VeChain (VET) Is Now Available To Use As Payment Method Across 70 Countries

Though some countries take the initiative to adopt cryptocurrencies, some firms and stores are also showing interest in digital-assets. Some huge firms revealed their support for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Significantly, VeChain (VET) has joined the list where the network announces its official partnership with Alchemy Pay.
The collaboration of VeChain and Alchemy Pay allows people to use the native token VET, for payment methods in 2 million stores. Alchemy Pay is a crypto-payment service that now allows VET to be used in over 2 million stores across 70 countries as payment.
The VeChain token (VET) is a type of “smart money” that is used to carry value from smart contracts. Moreover, VET will be used in decentralized application transactions that take place on VeChain’s blockchain. It is open to the entire public to invest in.
VET As Payment In 2M Stores
However, the partnership of VeChain and the crypto payment service platform is a sweet spot for the holders. As this collaboration allows users to make payments using the VET token in over 2 million stores across 70 countries.
JUST IN: VeChain $VET can now be used as a payment method in over 2 million stores throughout 70 different countries.
Additionally, the platform uses its advanced low carbon blockchain for transactions that allow any VeChain wallet cost fractions of a cent to be executed in seconds. However, VeChain has a series of updates and advancements from their network which will also support price action. Currently, VET is trading at $0.049 with a trading volume of $366 million in the last 24-hours. Besides, it is 5.41% down for the day and holds 37th rank by market capitalization.