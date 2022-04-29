Finance
The Meaning of the Spider Tattoo
For the most part of documented past centuries, human beings have embossed tattoos on their bodies for a foray of reasons ranging from magical protection, relieving pain, vengeance to declaring victory against a foe. Historical analysis credits tattoos to have been created to display beauty, valor, group solidarity, religious belief, shock and personal independence. Recent research has indicated that over 60% of the North American youths aged between 18 to 30 years old have at least a single tattoo on their body.
Among the most popular tattoo designs in the world, the spider tattoo is a symbol crossing over numerous tattoo genres. The spider tattoo is believed to have originated from one indigenous tribe of Malaysia. It is therefore strongly featured by most tribal tattoos of various indigenous tribes around the world. Very few cultures fail to have tales about spiders constituted in their mythologies, maybe because spiders inhabit almost all corners of the globe. Struggle in the web of life’s intricacies is basically what a spider tattoo symbolizes.
In some tribes, the spider tattoos represents incarcerated capture while the different strands making up the web implies a metaphor symbolizing bars. In the Western countries, these bars are associated with crime, which depicts how long one has stayed behind prison walls. The tattoo is a symbol of a struggling generation; a struggle with drugs, struggle against the political system, while some people are always struggling against the oddity of life. And so no matter how long and much your struggle is, you find yourself entangled in the web of life. Thus from a Nazi want to-be with a spider tattoo on his cheek to a Latino on the street with the same feature on his neck, it basically draws to the same meaning, the spider tattoo is not an entity belonging to any specific group but to all whom the tentacles of life holds in the sublimes of a web.
Some bikers see the spider tattoo as a representation of fate, where the eventual web emanating from the activities of a spider shows how everyday we are tangled in the web of destiny. In short, this means being caught in a myriad of situations that one cannot contain, as life surely is.
The spider tattoo has been associated with a lot of things in the world today. For some, thee tattoo can only be a representation of the time you spent behind bars in prison, while others perceive it as a person whose web of life crossed path with the KKK. The same tattoo on the elbow would occur as implying a skinhead who have issues with his environment, a derelict and an anti-everything person; anti racist, anti gay, as well as a rubber stamp of a skinhead in prison behind the shadow of death on death row, murder depicted on the forehead. For other type of societal menace, it’s just a reminder to them and others that they had the pleasure of serving a sentence for a specific number of years. It would not be a surprise if the spider tattoos does not fall short of depicting the number of people whom one has given an express ticket to the labyrinth of death.
For centuries, the spiders tattoo has drawn connotations from popular cultures, mythologies with a dose of symbolism being the outcome. That’s is reason why today lots of spider tattoo fanatics have these inscriptions derived from the imagery of the day, such as the character Shelob from the depth of the movie the lord of the rings and the spider man movie and comic literature, giving them such a macho tattoo and a better representation of their personal belief. A rebellious Belief seen in the traits of a spider, a symbol of patience due to the hunting technique it uses and the way it waits for its prey after setting up a web, and also a dose of malice and mischief from its poison and fatal venom. These traits are adopted by many in the face of spider tattoos as their spirits rise up against the institutions of the day. That’s why the adage of the spider tattoos will forever be span in every era within the web of life.
California Health Insurance – Independent Health Life Agent Verses Insurance Company In House Agent
You have just completed an online form requesting a free health insurance quote and moments later you are being inundated with phone calls from insurance agents hoping to get your business. Try not to become overwhelmed or annoyed by these “pesky sales people” because they are really not telemarketers. Most of them are well-trained state licensed professionals who can really help you make a good decision regarding which health plan is best and most affordable for your individual or group coverage needs.
You may be under the misconception that if you buy your health plan directly from the insurance company, and cut out the “middle person”, you will save money. This is absolutely not the case. In fact, insurance companies rely on agents for most of their business and that’s why they pay them commissions for bringing in customers. It does not cost a consumer one penny more to use a licensed California health insurance agent to obtain their insurance coverage.
There are many differences between California health insurance and other states including how it is applied for.
For example, while Blue Cross and Blue Shield are one company in other states, here in California, each is separate and applied to individually as Anthem Blue Cross of California and Blue Shield of California.
California health insurance law AB 1672 is an improvement over the federal HIPAA law that covers all states in that it includes the following with regard to California group coverage:
1. Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions may change over to a new group health plan without an exclusionary period.
2. It allows small businesses and professional organizations to have access to health plans providing they have between 2 and 50 full time employees.
3. It keeps insurance rates from climbing after a claim is filed.
4. Employees who have health problems may change jobs or health plans without being rated higher for having pre-existing conditions.
That said, the very best health insurance agent for your individual and business needs is an “Independent Agent.” Why? Because they represent multiple insurance carriers, not just one. An independent agent can help you select the most appropriate cost-effective plan offering the most benefits for your dollar as available from the major carriers, rather than feeding you just one company’s line of health plans which may not suit your particular needs. Many people are too complacent and settle for what their current insurance company has to offer. They could use a good independent agent to sort through the many plans available from multiple insurance carriers to find and provide the best choice of options.
Another misunderstanding you may have is that insurance agents set the premium rates for the health insurance plans they sell. Thinking if you shop around you may get a better price for the same plan. Premium rates are based on your age, zip code or county in which you reside and are controlled completely by the insurance companies. Every agent uses the exact same rate guides set by the insurance companies. The condition of your health may affect your premium, which may be rated up after the insurance company’s underwriting department has reviewed your medical records. Again, the insurance company, not the agent, determines that outcome.
Now, let’s talk about the benefits of having a good insurance agent representing you. Most consumers neither know nor understand the benefits of a health plan being offered and need the expertise of an agent to explain the benefits to them in full. For example, do you know what the difference is between an “out-of-pocket maximum” and an “annual deductible?”
An out of pocket maximum is the most you will have to pay in a given year for deductible and coinsurance for covered benefits before your insurance starts to pay 100% of most expenses until the year ends.
An annual deductible is usually the amount you pay each year before your health plan starts paying anything for covered services. Generally, the higher the deductible, the lower the premium. Certain services such as prescription drugs carry separate deductibles. Plans may vary and sometimes benefits will kick in before you have to meet the deductible.
A knowledgeable health insurance agent can be a guide through the maze and help you choose the right plan to meet your needs and budget while obtaining the most benefits for your dollars spent. An agent will also make clear how the benefits for a generic prescription may differ from the benefits for a brand prescription on a particular plan.
After you have a health plan in place, a good, caring agent will remind you to pay your premium on time so the insurance company doesn’t cancel you. Your agent can also be an enormous resource for assistance if you run into a problem with a health insurance claim. Instead of waiting on hold at the insurance company’s 800 number for thirty to forty- five minutes, call your agent and explain your problem and if you have chosen the right agent, you will get help and may save yourself lots of time and frustration, maybe even some money by having an expert in your corner where your best interests come first.
So next time you or someone you know, fills out one of those on-line forms for a health insurance quote and you get several phone calls from health insurance agents wanting your business, be grateful that a professional wants to help you for free to choose the right plan and you’ll have an important friend for life.
Controlling Workplace Chronic Illness – Managing Inflammation
Oxidative stress is at the root of all illness, behavioral and physical. The United States spends approximately $2.7 trillion on healthcare each year, and employers lose $225.8 billion in productivity due to health-related issues. However, most insurance claims involve preventable conditions, which means your healthcare costs could be reduced if you know which conditions to be aware of. We provide programs for disease prevention and management, obesity, diabesity, wellness… Keep digging – measure and mind workplace oxidative stress.
Oxidative stress is defined as disequilibrium between oxidant generation and the antioxidant response, the imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. Free radicals are oxygen-containing molecules with an uneven number of electrons. Looking to become even, they swipe electrons from other molecules. These election thieves, free radicals, cause potentially fatal chemical reactions in the body because of their damage to other molecules. Extensive research during last two decades has revealed the mechanism by which continued oxidative stress can lead to chronic inflammation, which in turn could mediate most chronic diseases and cognitive function.
One of the many reasons we opt to eat healthier foods, “eat a rainbow” of fruits and vegetables, is to supply us with antioxidants. Great, however, we need to take a look at reducing our exposure to oxidative stressors. Another challenge… there are the known and unknown causes & exacerbating conditions of oxidative stress.
- lack of exercise, or too much exercise
- lack of physical activity, sedentary lifestyle
- endocrine disruptors
- our diet…
- alcohol, smoke (1st, 2nd, 3rd)
- exposure to chemicals including cleaners, pesticides, environmental pollutants
- lack of sleep, shift work
- stress
- issues within – gut health, immune function…
DNA oxidative damage from reactive oxygen species is a common type of damage faced by cells and leads to many different mutations and problems in DNA. These range from lesions on DNA and breaks in DNA strands to faulty links and base gaps in sequences. Mutations in our DNA, DNA lesions, leads to chronic illness. A single change in the DNA of mitochondria – the cellular power plants that generate energy in all human cells – has been found to cause degenerative heart and muscle disease. Many DNA lesions have been identified. This research has allowed scientists to understand just how DNA oxidative damage is implicated in disease. These diseases range from neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease to cancers, depression, diabetes, autoimmune, a growing list with further research… In addition to its role in diseases, DNA oxidative damage has also been shown to play a part in necrosis of neurons, and the ageing process, ugh.
It has become extremely important to understand how repair systems work to prevent and treat oxidative damage to DNA in cells now that we know the damage that can occur when the systems are left unchecked or malfunctioning. Therefore, determining workplace oxidative stress – the oxidative load on our employees, and managing it – is ultimately how we are going to gain control of our health and healthcare costs, and the holy grail of focus, productivity and presenteeism.
House and Home Insurance: A Guide to Evaluating the Worth of Your Home and Belongings
You know that you have to get home insurance of some kind to protect your dwelling, but there are so many options that you might feel overwhelmed. It’s important to determine just how much insurance you’ll need to adequately protect your home, property, and contents. Don’t forget about the items inside your home, either. Some basic insurance policies only include coverage for the property itself. It’s ideal that you search for house and home insurance that covers everything, including walls, furniture, appliances, carpet, jewelry, electronics, and so forth.
At the minimum, make sure you get insurance that covers the property itself, contents, legal liability should anyone become injured on the property, and loss of use so that you’ll be able to pay for temporary housing while the house gets repaired. If you want money for the actual REPAIRS, you’ll need additional coverage such as flood, fire, windstorm, and so forth. Depending on where you live, flood and hurricane insurance might be required anyway.
Think about how much it will cost to rebuild the home, and how much money you’ll need to replace all of the belongings that you lost. House and home insurance is designed to help you plan for the absolute worst, whatever it may be. Don’t just simply consider the cost of rebuilding, there are going to be market fluctuations to consider as well. Plus, the value of many of your belongings is likely to go down over the years. If you’ve done any remodeling or added new features, that will affect the overall value of the home.
House and Home Insurance for Worst-Case Scenario
How much will it cost to rebuild and replace in a worst-case-scenario? This is something you might want to work with an agent with, as well as the contractors who helped with the renovation.
Is a broader policy right for you or do you want specific add-ons? Is there anything you want to exclude? If you live in an area that experiences freezing cold temperatures during winter months, you might want to consider a policy that includes protection against freezing pipes. If you live down in a valley and could potentially lose your home to mudslides, or have room damage from falling rocks, consider a policy that includes protection from falling objects.
As for the contents of the home itself, go around room to room taking inventory. In addition to approximating the costs of valuables such as jewelry and electronics, you should also remember to include furniture, goods, appliances, wall art, and so forth.
Start looking into plans offered by companies such as Lemonade. With its helpful tools such as an artificial intelligence bot, you can get an estimate for house and home insurance in just 90 seconds. Lemonade discounts are among the best in the industry, and the company is very transparent.
