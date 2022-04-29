News
Three Chicago Bears coaches, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, buy homes in Waukegan
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on April 12 paid $1.57 million for a six-bedroom, 5,610-square-foot house in southwest Waukegan — and he’ll have plenty of company in his neighborhood in terms of the Bears’ coaching staff.
Two other newly hired assistant coaches — defensive line coach Travis Smith and offensive line coach Chris Morgan — also have just bought homes close by.
Getsy, 38, was hired by the Bears in January, three days after new head coach Matt Eberflus was announced. Getsy came from the Green Bay Packers, where he had been quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
Now, Getsy has nearly as good of a chance of seeing Smith and Morgan in his neighborhood as he will on the practice field at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. Smith, who joined the team in February, paid $950,000 on April 4 for a five-bedroom, 4,304-square-foot house on the same street as Getsy’s house, while Morgan paid $1.1 million on March 18 for a five-bedroom, 4,905-square-foot house that is just a few blocks away.
All three houses are within close proximity to one another, and all three are inside Waukegan’s city limits but have Libertyville mailing addresses.
Getsy’s new house, which had been listed on March 1 for $1.59 million, was built in 1998 and has five bathrooms, four fireplaces, a two-story foyer, a two-story family room, a second staircase to the second floor, a main-floor laundry room and an updated white kitchen with quartz-topped cabinetry and high-end appliances. Other features include a primary bedroom suite with a recessed tray ceiling, and a lower level with a media room, a billiard room and multipurpose room with a glass block wall. Outside on the 1.84-acre property are an in-ground pool and a limestone fire pit.
Built in 1992, Smith’s new house has 3-1/2 bathrooms, a great room with a two-story custom fireplace, a kitchen with custom cabinets and two Sub-Zero refrigerators, a first-floor primary bedroom suite with custom millwork in the primary bathroom, and a first-floor den, all on a 1.19-acre property. And Morgan’s new house, which was built in 1998, has 4-1/2 bathrooms, a family room with a fireplace, a kitchen with a central island and quartz countertops, a mud room with custom cabinetry, an English basement with a custom bar and a first-floor primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet.
Alissa McNicholas of Compass represented Getsy, Smith and Morgan in their purchases. She declined to comment on the transactions.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
Franz Wagner exceeds expectations in rookie season with Magic
Franz Wagner didn’t know what to expect from his rookie season with the Orlando Magic.
Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, was one of the Magic’s two lottery picks along with Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 pick.
They joined Orlando just four months after the team kicked off a rebuild in March 2021 when it traded multiple franchise mainstays. Wagner was going to get a chance to develop.
“I didn’t know how stuff was going to work out,” he said. “I was very pleased with how good I felt when I played in terms of my body and how I was able to play so many games. That’s something that’s not that easy to do.”
Wagner exceeded expectations by playing at an elite level for a rookie most of the season.
He averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes (79 starts in 79 appearances). His games played were the most by a rookie while his 1,197 points led all first-year players.
Wagner also shot 46.8% from the field — 51.1% on 2-pointers, 35.4% on 3-pointers — and 86.3% on free throws, finishing with a 55.9% true shooting percentage which is a formula that incorporates free throws and higher-value 3-point shots.
His consistency and versatility helped him stand out in a stellar class. He finished fourth (two third-place votes) in the voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and is expected to be named to an All-Rookie team.
Wagner shot at least 47% from the floor every month except for November (40%). Regardless of his offensive role, he thrived as a cutter (1.1 points per cut) and was reliable as a spot-up shooter.
But when asked to do more, Wagner stepped up.
When the Magic were dealing with multiple injuries and COVID-19-related absences in December, Wagner averaged 19.5 points (47.6% shooting, 40.4% on 3-pointers), 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists en route to being the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.
He showed he could more than handle an uptick in reps as a pick-and-roll ball handler and in isolation. Wagner’s drives created scoring opportunities not just for himself but his teammates, too.
“There’s some stuff you can’t control and opportunity is one of those things,” Wagner said. “That made my development a little quicker — being able to try some stuff, make some mistakes, learn on the fly and be in situations I wasn’t necessarily in a lot in college. I like those challenges and I’m very grateful for the coaching staff giving me [those opportunities].”
There’s more room for Wagner to grow, with the 6-10 German forward saying getting stronger will be key for him so he can handle contact better.
His 3-point shooting was inconsistent, dipping as low as 25% for a month (January) and going as high as above 40% multiple times (October, December and February).
“The weight room is going to be really important for me,” Wagner said. “It’ll help me be a little quicker, a little stronger and find contact when I’m driving, maybe creating some more fouls. And being a more consistent shooter.
“I’ll take some time off and when it’s time to get back to it I’ll definitely work on my body a lot. Get a lot stronger. Doing a lot more stuff on the dribble — ballhandling, shooting off the dribble. Hopefully, that’ll help me next year.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Gophers spring football game moved indoors due to weather forecast
The Gophers spring football game on Saturday will be altered for the fourth time in five years.
With thunderstorms forecast, Minnesota said Thursday the event will be moved from Huntington Bank Stadium to its indoor practice facility. Given limited space, fans will no longer be allowed to watch in person, but the game still will air at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network and on the Gopher Radio Network.
“We are disappointed to move the game indoors,” head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement.. “But we wanted to do what was safe for our student-athletes and fans, and we did not want to cancel the game. … We will be sure to plan a fun fan-friendly event for the fall.”
The Gophers have a diaper drive and oar donation in conjunction with previous spring games, but will now move those to a to-be-announced event during fall camp.
The Gophers spring game last year had an estimated 10,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. In 2020, the game was canceled due to the pandemic. In 2019, it was moved indoors due to a heavy snowstorm. In 2018, the date of the game was changed from Saturday to Thursday in order to beat a snowstorm.
Five Orioles errors lead to blowout 10-5 loss, securing Yankees’ series sweep; Anthony Santander’s on-base streak ends
Maybe in an alternate universe, first baseman Trey Mancini picks third baseman Kelvin Gutiérrez’s low throw. Perhaps shortstop Jorge Mateo doesn’t fumble a backhand grounder. And maybe second baseman Rougned Odor pulls off a pick on a rocket shot ruled a base hit.
In this universe, though, none of those outcomes occurred for the Orioles Thursday afternoon in the Bronx. In what had been another standout performance from left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, the bobbles and bungles and botches in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees were a pothole that blew out the tire on Baltimore’s chances in the series finale.
In the top half of the frame, the Orioles squandered a chance with the bases loaded, practically inviting a Yankees comeback attempt. And then in the bottom half of the inning, the Orioles handed over a written invitation for one in the form of those two errors from Gutiérrez and Mateo. It led to four unearned runs off Zimmermann and a 10-5 loss to secure a New York sweep.
“We gotta be able to catch the ball for us to be able to hang in games and have a chance to win,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We can’t make five errors and expect to win.”
The defense finished with five errors for the first time since Aug. 8, 2018, according to Baseball Reference. The six unearned runs overall were the most since July 20, 2019, when they allowed eight.
Another error from Mateo in the eighth led to a wild pitch from left-hander Paul Fry — scoring one — before Aaron Judge cranked a three-run home run, the final blow in a defensive capitulation.
“That’s the mark of any really good team, I guess, is to be able to stop the bleeding as soon as possible,” Zimmermann said. “That’s baseball. Sometimes you get ‘em, sometimes you don’t.”
In all, it was a lackluster ending to a road trip that featured the highs of a series win against the Los Angeles Angels and the lows that naturally accompany a 3-7 record. It wasn’t as if Baltimore (6-13) didn’t have chances. The Orioles lost three of those games by two runs or fewer, possibly an indication of the close, but not close enough nature of the club.
It struck again Thursday. Gutiérrez knocked in one run in the second and center fielder Cedric Mullins scored in the third after he was hit by a pitch and advanced to second and third on wild pitches. But until a ninth-inning burst of scoring that came too little, too late, the offensive output couldn’t overcome the defensive mishaps.
So while Zimmermann produced another strong outing, the defense and bats to support him wavered as much as the whipping flags atop Yankee Stadium, leaving him with a loss.
“Obviously, it’s difficult when it happens during the game,” right fielder Anthony Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “But we’ve just got to keep supporting each other and helping each other out and stay looking ahead. Try to learn from those mistakes so it doesn’t happen again.”
A big change for Zimmermann
If there’s a clear differentiator between the Zimmermann of 2021 and the Zimmermann of 2022, it comes when he throws his changeup. That pitch, thrown more than ever before, has more vertical and horizontal break than his past iterations, a combination that makes it one of the most effective in the league.
When Zimmermann made his debut in 2020, his changeup averaged 26 inches of vertical break and 15.4 inches of horizontal break, according to MLB Statcast. In the two years since then, his vertical break has increased to 29.9 inches while the horizontal movement grew to 17.9 inches — the latter of which is 4.1 inches more than the average changeup thrown in the league.
“I think that’s coming from the difference in wrist action and the intent I’m throwing behind it,” Zimmermann said. “I’m really throwing it identically to my fastball and just letting the grip do the work right now.”
That’s led Zimmermann here, to his fourth start of the season — and second against a dangerous New York Yankees lineup. Across those starts, Zimmermann has flashed the potential of what that changeup brings, and he rode it Thursday, throwing that pitch more than any other.
He’s done that more frequently this season, entering Thursday with 35% of his pitches being fastballs, down from 51.4% in 2020 and 42.2% in 2021. His changeup usage has risen 7.5 percentage points since 2020 and his curveball has followed a similar rise, up 8.7 percentage points, according to Fangraphs.
In a division full of right-handed power hitters — and a Yankees lineup featuring Giancarlo Stanton and Judge — the development of those off-speed pitches has unlocked another level for Zimmermann. In 19 1/3 innings this year, the left-hander has conceded just two earned runs — with errors playing a large role Thursday in what the Yankees achieved.
Zimmermann allowed five hits and four runs — none earned — while walking one and striking out five in 4 1/3 innings. His ERA now stands at 0.93.
“As a left-handed pitcher, you have to be able to pitch to both sides of the plate,” manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. “You need quality off-speed stuff to keep them off of your fastball. And the changeup for Zim has been key.”
Hays gets hot; Santander’s streak ends
Austin Hays recorded his first-career four-hit game, finishing with three doubles, including one in the ninth inning to drive home Mancini.
Anthony Santander, on the other hand, saw his 19-game on-base streak come to an end with his 0-for-5 performance. He and Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner were the only major league players to reach base in every game so far this year.
After the game, Santander pointed out how he could’ve had three weeks if borderline calls had gone his way. After his ninth-inning strikeout, he let home plate umpire Ted Barrett know of his disapproval. Still, Santander emphasized he can start another streak Friday against the Boston Red Sox.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
