10 players the Ravens could target on a busy Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft: ‘Our scouts will be jacked up’

With the popularity of Korean songs and drama among this generation’s youth, demand for this food is at an all-time high. Meat-related foods, soy-based dishes, noodles, and rice are the mainstays of Korean cuisine. Korean restaurants in India mimic the taste of Korean food without a beat.

To experience Korean cuisine, here is a list of 25 Korean restaurants in India that you can go to,

1. North East Kitchen, Chennai

It’s a small restaurant with limited seating and only serves lunch and dinner. It is owned and operated by a Korean household and serves traditional Korean cuisine. The ramen they serve is chewy and one of the greatest I’ve ever had. They offer a wide range of pork-based dishes, as well as steak, fish, and chicken. The side dishes are limitless, and a piece of watermelon is provided after the meal to help us digest everything we’ve eaten.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com

2. Gung-The Palace, Gurgaon

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

3. Restaurant De Seoul, New Delhi

Only lunch and dinner are served at this Korean restaurant in Delhi. They provide delectable pork meals that will leave you wanting more. This restaurant’s specialties include bibimbap, pig sausages, and kimchi jeongol. This location is pricey, but it is well worth a visit.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

4. Hae Kum Gang, Bangalore

This Bangalore restaurant offers a pleasant ambience as well as prompt service. They provide both Korean and Japanese cuisine. The bibimbap with chilli sauce, a pork-based meal called samgyeopsal that is extremely popular with Koreans, and even regulars who visit the restaurant is a must-try item. The servings are reasonably priced, and the proportion served is generous.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

5. Heng Bok, Mumbai

The BBQ and grill are this Korean restaurant in Mumbai’s main attractions. A conventional eight-seater room with a table in the middle and a grill on top, allows diners to prepare the meat themselves, just like in Korea. The samgyeopsal is best served with Soju, which is a popular drink in South Korea.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com, Uber Eats

6. Soo Ra Sang, Bangalore

They provide both traditional and casual seating options. This restaurant has fantastic kimchi, and if you ask, they will grill your meat for you. They’ll seat you on traditional chairs with a grill in the middle of the table. In the restaurant, there are ten different side dishes to choose from. A complimentary Korean handmade cheesecake and cinnamon tea are offered at the end of the dinner.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

7. Café Maroo, Pune

The atmosphere in this establishment is pleasant, and the treatment is prompt. They have an amazing music library that is streamed in the background. The seaweed soup, kimchi, bibimbap, and chicken/beef bulgogi are all must-try items at this restaurant.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

8. New Seoul Hotels, Chennai

This Korean restaurant in Chennai serves delicious Korean cuisine that will make you want to return. This establishment has a stylish and family-friendly atmosphere. The service is excellent and timely. This restaurant’s meat-based meals are delicious, and they also provide sashimi and sushi.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

9. Arirang Korean Restaurant, Bangalore

The interiors have stunning artworks and a warm and classy atmosphere. The service is kind and prompt. They serve herb-flavored water as well as a wide range of Korean meals that will make you unsure of what to order.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

10. The Shim Tur, Paharganj

This location is a backpacker’s paradise, complete with a quaint rooftop restaurant that draws the attention of many locals and Korean nationals who live in the vicinity. In this light and airy setting, you may sample the flavours of Korean food. This establishment quickly fills up with college students looking for a cheap lunch or dinner.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

11. Korea Restaurant, Delhi

This restaurant has a decor that excludes calm and friendly vibes to anyone who visits it. The food served here is authentic and delicious. The staff here is cheerful and prompt. The kimchi which is limitless is one of the best in India that you will ever taste. The bibimbap and the spicy seafood noodles are a must-try in this Korean restaurant in Delhi.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

12. Thran, Bangalore

This Korean restaurant in Bangalore serves a slew of side dishes to go along with the entrée. The food here is so wonderful that you’ll want to eat till you’re sick of it. This eatery, like so many other Korean restaurants in Bangalore, has its flair and design. Chicken kalguksu is a must-order at this restaurant.

13. Young Doo Restaurant, Chennai

This restaurant’s dishes come with a variety of side dishes that enhance the flavour tenfold. The service and decor are both quiet and welcoming, luring you back again and again. The must-try item in this Korean restaurant in Chennai, like many others, is the bibimbap with your choice of meat and the ramen, which is chewy and leaves a memorable taste on your tongue.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

14. Too Asian!, Mumbai

This restaurant specializes in Korean cuisine, as well as Chinese, Thai, Burmese, and Vietnamese cuisines. The spicy chicken in hot pepper gochujang sauce paired with egg fried rice is a treat to be appreciated whenever you come here for a satisfying dinner. They come up with fresh items to keep the menu interesting.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

15. Ssongchee, New Delhi

A bistro in Delhi that serves delectable Korean cuisine. The ramyeon, kimchi, and kimchi fried rice are delicious, especially when combined with the handmade beverages available. For its flavor and taste, the shaved ice dessert, which is one of the best Korean desserts, presented here is a must-have.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

16. HI Seoul, Bangalore

A straightforward Korean restaurant in Bangalore with timely and courteous service. It’s the ideal spot for a quick and filling meal. If you enjoy chicken, this is the place to go. Chicken wings are seasoned and deep-fried in Korean style. Crunchy on the outside and delicate and succulent on the inside, these wings are ideal for serving with chilli sauce. Kimbap deopbap, or stir-fried bulgogi filled inside sticky rice and covered in seaweed, is a must-try dish.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

17. Malaka Spice, Hyderabad

A high-end Korean restaurant in Hyderabad that specializes in Southeast Asian cuisines such as Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Malaysian. This flavorful eatery has opened a store in Hyderabad following the success of its Pune location. They serve a wide range of delectable foods from various cuisines, giving you a flavor of the cultures of different parts of Southeast Asia.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

18. Chi Asian Cookhouse, Noida

This cookhouse, located in the lovely city of Noida, offers a wide range of Pan-Asian cuisine. The unique decor at this place strikes your eye as soon as you enter the room. In this cookhouse, the kimbap is out of this world and mouth-watering, the kind of meal that should be ordered at all Korean restaurants you visit.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

19. Cheong Ki Wa Korean Restaurant, Chennai

The Japanese cuisine, as well as the Korean dishes presented, are also renowned at this restaurant. This restaurant’s ambience is basic and welcoming, with a warm greeting. Authentic Korean cuisine produced by Korean chefs is served. This restaurant isn’t well-known, but it’s a must-visit if you’re in Chennai and want to try true Korean cuisine.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

20. Busan Korean Restaurant, Delhi

Busan is a district in South Korea that is well-known for its fresh seafood and sashimi. The restaurant, which also serves takeout, is located on the roads of Manju Ka Tila. If you’re a vegetarian, the kimbap is a must-try, and if you’re not, the menu is packed with delights like bulgogi tukbap, which is braised beef with boiled rice, jjamppong sujebi, which is a seafood mix with hand-torn noodles, and dakgalbi, which is spicy chicken served with rice.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

21. Hahn’s Kitchen

While Hahn’s serves some authentic Japanese dishes, Korean cuisine is their speciality and accounts for the majority of their menu. If you’re a foodie who likes to try new things, get their Naksam Dubbap with Dogani Tang.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

22. Kori’s

If you’re unfamiliar with Korean cuisine, Kori’s in lovely Safrdarjung is a fantastic place to start–think of it as the Tex Mex of Korea. We love their kimbabs, especially the Bulgogi and Daksalbi varieties, but if your courage is waning, you may also choose tried-and-true Japanese sushi.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

23. Dalgrak

These folks may not be in our preferred neighbourhood, but the shady location is well worth it if you’re looking for a good K cuisine. They’ve nailed all of the ‘baps’ (Bibimbap, Deopbap, Bokkeumbap, Gimbap…) and have the correct flavours to make you feel like you’re in a Jeonju street market.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

24. The Himalayan, Bangalore

The Himalayan in Bengaluru has a single menu including all of the items. Apart from ramyeon, a noodle soup akin to Japanese ramen, this Koramangala-based restaurant also serves a variety of classics such as bokkeum, or stir-fried noodles with vegetables, meat, and seafood; japchae, or stir-fried glass noodles; simple kimchi fried rice, and Korean style mapo tofu.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

25. Seoulmate, Mumbai

This K-food delivery kitchen specializes in everything from ramen to several types of dumplings, bibimbap, noodles, and fried rice. It’s perfect for individuals who want a taste of Korean cuisine without going too adventurous. You may buy kimchi by bottle in addition to eating.

Service- Dine-in, Delivery, Takeaway

Online reservation and order- zomato.com, swiggy.com

These are some of the best Korean restaurants in India where you can experience delicate, and succulent Korean foods. Go here and live out your K-drama fantasy of eating delicious ramen, samgyeopsal and so much more.

