Thinking About Time and Sales

Share Pin 0 Shares

For the longest time, no pun intended, I have been talking about how a sale if affected by the length of time that it takes to complete. What I have said, repeatedly, is that the longer the sale takes out of normal sales cycle, the less likely it is going to happen.

Further, the longer a sales takes, the less likely it will happen. In other words, if your sales cycle is 5 years you have less of a chance to close the deal that if it only take 1 day. That is because too many things can happen during that time which will dramatically affect the outcome.

There are so many reasons for this that they cannot be listed here, but needless to say, if you cannot create a sense of urgency with your prospect or cannot get them to move forward, you are going to lose the sales battle. It is for that reason that I always tell my groups that they should “set the next second appointment on the first”. It helps move the sale, but also reveals if the prospect is interested in the proposition that you are making.

Now, for the first time I have revised that to be even more precise. Working with a good client- partner, we have concluded that there is a direct correlation between time and the loss of the sale; and we can put in in prospective.

Here is the formula that we have worked out: if a sales “lingers” for more than a week you drop about 15% of the odds of completion. That is if you fail to move the sale process into a next step, a significant in-person meeting, for example, must take place the odds of getting the sale drops by 15%.

If after two weeks there is no activity, there is an additional 10% tacked on resulting in your loss of 25% of a chance of closing the sale.

First, think this through and see how accurate it is. If you cannot get the prospect to do something such as meeting with you for two weeks, your chance of actually closing is down 25%. Makes sense to me!

Does this continue?

Yes. The longer it takes out of the cycle the less likely it will close. Subtract about 5% to each week that the sale does not happen, until you get to 75%, and then drop it from your calendar or pipeline.

The fact is that every sale is affected by the time that it takes. Even if you were to say that your sale is 5 years, it is always less likely to happen than a sales of three weeks. Simply adjust the percentages to the way your sale lays out and you have a predictable format to work with.

The key to successful selling is really the pipeline. The more accurate-the better you know your chances of being successful in sales.

Yet, too many sales people fool themselves into believing that every sale will close.

Good Selling,

Steve Schiffman