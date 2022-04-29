News
What they’re saying about the Ravens taking Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum in NFL draft’s first round
Here’s what experts from publications around the country said about the Ravens’ moves in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, during which Baltimore selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25.
Sports Illustrated
Hamilton: “The Ravens get a steal with my second-ranked player overall. Hamilton’s timed 40-yard dashes—4.59 at the combine and in the 4.7 range at Notre Dame’s pro day—disappointed, but he has outstanding range. With a rare combination of size and length at the position, Hamilton’s athleticism, fluidity, smarts and instincts allow him to make plays all over the field against the run and pass.” Grade: A+
Linderbaum: “After getting a huge value with Hamilton at No. 14, the Ravens get another value with Linderbaum at No. 25. Not only is he my top-ranked center and arguably the best center prospect over the past several drafts, but he is also 14th-ranked prospect overall. While he has sub-32″ arms and a frame that limits him to center, Linderbaum has elite lateral mobility and is an outstanding run blocker who will fit well with what the Ravens want to do on offense.” Grade: A
CBS Sports
Hamilton: “The Ravens will be getting a player who will help their back end right away. I like Hamilton, but I don’t love him like most. He will have some problems in coverage, but they need to use him in a variety of ways to take advantage of his talents. He isn’t Ed Reed.” Grade: B-
Linderbaum: “They needed to get a center, and they got the best one. I love the idea of him taking over in the middle of their line. He will play in front of Lamar Jackson for a long time. His athletic ability is outstanding.” Grade: B
Yahoo Sports
Hamilton: “Every year it seems the Ravens just let the draft come to them. How? We’re talking an annual draft pastime. Hamilton would have been a steal at 11; at 14, he’s grand larceny. He’ll be a Day 1 post safety who can move into the slot or box as needed. The Ravens didn’t make enough plays in the secondary last year. This pick will change that.” Grade: A
Linderbaum: “GM Eric DeCosta didn’t even try to hide his love for Linderbaum at the NFL combine, comparing him to Marshal Yanda and calling him ‘the type of guy that can really be the centerpiece of your offensive line.’ So much for subterfuge. The Kirk Ferentz connection clearly made this pick an easy one. The Ravens don’t care if you know their plans. They get good players one way or another.” Grade: B
SB Nation
Hamilton: “I don’t care about position, Kyle Hamilton was one of the Top 5 players in this draft. With unnatural football IQ and leadership potential, Hamilton is destined to become the next great Ravens safety. I really think he could have gone anywhere from No. 3 onwards and it would have been justified, but this is an absolute steal. I love this selection, and this happened because of the trades for the two wide receivers.” Grade: A+
Linderbaum: “For a long time I had the Ravens taking Linderbaum at No. 14, so moving back, making trades and getting here is a huge steal as far as I’m concerned. Linderbaum is the most talented center to come along in a very long time, and I think he’s going to be a 10+ year Pro Bowl player. He’s incredible, and I love the value here.” Grade: A+
Sporting News
Hamilton: “The Ravens have been searching for that special playmaking safety since the glory days of Hall of Famer Ed Reed after Earl Thomas didn’t pan out for long. They get that answer here in a top-five overall talent in this draft. Hamilton is a thumper against the run and a ballhawk in pass coverage. He just has a nose for impact plays. He’s an immediate strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year working next to solid free-agent addition Marcus Williams.” Grade: A+
Linderbaum: “No one should be surprised that the Ravens ended up with two first-rounders under Eric Costa and nailed them both. Linderbaum fills a big need to anchor the middle of the offensive line with his overall blocking and leadership and it didn’t hurt that his mentor was former Ravens all-everything guard Marshal Yanda, a fellow former Hawkeye. The Ravens didn’t really need Hollywood Brown, and the net of Hamilton and Linderbaum makes them a much stronger team on both sides.” Grade A+
USA Today’s Nate Davis
Hamilton: “He’s 6-4 and 220 pounds with sub-4.6 speed and can shore up deficiencies at the second and/or third levels. Hamilton can provide coverage, a box presence, blitzing ability and an intimidation factor – and easily toggles between every level of the field based on the versatility he displayed for the Irish. He and newly signed Marcus Williams give Baltimore a sweet new safety combo in a division that will mean constant matchups with Cincy QB Joe Burrow and Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson. Many draft observers rated Hamilton as a top-five talent who was undercut by the general positional value of safeties.”
Linderbaum: “After a bit of maneuvering, Baltimore adds last season’s Rimington Trophy winner to their offensive line. Though knocked for his short arms, Linderbaum is a plus athlete that might remind some of Eagles C Jason Kelce.”
Pro Football Focus
Hamilton: “The Ravens sit back and capitalize on value with Hamilton sliding to No. 14 overall. The Notre Dame product’s disappointing 40-yard dash time (4.59 seconds) doesn’t show up as a concern on his tape. He’s coming off three consecutive seasons with PFF grades above 75.0, and he has the size and length (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) to line up anywhere and affect the offense in coverage. Baltimore arguably now has one of the best secondaries in the NFL, with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Marcus Williams and Hamilton.”
Linderbaum: “Linderbaum is the best center prospect PFF has ever evaluated. He may be undersized, but he’s an ultra-athlete who plays bigger than that size suggests. Linderbaum was a top-five-graded center in all three of his years as a starter there, including in 2021 when he broke the single-season PFF grading record for a center. The Iowa product’s best landing spot was undoubtedly in a zone-heavy rushing offense, but that’s not here. That makes this pairing with Baltimore — which runs a system predicated on a gap scheme — very interesting.”
The Ringer
Hamilton: “The Ravens are annoyingly good at this, aren’t they? Hamilton is a rangy and highly instinctive defensive back who combines size, ball skills, and versatility. He fills a need for Baltimore and should pair well with newly signed Marcus Williams, giving new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald plenty of schematic options.” Grade: A
Buffalo Bills take Gators CB Kaiir Elam with No. 23 pick in NFL Draft
Former Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam continued the Gators’ run of first-round success during the NFL draft, going to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 23 selection late Thursday night.
Elam entered last season considered a potential top-10 pick after he tied for the SEC lead with 13 pass breakups in 2020. Instead, Elam missed three games with a sprained knee and saw his stock drop playing for a six-win squad and struggling defense.
Sensing an opportunity, the Bills traded with the Baltimore Ravens to move up and draft Elam, who was the fourth cornerback selected. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3), Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (No. 4) and Washington’s Trent McDuffie (No. 21) went ahead of him.
“Whatever a team thinks, I’m just trying to prove myself,” Elam said March 28 after the Gators Pro Day.
The 6-foot-1 ½, 191-pound Elam is long, aggressive at the point of attack and productive. He also ran faster than expected at the NFL Scouting Combine, covering 40 yards in 4.39 seconds.
At Pro Day, he posted a vertical leap of 37 ½ inches and ran the 20-year shuttle run in 4.21 seconds.
Elam, who turns 21 May 5, is South Florida native with an NFL lineage. His father, Abram, played seven seasons in the NFL while uncle Matt was a 2012 All-America at UF and a first-round pick in 2013 by Baltimore.
Elam’s selection Thursday night marked the eight time in nine years the Gators have had a first-round pick. He is the fourth cornerback to go in the first round since 2010, joining C.J. Henderson (2019), Vernon Hargreaves III (2016) and Joe Haden (2010).
Since 2016, six Gators cornerbacks now have gone within the top 60 picks.
Elam appeared in 35 games in three seasons before leaving school early. He accounted for 79 total tackles, 2 ½ for a loss, and 26 passes defended, including 6 interceptions.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] oraafollow him on Twitter at @osgators.
Jets pick up FSU’s Jermaine Johnson II at No. 26 in NFL Draft
Jermaine Johnson II spent much of his adolescence dreaming about playing in the NFL. That dream became a reality when the New York Jets selected the Florida State defensive end with the No. 26 pick of the NFL Draft Thursday in Las Vegas.
He becomes the first Seminole chosen in the first round since defensive end Brian Burns (2019) and the first selected by the Jets since defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen (2021). The Minnesota native is the highest-ranked player drafted in the three years under coach Mike Norvell.
Johnson capped a wild year, one in which the graduate transfer from Georgia earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. He became the first player to earn POY honors in his first season with an ACC program. His performance also earned him a spot as a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Lombardi awards and a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award.
But after being projected by many as a top 15 pick, Johnson slipped down the draft board. He joins fellow Jets first-round picks cornerback Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), who New York selected with the fourth overall pick, and receiver Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), chosen at No. 10.
Johnson reflected on what it would mean to be selected before FSU’s Pro Day on March 29.
“It’d be pretty wild,” Johnson said of hearing his name called. “I know once it is called, it’s that mountaintop experience. I’ll make an effort to enjoy it as much as I can, but I’m always like a job, not a finished kind of guy. So, I’ll take it in and then look at the next mountain to climb.”
The 6-foot-4, 254-pound pass rusher has a quick motor and strong hands.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper had Johnson going to the New York Giants with the No. 7 overall pick in his final mock draft Thursday morning.
Johnson finished with 70 tackles, 12 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He appeared in 33 combined games during his career with 106 tackles, including 26 for loss with 19.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 4 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
Jets take Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II after trading for third 1st-rounder
The Jets made a huge trade, as FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson’s meteoric rise continues to Florham Park.
The Jets landed Johnson after trading the No. 35, No. 69, No. 163 overall picks to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 26 and No. 101 overall picks.
And the Jets used the 26th pick on the 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-4, 260-pounder destroyed offensive gameplans last season as he finished with 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He possesses a variety of moves to reach the QB with a full arsenal of speed, spin and power moves.
Johnson started gaining steam after the Senior Bowl, where he dominated practices by wrecking offensive lineman in 1-on-1s and team drills. That parlayed him into a first round pick, although he had a last-minute slide on Thursday night.
He didn’t perform at a high level until his last season as Johnson started his collegiate career at a junior college before transferring to Georgia in 2019. He finished with 6.5 sacks in 17 games during his two-year stint with the Bulldogs. He then transferred to Florida State, where he dominated.
