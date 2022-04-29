News
Why Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards rises to the occasion: ‘I try to do everything to make us win the game’
Anthony Edwards knows he played a large part in the Timberwolves’ late collapse in Tuesday’s Game 5 playoff series loss in Memphis.
From poor shot selection to an ill-time steal attempt, Edwards helped create the crack in the door that the Grizzlies busted through in the final quarter to take a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-7 series.
He knows that, he admits that, and the 20-year-old guard appears ready to make an amends for that. Just minutes after Tuesday’s loss, Edwards already had his sights on Friday’s must-win Game 6 at Target Center.
“I’m looking forward to Friday because all the pressure is on, know what I’m sayin’?” Edwards said. “It’s time to show up.”
When the clock strikes “time to show up,” Edwards is usually the first in line. That was evident in the play-in victory over the Clippers and again in Game 1 in Memphis. It was Edwards who tallied 33 points and 14 rebounds in Minnesota’s emotional early-season victory over Miami to score its first five-game winning streak in seemingly forever, staring down Jimmy Butler in the process. It was Edwards who dropped 40 points and nine rebounds in a hotly-contested, two-point win over the Damian Lillard-led Trail Blazers in Portland, a previous house of horrors for Minnesota.
So in a win-or-go-home situation at 8 p.m. Friday at Target Center — in a nationally-televised game that will be the only NBA contest played all evening — it’s a good bet Edwards will indeed answer the call.
Why is that always the case in the biggest moments?
“I try to do everything to make us win the game,” Edwards said.
Whether that’s scoring, hitting the glass or defending the other team’s best player. It doesn’t matter. That’s when Edwards’ drive to win hits its highest peak.
“Do everything I can to try and leave the game saying, ‘I gave it my all to try and win,’ ” Edwards said.
That’s not to say that isn’t true in most games. But it’s a good bet Edwards’ focus was a little sharper at practice Thursday. He was called out during film study for his “hero ball” approach in Game 5. Immediately after the game, he noted what a silly play it was to try to steal the in-bounds pass in the closing seconds, giving Ja Morant a free runway to the rim for the game-winning shot.
Some players shrink under that criticism and accountability, but it only seems to get the best out of Edwards.
Edwards wants to take those late-game shots, and correctly noted he had “a lot of in and outs” in the closing quarter. But he knows that doesn’t mean his approach was correct.
“Sometimes it is a problem, because my teammates have no rhythm. And I pass them the ball with 2 seconds left and I don’t have a shot and it’s always a bad shot then,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a problem, sometimes it’s not. But when it’s in the fourth quarter and we need it, I got to attack more and get off it early.”
Edwards said it was his fault Minnesota dropped Game 5 and is in this current predicament. Yet that responsibility doesn’t weigh on him. After a regular-season loss to Chicago, Edwards told teammates Taurean Prince and Jarred Vanderbilt that he can live with going to bed knowing he was the reason for an “L.”
“That doesn’t bother me at all,” Edwards said. “I feel like (Friday), if we’re in the same situation, I’m going to make the shots.”
He feels he dug the Wolves this hole, so now he’ll try to get them out of it — whatever it takes. He suggested that may entail hitting the glass harder after Memphis, specifically Brandon Clarke, owned the boards in the fourth quarter of Game 5.
“I will go rebound the ball. You will see a lot of that (Friday),” Edwards said. “I will have a lot of rebounds at the end of the game, I promise you that. Win, lose or draw, I will have a lot of rebounds.”
His everlasting confidence gives him the belief that he will do so. The same trait that allows him to think every shot he hoists up is a great one instills the same belief that he’ll always bounce back with greatness.
Edwards was asked how he’s feeling ahead of the pivotal Game 6. And he certainly didn’t sound like a man still moping about a recent loss.
His response: “Better than ever.”
The key now is for the play to match the attitude. Luckily for Minnesota, when the games matter most, it usually does.
Netflix’s Fan Blog Tudum Lays Off Its Writers Just Months After Hiring Them
Netflix has laid off multiple people from its fan blog Tudum, according to various Twitter posts from employees.
At least 10 full-time staff and contractors were let go, a source told The Hollywood Reporter. Tudum launched in 2021 as an online service to provide viewers with information on their favorite shows, ranging from cast interviews on shows like Love is Blind to recaps of outfits on Selling Sunset. Tulum hired journalists and writers with experience in media and television, many of whom now appear to be without jobs.
“You’re going to see a bunch of tweets from people laid off at Netflix/Tudum today so please hire us all,” one employee tweeted.
“If anyone is hiring let me know. Netflix just laid off me and my brilliant team members. Continue to cancel your subscriptions!,” wrote another.
Netflix didn’t confirm the layoffs. In response to a request for comment, the company wrote only “Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company.”
Netflix is notorious for its brutal practice of firing even productive employees. The company’s CEO Reed Hastings touts a strategy called the “Keeper Test” where managers are asked whether they would try to keep employees if they said they were leaving the company. If the manager wouldn’t fight to keep the departing employee, “you should give them a severance package now and look for a star, someone you would fight to keep,” Hastings wrote in his book No Rules Rules.
A stinging farewell, Gary Wallace Hornets say goodbye: ‘Don’t focus on the loss. Focus on the love’
Evelyn Tolpa-Lisek gripped her walker and a packet of photographs she shared with fellow Gary Lew Wallace grads Thursday as they belted out their school song.
The requiem for the legendary Glen Park school came eight years after its doors closed in the wake of declining enrollment.
The empty school soon became a magnet for vandals as crime spiked, alarming its neighbors.
Last year, the district paid $2.1 million for Lew Wallace’s demolition.
A demolition contractor said its remains included 1,500 tons of steel, 35,000 tons of concrete and 6,000 tons of construction debris.
More than 100 people came for Thursday’s ceremonial goodbye in a cratered parking lot south of the school that produced All-Americans, a Super Bowl runner-up coach, a lyric soprano and a revered newspaper photographer killed in World War II.
Tolpa-Lisek, 96, the lyric soprano, was greeted by Robert Kaplar, of Crown Point, from the Class of 1974.
“You sang at my mom’s funeral and my grandmother’s and my aunt’s,” Kaplar told Lisek who showed off a photo of herself with 1941 alum Hank Stram, whose Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I.
Both graduates held back pangs of sorrow as they gazed at acres of rubble where their school and stadium once stood.
“My first reaction was it’s heartbreaking,” said Lisek, of Hobart. “I loved the school. If it had to be, let’s hope whatever replaces it to be good and profitable to the community.”
Kaplar agreed. “It’s a sad time, but the only thing constant is change. I sit back and I’m delighted to be here and I found Evelyn. She did it all.”
Former Post-Tribune and Army photographer John Bushemi, who left Lew Wallace his junior year for a job in the steel mill, is buried about a mile from the school at Mount Mercy Cemetery. He died in battle in the Pacific in 1944.
City Councilman Dwight Williams, D-6th, is hoping to woo developers into building low density residential housing that retains 40% to 50% of open space.
Williams said he’d like to see a community swimming pool, walking/running path and a community center.
Matt Grabowski, construction manager from KLF Demolition in Markham, Illinois, said he noticed a time capsule on the blueprints for the school.
“It was under the tower at the main entrance on the left wall,” he said.
Wearing gloves, district manager Paige McNulty gingerly lifted the lid on a weathered copper box buried March 31, 1931. The first item out was a Bible.
A March 30, 1931, Post-Tribune held front pages stories about Franklin Roosevelt’s presidential bid, an ax-killer from Iowa and the harrowing home invasion and robbery of a Miller businessman.
Former Lew Wallace athletic director Earl Smith paid tribute to many of the sports stars that sported Hornets on their gold and black letter jackets.
He began with Stram and mentioned late coaching standouts Ed Herbert, Bill Kukoy, John Hoover and Renaldo Thomas.
Smith, Wallace’s first Black basketball coach, mentored All-Americans Jerome Harmon, Johnny Fort and Tellis Frank.
He also saluted Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame members Sariyu Shittu-Suggs, Kimberly Shittu and Lutisha Shittu who led the school to state track championships in 1992, 1993 and 1994.
Alumna Joslyn Washington Kelly, a 1992 graduate and the owner of J’s Breakfast Club in Gary, said better times are ahead.
“There’s a tremendous legacy that will stand better than any building that could be erected here on 45th Avenue.
“Don’t focus on the loss. Focus on the love,” she said.
As graduates began waiting in a long line to pick up commemorative bricks from the 360,000-square-foot school building, the Rev. Andrew Corona, of Porter, led them in the school song, “Hail Lew Wallace.”
The 1974 graduate said he retired from the priesthood three years ago and is in charge of Lew Wallace class reunions.
“I’ve noticed there are all sorts of emotions and frankly some angry ones,” he said.
“I think it’s most important we have our memories.”
Carole Carlson is a freelance reporter for the Post-Tribune.
Giants decline QB Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, pick it up for DT Dexter Lawrence
Daniel Jones has one more season at most — and only one — to prove he’s the Giants’ quarterback of the future.
As expected, GM Joe Schoen decided on Thursday that he will not pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ rookie contract as a former first-round pick, a source confirmed.
Leaking that decision only hours before Thursday night’s NFL Draft first round served as a reminder that the Giants are far from set at the sport’s most important position.
Picking up Jones’ option would have guaranteed him a $22.384 million salary for the 2023 season, per sources.
It wouldn’t have made sense for the Giants to lock themselves into that number given that the new regime is in wait-and-see mode on Jones’ ability.
If Jones falters this fall, the Giants will be in the market for a new quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.
If Jones plays well and proves his worth, the Giants still have the franchise tag (projected at $31.497 million by overthecap.com) and transition tag ($28.337 million) available to keep him under contract in 2023.
So this is essentially a $5.9 million-to $9.1 million gamble.
That extra cost also probably would be negligible if Jones, 24, played great this season. The Giants and Jones’ agents likely would be working on a contract extension anyway.
The Giants did pick up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for 2023 on Thursday, a source confirmed.
That guarantees Lawrence a salary of $10.753 million for that season. And Lawrence, 24, still has a chance to earn an extension and fold that money into it, too.
The timing of the Jones decision was interesting, though, considering the Giants did due diligence on this year’s quarterback class that includes names like Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, UNC’s Sam Howell, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.
But co-owner John Mara said on the record that he’d be surprised if Jones isn’t his Week 1 starter this fall. And ownership enjoyed the fact that many GM candidates told the Giants they had faith in Jones in January.
The 2023 quarterback class also is expected to be much richer than this year’s, headlined by Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.
The only problem is the Giants will have competition if they’re trying to draft a QB next year.
Entering Thursday night, the Giants held only one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft’s first round, while several teams already have two: the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.
Since the Giants are rebuilding, Schoen has been making or taking calls on many of his current roster’s most talented players, from Saquon Barkley to James Bradberry to Kadarius Toney.
But the GM has to be careful he doesn’t tear this down so far that he doesn’t give Jones a fair crack at a winning roster in 2022.
Schoen has said he wants to compete today while building for tomorrow. The reality is that the long term is the priority for the Giants, and has to be, while it’s 2022 or bust for Jones.
It will be fascinating to see if the Giants can turn this around quickly for Jones’ sake, and if Jones will be capable of doing his part.
