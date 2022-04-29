Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
What to stream: So many shows trying to beat Emmys deadline
Does it seem like there’s a lot of TV right now? More than normal? The spring of 2022 has seen a deluge of new television series, and this flood is only increasing over the next month.
There’s a reason that it’s felt especially hectic now, which is a little something called the “Emmy eligibility window.” Shows that air between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, are eligible for the Emmys, which will be handed out in early September 2022. So streamers are now premiering their highest-profile new series and seasons at a head-spinning clip, before the eligibility window closes.
In the next month, there will be new and final seasons of “Ozark” (April 29) “Grace & Frankie” (April 29) and “Stranger Things” (May 27) on Netflix, and second seasons of HBO Max’s quirky critical darlings “Hacks” (May 12) and “Made for Love” (April 28). Season 2 of “Girls5Eva” will bow on Peacock on May 5, and the latest “Star Wars” extension pack series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres on Disney+ on May 27 (reuniting the cast of the “Star Wars” prequel movies).
Not to mention all the new seasons that dropped this past weekend, including season 2 of “The Flight Attendant” and the highly anticipated new season of “Barry” on HBO Max, plus all the ripped from the headlines series that debuted earlier this year, including “Pam & Tommy,” “The Dropout” and “The Girl From Plainville” on Hulu, and “WeCrashed” on AppleTV+.
In terms of new series, Hulu will continue the trend of true crime adaptations with “Under the Banner of Heaven,” starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones. This series, created by Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, is an adaptation of the John Krakauer book that investigated a grisly Utah murder alongside Mormon history. That series will bow on Hulu this Thursday, April 28. Also on Hulu, a “five-night event” miniseries, “Candy,” premieres on May 9, starring Jessica Biel as notorious ax murderer Candy Montgomery, with Melanie Lynskey co-starring as Candy’s victim, Betty Gore.
For something a little less grisly on Hulu, May 15 sees the debut of “Conversations with Friends,” a series adaptation of Sally Rooney’s first novel. Hulu’s 2020 adaptation of her second novel, “Normal People,” put stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal on the map, and “Conversations with Friends,” which stars Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver, should offer up more of Rooney’s signature cerebral and sexy melancholy.
HBO Max has the premieres of two high-profile new series coming this week and next, with the new series from David Simon (“The Wire,” “Treme,” “The Deuce,” “Generation Kill”). The 6-part limited series “We Own This City,” premiering April 25, sees Simon returning to Baltimore, in this adaptation of the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, following the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. The series stars Jon Bernthal and Josh Charles. On May 5, the splashy true-crime series “The Staircase” debuts on HBO Max. Inspired by the cult true crime doc (currently streaming on Netflix), starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, “The Staircase” depicts the wild and confounding case of the death of Kathleen Peterson and the trial of her husband, Michael Peterson.
Two newer streamers will also make a bid for viewers’ attention and potential awards buzz. The star-studded series “The Offer” bows on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 28, depicting the production of a little movie called “The Godfather.” “Rocketman” director Dexter Fletcher helms the first three episodes, and the series stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler and Giovanni Ribisi. Over on Peacock, Emmy Rossum will embody cult Los Angeles icon Angelyne in “Angelyne,” which looks to be a sort of “Pam & Tommy”-esque look at the blonde behind the billboards. Watch it on Peacock on May 19.
Finally, for some comedy, bowing on Showtime this weekend, April 29, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Vanessa Bayer stars in the series that she created with “SNL” writer Jeremy Beiler, “I Love That For You,” about a woman aspiring to be a home shopping network host. The cast also includes Molly Shannon, Broadway icon Jenifer Lewis, and “Haute Dog” host Matt Rogers. So if all the crime and true-life events of the rest of the TV line-up gets to be too heavy, tune into Showtime for something a bit more lighthearted, cause we could all use some laughs.
Loons’ Adrian Heath considering more lineup changes going into LAFC match
Minnesota United will play its ninth different starting lineup in the season’s ninth game on Sunday at Los Angeles FC.
It’s a testament to the Loons’ roster depth to be able to go through that much turnover — both forced and elective changes — and still sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 4-2-2 record and 14 points.
Captain midfielder Wil Trapp’s card-accumulation suspension will guarantee yet another starting XI for manager Adrian Heath in the nationally televised game, but how second-half subs and formation tinkering have produced five late goals in across the previous two wins begs the question:
Will Heath make changes to the Loons’ attack from the opening whistle against first-place LAFC (6-1-1, 19 points)?
Heath, of course, wasn’t going to give new LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo the Loons’ lineup just yet, but Robin Lod’s presence as a false nine, with Bongi Hlongwane and Abu Danladi as change-of-pace wingers worked well against both Colorado and Chicago.
“I have to decide whether this weekend is the time to maybe change it,” Heath said Thursday. “It won’t be a decision that is taken lightly.”
Hlongwane had two assists in the 3-0 win over Chicago on Saturday, and Danladi scored his first goal of the season in the 3-1 win over Colorado on April 16.
“I can’t say they haven’t helped us when they’ve come on,” Heath said. “But sometimes people go, ‘Well, keep it like that.’ Well, it doesn’t work like that. Because maybe what we’ve done prior to that has given them the opportunity.”
RELATED: Adrian Heath’s changes again led to Loons goals in 3-0 win over Chicago
TRANSFER WINDOW
Don’t look for MNUFC to seek an addition at right fullback before the MLS primary transfer window closes Wednesday.
While Hassani Dotson was lost to a season-ending knee injury last week and 32-year-old Romain Metanire has played only 22 minutes with a nagging hamstring, this is why the Loons added veteran right back Oniel Fisher in the preseason.
Metanire, who is expected to remain out for two or three more weeks, jogged on the side of training session Thursday. Dotson is expected to have surgery on his torn anterior cruciate ligament and damaged meniscus this week.
With Dotson done for the rest of 2022, the club will be able to open a senior roster spot; the club has also maintained one vacant international roster slot since preseason.
BRIEFLY
Goalkeeper Fred Emmings is in Carson, Calif., this week training with the U.S. under-19 youth national team. The homegrown player from St. Paul was one of four goalkeepers and 34 total players called into the U.S. camp. He previously represented the U.S. and Luxembourg youth national teams. The U.S., of course, would be the preferred choice. … The Loons’ 14 points would be good for a second-place tie if they were in the Eastern Conference. LAFC (6-1-1, 19 points) is unbeaten in four home games (3-0-1). … Three MNUFC developmental team members have been spotted in training with the first team this week: attackers Diogo Pacheco and Emmanuel Iwe on Tuesday and defender Devin Padelford on Thursday. … Danladi missed Wednesday’s training for personal reasons but was back in action Thursday. … Defender Callum Montgomery has been progressing in his rehab.
Faye Flam: The biggest mistake of the pandemic is still haunting us
We’re now being left to choose our own risks when it comes to COVID-19, but it’s clear that many people still don’t recognize the importance of fresh air. Some super-cautious people don’t seem to realize how much danger can be mitigated by socializing outdoors or opening windows. Others seem not to understand how much risk persists indoors even when others are more than 6 feet away.
One big reason the public may still be so confused: the World Health Organization’s long delay in recognizing that COVID was spreading through airborne transmission. On March 28, 2020, the WHO listed on its website as a “FACT” that “Covid19 is NOT airborne.” Everyone was confused back then, so being wrong was understandable — but showing that degree of confidence was not. There were credible scientists at the time saying airborne spread was happening. Worse still, it took two years to change course — a delay experts pondered in a recent article in Nature, “Why WHO Took Two Years to Say COVID is Airborne.” It was a mistake that eroded public trust and confused people about how to avoid the virus.
The problem, it turns out, was not one of evidence but burden of proof. The WHO officials thought they should assume COVID-19 was not airborne until they saw proof that it was. But why not assume it was airborne and put the burden of proof on other modes of transmission?
Looking back on my own columns on the question of how COVID was transmitted, I quoted different experts back in March of 2020 about the way infected people emit viral particles in little bits of saliva, from larger “droplets” that fall within 6 feet or smaller aerosols that can linger in indoor air and travel larger distances. Most experts favored droplets as COVID’s primary mode of spread, but others were very concerned about airborne transmission, in which the virus contaminates stagnant indoor air and spreads despite physical distancing and loose-fitting cloth masks.
It’s clear now and should have been clear then that the WHO had put the burden of proof in the wrong place.
One simple rule about scientific burden of proof was voiced by philosopher David Hume and popularized later by Carl Sagan: Extraordinary claims need extraordinary evidence. When a revolutionary idea breaks all the rules — such as Einstein’s theory of relativity, which violated Newton’s laws — we don’t accept it without rigorous testing. Airborne transmission of COVID-19 was never an extraordinary idea, but the WHO nonetheless demanded an extraordinary level of proof.
But plenty of other diseases move through the air. Rather than insist that airborne transmission be proved beyond a shadow of a doubt, the WHO should have used an approach called abductive reasoning. That’s when scientists consider which ideas best fit all the available evidence. Darwin used it in Origin of Species to describe why his theory of natural selection fit detailed observations of living things better than creationism or other ideas. With abductive reasoning, competing ideas might fit some of the evidence — but if they can’t explain the whole body of data as well as some other idea does, they take a back seat.
By late spring of 2020, multiple lines of evidence pointed to airborne spread as responsible for at least some cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing studies showed that outdoor transmission was rare and that indoors, time spent in the same room mattered more than distance between people. Other studies showed that the disease was spreading in bursts — most people didn’t give it to anyone, but a few gave it to huge numbers through so-called superspreading events, almost always indoor gatherings. This doesn’t rule out the other modes of transmission, like droplets transmitted at close range and contaminated surfaces, but it does suggest that airborne spread was playing an important role.
Science is a bit more malleable than many people think — it’s not about facts and proof but about hypotheses, observations, inferences, evidence, theories and consensus. Thinking about burden of proof often helps in evaluating health-related claims, where “no evidence” doesn’t necessarily mean wrong, and some evidence doesn’t mean you have the whole answer.
Even the term “airborne” can be confusing if it’s not translated into practical advice about how to avoid getting infected. Now that governments in the U.S. and Europe are moving away from mandates and expecting people to behave according to our own risk tolerance, it’s more important than ever for public health authorities to clarify how best to minimize risk for those who choose to do so.
Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast “Follow the Science.” She has written for the Economist, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Psychology Today, Science and other publications.
Police chase suspect driving 100+ mph on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in St. Charles County after crash and went over the Blanchette Bridge. The suspects are wanted for the initial crash.
The driver went on the shoulder of the interstate to avoid slower traffic. Police used stop sticks to try to disable the vehicle’s tires.
The chase was terminated at around I-70 and 170. Officers took a suspect into custody at the QuikTrip on St. Charles Rock Road. A man and a woman are in custody.
There is a massive police presence at the gas station. Traffic is backed up in the area.
