Finance
The Thyroid-Diabetes Connection
If you have type 2 diabetes, you should receive a screening for thyroid abnormalities, according to researchers at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) 20th Annual Meeting and Clinical Congress. The recommendation came after a new study involving over 5,000 people found the prevalence of hypothyroidism to be nearly 6 percent among people with type 2 diabetes, compared to just under 2 percent in those without.
Hypothyroidism is a well-recognized risk of type 1 diabetes, but this has generally not been extended to type 2 diabetes as well — until now.
What Does Your Thyroid Function Have to do With Diabetes?
Both thyroid disorders and diabetes involve a dysfunction of the endocrine system. Type 1 diabetes and the most common cause of hypothyroidism — Hashimoto’s disease — are both autoimmune diseases, and having one autoimmune disease increases your risk of developing another.
With type 2 diabetes, coexisting hypothyroidism may increase your risk of heart problems, and the researchers noted that early identification of both conditions could improve heart function, blood pressure and lipid profile. [1]
Thyroid hormones also influence glucose homeostasis, including impacting circulating insulin levels, intestinal absorption and uptake of glucose into fat and muscle tissues. [2]
Even Subclinical Thyroid Disorder May be Associated With Diabetes
People with hypothyroidism often struggle with insulin resistance. This is true even at the sub-clinical level. How do you know if your thyroid is functioning at a sub-clinical level?
Oftentimes, you don’t.
This condition is typically diagnosed when levels of your thyroid hormones are normal but your thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is increased. This is generally a sign that your pituitary gland is working extra hard to keep your thyroid hormone levels up in the normal range. In time, and if left untreated, your TSH levels may continue to increase until your thyroid gland stops responding, and your sub-clinical hypothyroidism turns into full-blown hypothyroidism.
It’s a tricky situation because sub-clinical hypothyroidism may cause no symptoms at all, or it may lead to fatigue, memory problems, weight gain, dry skin, constipation and a range of other various problems that may seem completely unconnected. Again, this often undiagnosed and misdiagnosed condition is also associated with insulin resistance, which typically occurs prior to type 2 diabetes.
As researchers wrote in Clinical Diabetes: [3]
“Thyroid dysfunction is common in diabetic patients and can produce significant metabolic disturbances. Therefore, regular screening for thyroid abnormalities in all diabetic patients will allow early treatment of sub-clinical thyroid dysfunction.”
Like sub-clinical hypothyroidism, you can be insulin resistant for years before developing full-blown disease, and often a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes is a person’s first sign that they are in fact insulin resistant.
Because cases of sub-clinical thyroid disease are often overlooked but may increase health risks for a number of people with co-existing diabetes or insulin resistance (as well as those without), researchers in the British Journal of Diabetes and Vascular Disease recommended “individualization of therapy” as the best solution.
What’s the Bottom Line?
If you currently have type 2 diabetes, you should be aware of the connection to thyroid disorders like hypothyroidism and sub-clinical hypothyroidism. At the sub-clinical level, many have no symptoms at all, and others are unaware that their fatigue, memory problems and other seemingly unrelated symptoms are due to a thyroid issue.
You may need to ask your physician to have this checked, as it is not yet part of the standard of care typically provided for people with type 2 diabetes. But, even if you’ve had your thyroid levels tested and the lab results came back normal, it’s still possible to have a low-functioning thyroid. In fact, the condition is often completely missed due to inadequate testing and a general lack of understanding of the complexities of thyroid function in the conventional medical community.
There is some debate over whether or not sub-clinical hypothyroidism needs to be treated at all, and to this I would stress absolutely. At the very least, sub-clinical hypothyroidism can contribute to insulin resistance as well as increase your risk of cardiovascular events if you have type 2 diabetes.
Further, many in this early stage of thyroid imbalance will go on to develop full-blown hypothyroidism if action is not taken… and will miss out on the vitality and energy they deserve in life.
At least 15 million Americans are thought to suffer from sub-clinical hypothyroidism that may or may not be related to diabetes. Fortunately, dietary approaches and other lifestyle changes can help bring your thyroid function back into the normal ranges, as well as help you to prevent, control and even reverse type 2 diabetes. The guidance of a holistic health care practitioner familiar with both thyroid disorders and diabetes is highly recommended to help you formulate an effective lifestyle plan and stick with it.
References
1. DocGuide.com April 18, 2011
2. British Journal of Diabetes and Vascular Disease. 2010;10(4):172-177.
3. Clinical Diabetes VOL. 18 NO. 1 Winter 2000
Finance
Victims of Houston Pedestrian Accidents
Anytime an individual is involved in an automobile accident, he or she has the potential to suffer significant or life altering injuries. The risks of being severely injured are greatly magnified when you are involved in an accident with an automobile while you are a pedestrian in Houston, whether in Downtown, Midtown, the Galleria area or anywhere else.
Drivers are supposed to look out for pedestrians in Houston. Houston City Code Sec. 45-44 states that when passing a vulnerable road user, including a pedestrian, motorists are to make sure to leave at least six feet of distance between the vehicle and the road user.
Being hit by a car can have a devastating impact on your ability to live a normal life. Pedestrians who are hit by vehicles are often left disfigured or handicapped. These types of injuries can lead to an inability to work, as well as an overall loss of the enjoyment of life.
If you are injured by an automobile while as a pedestrian, you may be entitled to compensation for the damages you have suffered. Damages is a term used to describe compensation that is awarded to an individual due to injuries, or emotional/financial distress they have suffered, which as caused by the negligent or malicious actions of someone else. Types of damages that pedestrian accident victims can be compensated for include:
• Economic Damages: Includes damages that awarded to compensate an individual for actual financial losses such as medical bills or lost wages.
• Noneconomic Damages: Compensation for nonfinancial losses such as physical or emotional pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, or physical disfigurement.
• Punitive Damages: Awarded in cases where the individual who caused the accident acted in a way that was grossly or maliciously negligent. These types of damages are designed to further punish the negligent party.
Under section 16.003 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code According, the statute of limitations for personal injury claims in Texas is two years. This means that pedestrian accident victims only have two years after the accident to file a personal injury claim seeking damages against the negligent party. After the time passes, victims will no longer be allowed to legal pursue compensation.
With the statute of limitations being such a short period of time, it is vital that individuals who have been injured in a pedestrian accident contact a Houston personal injury attorney immediately. The sooner you contact a lawyer, the sooner he can begin analyzing your circumstances, and preparing your case.
Finance
How to Get the Best Auto Insurance Rates the Easy Way
The best auto insurance rates are out there waiting for you – you just have to know where to look. In fact, a great rate with a great company is at your fingertips, because you can find cheap quotes with reliable companies at an insurance comparison website. It’s easier than you think!
Using an Insurance Comparison Website
What is an insurance comparison website? It’s a service that connects you to multiple insurance companies at the same time.
By using a comparison website you no longer have to call or visit several agencies in order to comparison shop for your auto insurance. Instead, you just go to the comparison site and fill out a form with information about yourself, other drivers in your household, your cars, and the amount of coverage you want.
Once you type in this information and submit your form, you’ll begin to receive fast, accurate quotes from A-rated car insurance companies offering you competitive quotes.
On the best comparison sites you can even talk online with insurance professionals if you have any questions throughout this process.
Choosing the Best Rate with the Best Company
Once you have your quotes, all you have to do is compare them and choose the company with the best quote for you. But how exactly do you compare quotes? Some things you can look at include…
* The price of the auto insurance. What is the base price you’ll pay each year? Are payment plans available and do you pay extra to participate in a payment plan?
* The financial stability of the company. You can check a company’s ratings at the A.M. Best website (ambest.com).
* The service record of the company. You can go to your state’s Department of Insurance website and see how many complaints customers have made against the company. You can also go to the company’s website to see if it’s informative and helpful.
Finance
The Importance of Branding Yourself in a Competitive Online Marketplace
According to Mashable, an online guide to social media, over 55 million people log onto social networking sites on a regular basis. That is just under 1/3 of the US population. Interestingly enough, the fastest growing demographic segment of social networkers are baby boomers discovering the value of joining such sites. What this means for today’s entrepreneur is that in order to cut through the noise and be heard by prospective clients, you are going to have to stand out from the crowd. The best way to do this is by branding yourself.
Branding is both a simple and complicated subject. To most people, branding is the logo or tagline associated with a company; for example, Target’s red bull’s eye or the Geico Gecko. However, branding yourself encompasses quite a bit more than that. When people encounter your brand, they are considering the whole package which includes your product or service, your behavior, and how you make them feel.
It is unfortunate but many people don’t put any time or effort into building their business or personal brand. They start their companies and begin selling their products or services without giving any thought as to how they should represent themselves to the buying public. There are several reasons why this is a mistake.
You’ll Get Lost in the Shuffle– With so many people using social media to promote their business, if you don’t take the time to differentiate yourself, you will get lost in the sea of other unbranded entrepreneurs that are selling the same products or promoting a similar opportunity that you are. You need to give people a reason to do business with you rather than your competitor.
You’ll be Easier to Forget– The goal of branding is to ensure that when your prospects think of your product or service category, i.e. soap or time management books, that you are the first person that comes to mind. When done correctly, a powerful brand can make you unforgettable. Conversely, if you don’t take the time to brand yourself, it will be easier for your competitors to steal your limelight.
Poor Sales Conversion– An unfocused brand attracts people from all walks of life. On the surface this seems like a good thing but, in reality, it isn’t what your business needs to be successful. You want a specific set of customers; the ones who will appreciate and pay for your product or service. When you’ve got everyone knocking on your door, you’ll waste time sifting through them all to find the qualified prospects. That’s time that could be spent on other, more profitable, tasks.
You Will Be Unable to Leverage Your Hard Work– A good business and personal brand can open doors to other opportunities. Your brand will develop a following and other entrepreneurs will want to tap into your fan base which can provide income opportunities. It will also be easier to launch new products and services to an already engaged audience. While you can do the same thing with an unbranded business, you won’t have quite the same impact.
Putting the time and effort into creating and developing a branded business offers many benefits. It will be easier to market your business as well as capture the attention of qualified prospects. If you are looking for a business to brand, I have the perfect home opportunity for you. Visit my online business tour or contact me by email. I’ll be more than happy to talk to show you how to make money at home doing something you love.
The Thyroid-Diabetes Connection
Cardinals’ Arenado, Cabrera suspended after brawl with Mets
Two Cardinals suspended, Mets fined for bench-clearing brawl
Heat, Butler each fined $15,000 for obscene gesture; Morris fined $25,000 for bench mischief
Victims of Houston Pedestrian Accidents
Naked Lottie Moss says supermodel sis Kate is ‘proud’ of her stripping down
Three Chicago Bears coaches, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, buy homes in Waukegan
Franz Wagner exceeds expectations in rookie season with Magic
How to Get the Best Auto Insurance Rates the Easy Way
Gophers spring football game moved indoors due to weather forecast
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations