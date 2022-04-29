Finance
What Is Bombay Stock Exchange?
Bombay Stock Exchange is located in Mumbai. It traces its roots to 1850s when a group of stockbrokers would meet under a banyan tree to buy and sell shares. Now it is chambered in Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers at Dalal Street, Fort in Mumbai. BSE has more than 5000 listed companies and is the biggest in terms of market capitalization.
Sensex is a value weighted index of BSE and comprises of 30 stocks which represent large, well established companies across key sectors. A company should fulfill the following conditions to be listed on Sensex:
• Should be listed atleast 3 months ago on Bombay Stock Exchange
• Should be traded every day in the last three months on Bombay Stock Exchange
• Should be among top 75 companies according to market capitalization
• Should have a good track record
Companies are then filtered first according to absolute turnover and then according to cumulative turnover. Those who make the list are then sorted according to sectors.
The stocks listed on BSE Sensex are Bajaj Auto, BHEL, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, DLF, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hero Honda, Hindalco, Hindustan Lever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, Jindal Steel, Jaiprakash Associates, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, ONGC, Reliance Communication, Reliance Industries, Reliance Infrastructure, State Bank of India, Sterlite Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Steel and Wipro.
Some of the other indices are Midcap Index and Smallcap Index. The sectoral indices include IT, Technology Media and Telecom, Power, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Metal, Banking, PSU, Consumer Durable, Auto, Capital Goods, FMCG, and Real Estate Index.
Share Trading In India For Beginners – Basic Requirements To Get Started
There are a few basic requirements that need to be in place before an individual can start the process of buying, holding and selling shares. This document is a basic guideline to explain these requirements. Please note that this document does not provide any advice on what shares to buy or what investment strategy suits an individual. This is a getting started guide for individuals based on my own experiences.
The 3 basic things needed for getting started are:
* Dmat Account
* Trading Account
* Bank Account
Dmat Account
A Dmat account is like a Bank Account, with the difference being that instead of cash, a Dmat account holds shares. So, if shares are bought, they are deposited into the buyers Dmat account and if shares are sold, they are reduced accordingly from the Dmat account. The shares that are deposited to or reduced from the Dmat account are electronic shares. For an individual wishing to trade in shares, it is compulsory to trade only in Dmat (dematerialized) shares. Physical shares cannot be traded. Dmat shares have many advantages in terms of ease of handling etc.
A Dmat account can be opened through most banks and financial institutions, after filling up the required forms and providing identity and address proofs. The usual charges associated with a Dmat account are:
1. Account opening charges
2. Yearly charges for maintaining the Dmat account
3. Recurring periodic charges for holding shares in the Dmat account
4. Other service charges based on transactions carried out. Usually, there are no transaction / service charges when shares are bought. The charges will be levied when shares are sold.
The above charges may not be the same across different service providers but a big part is likely to be the same as regulatory agencies like Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) specify certain norms.
Trading Account
A Trading account is required if an individual wishes to trade, i.e. buy and sell shares in the stock exchange. The 2 main stock exchanges in India are the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). A Trading account can also be opened with most banks and financial institutions, after filling up the required forms and providing identity and address proofs. The actual trading can be done by phone, internet or using transaction slips that are provided at the time of opening the account. Personally, I have found buying and selling using the internet fairly convenient. There are options to specify the price at which to buy or sell and it is easy to track the status online.
There is a brokerage charge that is incurred for both buying and selling of shares. This charge varies across different trading houses. Also, government levies like the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) will be incurred on such transactions.
Bank account
Needless to say, a Bank account is required for carrying out various financial transactions associated with trading of shares. This is where the money on sale of shares will be credited or money for buying shares will be debited from. A normal Savings Account is enough and nothing additional needs to be done with the Bank account.
Trading process
Once the Dmat account, Trading account and Bank account are in place, an individual is ready to start trading. While it is not necessary to have the Dmat account, Trading account and Bank account with the same organization, I feel that having it with the same organization offers additional convenience, especially for individuals trading using the internet. The following example of buying and selling using a Trading account on the internet illustrates the convenience of having the Dmat account, Trading account and Bank account with the same organization.
Buying shares: When an individual wants to buy a share, he/she logs into the Trading account and specifies the details like the Company name, no. of shares to buy and the price at which to buy. Depending on this information, the required amount from the Bank account is set aside for this trade. When the desired price is reached, this trade is executed and the amount (after adjusting for charges) is debited from the Bank account and the shares are credited into the Dmat account.
If the Bank account had been with a different organization, then for carrying out this trade, it would have been necessary to move the amount into the Trading account.
Selling shares: When an individual wants to sell a share, he/she logs into the Trading account and specifies the details like the Company name, no. of shares to sell and the price at which to sell. Depending on this information, the required no of shares from the Dmat account is set aside for this trade. When the desired price is reached, this trade is executed and the shares are debited from the Dmat account and the amount (after adjusting for charges) is credited to the Bank account.
If the Bank account had been with a different organization, then after this trade, it would have been necessary to move the amount from the Trading account into the Bank account.
Please note that apart from the charges that are levied by the Bank, the Dmat account service provider and the Trading account service provider, there will be additional government taxes like STT and Service Tax. Also, please make sure to read all the terms and fee details of the service providers before opening any account and be aware of the transaction costs involved with each transaction. Happy Trading!
How to Get Good Page Rank on Google?
Every business and service provider–with a presence online–wants to have a high Page Rank on Google, for obvious reasons.
But is getting high Search Engine Ranking Page (SERP) results a cakewalk?
No!
Had it been so, every website and webpage in the business would have been right on the first page of Google and other search engines. And, the various Search Engine Optimization (SEO) agencies wouldn’t have been working overtime to improve page rankings of their clients, through different innovative and creative methods.
Why it’s so?
Google follows a specific set of algorithms. It keeps making updates to improve the way search results is provided.
Over the years, the search engine biggie has transformed to a Knowledge Search Engine from an Information Search Engine.
Now if you want your pages and sites to rank high, think out-of-box, and provide relevant, valuable, and well-writ ten information, in a way your readers figure out, easily.
This is not to suggest that the usual SEO practices–including Optimized meta titles & descriptions, structured URLs, user friendly navigation, image optimization, Google authorship certification, etc.–are no more relevant.
They still are. Without working on these aspects, you can’t hope to get a high Page Rank on Google.
What Else?
Content is King.
Despite various other factors being at play, content still rules.
If your content is new, good, relevant, and informative–and, of course, not buttoned-up and full of verbiage–your sites and pages will attract decent traffic and business.
However, having quality content alone may not do the job for you.
You have to promote and share it aggressively, via blog links and website URLs, and through:
1. Discussion Forums, also Known as Open Knowledge Forums
2. Question & answer sites (Quora)
3. Pinterest (for sharing images)
4. Social book-marking sites (digg, delicious, reddit)
5. Good article sites (E-zine)
6. Social network sites (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, & Twitter)
7. Blog directories (Blog Lines, Bloggapedia)
8. Video sites (YouTube, TikTok)
Besides, use relevant, famed and respected sites for publishing your posts under their Guest Posts section. For this, write exceedingly well and provide high quality, relevant content.
In addition, use the Infographics option also. SlideShare is an excellent tool for creating infographics.
Content shared with quality, supporting images, in a sequence, would do wonders to improve your Google Page Rankings.
Inorganic or Paid Methods
For instant results, use inorganic or paid methods such as Pay-Per-Click (PPC).
PPC provides the advertisers with the chance to put their brand, product, or service, in a very important position, in the form of an ad that targets a particular keyword or phrase.
PPC will fetch you results very fast though only for a short term. For long-term, high Page Rank on Google, organic methods will be apt.
Book Summary and Reflection – Constructing Local Theologies by Robert J. Schreiter
The book is divided into seven chapters which deal with the definition of local theology, mapping a local theology, study of culture, theology and its context (church tradition as local theologies), tradition and Christian identity, popular religion and official religion, and syncretism and dual religious systems.
In the first chapter, the writer observes the important shift in perspective in theology in recent years. This shift was a concentration on the role that circumstances play in shaping one”s response to the Gospel since it was observed that the theologies being inherited from the older churches of the North Atlantic community did not fit well into these quite different cultural circumstances.
Three broad varieties of local theology analyzed (translation, adaptation and contextual approaches) not only suggest a relation between a cultural context and theology, but also about the relation between theology and the community in which it takes place. Local theology is defined as a dynamic dialectical interaction among gospel, church and culture.
The second chapter concentrates on how the interaction of gospel, church and culture takes place. The author uses a map to chart the relationships in local theologies. This serves two purposes, orientation and evaluation.
In the third chapter, the author echoes that no culture is ever so simple that a comprehensive explanation and description can be given, nor is it ever so static that all is entirely cohesive and consistent. Once the issue of theological reflection has been located within culture, one is ready to begin the Gospel dialogue with the larger church tradition. From the point of view of local theologies, there are two dimensions to this dialogue. The first is determining the proper mode of discourse. The kind of theological result that will make the most sense for dealing with the situation at hand is discussed in chapter four where different forms of theology and their relationship to local circumstances are explored. This chapter discusses the Christian tradition so as to make the encounter between local theology and the Christian tradition easier. The second dimension has to do with the quality of the theological result. The fifth chapter discusses eleven questions which highlight in different ways some of the problems both local theology and Christian tradition face in their mutual encounter and growth. The general purpose of the chapter is to build a framework wherein a local church can better come to terms with the tradition.
In the penultimate chapter, it is forcefully argued that local theologies are in many ways the expressions of popular religions. One must therefore listen to popular religion in order to find out what is moving in people”s lives. The writer opines that it is only then that local theologies can be developed and the liberating powers of the Gospel come to its full flower. It is also noted that the popular religion that develops in a culture (provided that it is not wholly imported) reflects a kind of local theology.
The ultimate section (chapter 7) discusses two other kinds of manifestations of religious belief and activity (syncretism and dual religious systems), their effect on the development of local theologies. The meaning of these issues for Christian practice is presented and some practical considerations for approaching them are suggested.
Reflection
Schreiter is correct in his assertion that “the Christian tradition is too precious a heritage to be squandered carelessly or treated lightly. But without its continued incarnation in local communities, it becomes like that treasure buried in the ground, producing no profit” (103). Indubitably, the book is an excellent and very practical tool that clearly teaches how one could understand culture so that the gospel message takes root. This is the most important reflection for the researcher during the period when he taught a course History of Christianity in West Africa at West Africa Theological Seminary, Lagos, Nigeria. An assessment of Christianity from the Portuguese explorations in the fifteenth century to the middle of the seventh century reveals that there was a relative failure on the part of the missionaries in the presentation of the gospel. Although issues like malaria, implications of imperialism and mass baptisms, rivalries, language difficulty and finance, to name a few, could be listed, the issue of an understanding of the culture of West Africa cannot be underestimated. The Roman Catholics demanded monogamy from their converts but they did not show how the unwanted wives could be resettled. If fact, they separated themselves from the people when they condemned such customs and practices like polygamy, human sacrifices, image and shrines, the latter which they ordered to be destroyed before the conversion rather than later. The writer”s impressive use of illustrations, bibliographical notes and index is worth mentioning since they meaningfully add to the quality of this invaluable text.
Recommendation
Such an invaluable publication must be read by all Christians since each will have an opportunity to present the gospel to someone from a different culture.
(c) Oliver Harding 2008
