it longer lasting, then surely that has to be worthwhile?
That is definitely the approach I have used because having a background in business it was all about return on investment.
On the other hand I know that a lot of people can’t afford to spend upwards of $1,000 on hiring a Life Coach no matter what the potential long term benefits are. If you told me that if I invested $1,000,000 in a project of yours that I would get back $2,000,000 in a months time, it would be of no interest to me. The simple fact of the matter is I don’t have $1,000,000 to invest even if you could make such a guarantee, so it becomes a moot point.
Therefore, by charging $100 and upwards per hour most Life improvement are ruling out millions of people that don’t have that amount of money to spend and that is a problem. Personally I became a Life Coach so I could help people and it bothers me that some of the people that most need my help cannot afford it.
One way around this situation is for Life trainer to offer a limited number of pro bono sessions each year. I have done this for over 5 years and it is very gratifying to help somebody that under normal circumstances could not afford my services. It is also very tricky to know which people to accept and which to turn down.
When I offered some free Life training via my blog 2 or 3 years ago I had 70 people apply. Now I have three times as many readers and if I ran the same public offer would spend the next week reading applications. No doubt many would be heart wrenching and saying ‘no’ would not be fun.
Another option is to offer a sliding scale based on income. This is trickier because you either have to trust every client is being honest or ask for proof. The former is likely to be exploited from time to time and the latter can be embarrassing to the client to asked to provide wage slips etc.
The fact is, Life Coaching is neither too cheap, nor too expensive because it is always in the eye of the client. If they get value for money then it doesn’t matter how much they spent, but it does concern me that many people will never look to hire a Life because they think it is beyond their means.
Bank Fees Vs Payday Loans
As the world turns, more and more people are experiencing some of the hardest times of their lives financially. Having to deal with the fact that paydays and hours have been cut making for less money and overdrawn bank accounts. The over the limit fees certainly to not make the situation any easier for the consumer either. The fees can range anywhere from $25-50, depending on the institution that the bank account is with. There are ways to avoid the horrible over the limit fees and keep your good standing with your financial institution.
When it comes to being overdrawn with your checking account, the only thing that can be done is paying the fees back which in some cases can be quite outstanding along with the amount of the check or debit. Most banks allow the biggest and most expensive checks to go through first which allow for the other smaller checks to bounce just as well thus creating more fees and income for the bank. Some people have resorted to taking out online cash advances in order to keep their checking accounts in good standing.
Payday loans can be better known as cash advances, short terms loans, personal loans, payroll deposit loans and course payday loan. They are becoming one of the smartest ways to manage your finances as they can cost significantly less than any bank account over the limit fees. They can be fast, easy to use and very secure when choosing the right business to work with. Payday loans are used as a short term loan that can be used for just about anything, so they are perfect for trying to avoid over the limit fees with banks. At the time of taking out the loan the predetermined amount of fee is going to be included in the amount that is given to you. It is going to be clearly stated on any paper work that is filed. These fees are going to range on the amount of money that is borrowed and typically the amount that can be borrowed is around $100-500. They can take just minutes to process and can be in your checking account within a couple of hours.
Payday loans offer a better approach to trying to avoid any over the limit fees with banks. There are programs that allow money to be taken directly from your savings account and kick in when the account is close becoming overdrawn also. If there is no money in savings account though you are going to be in as much trouble as before and getting over the limit fees charged to account. There are negative aspects to doing this kind of thing though as there can be fees charged to your checking or savings each time there is money transferred. Usually as an overdraft occurs the fees are going to grow making both the accounts very overdrawn.
Payday loans offer great benefits when it comes to trying to avoid any overdraft fees that comes with dealing with a bank. Payday loans are only going to have one certain set fee amount that is disclosed before is given to the consumer. They offer some of the easiest and fastest applications on the web and can have your cash deposited into your account the very next day or the same day the loan was processed. You can also find many payday lending institutions in your local area, you just need to check and see if payday loans are allowed to be given in your area. Payday loans can be taken advantage of online anywhere from 24/7 to certain days and hours from the privacy of your own home.
Life Insurance Corporation: A Review of Children Policies
Introduction:
Life Insurance Corporation is the largest policymaker in India under the control of the government of India. Insurance is a contract that pledges payment of a sum to the person (or nominee) in case of occurrence of the deed insured against. LIC offers a wide range of policies over a wide range of intervals and customer groups. Life insurance in India started over a hundred years ago. LIC has been the policymaker for over a hundred years. All age groups can make policies, but old aged and the children reap the best benefits.
Children Policies:
The children’s policies offered by LIC are by far the best compared to any other insurance organization. These policies are versatile, and you can tailor them to your requirement. All these policies have a similar layout. You can start the policy before your child reaches the age of 12, and you can choose the age of maturity. The range starts from 18-25 years, according to your child’s career plan. Currently, LIC offers two plans for children.
The New Children’s Money Back Plan:
The New Children’s Money Back Plan is a Non-linked, Participating, Individual, Life Insurance money back plan. It comes with the caption children grow up very fast. This plan offers all three Death, Survival, and Maturity benefits.
The Death benefits include a sum upon an untimely death. Survival benefits include withdrawals at regular intervals, while maturity Benefits include the total policy amount along with the maturity benefits. The survival benefits make this plan suitable for your kid’s education, marriage, and other activities. The survival benefit includes a fixed 20% payment on every anniversary of the plan. You also get the participation profits the LIC decided for the quarter. You get the chance to choose among various survival and death benefits. This makes it best child insurance plan in lic.
You can pay installments Monthly, Quarterly, Half-yearly, or annually. The minimum sum is 1,00,000 rupees, and there is no limit on the maximum.
The Jeevan Tarun Plan:
The Jeevan Tarun plan is an exclusive plan for your kid’s educational expenses. This plan provides you all the four benefits of the above plan, but with different rates and options in each benefit. The minimum maturity age is 20 years, and the survival benefits options are more oriented towards the educational perspective.
This plan gives you four options each for the survival and maturity benefits, making it more versatile. You can choose the percentage of survival and maturity benefits. The options in survival are nil, 5%, 10%, and 15 % a year. Similarly, options for maturity benefits are 100%, 75%, 50%, and 25% respectively. This here makes this policy the best lic policy for your child’s future.
