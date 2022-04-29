Let us look at the top 3 altcoins worth considering right now.

Terra (LUNA)

LUNA is Terra’s principal utility currency. Founded by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon, it aims to increase the use of stablecoins in the financial sector. Stablecoin USTerra, tied to the US dollar, is Terra Luna’s most popular. Stablecoin adoption is just one component of Terra Luna’s ecosystem since it is a fully-fledged blockchain network. By the end of 2022, there will be 160 projects on Terra. Another way to look at it, the Terra Blockchain Protocol employs stablecoins to provide price-stable global payment networks powered by fiat pegs.

According to CMC, the Terra price today is $85.67 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,117,917,746 USD. Terra is down 6.71% in the last 24 hours.

Yearn Classic Finance (EARN)

Yearn Classic (EARN) serves as the platform’s utility token. It is a component of the DeFi and NFT ecosystems. Using EARN, users may stake their cryptocurrency assets in several pools and get EARN tokens as a reward for doing so.

According to CMC, the Yearn Classic Finance price today is $5.37 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $156,857 USD. Yearn Classic Finance has been up 15.27% in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC)

Over the last several months, the Polygon ecosystem has seen unprecedented growth, supporting over 19,000 dApps, a 170 percent increase from January. From 3,000 monthly active Polygon developers to 8,000 in the past five months, Alchemy’s data shows that this rise is also reflected in the number of monthly active teams creating on Polygon. When zoomed out, the number of developers has risen sixfold since October 2021.

According to CMC, the Polygon price today is $1.20 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $552,642,955 USD. Polygon has been down 5.24% in the last 24 hours.