Wentzville parents call classroom question about shootings divisive
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Some Wentzville parents are raising concerns about a question that surfaced in class activities. It’s connected to an advanced placement government class at Holt High School this week.
A student said an assigned, in-class, online exercise included the following question:
“Teresa has heard in the news about the fatal shootings of unarmed African American men by police officers but does not think it is necessarily due to racism. Teresa is MOST likely a:”
The choices were, “Democrat, black woman, Republican, Democrat-leaning woman.”
According to the online exercise, the correct answer is Republican.
Some parents have contacted lawmakers and district officials believing the question was framed with a political agenda in mind. They also believe it’s divisive and not instructional.
“It felt like the question was written by somebody that just hates Republicans,” said one parent.
State Rep. Nick Schroer, (R-O’Fallon) said: “Making police and republicans look bad, that’s something that has no place in our public schools. It shouldn’t have any place in schools altogether.”
A Wentzville School district spokesperson said the question was not part of a graded test but part of online resources. She said the question was part of a randomized set of questions. The district provided this email response:
The Wentzville School District prides itself on successfully preparing students for Advanced Placement (AP) exams, which are college-level exams on various subjects. At many colleges and universities, a score of a 3 or higher on an AP exam will potentially earn the student college credit.
In order to accomplish this, the District utilizes a variety of AP-aligned materials — including online quiz and test preparation resources, designed to ensure mastery of the content and concepts in AP curriculum and that will potentially be encountered on the AP exams. These resources are among the most widely used AP books and materials in the country.
AP Government content includes learning and opportunities to think critically about political ideology. The resources used by the District are used widely nationwide and are aligned to the AP Government exam. The item encountered by the student is extreme and the District is reaching out to the resource developers to directly address this concern.
Ravens trade WR Marquise Brown, third-round pick to Cardinals for No. 23 overall pick
In a first-round surprise, the Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick.
The deal was announced just minutes after the Ravens took Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick.
Brown, who was shipped to Arizona along with the No. 100 overall pick, was the Ravens’ leading wide receiver last season. He was coming off a career year, finishing with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns despite an injury-hampered season for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
“Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but [I’ll] see you at the top,” Brown tweeted at Jackson after the trade.
General manager Eric DeCosta said in February that the team expected to exercise the fifth-year option on Brown’s rookie contract, which would’ve kept the former first-round pick in Baltimore through at least 2023. Brown was picked No. 25 overall in 2019, DeCosta’s first year running the Ravens’ draft.
The trade marks the Ravens’ first move back into the first round since 2018, when they traded up to No. 32 overall to select Jackson after taking tight end Hayden Hayden Hurst No. 25 overall.
This story will be updated.
Instant analysis of Ravens’ selection of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 overall pick in NFL draft
Here’s what Baltimore Sun staff members think of the Ravens’ selection of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick in Thursday night’s opening round of the NFL draft:
Childs Walker, reporter: After a rough start, the draft began tilting toward the Ravens with a run on wide receivers that began at pick No. 8. The Philadelphia Eagles took one of their options off the board when they traded up for mammoth defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13. But the Ravens still had their choice of excellent defenders and they went with a classic “best player available” pick in safety Kyle Hamilton. The Ravens did not need a safety, but plenty of analysts regarded Hamilton as one of the five best all-around players in the draft. He combines length, range, versatility and excellent football instincts, and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will have a blast figuring out how to use him. Hamilton’s relatively slow time in the 40-yard dash scared away some teams, but he did nothing but produce at Notre Dame, and it’s hard to argue with the value at No. 14.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: In a shocking move, the Ravens decided to go with the best player available and pick Hamilton. The Notre Dame star is perhaps one of the best versatile defenders in the country and will improve the Ravens secondary, which struggled mightily this past season. Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson seemed like the logical move, but pairing Hamilton with newly acquired free agent Marcus Williams and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey is hard to turn down.
C.J. Doon, editor: This is a shocker. After signing free-agent star Marcus Williams this offseason, safety wasn’t high on the Ravens’ list of needs. But after the Eagles traded up for Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a popular Ravens target, the options were limited. This is truly an example of their “best player available” philosophy — Hamilton is the fourth-ranked overall player on The Athletic’s consensus big board consisting of input from more than 80 draft analysts. It’ll be fun to see how new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald takes advantage of Hamilton’s versatile skill set. With Williams, they might have the best young safety tandem in the league.
Tim Schwartz, editor: This was, simply put, not the Ravens’ most pressing need. They signed Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract in the offseason, and their best defensive players are littered throughout the secondary. But Baltimore has never shied away from taking the best available player, and it’s hard to argue that Hamilton was not the best player remaining by the 14th pick. Opposing offenses will be up at night with the duo of Hamilton and Williams pairing alongside cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey — assuming the latter two are healthy in 2022. It’s a bit of a head-scratcher with Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II still available, but if Hamilton performs as expected, that’s a scary secondary.
Ravens take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 overall pick in NFL draft
The Ravens took Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick Thursday night, adding a playmaking safety in a mild first-round surprise.
After a flurry of trades, the Ravens had the option of grabbing Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie or Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
Instead, they went with Hamilton, one of the most talented players in the draft, whose stock slipped after a disappointing NFL scouting combine performance.
Along with top free-agent signing Marcus Williams, a playmaker at safety, Hamilton will be expected to lift a pass defense that finished last in the NFL last year, giving up 278.9 yards per game. The Ravens also return starter Chuck Clark and defensive back Brandon Stephens, who emerged as a valuable chess piece late last season.
This story will be updated.
