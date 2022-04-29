Finance
Victims of Houston Pedestrian Accidents
Anytime an individual is involved in an automobile accident, he or she has the potential to suffer significant or life altering injuries. The risks of being severely injured are greatly magnified when you are involved in an accident with an automobile while you are a pedestrian in Houston, whether in Downtown, Midtown, the Galleria area or anywhere else.
Drivers are supposed to look out for pedestrians in Houston. Houston City Code Sec. 45-44 states that when passing a vulnerable road user, including a pedestrian, motorists are to make sure to leave at least six feet of distance between the vehicle and the road user.
Being hit by a car can have a devastating impact on your ability to live a normal life. Pedestrians who are hit by vehicles are often left disfigured or handicapped. These types of injuries can lead to an inability to work, as well as an overall loss of the enjoyment of life.
If you are injured by an automobile while as a pedestrian, you may be entitled to compensation for the damages you have suffered. Damages is a term used to describe compensation that is awarded to an individual due to injuries, or emotional/financial distress they have suffered, which as caused by the negligent or malicious actions of someone else. Types of damages that pedestrian accident victims can be compensated for include:
• Economic Damages: Includes damages that awarded to compensate an individual for actual financial losses such as medical bills or lost wages.
• Noneconomic Damages: Compensation for nonfinancial losses such as physical or emotional pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, or physical disfigurement.
• Punitive Damages: Awarded in cases where the individual who caused the accident acted in a way that was grossly or maliciously negligent. These types of damages are designed to further punish the negligent party.
Under section 16.003 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code According, the statute of limitations for personal injury claims in Texas is two years. This means that pedestrian accident victims only have two years after the accident to file a personal injury claim seeking damages against the negligent party. After the time passes, victims will no longer be allowed to legal pursue compensation.
With the statute of limitations being such a short period of time, it is vital that individuals who have been injured in a pedestrian accident contact a Houston personal injury attorney immediately. The sooner you contact a lawyer, the sooner he can begin analyzing your circumstances, and preparing your case.
Finance
How to Get the Best Auto Insurance Rates the Easy Way
The best auto insurance rates are out there waiting for you – you just have to know where to look. In fact, a great rate with a great company is at your fingertips, because you can find cheap quotes with reliable companies at an insurance comparison website. It’s easier than you think!
Using an Insurance Comparison Website
What is an insurance comparison website? It’s a service that connects you to multiple insurance companies at the same time.
By using a comparison website you no longer have to call or visit several agencies in order to comparison shop for your auto insurance. Instead, you just go to the comparison site and fill out a form with information about yourself, other drivers in your household, your cars, and the amount of coverage you want.
Once you type in this information and submit your form, you’ll begin to receive fast, accurate quotes from A-rated car insurance companies offering you competitive quotes.
On the best comparison sites you can even talk online with insurance professionals if you have any questions throughout this process.
Choosing the Best Rate with the Best Company
Once you have your quotes, all you have to do is compare them and choose the company with the best quote for you. But how exactly do you compare quotes? Some things you can look at include…
* The price of the auto insurance. What is the base price you’ll pay each year? Are payment plans available and do you pay extra to participate in a payment plan?
* The financial stability of the company. You can check a company’s ratings at the A.M. Best website (ambest.com).
* The service record of the company. You can go to your state’s Department of Insurance website and see how many complaints customers have made against the company. You can also go to the company’s website to see if it’s informative and helpful.
Finance
The Importance of Branding Yourself in a Competitive Online Marketplace
According to Mashable, an online guide to social media, over 55 million people log onto social networking sites on a regular basis. That is just under 1/3 of the US population. Interestingly enough, the fastest growing demographic segment of social networkers are baby boomers discovering the value of joining such sites. What this means for today’s entrepreneur is that in order to cut through the noise and be heard by prospective clients, you are going to have to stand out from the crowd. The best way to do this is by branding yourself.
Branding is both a simple and complicated subject. To most people, branding is the logo or tagline associated with a company; for example, Target’s red bull’s eye or the Geico Gecko. However, branding yourself encompasses quite a bit more than that. When people encounter your brand, they are considering the whole package which includes your product or service, your behavior, and how you make them feel.
It is unfortunate but many people don’t put any time or effort into building their business or personal brand. They start their companies and begin selling their products or services without giving any thought as to how they should represent themselves to the buying public. There are several reasons why this is a mistake.
You’ll Get Lost in the Shuffle– With so many people using social media to promote their business, if you don’t take the time to differentiate yourself, you will get lost in the sea of other unbranded entrepreneurs that are selling the same products or promoting a similar opportunity that you are. You need to give people a reason to do business with you rather than your competitor.
You’ll be Easier to Forget– The goal of branding is to ensure that when your prospects think of your product or service category, i.e. soap or time management books, that you are the first person that comes to mind. When done correctly, a powerful brand can make you unforgettable. Conversely, if you don’t take the time to brand yourself, it will be easier for your competitors to steal your limelight.
Poor Sales Conversion– An unfocused brand attracts people from all walks of life. On the surface this seems like a good thing but, in reality, it isn’t what your business needs to be successful. You want a specific set of customers; the ones who will appreciate and pay for your product or service. When you’ve got everyone knocking on your door, you’ll waste time sifting through them all to find the qualified prospects. That’s time that could be spent on other, more profitable, tasks.
You Will Be Unable to Leverage Your Hard Work– A good business and personal brand can open doors to other opportunities. Your brand will develop a following and other entrepreneurs will want to tap into your fan base which can provide income opportunities. It will also be easier to launch new products and services to an already engaged audience. While you can do the same thing with an unbranded business, you won’t have quite the same impact.
Putting the time and effort into creating and developing a branded business offers many benefits. It will be easier to market your business as well as capture the attention of qualified prospects. If you are looking for a business to brand, I have the perfect home opportunity for you. Visit my online business tour or contact me by email. I’ll be more than happy to talk to show you how to make money at home doing something you love.
Finance
Understanding Flood Insurance
Introduction Flood Insurance protects your house & possessions from loss by rising water from the outside. Think about a river or creek overflowing into your home… a frightening thought. Homeowner’s and other property insurance specifically exclude this peril.
If you own a house in a known flood risk area (i.e., the 100-year floodplain) with a bank loan, your mortgage bank will normally require flood insurance. For most homeowners, handling this mortgage bank flood insurance requirement is all they focus on and they ignore their true flood hazard. Then when a major storm does come, they have inadequate flood insurance coverage often with too little coverage on their house (often only the home loan balance) and no contents protection.
Also, over 25% of flood damage happens each year to properties outside of a known flood risk area (100-year floodplain). Central Texas had a recent example of an “out-of-the-blue” rain event that caused very intense flooding well beyond the known flood risk areas. The so-called “Marble Falls Rain Bomb” in June 2007 damaged over 100 homes & business around the city of Marble Falls with a very sudden 19 inch rainfall. A “Preferred Risk Flood Insurance Policy,” available to homeowners beyond the 100-year floodplain, can protect your home and possessions at a very modest price.
My city of Austin is part of the Central Texas “Flash Flood Alley” and has a long history of major flooding along its creeks and the Colorado River. Dams located on Lake Travis and Lake Buchanan, built in the 1940’s, has helped control the very destructive flooding of the Colorado River. Today, the biggest risk is along the many creeks in our urban areas and the Colorado River south of Lady Bird Lake dam. Shoal, Bull and Walnut creeks in North Austin plus Onion and Williamson creeks in South Austin have considerable history of inundating adjacent areas.
Our neighboring Hill Country also has many creeks subject to flooding plus several major rivers that can rage with great torrents after heavy rain. The Llano and Pedernales Rivers both have had major flood events in recent years. The Llano River, surging into Lake LBJ has caused major flood damage along its normally calm waters on several occasions.
The hardest part of understand both your flood risk and flood insurance policies is the terminology. Most folks are confounded by its mix of insurance and engineering terms. Once you have a key to decipher the flood insurance nomenclature, things will make more sense. You also want to understand what your “Flood Zone” designation means. Finally, I have included an overview of the main components of a flood insurance policy.
Flood Insurance Terminology:
Base Flood Elevation – This is the level at which there is a 1% chance of flooding in any given year. A building that is located on land below the “Base Flood Elevation” is inside the 100-year floodplain.
Elevation Certificate – Clarifies the relative elevation of your house in relation to the know flood risk. This allows for more accurate rating of the flood insurance policy and may reduce your flood insurance rates.
Flood Maps (“FIRM” – Flood Insurance Ratings Maps) – Created by FEMA’s (Federal Emergency Management Agency), these maps were created to determine which land areas are likely to be flooded. These maps are based on surveys of the elevation of land areas relative to known flood risks (creeks, rivers, lakes, etc.).
Floodplain – Any normally dry land area that is susceptible to being inundated by water often because it is adjacent to a watercourse. The 100-year Floodplain is the land that would be inundated by a 100-year flood event.
Flooding – Rising water from outside enters a structure. An example would be a house inundation from a flash flood. The flood peril also includes mudslide.
Hundred Year Flood – An engineering term used to describe the relative flooding risk. A house that is located inside the Hundred Year Floodplain is considered to have a 1% chance of being flooded in any given year. Most mortgages require that a house that is located in a Hundred Year Flood risk area must be insured for flood.
LOMA (Letter of Map Amendment) – Document used to establish that a building is not located in a Special Flood Hazard Area. A typical situation in which a LOMA would be important is when a part of a house lot is subject to flooding in a 100-year storm but the house itself has been built at a higher elevation.
National Flood Insurance Program – This is the government agency that provides insurance for the flood peril in the United States. Insurance companies are licensed to sell flood insurance policies for this government agency. All financial backing, rules and contract terms are set by the National Flood Insurance Program which is part of FEMA.
Special Flood Hazard Area – A geographic area that is prone to flooding. An example would be an area adjacent to a river that has an elevation low enough to be subject to flooding.
Flood Zones Designations:
A – River / stream flood risk AE – River / stream flood risk with mapped base flood elevations
AO – River / stream flood risk with shallow water depths (1-3 feet)
AH – River / stream flood risk with shallow water paths (flows of 1-3 feet)
V – Coastal or Storm Surge flood risk
VE – Coastal or Storm Surge flood risk with mapped base flood elevations
X – Not a Special Flood Risk Area (elevation above the 100-year floodplain)
Flood Insurance Overview
Property Coverages:
Building – Provides protection up to your limit for damage or destruction of your house or other dwelling from peril of flood including rising water and mudslide.
Contents – Provides protection for your clothes, appliances, furniture and other possessions at your residence from peril of flood including rising water and mudslide. Flood Insurance offers “Actual Cash Value” as the basis of settlement. Contents coverage is optional and has a separate deductible.
Secondary Structures (fences, sheds, etc.) – None (No coverage is extended to secondary structures from the standard flood policy. Coverage is only available for the main structure.)
Loss of Use: None (not available which is unfortunate)
Helpful Links:
FEMA / National Flood Insurance: FloodSmart.gov
Visit our website for more information on Flood Insurance: http://www.quoteaustininsurance.com/flood
