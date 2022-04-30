1,032 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 40,838,127 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet

Bitcoin has been down 3.91% in the last 24 hours.

The four-year halving cycle of Bitcoin (BTC) and its influence on the long-term price of the leading cryptocurrency is one of the most often debated subjects in the crypto industry. Crypto specialists are already questioning the future prognosis after bitcoin’s price fell short of the long-anticipated $100,000 target in 2021.

When looking at BTC’s current market value, it seems that additional declines are more probable than a rebound back up around $40,000. Twitter user “Wolves of Crypto” gave an outline of the four-year cycle theory, and his study suggests that the most plausible bear market bottom for Bitcoin will be around November/December 2022. On November 10, 2021, the BTC price peaked at $68,789, and this estimate implies that the market is now in a corrective phase after a cycle top.

Whale Alert

In its databases, Whale Alert compiles all of the transactions from various blockchains, analyses them, and then saves them in a uniform style. Each of these databases is regularly updated with the assistance of AI and contains tens of thousands of known individual addresses, exchanges, and addresses. Coinbase has received 1,032 Bitcoin from an unidentified whale using an anonymous wallet. In addition, the transaction was valued at $40,838,127 by Whale Alert, blockchain analytics and surveillance firm.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in BTC are being moved overnight by crypto whales once again. The Whale Alert monitoring and analysis program initially discovered the large crypto transfer networks. According to Whale Alert, the transaction occurred at 8:43:13 UTC on Friday, April 29, 2022.

According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $38,536.47 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,194,023,224 USD. Bitcoin has been down 3.91% in the last 24 hours.