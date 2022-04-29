News
With the help of a medicine ball on a bucket, Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is mastering his ‘go zone’
Sitting inside the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon, Anthony Santander shook his head. He thought back to what could’ve been. He should’ve had three walks — he was sure of that — continuing an on-base streak that instead ended after 19 games.
Three pitches the New York Yankees threw off the plate were called for strikes, with two in 3-0 counts rankling him most. For a player who has worked hard to lower his chase percentage and increase his walk rate, calls such as those from home plate umpire Ted Barrett are especially galling.
Santander did what he wanted to do at the plate. He was still punished for it with a strike call.
“Tomorrow’s a new day,” Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones, shaking off the frustration of a rare no-hit day. “The focus remains the same: Getting on base.”
Few players in Major League Baseball have done that as well as Santander to begin the 2022 season. Before Thursday’s disappointment, Santander and Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner led the majors with 18 consecutive games reaching base this season. Santander ranked second in the American League and tied for fourth in MLB entering Thursday with 14 walks, and his 18.4% walk rate ranked among the best in baseball, according to Statcast.
They’re all improvements on last year, and much of it comes down to a medicine ball that sits atop a bucket during batting practice.
As Santander takes hacks, he sometimes stops to watch a pitch all the way in. If it hits the medicine ball, he knows it fell in his “go zone,” and he’ll identify that location as one in which he’ll swing. If it doesn’t hit the ball, he’ll consider it a good take — even if the umpires occasionally disagree.
It’s part of a drill brought in by new hitting coaches Ryan Fuller and Matt Borgschulte that aims to eliminate chase swings and focus on the heart of the zone. And Santander has taken it to heart, embracing his “go zone” and finding results.
“If pitches start to fall in that category,” Santander said, “when game time comes around, if pitches start to fall in that same zone, then I’ll know these are the pitches I should be trying to swing at and go for during the game.”
Santander has focused on plate discipline before. During 2021 spring training, he walked 10 times in 13 games. But that patience didn’t translate to the regular season, walking just 23 times in 110 games with a chase rate of 32.9%.
The sample size is small, but the early evidence in 2022 shows Santander’s improvement. His walk rate has risen 13.1 percentage points since last season, and his chase rate has declined to 28%. Santander has swung at the first pitch of a plate appearance 22.7% of the time, a decline of 5.2 percentage points. And he’s seeing more pitches per plate appearance, with an average of 4.22 each time he digs in.
“He’s done a great job of developing his plan in training, and really working hard in his training to put together the correct plan and execute it when he gets into the box,” Borgschulte said. “That’s really allowed him to have that show through during games.”
Through 19 games, Santander is hitting .222 with an on-base percentage of .395. He’s clubbed three homers, including two in Baltimore’s series loss to the Yankees.
Part of Santander’s increased selectiveness comes from understanding how pitchers want to attack him. Elevated fastballs above the zone and breaking balls dipping below it tend to be the preferred approach against Santander — and he especially struggled against the breaking balls, biting as it dips low, leading to soft contact.
The 27-year-old hit .132 last season against breaking balls. That has risen to .313 so far in 2022.
“That’s one thing he’s worked really hard on the last few years, is the chase,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Especially the chase with two strikes. When Anthony’s going well, he’s swinging at strikes. He’s not chasing the breaking balls underneath.”
In a way, Santander is pleased with his decisions at the plate Thursday. In the ninth inning, he didn’t bite on a fastball below the zone. He took what appeared to be ball four two other times.
He might’ve lost his on-base streak in the process, but the selectiveness has worked so far, even if it comes with a few shakes of the head at an unfortunate call.
“My focus just remains on finding the pitches within my ‘go zone,’” Santander said, “and do something good with that.”
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
GMC Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Jr. Lab. Asstt, X-Ray Asstt. & Other Posts- Huge Salary
GMC Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Jr. Lab. Asstt, X-Ray Asstt. & Other Posts- Huge Salary
Srinagar, Apr 29: Applications are invited as per Performa from eligible candidates of Jammu Division only for engagement on Academic Arrangement Basis under SRO 24 (Now S0 364 dated 27.11.2020) against the following vacant posts in Govt. Medical College, Jammu & its Associated Hospitals against the newly created post for State Cancer Institute (SCI) at Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu for a period of one year extendable upto maximum of six years (One year at a time and further extension subject to good performance and conduct) or till the posts are filled on substantive basis in accordance with Rules of Recruitment governing the posts, whichever is earlier.
1. Anaesthesia Asstt.
Qualification
10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two years Diploma in Anaesthesial Assistant Course or having Degree in Anaesthesia Technology Course from any recognized) Institution/State Medial Faculty/J&K Para Medical Council.
2. Jr. Lab. Asstt.
Qualifications:
10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two year diploma in Lab. Assistant Course or having degree in Medical Lab., Technology Courses. from any recognized institute/State Medical Faculty/J&K Para Medical
3. X-Ray Asstt.
Qualifications:
10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two year Diploma in X-Ray Assistant Course or having Degree in X-Ray Technology / Radiography Course from any recognized Institute. 10+2 with Science or above qualification with minimum two year diploma / degree in Operation Theatre Technology Course from any recognized institute/State Medical Faculty/ J&K Para Medical Council
4. Theatre Asstt.
Qualifications:
10+2 with diploma in Medical Assistant/Pharmacist trg. From recognized institute Pharmacist
5. Jr. Grade Nurse 04
Qualifications:
Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery/ B.Sc. Nursing from any recognized Institution/State Medical Faculty/J&K Para Medical Council.
6. Physiotherapist
Qualifications:
10+2 with diploma/degree in Physiotherapist from any recognized institute. 10+2 or above qualification with diploma in ECG ECG Tech. from recognized institute/State Medical Faculty.
Application as per prescribed format should be deposited through registered/speed post/ personally and should reach to the office of Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu by or before 16.05.2022.
a. Documents to be attached along with application form: a. Date of Birth Certificate.
b. Qualification certificate (Academic & Technical). (Mark sheets of all years/semesters)
c. Category Certificate, if any.
d. Registration Certificate from J&K Para Medical Council e. Domicile Certificate of J&K
Terms and conditions:
a) Age at the time of application: Minimum: 18 years.
Maximum: 63 years.
b) The candidate should be domicile of J&K (UT)
The post GMC Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Jr. Lab. Asstt, X-Ray Asstt. & Other Posts- Huge Salary appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Three takeaways from a wild Ravens draft night, including big trades and a familiar ‘best player available’ mindset
The Ravens certainly did not kick off their 2022 draft in boring fashion, trading one of their signature offensive players and using a pair of first-round picks on highly regarded prospects who might not meet their most immediate needs.
Here are three takeaways from a hectic night:
The Marquise Brown trade was probably smart business, but it stung in the moment.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Brown, the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, requested a trade after last season. He did not specify the reason.
“For me, personally, it was complicated, because Marquise was my first pick and one of my favorite players on the team,” DeCosta said. “It was something I anguished over.”
The move created an obvious shortage at a position the Ravens finally seemed to have a handle on after years of disappointing draft picks. Brown was not a superstar and he did not sustain his strong start to last season. But he was a close friend and favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, not to mention one of the few Ravens playmakers to show up big in the 2019 and 2020 playoffs. The Ravens did not use the first-round pick they received to draft another wide receiver. As of now, they’re counting on Rashod Bateman to take a huge step forward in his second year and tight end Mark Andrews to continue at an All-Pro level.
The Ravens received good value for Brown, whom they might not have signed to an extension after next season. He’s not a difference-maker on the level of Deebo Samuel or A.J. Brown, who went to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blockbuster deal Thursday night. He was apparently unhappy, and they traded two years of his good-not-great production for an immediate starter at center in Tyler Linderbaum. In a cold, objective world, you do that deal.
But the Ravens also hope to make a deep playoff run this season, with Jackson as their focal point, and they just discarded one of his chief sidekicks. They will have plenty of picks over the next two days to begin addressing their wide receiver shortage, but make no mistake, they created another need on a roster that was already thin in multiple spots.
The Ravens lived up to their ‘best player available’ philosophy with the choice of Kyle Hamilton.
For all the words we spilled on this team’s defensive needs, no one said much about safety going into the first round, not after the Ravens added Marcus Williams in free agency.
There was some thought Hamilton could fall because of his pedestrian times — 4.59 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, slower at his pro day — in the 40-yard dash. But his name hardly came up as we speculated about edge rushers and cornerbacks who might fall to No. 14.
The Ravens could have selected Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II or Washington’s Trent McDuffie, defenders linked to them in various mock drafts that fixated on team needs. Instead, DeCosta called the choice of Hamilton a “no-brainer.” He said the opportunity to pick a top-five talent in the middle of the round reminded him of classic Ravens drafts in which elite players seemed to slide magically down the board.
“He can do a myriad of different things for us,” he said. “We never dreamed in a million years he’d be there for us.”
At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Hamilton can drill running backs, rush the passer or make plays on the ball in space. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he’s looking forward to getting three safeties — Williams, Hamilton and returning starter Chuck Clark — on the field at the same time. That would presumably leave Brandon Stephens as a primary option to cover the slot.
DeCosta has long preached that the Ravens cannot have enough talented defensive backs, and Hamilton adds to that collection, even though he won’t do anything to add to their cornerback depth behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
How we view the pick comes down to a debate on draft philosophy. Is it more important to design a perfect roster for 2022 or to collect as much front-end talent as possible and figure it out from there? We know DeCosta leans toward the latter. If Hamilton is an All-Pro safety in three years, it won’t matter whether he filled an immediate need on Thursday night.
Tyler Linderbaum doesn’t fit the typical size profile of a Ravens offensive lineman, but the unit will make more sense with him in the middle.
We know the Ravens love their linemen huge; their previous starting center, Bradley Bozeman, was 6-foot-5, 325 pounds. At 296 pounds, with short arms, Linderbaum does not look the part. Scouts gushed about his “freaky athleticism,” not his raw power.
In the end, Ravens scouts loved watching him so much that they did not care. “If he was an inch taller and his arms were a half-inch longer, he would have been a top-five pick,” DeCosta said.
Many evaluators agreed. Pro Football Focus called Linderbaum the “most athletic offensive lineman in college football” and the best center prospect since the service started grading college players in 2014.
Harbaugh said he would start right away and allow Patrick Mekari to compete for snaps at other spots while providing depth at tackle should Ronnie Stanley’s ankle injury linger. “The whole depth chart just kind of filters out in a really good way,” he said.
Linderbaum is an Iowa guy, so of course he lettered three times as a high school wrestler and placed third in the state tournament as a heavyweight his senior year. He once pinned Tampa Bay’s 2021 first-team All-Pro Tristan Wirfs in high school. What do we know about former wrestlers? They play with balance, leverage and powerful hands, all traits that stood out from Linderbaum’s college tape.
“Big guys don’t affect him,” said Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. “He can leverage guys.”
Marshal Yanda was not a colossus either, coming out of Iowa in 2007. He traded on mobility, coordination and tenacity to become the second best offensive lineman in Ravens history. Could Linderbaum follow in his footsteps, albeit at a different position?
As with Hamilton at pick No. 14, we’re not going to hear many draft analysts call Linderbaum a poor value or dis him as a prospect. It’s just that the Ravens still need an edge rusher, another cornerback and fresh blood along their defensive line. With Brown gone, they also need a wide receiver. Are the best safety and the best center in the draft enough to make up for those shortcomings? If we step back, that might not be the right question, but it’s the one Ravens fans are asking right now.
()
News
PM SVANidhi Scheme: Government is giving loan up to 50 thousand without guarantee, will get huge subsidy on interest, know how can get
PM SVANidhi Scheme: Government is giving loan up to 50 thousand without guarantee, will get huge subsidy on interest, know how can get
PM SVANidhi Scheme: The government is giving loans up to Rs 50,000 without guarantee. Heavy subsidy is being given on this loan. Along with this, cashback is also being given to the borrowers.
New Delhi: PM SVANidhi Scheme: The government is giving loans up to Rs 50,000 without guarantee. Heavy subsidy is being given on this loan. Along with this, cashback is also being given to the borrowers.
In fact, the government approved the continuation of the Prime Minister Street Vendors Self-Reliant Fund (PM Swanidhi) scheme from March 2022 to December 2024.
Street vendors get cheap loans
According to the official statement, this proposal was approved in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the PM Svanidhi Yojana, cheap loans are given to street vendors and vendors without any collateral.
Exercise to make self-reliant
According to the statement, ‘an amount of Rs 5,000 crore was kept for giving loans in this scheme. With the approval of the Cabinet, the total loan amount has increased to Rs 8,100 crore. As a result, street vendors will get working capital, so that they can increase their business and make them self-reliant.
The budget has also been increased to encourage digital payments including ‘cash-back’ for street vendors . About 1.2 crore people of urban areas will benefit from this approval.
Subsidy is given on interest
Under PM Svanidhi Yojana, street vendors get a loan of up to Rs 10,000. Interest subsidy is also given. On repayment of the loan on time, a loan of up to 20 thousand rupees can be taken for the second time and up to 50 thousand rupees for the third time.
Under the scheme, QR codes, training and cashback facilities are also provided to the street vendors to promote digital transactions.
Annual subsidy at the rate of 7 percent on interest and cashback of up to Rs 1,200 is also being given to the borrowers. For a loan of Rs 10,000 at 24 per cent annual interest, the interest subsidy is effectively 30 per cent of the total interest.
The post PM SVANidhi Scheme: Government is giving loan up to 50 thousand without guarantee, will get huge subsidy on interest, know how can get appeared first on JK Breaking News.
