Victims of Houston Pedestrian Accidents

According to Mashable, an online guide to social media, over 55 million people log onto social networking sites on a regular basis. That is just under 1/3 of the US population. Interestingly enough, the fastest growing demographic segment of social networkers are baby boomers discovering the value of joining such sites. What this means for today’s entrepreneur is that in order to cut through the noise and be heard by prospective clients, you are going to have to stand out from the crowd. The best way to do this is by branding yourself.

Branding is both a simple and complicated subject. To most people, branding is the logo or tagline associated with a company; for example, Target’s red bull’s eye or the Geico Gecko. However, branding yourself encompasses quite a bit more than that. When people encounter your brand, they are considering the whole package which includes your product or service, your behavior, and how you make them feel.

It is unfortunate but many people don’t put any time or effort into building their business or personal brand. They start their companies and begin selling their products or services without giving any thought as to how they should represent themselves to the buying public. There are several reasons why this is a mistake.

You’ll Get Lost in the Shuffle– With so many people using social media to promote their business, if you don’t take the time to differentiate yourself, you will get lost in the sea of other unbranded entrepreneurs that are selling the same products or promoting a similar opportunity that you are. You need to give people a reason to do business with you rather than your competitor.

You’ll be Easier to Forget– The goal of branding is to ensure that when your prospects think of your product or service category, i.e. soap or time management books, that you are the first person that comes to mind. When done correctly, a powerful brand can make you unforgettable. Conversely, if you don’t take the time to brand yourself, it will be easier for your competitors to steal your limelight.

Poor Sales Conversion– An unfocused brand attracts people from all walks of life. On the surface this seems like a good thing but, in reality, it isn’t what your business needs to be successful. You want a specific set of customers; the ones who will appreciate and pay for your product or service. When you’ve got everyone knocking on your door, you’ll waste time sifting through them all to find the qualified prospects. That’s time that could be spent on other, more profitable, tasks.

You Will Be Unable to Leverage Your Hard Work– A good business and personal brand can open doors to other opportunities. Your brand will develop a following and other entrepreneurs will want to tap into your fan base which can provide income opportunities. It will also be easier to launch new products and services to an already engaged audience. While you can do the same thing with an unbranded business, you won’t have quite the same impact.

Putting the time and effort into creating and developing a branded business offers many benefits. It will be easier to market your business as well as capture the attention of qualified prospects. If you are looking for a business to brand, I have the perfect home opportunity for you. Visit my online business tour or contact me by email. I’ll be more than happy to talk to show you how to make money at home doing something you love.