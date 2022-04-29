Finance
Understanding Flood Insurance
Introduction Flood Insurance protects your house & possessions from loss by rising water from the outside. Think about a river or creek overflowing into your home… a frightening thought. Homeowner’s and other property insurance specifically exclude this peril.
If you own a house in a known flood risk area (i.e., the 100-year floodplain) with a bank loan, your mortgage bank will normally require flood insurance. For most homeowners, handling this mortgage bank flood insurance requirement is all they focus on and they ignore their true flood hazard. Then when a major storm does come, they have inadequate flood insurance coverage often with too little coverage on their house (often only the home loan balance) and no contents protection.
Also, over 25% of flood damage happens each year to properties outside of a known flood risk area (100-year floodplain). Central Texas had a recent example of an “out-of-the-blue” rain event that caused very intense flooding well beyond the known flood risk areas. The so-called “Marble Falls Rain Bomb” in June 2007 damaged over 100 homes & business around the city of Marble Falls with a very sudden 19 inch rainfall. A “Preferred Risk Flood Insurance Policy,” available to homeowners beyond the 100-year floodplain, can protect your home and possessions at a very modest price.
My city of Austin is part of the Central Texas “Flash Flood Alley” and has a long history of major flooding along its creeks and the Colorado River. Dams located on Lake Travis and Lake Buchanan, built in the 1940’s, has helped control the very destructive flooding of the Colorado River. Today, the biggest risk is along the many creeks in our urban areas and the Colorado River south of Lady Bird Lake dam. Shoal, Bull and Walnut creeks in North Austin plus Onion and Williamson creeks in South Austin have considerable history of inundating adjacent areas.
Our neighboring Hill Country also has many creeks subject to flooding plus several major rivers that can rage with great torrents after heavy rain. The Llano and Pedernales Rivers both have had major flood events in recent years. The Llano River, surging into Lake LBJ has caused major flood damage along its normally calm waters on several occasions.
The hardest part of understand both your flood risk and flood insurance policies is the terminology. Most folks are confounded by its mix of insurance and engineering terms. Once you have a key to decipher the flood insurance nomenclature, things will make more sense. You also want to understand what your “Flood Zone” designation means. Finally, I have included an overview of the main components of a flood insurance policy.
Flood Insurance Terminology:
Base Flood Elevation – This is the level at which there is a 1% chance of flooding in any given year. A building that is located on land below the “Base Flood Elevation” is inside the 100-year floodplain.
Elevation Certificate – Clarifies the relative elevation of your house in relation to the know flood risk. This allows for more accurate rating of the flood insurance policy and may reduce your flood insurance rates.
Flood Maps (“FIRM” – Flood Insurance Ratings Maps) – Created by FEMA’s (Federal Emergency Management Agency), these maps were created to determine which land areas are likely to be flooded. These maps are based on surveys of the elevation of land areas relative to known flood risks (creeks, rivers, lakes, etc.).
Floodplain – Any normally dry land area that is susceptible to being inundated by water often because it is adjacent to a watercourse. The 100-year Floodplain is the land that would be inundated by a 100-year flood event.
Flooding – Rising water from outside enters a structure. An example would be a house inundation from a flash flood. The flood peril also includes mudslide.
Hundred Year Flood – An engineering term used to describe the relative flooding risk. A house that is located inside the Hundred Year Floodplain is considered to have a 1% chance of being flooded in any given year. Most mortgages require that a house that is located in a Hundred Year Flood risk area must be insured for flood.
LOMA (Letter of Map Amendment) – Document used to establish that a building is not located in a Special Flood Hazard Area. A typical situation in which a LOMA would be important is when a part of a house lot is subject to flooding in a 100-year storm but the house itself has been built at a higher elevation.
National Flood Insurance Program – This is the government agency that provides insurance for the flood peril in the United States. Insurance companies are licensed to sell flood insurance policies for this government agency. All financial backing, rules and contract terms are set by the National Flood Insurance Program which is part of FEMA.
Special Flood Hazard Area – A geographic area that is prone to flooding. An example would be an area adjacent to a river that has an elevation low enough to be subject to flooding.
Flood Zones Designations:
A – River / stream flood risk AE – River / stream flood risk with mapped base flood elevations
AO – River / stream flood risk with shallow water depths (1-3 feet)
AH – River / stream flood risk with shallow water paths (flows of 1-3 feet)
V – Coastal or Storm Surge flood risk
VE – Coastal or Storm Surge flood risk with mapped base flood elevations
X – Not a Special Flood Risk Area (elevation above the 100-year floodplain)
Flood Insurance Overview
Property Coverages:
Building – Provides protection up to your limit for damage or destruction of your house or other dwelling from peril of flood including rising water and mudslide.
Contents – Provides protection for your clothes, appliances, furniture and other possessions at your residence from peril of flood including rising water and mudslide. Flood Insurance offers “Actual Cash Value” as the basis of settlement. Contents coverage is optional and has a separate deductible.
Secondary Structures (fences, sheds, etc.) – None (No coverage is extended to secondary structures from the standard flood policy. Coverage is only available for the main structure.)
Loss of Use: None (not available which is unfortunate)
Helpful Links:
FEMA / National Flood Insurance: FloodSmart.gov
Commercial Insurance: Tips on Choosing the Right Company and Policy
“Commercial insurance” essentially refers to insurance that protects businesses and professionals from any unforeseen circumstance that could affect the business / professionals financially. It’s always a good idea to have some sort of coverage for your business, even if you work from home. A general liability policy at the very least is recommended as it covers businesses for cases like a customer getting injured on the property, someone trying to sue you for medical costs, if your products cause injury, if copyright infringement, and so forth.
General liability insurance is offered by some contractors as a stand-alone coverage through some insurance companies, although it is often combined with property insurance in Business Owner Policies, or BOPs.
Here are a few tips for choosing commercial insurance:
• The best insurance for your business won’t be the same for every business, because each company is unique. It’s best to go through a company that offers tailored solutions, so you won’t have to worry about paying for coverage that you don’t even need.
• Learn about the laws in your area. Where your business is located plays a role in how much money you’ll have to pay. The risks are greater in some areas. What is the minimum requirement for companies in your city and state? How big is your commercial property?
More Tips for Finding Good Commercial Insurance
• One thing to look for is a company that will offer ways to reduce the cost of commercial insurance to ensure that you are getting a competitive price. Some providers actually offer discounts for home-based businesses. You might also be rewarded if you employ good risk management, such a keeping the commercial property clean and hazard-free.
• Keep the terms “named perils” and “open perils” in mind. Open perils coverage refers to protection against nearly every potential loss, except for losses specifically excluded in the commercial insurance policy. Named perils policy, on the other hand, only provides coverage for losses that are specifically INCLUDED in the policy, such as theft, wind, fire, vandalism, etc…
• If you are looking for an insurance broker, make sure that individual knows your industry. The more knowledgeable they are about your specific needs and requirements, the better able they will be to help you get the best possible coverage at a reasonable price. Also, look into a broker’s geographical licensing and operations. Do they align with the regions or states your company operates in?
A good place to begin your search for a good commercial insurance policy is the Hiscox Business Insurance Group. Hiscox Inc is financially strong and offers affordable, tailored coverage in all 50 states.
Such A Precious Gift Called Life
Life is a beautiful journey one channels through. Filled with up and down moments; one has to appreciate the precious journey given by the Creator, the source of life. A precious gift which is full of many possibilities, we are to receive life with open arms. Nevertheless, no one was promised a smooth journey. It wasn’t meant to last forever, thus a temporary task, one has to complete. It is a race one has to run. Those who win the race of life, for surety eternal life is granted.
You the pinnacle of Life, accept your existence on this planet. Life is made dull without your presence as each moment of laughter, tears and joy fulfils life. Your purpose in life is to enhance it with love. Life challenging moments are not out of the picture but you exists as a survivor knowing you can channel through them. You are important you have dominion over the birds of the sky. You are to rule with authority fulfilling your primary task to be like a god. Purpose for the entire human race is to multiply and be fruitful fulfilling the earth with creations. Remember, you are a life-giver to many motionless ideas that benefit the human race. Know that the journey you are running is incredible. Out of you should flow rivers of living water to nurture and give life to many creations. Life is a treasure that only you can have which is too expensive to buy and too precious to give away. Live your life as if it would be taken away from you today by the Creator. He gives and also takes life.
We are tenants of something much greater than we could comprehend. Like a tree in the forest, you grow bending and twisted by the seasons of life but still have dignity and beauty in your condition. Created to live a life of abundance that overflows with His love, you are blessed to be alive.
Hard trials come and go leaving you in a stronger state than you were. At times you are to be heartbroken to know what it feels to lose the one you love. You are to face reality of failure for you to appreciate imperfections of yourself. Life will throw you to hit rock bottom at times you least expect it. Some will bruise you, some will hurt you whilst other will reject you but that is the cycles of existence. Incredibly, you are to face and live through many experiences but you are to survive. Just know you are the pinnacle of such a precious gift called Life.
Mistakes to Avoid When Deciding On The Best Medicare Advantage Plan
It was a heartbreaking meeting… sitting with a couple at their kitchen table as tears streamed down both of their faces. He was very ill, rapidly losing weight from digestive problems, and his constant migraine headaches were so painful, ending his life seemed to be the only option to live pain-free. To say they were afraid would be an understatement. Physicians associated with his current Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C) could not diagnose the problem. They only prescribed more drugs, which exacerbated his issues. On top of his medical puzzle, the Plan denied medical tests, which might have ultimately diagnosed his problem. It was October 2011, and through their tears, they painfully asked, “What are our options?”
In this case, together we decided it was in his best interest to switch to a Medicare Supplement (MediGap) Plan, which would allow him to go to any physician or facility that accepted Medicare, along with a ” Stand alone Part D Prescription Drug Plan.” It was important that he be able to seek the best of the best, anywhere in the country. We chose an “F Supplement Plan” with a carrier that would allow him to switch between a lower and higher cost plan WITHOUT proving insurability (if in the future, he decided to maintain the Supplement Plan after his current medical puzzle was solved).
Could he have avoided this problem in the first place? Possibly. Here are a couple of mistakes I have seen, along with the solutions, to help you choose the right option for YOU:
MISTAKE #1: Who are you working with?
* Working with a “captive insurance agent” (direct employment with the carrier, many times they are compensated by W2, commissions and/or bonuses) or working with an ‘independent career agent’ (1099 contractor with the carrier and provided with leads). The latter term is very confusing to me. They are classified as independent, yet if they write an application with another carrier because it was right for the beneficiary, their contract may be terminated. What incentive does the agent have to be non-partial, if they will lose their lead source?
** Another mistake is working with an agent that is not certified to market all types of Medicare health plans. They can only market ‘some’ MediGap’ supplement plans with no certification.
*** Going directly to the insurance carrier. If something goes sideways, it will come in handy to have an advocate on your side especially one you can see and lives/works in your community.
SOLUTION #1:
* Choose an independent insurance agent that represents more than one insurance carrier. Why? Because independent agents will know the pros and cons of ALL the Plans and be able to relay this info so you can make an EDUCATED choice. They receive compensation from the insurance carriers but do not have allegiance towards any particular company. Also be on the look out for carriers that force their ‘independent agents’ to sign an exclusive agreement. I have seen this happen with ‘Dual Eligible Plans’ (Medicaid/Medicare Plans). Again, how can the agent be ‘non-partial’ if they are contractually obligated to only market one Plan?
** Choose a ‘Certified’ Medicare insurance agent that is able to market Part C, Part D and MediGap Plans. They have additional training and oversight.
*** When you go to directly to the carrier, you are eliminating a valuable person who will troubleshoot problems if any should arise, while providing you additional peace of mind throughout the process.
MISTAKE #2: Choosing a Medicare Advantage Plan that requires you to obtain the insurance company’s approval before having a procedure/test.
SOLUTION #2: When comparing Plans, turn to the ‘Summary of Benefits’. All carriers must publish these and they must be alike and easy to compare.
MISTAKE #3: Not paying attention to the ‘maximum out of pocket’ (MOOP) limit. All Medicare Advantage Plans have a MOOP and many agents glaze over it while helping you choose your Plan. However, should a catastrophic medical issue arise (cancer, organ transplant, long stay in a skilled nursing facility, etc.), there is a good chance you will hit your MOOP so you want to make sure it’s the lowest possible. The reason: chemotherapy and anti-rejection drugs are considered Part ‘B’ out-patient drugs, not Part ‘D’ prescription drugs and many Plans only pay 80% of Part B drugs. Therefore, you would be on the hook for 20% and they are very expensive.
SOLUTION #3: Compare, compare, compare and choose a Plan with a lower MOOP.
MISTAKE #4: Choosing a Plan just because the drug co-pays are slightly lower. Many smaller insurance companies will lure you to their Plan with very low co-pays on their drug formulary but have a smaller network of doctors/facilities in which to choose. The problem is, should a medical issue arise, you may be locked into the smaller network of physicians/facilities until Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment.
SOLUTION #4: If you’re having trouble paying for prescription drug co-pays and your income/assets are low enough, you may be eligible for Extra Help through social security. A good insurance agent will bring this up and guide you, or go to https://secure.ssa.gov/i1020/start. By obtaining help with your medication, you can choose the best Plan based on other options (the size of their network, authorization rules, physician/facility convenience, additional optional benefits, etc.)
MISTAKE #5: Choosing a Plan because you want a PPO Plan and not an HMO.
SOLUTION #5: Many people are under the misconception that with a PPO Plan, they can go to any doctor/facility they choose. In actuality, PPO Plans still have a network of doctors/facilities you must stay in to obtain the lower costs. The biggest difference between a PPO and HMO is with a PPO, you will not have to obtain a ‘referral’ to see a specialist. With an HMO, you must obtain a referral. To be able to choose ANY physician/facility in the country that accepts Medicare, you should consider a Medicare Supplement (MediGap) Plan.
I have seen most mistakes and solutions when it comes to choosing Medicare Advantage Health Plans. Outside of California, there are additional varieties of Plans, and may be additional challenges.
What happened to my client, you ask? Since I keep in constant contact with my clients, in June I was overjoyed to hear him exclaim the great news. With the same test that was denied by his previous Medicare Advantage Plan, two physicians from a major Los Angeles medical group pinpointed the problem. He was slowly leaking spinal fluid and was dangerously close to having none remaining. With a quick out-patient procedure, they basically laser-glued the leaking area, replaced his spinal fluid and he is healthier, happier and better than ever! Since he is now well, we’ll be reviewing his coverage during Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment (October 15 – December 7, 2012) and deciding whether to keep him on the Supplement or switch him to a Part C Medicare Advantage Plan.
As an insurance agent for many years, I have stories like this and many more. With compassion, our profession helps to navigate the best options, explain the pros/cons based on our clients’ individual needs and offer peace of mind. Plans change every year and your health/financial status may change also, therefore it is a good habit to make a comparison each year. In closing, choose a good, local, independent insurance agent, be educated and stay well-informed!
