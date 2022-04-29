Top 3 Altcoins Worth Considering Right Now

From 2021 till now, the metaverse concept has increasingly gained popularity and evidently has no plans of slowing down. Indeed, this popularity can be attributed to different metaverse platforms making giant strides and driving adoption.
One of them is “Over the reality,” a fast-growing metaverse platform merging physical and virtual reality through augmented reality. Since its inception, Over the Reality has been known for strategic and significant partnerships centered around driving growth and building a rewarding ecosystem for its community.
In the latest news, Over the reality announces the listing of OVR, its native token, on Kucoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange supporting over 600 cryptocurrency coins. This means OVR is now listed on nine exchanges.
To trade $OVR on KuCoin:
- Deposit/Withdrawal Network: ERC-20
- Trading Pair: OVR/USDT.
While talking about the OVR being listed on KuCoin, Diego Di Tommaso, the “Over the Reality” co-founder, said, ” We’re proud to be listed on KuCoin, Tier1 exchange ranked in the top 5 list from CoinMarketCap. Another important step for the growth and accessibility of the OVER platform. Kucoin is one of the most important crypto exchanges worldwide, consistently ranked among the top 5 exchanges from CoinMarketCap. With the OVR token listing, we’re officially making our first step into the Tier1 exchanges landscape. Another important achievement for OVER on the path to mass adoption, an amazing onramp to facilitate the onboarding of users unfamiliar with direct blockchain interaction”.
KuCoin $OVR Listing Celebration Contest
Over the Reality Metaverse in conjunction with KuCoin has announced an upcoming contest to celebrate its native token $OVR listing on KuCoin for qualified KuCoin users. They’ve prepared a giveaway campaign containing a reward pool of 29,000 OVR (approximately $40,000) for the purpose of this celebration. This campaign is set to run from 10 am April 28, 2022, to 10 am May 5, 2022 (UTC).
Participation is divided into three main activity categories:
Activity 1: OVR Airdrop for Metaverse Fan, Claim Your Share of the 5,000 OVR on KuCoin
During the campaign period, users who complete the following steps will be qualified to claim a 25 OVR airdrop each:
- KuCoin users performed at least one trade of any KuCoin Metaverse projects from 00:00 on April 20, 2022, to 10:00 on May 5, 2022 (UTC);
- Have an OVR/USDT trading amount (buys + sells) that reaches 150 OVR.
KuCoin will randomly choose 200 lucky users (from the above-qualified users) to equally share a 5,000 OVR prize pool. Each lucky user will receive a 25 OVR reward.
Activity 2: Trading Competition, Win a Share of a 16,000 OVR Prize Pool
The top 20 accounts with the highest trading amount (buys + sells) of OVR on KuCoin during the competition period will win a share of 16,000 OVR.
Be One of the Top OVR Traders! Do Not Miss the 16,000 OVR Prize Pool!
The rewards will be distributed as follows:
|Ranking
|Rewards
|Top 1
| 1,700 OVR (approximately $1,250)
|Top 2
|1,500 OVR
|Top 3
|1,200 OVR
|Top 4-10
|800 OVR each
|Top 11-20
|600 OVR each
Activity 3: Participation Rewards, 8,000 OVR Is Up for Grabs!
The users who meet the following requirements will share an 8,000 OVR prize pool in proportion to their trading amount.
- Have an OVR trading amount (buys + sells) that reaches 300 OVR;
- Add the OVR/USDT trading pair to their Favorites List.
*The reward for the qualified users = (Each user’s total trading amount / all qualified users’ total trading amount) * 8,000 OVR.
Note:
- Trading amount = buys + sells;
- The Sub-Accounts and Master Account will be treated as the same account when participating in the OVR activity;
- The winners of Activity 2 will not be eligible to receive the Activity 1 & Activity 3 rewards; The winners of Activity 1 will not be eligible to receive the Activity 3 reward;
- The final rankings will be updated within 5 working days of the campaign ends;
- Rewards will be distributed within 7 working days of the campaign ends;
- The trading activity on the platform will undergo rigorous inspection during the activity. For any malicious acts conducted during the period, including malicious transaction manipulations, illegal bulk registration of accounts, self-dealing, etc., the platform will cancel the qualification of the participants. KuCoin reserves all rights to exercise at its sole discretion to define if the transaction behavior is counted as cheating behavior and determine whether to cancel the participation qualification of a user. The final decision made by KuCoin is with legal binding force to all participants who participated in the competition. Users hereby confirm that their registration and use of KuCoin are voluntary and are not forced, interfered with, or influenced by KuCoin in any way.
Conclusion
The $OVR token is definitely one to look out for. The introduction of IBCO provides a variable amount of $OVR by issuing new tokens in response to price increases (when individuals buy OVR with DAI on the IBCO) and burns them in response to price declines (by acquiring tokens from the market with DAI reserves). Therefore, the IBCO’s ability to absorb liquidity is the key to accelerated token burn.
From the KuCoin listing to the IBCO update, Over the reality metaverse platform is constantly working to build a highly profitable ecosystem without compromising on users’ experience.