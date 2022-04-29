News
Two Cardinals suspended, Mets fined for bench-clearing brawl
MLB has meted out its punishments for Wednesday’s brouhaha in St. Louis, and the league office largely agreed with the Mets’ view that the Cardinals instigated and escalated.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado was suspended two games for “contributing to the incitement of the incident,” also known as barking at Mets reliever Yoan Lopez and then shoving Mets catcher Tomas Nido.
Lopez, who threw up and in at Arenado after four Mets were plunked over two games, was fined.
Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera was suspended one game for helping coach Stubby Clapp yank Pete Alonso to the ground.
All three were also fined, along with Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty and Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker, who were both fined for rushing the field while on the injured list.
Clapp was not fined. Alonso was irate with Clapp and Cabrera for pulling him to the ground.
“I thought that was kind of cheap, going from behind. If you want to hold me back, you want to restrain me, go at me like a man,” Alonso said Wednesday.
“I’m a big strong guy,” Alonso said. “They don’t know my temper. If I wanted to put somebody in the hospital, I easily could. But I was just out there trying to protect my guys.”
Lopez and Mets manager Buck Showalter have denied that the pitch at Arenado was intentional.
News
Heat, Butler each fined $15,000 for obscene gesture; Morris fined $25,000 for bench mischief
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat each were fined $15,000 Thursday for a gesture made by the forward and the ensuing posting of the video of the gesture during Tuesday night’s series-clinching playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.
Amid a 17-2 Heat surge that closed the first half of that victory, Butler, who was inactive due to knee soreness, celebrated a 10-0 scoring run by teammate Max Strus with an over-the-top, sexually implicit reaction, drawing laughter from teammates.
Per the NBA:
“Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The Heat organization has also been fined $15,000 for posting the act on social media.
“The incident, which took place from the team’s bench area, occurred with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter in the Heat’s 97-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on April 26 at FTX Arena.”
With that victory, the Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, with that series to begin Monday at FTX Arena.
The NBA has been cracking down on profanity and profane language during the playoffs, including for expletives offered during postgame interviews.
Also during that Tuesday victory, forward Markieff Morris, who also did not see action, was called for a technical foul for grabbing Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter from the bench as play continued.
That also led to a Thursday sanction by the NBA, in Morris’ case a $25,000 fine.
Per the NBA:
“Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench, in violation of league rules, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
“Morris, who was not in the game at the time, grabbed and held Atlanta Hawks guard De’Andre Hunter out of bounds, which prevented Hunter from completely reestablishing himself inbounds as he caught a pass from a teammate. Morris received an unsportsmanlike technical foul for his actions. The incident occurred with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter in Miami’s 97-94 win over the Hawks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on April 26 at FTX Arena.”
News
Naked Lottie Moss says supermodel sis Kate is ‘proud’ of her stripping down
News
Three Chicago Bears coaches, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, buy homes in Waukegan
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on April 12 paid $1.57 million for a six-bedroom, 5,610-square-foot house in southwest Waukegan — and he’ll have plenty of company in his neighborhood in terms of the Bears’ coaching staff.
Two other newly hired assistant coaches — defensive line coach Travis Smith and offensive line coach Chris Morgan — also have just bought homes close by.
Getsy, 38, was hired by the Bears in January, three days after new head coach Matt Eberflus was announced. Getsy came from the Green Bay Packers, where he had been quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
Now, Getsy has nearly as good of a chance of seeing Smith and Morgan in his neighborhood as he will on the practice field at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. Smith, who joined the team in February, paid $950,000 on April 4 for a five-bedroom, 4,304-square-foot house on the same street as Getsy’s house, while Morgan paid $1.1 million on March 18 for a five-bedroom, 4,905-square-foot house that is just a few blocks away.
All three houses are within close proximity to one another, and all three are inside Waukegan’s city limits but have Libertyville mailing addresses.
Getsy’s new house, which had been listed on March 1 for $1.59 million, was built in 1998 and has five bathrooms, four fireplaces, a two-story foyer, a two-story family room, a second staircase to the second floor, a main-floor laundry room and an updated white kitchen with quartz-topped cabinetry and high-end appliances. Other features include a primary bedroom suite with a recessed tray ceiling, and a lower level with a media room, a billiard room and multipurpose room with a glass block wall. Outside on the 1.84-acre property are an in-ground pool and a limestone fire pit.
Built in 1992, Smith’s new house has 3-1/2 bathrooms, a great room with a two-story custom fireplace, a kitchen with custom cabinets and two Sub-Zero refrigerators, a first-floor primary bedroom suite with custom millwork in the primary bathroom, and a first-floor den, all on a 1.19-acre property. And Morgan’s new house, which was built in 1998, has 4-1/2 bathrooms, a family room with a fireplace, a kitchen with a central island and quartz countertops, a mud room with custom cabinetry, an English basement with a custom bar and a first-floor primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet.
Alissa McNicholas of Compass represented Getsy, Smith and Morgan in their purchases. She declined to comment on the transactions.
Goldsborough is a freelance writer.
