What to Watch on Streaming This Week: April 29-May 5
This week has big premieres, bigger finales, and some more-than-welcome returning movies. Whether you can’t wait to finish Ozark or get involved in some new dramas, there’s plenty of choice. For those who want a chiller, sweeter week of watching, there are quite a few fun throwbacks coming to streaming. As always, there’s something for everyone, but you’re more than welcome to watch everything.
What to watch on Netflix
Ozark
After five years, millions of dollars laundered, and dozens of deaths, Ozark is coming to an end. The Byrde’s opponents across all of its previous seasons have either combined or collapsed, but that hardly points to an easy resolution. Julia Garner’s electric Ruth Langmore is on the warpath, and long-simmering tensions are coming to a head. It’s unclear how the Byrde clan will make it through all of this, but some things are certain: Jason Bateman’s Marty will weasel his way out of at least a few more conflicts, Laura Linney’s Wendy will be chillingly, wonderfully manipulative, and bodies are bound to pile up. Part 2 of Ozark Season 4 premieres Friday, April 29th.
What to watch on Hulu
Crush
This sweet teen romcom promises to shake things up a bit when it comes to the typical tropes of high school romances. Crush focuses on Rowan Blanchard as socially awkward and artsy Paige, who joins the track team in a spur of the moment decision to try to get closer to her crush; (un)fortunately, she gets paired with her crush’s younger sister, played by Moana voice actress Auli’i Cravalho. It’s a neat twist on your typical love triangle, with enough young star power to make its romances fun, fresh, and believable. Crush premieres on Friday, April 29th.
Saving Face
Hulu is apparently cornering the market on gay female romcoms this week, which seems like something worth highlighting. Though the 2020 Netflix hit The Half of It might be what most people know from writer-director Alice Wu for, she made waves back in 2004 with Saving Face. Like its successor, Saving Face was a radical romcom departure in how its love story centers on two Asian women. It’s a reminder that diverse voices are not new in Hollywood, and they have great stories to tell. Saving Face will be available to stream starting Sunday, May 1st.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Mamma Mia!
Remember when movies could just be silly? Mamma Mia! is a celebration of all things cheesy and fun, and it’s the perfect mid-2000s movie to return to if you’ve had any sort of stressful week. Between Meryl Streep letting her hair down, the joyful tunes of ABBA, and Pierce Brosnan’s eyebrow-raising singing abilities (or lack thereof), Mamma Mia! is goofy in the best way. Movie-musicals are few and far between these days, but let this one sweep you away on a Greek vacation filled with synth-pop disco. Mamma Mia! will be available to stream starting Sunday, May 1st.
What to watch on HBO Max
The Color Purple
For those of us who were reminded of just how great Steven Spielberg is at making movies with last year’s West Side Story, another strong Spielberg entry comes to streaming this week. The Color Purple is one of the director’s most moving efforts, and its cast is fascinating to look at in retrospect. Whoopi Goldberg has long been an icon, but she really broke through with her starring role as Celie, a woman who triumphs over extensive abuse and racism. She’s supported by a bombastic Oprah Winfrey as her daughter-in-law, Sofia. It remains a powerful story, led by powerful women. The Color Purple will be available to stream starting Sunday, May 1st.
The Staircase
If Mamma Mia! is too light for your weekly Colin Firth fare, then The Staircase should have you covered. The beloved British actor stars in this true-crime adaptation as Michael Peterson, a writer convicted of murdering his wife. The series doesn’t come down on either side of this surprisingly dense case, even including the making of the docuseries on Peterson’s life and trial. The ensemble cast of The Staircase runs deep: Toni Collette stars as Peterson’s late wife Kathleen, Michael Stuhlbarg serves as Firth’s defense lawyer, and French actress Juliette Binoche even finds her way into the series. The Staircase premieres Thursday, May 5th.
What to watch on Apple TV+
Shining Girls
Between The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men, and Top of the Lake, Elisabeth Moss has long been on the cutting edge of television talents and trends. This week, her newest starring vehicle, Shining Girls, bursts onto the scene. This trippy mystery follows Moss as Kirby, a newspaper archivist whose dreams of being a reporter were shattered years before, after she was the victim of an enigmatic attack. This trauma shifts her into a fascinatingly unreliable narrator, turning a potentially tired thriller into a far more complex story—one anchored by Moss’ commitment to the craziness. Shining Girls premieres Friday, April 29th.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
Willson Contreras’ bigger Chicago Cubs leadership role is fueled by years of listening — and putting in work
One night during the 2020 season, Chicago Cubs veteran outfielder Jason Heyward took catcher Willson Contreras out to dinner.
Teammates having dinner together isn’t atypical, but on this occasion it served a specific purpose. Heyward knows better than most the highs and lows within a season and career. Heyward’s advice centered on the big picture: Communicate when you might need help. If something isn’t going your way, take your time. Observe and learn.
“His job has a lot of expectations, so I wanted to acknowledge that I understand it’s not easy as a catcher coming in at the time he came into this organization and let him know I was there,” Heyward told the Tribune. “I understand what he’s trying to do is hard and what he wants to accomplish, letting him know that, over time, most likely there’s going to be coaches that come and go, that’s just a part of the game — different systems, different mindsets — but that he’s going to be here a lot longer than a lot of people.”
When Contreras arrived at big-league camp in March, a lot of questions focused on his impending free-agent status. Six minutes into his first media availability, the topic of leadership came up. Contreras, one of the more veteran Cubs players, cited the importance of knowing when to speak up and be vocal.
He has become a leader on the new-look Cubs.
“The right time is this year because we have really good young players that might need help, might need advice, might need a hug, whatever,” Contreras told the Tribune. “I want to be available for them and be the best I can be out there.”
Contreras’ path to becoming a more noticeable leader is a product of a deliberate investment by the 29-year-old catcher over the last few years. The work he has put into that area has not gone unnoticed by Heyward and Kyle Hendricks, the only two teammates remaining from Contreras’ 2016 rookie season.
“It’s his time,” Heyward said. “This is the way the game goes. At a certain age and certain time, things are one way with teammates, coaching staff, whatever. And now a lot of those guys are gone for us. Now Willson has an opportunity to see more things coming. … A lot more guys are going off of you, and I think he understands that and appreciates it. He doesn’t take that lightly.”
Before the Cubs dismantled the roster at last year’s trade deadline, Contreras felt his place was to shut up and listen. He admitted it took a while to accept all the trades, believing they were a playoff team all the way up to the deadline. The changes ultimately created an opportunity for Contreras to become a more vocal presence.
Now, Contreras possesses a coveted perspective, and as a catcher it can carry extra weight because of how he is involved in all parts of the game.
“If you want to be a leader, you have to respect everyone, every teammate,” Contreras said. “If you want to be a leader, you have to get to the ballpark on time. You have to show them how you go about your business and not show up an hour or two before the game. I think that’s how you gain respect from teammates and respect for the job.
“Holding everybody accountable when they do something wrong, doing it the right way. Don’t show up someone in front of everybody.”
After Contreras earned his big-league call up on June 17, 2016, he was a constant source of energy. His vibe was a welcome addition to the eventual World Series champs.
But over the course of those final four months of the season, Hendricks saw Contreras come to understand that maintaining his level of energy for a full 162-game slate at a demanding position would be challenging.
Now in his seventh big-league season, Contreras’ knowledge of his body and how to manage the long year also plays a role in the evolution of his leadership.
“He’s realized where to pick his spots,” Hendricks told the Tribune. “Willson has grown into himself in the way that he’s just confident and comfortable in who he is, as a player and a person. He’s settled into himself.
“He knows when is the right time to say something and when is not just based on experience.”
Hendricks thought Contreras did a great job last season handling the Cubs’ less experienced pitchers, specifically with how to support them in various game situations. He recalled watching Contreras come into the dugout after innings knowing when was the right time to approach and go over something versus letting a younger pitcher work through a learning experience on their own.
“He really was able to identify those situations with the young guys and really feed into that and make them feel comfortable or pump them up, whatever they needed in that moment,” Hendricks said.
Contreras appreciates how Hendricks and Heyward recognize his efforts to be a better leader and player.
“The way you prepare shows everyone you care,” Contreras said. “If I was the type of guy that just shows up late and just gets ready for a game, nobody will respect me. Or if I don’t play the game the right way or don’t hustle.”
The departures of Anthony Rizzo, who spent a decade in a Cubs uniform, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez appeared to deal a blow to the clubhouse beyond their on-field capabilities.
Asked if he agreed with the perception the Cubs lost leadership after last year’s trades, Heyward said his answer might not be popular.
From his perspective, those views are from fans and media who don’t have insight of what’s happening in the clubhouse. Heyward acknowledged players don’t possess control over everything because of the business side to the game, especially when dealing with contract uncertainty.
“Anytime you have a natural built-in distraction, it does make things a little bit harder and does take the focus off of just going out and playing the game,” Heyward said. “I saw that with our group last year. And that’s not a knock or excuse, that was our reality last year. As far as what didn’t come back through the door this year, it was just time for change. That’s what came about.”
Heyward appreciates the Cubs’ offseason acquisitions featured a lot of players who have a different perspective of winning at the major-league level. Among them: infielder Jonathan Villar, catcher Yan Gomes and pitchers Marcus Stroman, David Robertson, Drew Smyly and Chris Martin have combined to be part of 49 postseason series, six World Series and four titles.
The roster overhaul doesn’t diminish the Cubs’ special six-year span preceding the trades. Heyward anticipates fans being surprised by the Cubs this season, even if their style of play looks different than the past few years. He views the changes as good organizationally and for what comes next.
“I do love the fact that we don’t have to show up every day and chase results,” Heyward said. “I think that’s a trap. The things we try to pay attention to detail on, things we want to focus on that are very important in the game, I think we’re going to see a lot of success and have a lot of fun playing.
“Everyone’s focused in the moment, no one’s really looking at, ‘Oh, what about a contract? Where am I going to be?’ All those things are very tough and a part of the game,” Heyward said. “But now Willson can be here, and guys will appreciate a lot about him being in that space.”
Contreras might be the next star to leave the Cubs, whether that decision is made by him or the franchise. Over the last seven weeks, the unclear future hasn’t affected Contreras’ responsibilities or his investment as a leader.
“This energy is there,” Contreras said. “Players are willing to listen, they’re willing to make sacrifices to win games. We’re sticking together.”
Gophers get renewed crack at recruiting four-star receiver from Ohio
The Gophers’ spring football game on Saturday will present a broad opportunity to show how the passing game will improve in 2022. It also will be a chance to impress a certain four-star recruit from Springfield, Ohio.
Anthony Brown backed off from his pledge to Minnesota’s 2023 class in February, but he will return to campus this weekend to see his older brother, fourth-year receiver Mike Brown-Stephens, and the U offense as a whole.
“When he de-committed from here, I wasn’t mad. I wasn’t super happy about it either because I do want to play with my little brother,” Brown-Stephens said Tuesday. “Honestly, I do feel like there is a chance that he will still come here. We talk a lot about what this next season is going to look like as far as passing and how he can fit in this offense, so I plan on showcasing that for him. So maybe we can get him back on board.”
In his third season at Minnesota, Brown-Stephens had 23 receptions for 392 yards and one touchdown in 13 games in 2021, but the U offense struggled under former offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. Minnesota was 118th in the nation with 162 passing yards per game a year ago.
When Sanford wasn’t retained after the regular season, Kirk Ciarrocca returned to the U and said this spring that “everybody in the state of Minnesota” knows the passing game needs to improve this fall. Brown, too.
In September, Brown had became the first commitment in the U’s next class, but he got cold feet after the season. Days after he de-committed, Colorado offered, with Sanford as its new offensive coordinator. Brown then reportedly made unofficial visits to Wisconsin, Michigan and Michigan State, with other offers from Virginia Tech, Washington and Indiana coming in.
Brown told rivals.com in late February that the U’s offensive scheme was the reason for him backing out of his commitment. He added that Minnesota was still in the mix.
The Gophers’ biggest recruiting success story under head coach P.J. Fleck is landing four-star receiver Rashod Bateman from southern Georgia in the 2018 class. Bateman developed into a first-round NFL draft pick last April and will be back on campus as one of four honorary coaches for the spring game.
Bateman’s previous role in a Ciarrocca offense and presence at the U this weekend will certainly be a part of the Gophers’ renewed push to bring Brown back into next year’s recruiting class.
“I just want him to be smart and learn and take in everything that everybody is saying,” Brown-Stephens said. “I know a lot of the schools are going to say the same thing, but seeing who is really there for you and look for a program that basically fits you. Wherever you feel like that is the spot, I feel like that is the best decision you could make.”
‘Made for Love’ star Ray Romano jokes he’s ‘protective’ of sex doll screen partner
Ray Romano jokes that he’s developed feelings for his synthetic “Made for Love” co-star. In the HBO series, which follows the wife of a tech billionaire who’s implanted a tracking chip in her brain, Romano plays her father — a man who’s in a romantic relationship with a sex doll. “Every once in a while…
