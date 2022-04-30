Connect with us

Blockchain

1,032 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 40,838,127 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet

Published

23 seconds ago

on

6,018 Bitcoin (BTC) Worth 254,646,370 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • Bitcoin has been down 3.91% in the last 24 hours.
  • The transaction occurred at 8:43:13 UTC on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The four-year halving cycle of Bitcoin (BTC) and its influence on the long-term price of the leading cryptocurrency is one of the most often debated subjects in the crypto industry. Crypto specialists are already questioning the future prognosis after bitcoin’s price fell short of the long-anticipated $100,000 target in 2021.

When looking at BTC’s current market value, it seems that additional declines are more probable than a rebound back up around $40,000. Twitter user “Wolves of Crypto” gave an outline of the four-year cycle theory, and his study suggests that the most plausible bear market bottom for Bitcoin will be around November/December 2022. On November 10, 2021, the BTC price peaked at $68,789, and this estimate implies that the market is now in a corrective phase after a cycle top. 

Whale Alert

In its databases, Whale Alert compiles all of the transactions from various blockchains, analyses them, and then saves them in a uniform style. Each of these databases is regularly updated with the assistance of AI and contains tens of thousands of known individual addresses, exchanges, and addresses. Coinbase has received 1,032 Bitcoin from an unidentified whale using an anonymous wallet. In addition, the transaction was valued at $40,838,127 by Whale Alert, blockchain analytics and surveillance firm.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in BTC are being moved overnight by crypto whales once again. The Whale Alert monitoring and analysis program initially discovered the large crypto transfer networks. According to Whale Alert, the transaction occurred at 8:43:13 UTC on Friday, April 29, 2022.

According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $38,536.47 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,194,023,224 USD. Bitcoin has been down 3.91% in the last 24 hours.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin-backed Loan Offered by Global Investment Firm Goldman Sachs

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Goldman Sachs Plans to Offer Crypto Investment Services to Premium Clients
google news
Editors News
  • Loans may also be used to make purchases, another frequent use case.
  • The borrower does not have to worry about the tax ramifications.

When you put up your bitcoins as collateral to a bank to get money in fiat currency like the US dollar, you’re effectively lending your bitcoins to the bank, which lends you money. If the price of bitcoin falls, the user may be compelled to raise their collateral, resulting in their account being liquidated if they do not.

First time Wall Street behemoth Goldman Sachs lends cash collateralized by bitcoin held by the borrower; a bank representative tells Bloomberg. In an email, she informed the publication that Goldman was interested in the transaction because of its structure and the availability of 24-hour risk management.

Advantages of the Situation

When the value of Bitcoin falls, many investors take advantage of the situation to expand their holdings. The customer decides to buy additional Bitcoin using credit rather than paying with their own money because they believe that Bitcoin’s decade-long price growth trend will continue. Loans may also be used to make purchases, another frequent use case. Additionally, the borrower does not have to worry about the tax ramifications of a BTC sale if they pay back the loan when it matures.

Bitcoin mining businesses, which generate income in BTC but must pay operational expenses in dollars or other currencies, are now turning to bitcoin-backed loans for funding. In the past, miners would sell some of their bitcoins to pay their bills, but in the last few years, significant players in the business have become fonder of taking out cash loans using their bitcoin holdings.

In other words, Goldman’s decision to go into the bitcoin-backed lending sector is a watershed event for the industry. However, the terms of the loan were not disclosed by Bloomberg.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top 3 Lending Projects by Total Value Locked (TVL) as per CryptoDep

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
google news
Altcoin News
  • LUNA collateral may be turned into productive assets without losing control.
  • Compound pools allow borrowers to obtain a loan by submitting collateral.

Let us look at the top 3 lending projects by total value locked as per CryptoDep.

Anchor Protocol (ANC)

Stablecoin deposits may earn up to 19.5 percent interest using the Anchor Protocol lending and borrowing system. Lenders benefit from low volatility by depositing their UST and earning good returns on their investments. LUNA collateral may be turned into productive assets without losing control by borrowers.

According to CMC, the Anchor Protocol price today is $1.76 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,435,366 USD. Anchor Protocol has been down 4.82% in the last 24 hours.

Aave (AAVE)

Using the Aave system, anybody may lend and borrow cryptocurrency. By putting digital assets into liquidity pools, lenders may earn interest. Borrowers may then take out a short-term loan with their cryptocurrency as collateral using this liquidity. In addition, AAVE is a governance token, which means that owners of the token vote on how the protocol is developed in the future.

According to CMC, the Aave price today is $156.24 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $254,168,406 USD. Aave is down 7.81% in the last 24 hours.

Compound (COMP)

By putting their cryptocurrencies into one of the several pools offered by Compound, customers may receive interest in their investments. Compound pools allow borrowers to obtain a loan by submitting collateral, on the other hand. As a result, the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is 50 and 75 percent, depending on the collateral asset.

According to CMC, the Compound price today is $116.48 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49,077,638 USD. Compound is down 6.43% in the last 24 hours.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

IamUkraine Studio announces Zelenskiy’s NFT Collection to support Ukraine

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 29, 2022

By

IamUkraine Studio announces Zelenskiy's NFT Collection to support Ukraine
google news

Kyiv, Ukraine, 29th April, 2022, Chainwire

IamUkraine studio announces the launch of its NFT collection to pave the way towards an iconic artform to aid Ukraine. Focused on improving the domestic humanitarian landscape, the collection is expected to provide support to the struggling population.

IamUkraine is proud to announce its initiative to support the Ukrainian cause with the introduction of Zelenskiy’s NFT collection. The company is launching the paramount collection to provide humanitarian support and assistance to domestic causes in Ukraine. Recognizing the dire humanitarian situation on the ground, the company has paved the way to provide effective support to struggling citizens in Ukraine. IamUkraine has a history of creating iconic digital art to support global initiatives.

More information about the upcoming launch can be found at zelenskiynft.com. 

Talking more about the upcoming launch, Project Director Volodymyr Samoilenko said, “We want the world to come together to provide humanitarian support to the Ukrainian cause by supporting this project. Zelenskiy’s NFT collection is centered around showcasing unique art forms to celebrate the bravery shown by the Ukrainian people and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent months. The spirit of the leader has been an inspiration for people around the world. We realized how impactful it was to show global support to the country, and this is a significant step in that direction.”

According to the lead artist Mariya Makarenko, “The project will serve as a historical reminder of the global support received by Zelenskyy through this turbulent period. The artistic direction is focused on representing the bravery and fortitude shown by the national leadership through this challenging time. By presenting these art pieces to the world, we’re hoping to present a unifying image of the world. The representation of the country’s national identity is a hallmark element of the project, and we hope to convey our support through this launch.”

Global insiders have welcomed the launch by showing massive support for the initial public offering. The launch follows through on IamUkraine’s philosophy to make an impact through expressive art forms. The company has showcased an inclination to stay firm and serve as a unifying force. IamUkraine is becoming the most promising support project for Ukraine, thanks to the unifying focus of the project. The creative project is also paired with an advanced utility to deliver a historic value proposition to customers and followers. In these challenging times, art is emerging as a key source of strength and support.

Further details about the utility and elements of the launch can be found on the website.

About Zelenskiy’s NFT

A collection of 10,000 unique Zelenskiy’s NFT was created to eternalize the historic efforts and courage showcased by the Ukrainian people and  President Zelensky. Purpose-built collection to aid Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian causes with expansive community benefits. Unique artform and generative representation to show worldwide support towards Ukraine. Curated to go beyond the NFT space and present a lasting historic insight into the insurmountable courage of Ukraine.

About IamUkraine

IamUkraine studio is a blockchain initiative launched to provide supportive assistance to global communities through digital art. The project brings together artistic representation with a strong social cause to empower struggling communities and help them overcome adversity. The IamUkraine will launch the Zelenskiy’s NFT Collection on 12 May 2022.

Contacts
google news
Continue Reading

Trending