Tech
What Makes a Computer Fast?
If you are building a computer or even shopping around for one, the last thing you will want is a computer that isn’t up to speed with what you’re looking for. Most people just want a computer or laptop that is fast, efficient, and has the power to run the programs that they need most. Today, we are going to focus on PC speed and what makes a computer fast, that way you know what to look for when you are buying or building your new PC.
Here’s What Makes A Computer Fast
There are certain specs that make computers run faster and more smoothly, but what are they? If it’s one thing that consumers have learned over the years, it’s that newer does not always mean faster. In fact, as laptops and computers become more affordable, it is more important than ever to make sure that you are paying attention to the details of the PC.
Here are some of the key components and specifications that contribute to a computer’s overall speed and performance:
- The Processor
The CPUis one of the main components of any laptop or computer. This central processor and how fast it processes data will determine the overall speed of a computer. Depending on the primary purpose of your computer, you will want to choose a processor that is appropriate for your needs. The more powerful your processor is, the faster your computer will be.
- Random Access Memory
RAM stands for random access memory. Think of RAM as short-term storage within your PC. If you are using your computer to run multiple programs or gaming, definitely consider investing in additional RAM or choosing a computer with higher RAM.
- Cache Memory
Cache memory also contributes to what makes a computer fast and efficient. As a piece of the CPU, the cache is to store frequent data and instructions that are often used. Cache memory is located right next to the central processing unit and therefore has faster access memory than the RAM of a computer. The more cache that your computer has, the less time that it will spend accessing the main memory and this can greatly improve the speed of the programs you run.
- Hard Drive
Perhaps the most critical computer component is the hard drive when it comes to speed and performance. If you need to upgrade your PC’s hard drive, there are plenty of ways to do this, including SSD’s that use flash memory with no moving parts. If you are shopping around for a computer, choose one with a larger hard drive because as the hard drive gets closer to being full, your computer will slow down significantly.
- GPU
GPU stands for graphics processing unit and is often referred to as the graphics card. These specialized electronic circuits are responsible for quick memory manipulation in which image sequences are created. If you are a gamer or someone who works heavily with graphics or graphics-heavy programs, then having a good GPU can make your computer faster.
- Operating Systems
The speed of your computer can also depend on the operating system, or OS, that you are running on your computer. If you are buying a new computer, you may know that the OS contributes to making a computer fast. If you are using an older computer that runs an older operating system, you would be surprised at how a simple update or upgrade can improve speed and performance.
- Computer Software
The software installed on your computer greatly impacts the speed of your PC.
A good habit to adopt is to monitor the programs and apps that you have installed on your computer. If they are older or programs that you no longer use, delete them. This action should be performed regularly and if you need additional help from a third-party software program, then consider computer cleaning software.
Knowing what makes a computer fast and what components to look for when shopping around or building a computer can make a huge difference in your overall computer experience.
Tech
How To Start A Podcast Streaming Without Any Investment
Are you willing to start your podcast? Well, you will be glad to know that starting a podcast doesn’t require lots of money. Podcasting can help you reach out to the masses and is one of the best content marketing strategies. You can create your podcast very easily by joining hands with one of the podcast creation platforms such as Melon. Melon has free streaming software to create your podcast. Here is your complete guide for how to start podcast streaming without any investment.
Decide the Format
First of all, you need to decide the theme and format of your podcast. Write down all of the topics that you are going to cover in each episode. Also, focus on the podcast format. How are you going to structure the entire podcast? Will your podcasts include interviews or will you share news through them? Will your podcast fulfill the educational purpose of creating awareness among people or will you be teaching subscribers something new? Or, is it going to be a suspenseful radio drama based upon fictional or non-fictional stories?
You will have to do all this work initially so that you don’t run out of ideas after 3 to 4 episodes.
Name Your Podcast
Choose an engaging and easy-to-remember name for your podcast. The title of your podcast must speak for you. It must help the audience to guess the real theme and purpose behind your podcast as soon as they go through it. Your podcast name should be brand worthy and creative enough so that your subscribers can easily recall it. More importantly, your subscribers should be able to relate to it.
Choose Your Phone for Recording
Now comes the actual strategy that you can implement for starting your podcast without any investment. iPhones consist of high-quality built-in microphones. You can use an iPhone or Android as well for your podcast rather than investing lots and lots of your money in purchasing a recording device. You can always use apps for background music and audio effects to make it clear and interesting for the listeners.
Install Audio Recording Software
Just in case you are not satisfied with the quality of the audio recorded by your phone, then don’t worry at all. Install an audio recording software. With the help of this software, you will be able to record the audio file as an MP3 file. By installing such software, you can tap into the power of a wide array of voice adjustment options therein such as adjusting pitch, frequency, etc.
Once you have installed audio recording software, you’ll have to install audio editing software to edit your recording. There are several apps and powerful audio editing tools available online. All you have to do is just find reliable software and get started with the editing.
Host & Market Your Podcast
Instead of uploading your podcast directly to platforms such as Spotify, use a separate podcasting host. By getting your podcast hosted, you syndicate the information within your podcast to the directories.
Last but not the least, market your podcast as much as you can with the help of free marketing tools and effective marketing strategies. Create a landing page for your podcast, create social media page and appear in other people’s podcasts as a guest to promote your podcast.
Podcasts are great, especially for small businesses and start-ups, as they help them to reach out to new audiences and find potential customers. With the help of this guide, you will be able to create your podcast without any hassle or heavy investment. The information shared above will help you to start or continue your podcasts effectively.
Tech
What Type of Internet is required for Gaming?
In the age of technology, the internet is a tool that goes hand in hand with many aspects of life. The immersion and the level of penetration that the internet has achieved over the course of two decades after its commercialization is unmatched by any other technology before it.
The internet has become the main carrier of so many activities whether they are related to our personal lives or professional aspects. This level of dependence has now made us almost inseparable from this piece of technology, it sounds scary but it’s true. Anyone can check the level of human dependence on the internet, all you have to do is simply switch off your internet modem for a few minutes and see how every family member comes out of their rooms complaining.
Although, we won’t recommend going to such drastic lengths because today the internet is being used in many sensitive and crucial tasks like work and education, so a disruption or disconnection of even a few seconds can cause significant harm. Especially after the pandemic, most of our important tasks have become entirely dependent on the internet, things like work from home and online classes are more or less performed in every household. Even when we are hopefully looking at the end of this medical catastrophe that has engulfed the world in its devastating effects for more than two years now, still the trends that humanity adopted during this pandemic like remote work and education are here to stay for the good, at least for the foreseeable future.
Talking about new trends, it wasn’t only work and educational aspects that were transformed during the pandemic, it was also our entertainment activities that saw a drastic change.
Changes in the Entertainment Industry Post Pandemic
This is true that the internet was taking over to become the primary source of entertainment for many people well before the pandemic, however, it was only after the pandemic that internet-related entertainment activities saw a huge surge in users. Trends like cord-cutting reached their peak during the years 2020 and 2021, which saw people switching to internet-based mediums like streaming apps and ditching their traditional cable TV setups. One more thing in the entertainment industry that witnessed a huge popularity spike was online gaming.
According to Statista, an average mobile gamer spent more than 13 hours a day playing online video games in the US during the 2020 COVID lockdown. This was mainly because online gaming was an easier option to keep yourself occupied and diverted while staying locked in your house in a time of great stress and depression.
Internet Requirements for Online Gaming
It is important to note here that traditional video gaming is one thing and online gaming is a completely different thing. Online gaming requires a fast and stable connection whereas non-multiplayer games can work without the internet.
Since so many of our tasks are already bound with the internet, like the ones mentioned above, it only makes sense to select a good internet connection like Cox to suffice all these internet-related needs. Another major benefit of Cox internet plans to gamers is that they come with a superior Elite Gamer Connection which is specifically designed for online gaming, granting users super-fast bandwidth capabilities and extremely low latency to ensure there is less ping and latency which seamlessly provide a smooth and efficient online gaming experience.
Selecting the Right Internet Provider for Gaming
Apart from the choice of internet provider, there are a lot of other things that need to be considered in a specific provider to make that choice an optimal one, which can ensure that users have a good online gaming experience with that particular service provider. The factors that go into choosing an internet connection for gaming are discussed in detail below.
Speed
Speed is the basic metric for choosing an internet service provider, whether you are using the internet for gaming or any other task. Speeds are the medium of classification in which service provider split their packages and price them accordingly, with high-speed packages being more expensive than those on the lower end. While selecting a service provider for gaming make sure that the said provider has high-speed tiers in their list of packages, let’s say 1 Gig or 2 Gig packages. You don’t necessarily need to buy these high-speed tiers but the mere existence of them can ensure users that the said provider has the type of infrastructure and bandwidth capability to supply higher speeds.
So in the future, if you decide to go with a higher speed the service provider will be able to supply you with that. Providers that use DSL connections usually stretch up to 100Mbps max, make sure to avoid such providers. Don’t get us wrong, 100Mbps is a fairly good speed for gaming for 1-2 users. Just ensure the above-mentioned points and go with a provider that also has high-speed tiers, up to at least 1 Gig so you won’t have any problem upgrading your setup in the future.
Data
This is might not be a point of concern for those users who just use their internet for gaming or who have an unlimited internet plan. However, users who use the family internet or a shared connection with a limited data allowance should be cautious regarding the amount of data they use. Gaming itself doesn’t consume a lot of data but other activities performed on the internet like video conferencing, streaming, and downloading of large files are some of the data-heavy tasks that are done often in every internet-connected household.
Whenever users cross their allowed data threshold the service providers either throttle the speed or shuts down the connection completely. So people using shared internet connections should prefer to go with a provider that offers unlimited data, but users just using the internet for gaming can go with limited data plans as well because these limits are usually 1TB or above which is more than sufficient for just gaming.
Connection Type
This is the most important factor that should be considered when selecting an internet connection for gaming. A lot of the points that we mentioned in the speed segment are related to the type of internet connection. By type we mean the medium of transmission through which the internet is supplied to the end-user, there are different connection types or transmission mediums like DSL which works on standard telephone lines, cable internet uses the coaxial cable connections which are also used in traditional cable TV setup, fiber optics are the most advanced transmission medium that uses light to transmit data, and then there are wireless connection types like a satellite.
An important thing to note here is that not every connection type offers the same type of bandwidth capacity, latency rates, and speeds. For example, DSL connections can stretch up to 100Mbps max, whereas cable connections can go up to 2Gbps, and fiber internet goes up to 10Gbps while also providing consistent and symmetrical upload and download speed.
On the other hand, satellite connections can hardly muster up to 30Mbps while their latency rates are quite high. That is why it is always recommended for gamers to choose either cable or in the best-case scenario, fiber internet connections for the best performance of online games due to the high speed, more bandwidth, and low latency capabilities of these mediums.
Conclusion
Online games have become a popular medium of entertainment for not only youngsters but among middle-aged and old people as well, especially after the introduction of mobile gaming. Gaming has become a new norm of entertainment and many people are quite sensitive regarding their performance in these games. So in order to maximize this performance, it is essential to not only have good gaming skills but smooth performing internet connection also, something which you can easily get by keeping the above-mentioned points in consideration.
Tech
Before Hire a Full Stack Development Company – You Must Need To Know Few Things
In recent years, the world has seen exponential growth in terms of digital transformation. As a result, the businesses that run from the nooks and corners of the city have now found a global presence. It is possible because of two reasons: one; it is now quite affordable to get on the internet because of full-stack services, and two, with advanced technology, shipping worldwide has been a child’s play now.
Full-stack development services offer a complete package of front-end and back-end development that makes it easier for businesses to bring exactly what they visualize at the most affordable rates to the screen.
Understanding Full Stack Development
Full-stack development basically involves both front-end and back-end development, making it really easy for the developers to bring a solution that is engaging and technically sound to the screen. The developers here can work on both web applications and websites. They hold expertise in frontend, backend, database, and debugging of the product to be deployed.
The MEAN and MERN stack developers associated with any Full Stack Development Company can change the way things are. Various businesses have recognized them as a great asset and are in high demand.
Front End Full Stack Services That Reflect in Excellence
The front end of the website is clearly visible and plays a major role in the user experience. Here, the user interacts with the web application and performs specific actions. If this section fails to involve the consumer, your application will reflect in no profits.
Major Front End Development Languages
Some of the most significant front end development programming languages are listed here:
HyperText Markup Language (HTML):
This is a simple markup language that is often used to design the front end of web pages. As the name suggests, it is a combination of markup with hypertext.
Hypertext = Link Between Web Pages.
The language can also be used to build written documentation that contains tags that reflect the structure of web pages.
CSS (Cascading Style Sheets):
CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) is a simple style sheet language. This is majorly used to add to the presentation of the pages. This plays a major role in the styling and defining of web pages that reflect increased user engagement and great user experience.
JavaScript:
Full Stack Javascript Development Company uses the language to interactive solutions. The basic functionalities that are added to the web application and website are basically designed over JavaScript, making them easier to interact with and build.
Technically Strong Backend Solutions for Great Revenue
The functioning of any application is defined by the solutions and the features the product has to offer, and how the complete system works. This basically focuses on the server-side development of the website and reflects on how the website would work.
It majorly focuses on managing APIs and database through client-side commands. The most dominant languages that any backend development would use are:
PHP:
This is a scripting language that is the major force behind many websites that we often access daily. This is one of the majorly used programming languages for the ease it offers to the developers and the efficiency it reflects.
C++:
One of the earliest programming languages that taught most developers logical thinking and their first programs. This is a general-purpose backend language that is used majorly around the world.
Java:
This is one of the most popular and widely used development platforms that reflect highly efficient and scalable solutions. Java components are available over the internet to be used easily.
What Makes Us a Strong Full Stack Development Solution?
Full-stack development is the most efficient way to bring to the screen solutions that are efficient and strong. The seasoned developers who would make things easier for you work on your solutions with their expertise.
The most dominant reasons why you need to work with full-stack development are:
1. Cost Saving
The full-stack web development company that you hire for your project can offer you cost-efficient solutions that are interesting and engaging. You need not pay and hire different teams for the front end and backend. Just one team and you are done!
2. On-Time Market Reach
The development team would deliver your solutions easily within the stringent timeline that would make things easier and help you enter the market exactly when you want to.
3. Focus on Core
While the development team is occupied with your solutions, you can work on various other things like developing marketing strategies and focusing on the core product.
Wrapping It Up!
A full-stack software development company not only makes things easier for you but offers you solutions that are technologically advanced and offer you a marketing edge; if you have a business that needs to go over the internet without much ado, hire efficient full-stack developers today.
