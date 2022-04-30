News
2022 NFL Draft l Ojabo goes to Ravens with 45th pick
LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the NFL draft.
Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo is going from one Harbaugh to another. Baltimore selected the second-team All-American in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Ojabo was pegged as a possible first-rounder before he tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a pro day workout.
Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, had a breakout season as a junior with 11 sacks playing for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and then-defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who had previously been an assistant for John Harbaugh with the Ravens.
Macdonald returned to Baltimore this offseason to become defensive coordinator for John and now will be coaching Ojabo again.
The Big 12 finally had a player taken in the NFL draft, and then had another on the very next pick.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall, a two-time All-American and the conference’s offensive player of the year in 2021, was taken with the fourth pick of the second round, 36th overall, by the Jets. New York traded up with the Giants to get Hall.
On the very next pick, the Big 12′s defensive player of the year was selected. The Texans landed defensive back Jalen Pitre from Baylor.
The Big 12 was the only Power Five conference not to have a player selected during the first round. In fact, three players from FCS, Division I’s second-tier, were selected before a player from the Big 12.
Tennessee has added to its secondary with cornerback Roger McCreary with the third pick of the second round of the draft.
With a pick acquired from the New York Jets during the first round, the Titans get a fast and aggressive cover guy who excelled against the archrival Crimson Tide.
The Jets, so busy on Thursday when they made three picks, dealt with their co-tenant of MetLife Stadium, the Giants, to move to No. 36 and take Iowa State’s Breece Hall. Not only is Hall the first running back chosen, but the first from the Big 12, which was blanked in the opening round.
Aaron Rodgers at last is getting a highly drafted rookie receiver.
Rodgers famously has sought more input into Green Bay’s drafts, and the Packers didn’t select a wideout in the first round with their two picks because the top prospects were gone. But they used the second slot in the second round to grab North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.
Yes, Watson comes from a FCS school, but the Bison are as close to FBS as you can get, perennial championship contenders on their level, winning nine of the past 11 national titles. It’s the fourth consecutive year a North Dakota State player has been drafted.
The Packers traded their All-Pro receiver, Davante Adams, to Las Vegas this offseason.
Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall is the first selection of the second round of the NFL draft, by the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay, under new head coach Todd Bowles after Bruce Arians retired last month, owned the spot after trading with Jacksonville the previous night. Bowles’ background is on defense, so Hall seems a natural choice. He goes 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and is known for his relentlessness. He comes off elbow surgery and missed the Senior Bowl.
The Tennessee Titans’ newest wide receiver Treylon Burks is an Arkansas native who likes to go fishing and hunt with a bow.
Burks also likes to go hunting wild boar with his dogs and a knife. It’s a quality that certainly makes a receiver unafraid of any defender he might see on a football field.
“A lot of people are not going to go out there and chase a wild boar,” the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks said. “You know, they can hurt you. But at the same time, that’s part of my game on the field, just being fearless and I’m just selling out for the team.”
It’s a hobby that might cause a general manager to insert a clause prohibiting boar hunting in the offseason. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he might offer up some grocery store coupons to Burks.
“He can just go to the back aisle and get bacon and sausage,” Robinson said. “It’s probably a little easier trying to get it that way as opposed to dogs and knives.”
Aidan Hutchinson seems set up for a smooth transition in the NFL, playing for his hometown Detroit Lions whose training facility is a 30-minute drive from his parents’ house.
“I may be living in the basement,” he joked Friday in Allen Park, Michigan.
Detroit drafted the former Michigan and Dearborn Divine Child defensive end with the No. 2 pick Thursday night and welcomed him, his parents and two sisters back to the Motor City less than 24 hours later.
“It feels like a dream,” his mother, Melissa Hutchinson said. “We would’ve acclimated to wherever he was, but Detroit is special because he’s a hometown boy from grade-school football, high school, college, and now he gets to stay home with the Lions.”
Aidan Hutchinson was raised in nearby Plymouth, Michigan, and played high school football about five minutes from the facility he will train and practice in as an NFL player.
“To think I’m a Lion, it’s like a wild dream,” he said. “I’m sure one of these days it’s going to hit me.”
The Lions have taken a lot of hits over the years, advancing only once in the playoffs since winning the 1957 NFL title and that lone postseason victory was three decades ago.
Hutchinson remembers the team’s 0-16 season in 2008, the low point of a long-suffering franchise.
“Not a ton of great memories,” he said.
Detroit is attempting another rebuild, hoping general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell can make all the right moves for a team that has averaged just four wins over the past four years.
The Lions went into the NFL draft with an extra first-round pick, acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and used the asset to gamble in Las Vegas on a player they coveted.
Detroit moved way up in the opening round to draft Jameson Williams at No. 12, giving up the last pick in the first round, No. 32 overall and a third-round pick for the Alabama wide receiver and a slot in the middle of the second round.
“If we have the conviction and we have the buy-in, we know that we’ll be aggressive and go get that player,” Holmes said. “There’s not a lot of them, but fortunately Jameson was one.”
New Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross says he’s betting on himself by choosing to not have an agent to begin his NFL career.
Cross was selected with the No. 9 pick in the first round by the Seahawks and was introduced at the team’s facility on Friday. Cross said he’s created a team around him to help with business decisions — and specifically highlighted his business manager Saint Omni who was with him on Friday — but that team doesn’t include an agent.
“I just had to bet on myself,” Cross said. “Bet on myself and save some money in the long run.”
Cross said he spoke with a couple of former Mississippi State teammates who have chosen to represent themselves in the NFL and that helped solidify his decision.
“Just getting their input and insight on it really helped me make my decision. I feel like I have a great team around me,” Cross said.
Going into Round 2, the Big 12 is still waiting for its first player to be drafted.
The conference was the only one in the Power Five with no first-round picks. It was the second straight year the Big 12 was shut out.
Prior to 2021, the conference had at least one first-rounder every year since it formed in 1996 as a merger of the Big Eight and Southwest Conferences.
Among the Big 12 players in line to be selected in the second round are running back Breece Hall of Iowa State, safety Jalen Pitre of Baylor and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, edge rusher Nik Bonitto and linebacker Brian Asamoah, all of Oklahoma.
The Big 12 had 22 players drafted last year. First to go was Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, picked 39th overall by Chicago.
ROUND 1
The first round of the NFL draft began and ended with the selections of former University of Georgia defenders.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted safety Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round which began with Jacksonville selecting edge rusher Travon Walker.
In between, former Georgia defenders Jordan Davis went to the Eagles at No. 10 and Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt were selected by the Green Bay Packers with picks 22 and 28, respectively.
The Bulldogs won the national championship on the strength of their defense.
The previous record was four defenders taken from the same school in the first round in 2004 (Miami) and 2006 (Florida State).
The Green Bay Packers have become the first team in the common draft era ever to select two players from the same school in the first round.
The Packers selected former University of Georgia teammates Quay Walker with the 22nd pick and Devonte Wyatt with the 28th selection.
Four members of the national champion Bulldogs defense have been selected in the first round, tying for the most ever.
Former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker was the first overall pick by Jacksonville and ex-Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis was the 13th overall pick.
The other schools that had four defensive players selected in the first round are the University of Miami in 2004 and Florida State University in 2006.
Vikings select CB Andrew Booth with No. 42 pick in second round after trading down
The Vikings didn’t waste any time in the second round of the draft before they started making trades.
The Vikings made two deals in the first hour on the second day of the draft, and they then took Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the No. 42 pick in the second round. That pick was acquired from Indianapolis after the Vikings had made an earlier trade with Green Bay.
Many analysts had Booth as the No. 4 cornerback entering the draft after LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Washington’s Trent McDuffie, who all went in the first round. Booth didn’t go in the first round perhaps because he missed much of the pre-draft process due to quad strain and double hernia surgery.
However, senior football advisor Ryan Grigson said the Vikings were “comfortable” with the medicals.
The Vikings got the No. 42 pick from the Colts along with the No. 122 selection in the fourth round for the No. 53 pick in the second round, No. 77 in the third and No. 192 in the sixth.
Earlier, the Vikings made a trade with an NFC North rival for a second straight day. After making a deal with Detroit in the first round Thursday, the Vikings on Friday night sent the No. 34 pick in the second round to Green Bay for Nos. 53 and 59 in the second round.
The Vikings on Thursday had sent No. 12 in the first round and No. 46 in the second to the Lions for No. 32 in the first round, No. 34 in the second and No. 66. They took Georgia safety Lewis Cine at No. 32.
Both the Lions and the Packers took receivers with picks they got from the Vikings. Detroit selected Alabama’s Jameson Williams at No. 12, and Green Bay went with North Dakota State’s Christian Watson at No. 34.
Mets pitchers, position players meet with MLB reps at Citi Field about all the hit by pitches
The Mets, including pitchers and some position players, had a productive meeting with Major League Baseball representatives on Friday at Citi Field about all the hit by pitches.
Morgan Sword, MLB’s executive vice president of baseball operations, accompanied by former players Dan Otero and Rajai Davis, who now work in the commissioner’s office, had a conversation with the Mets about potential solutions to their major-league-leading beanings.
“It went well. A lot of good give and take,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter, still furious and concerned about the amount of times his players have gotten hit by pitches. “I appreciate them coming out. Being on those committees, sometimes you understand how many things are really going on behind the scenes that don’t get broadcast.”
The Mets entered Friday having been hit 19 times in 20 games, five more hit-by-pitches than any other team. They were plunked 94 times last year, which ranked fourth in the majors and third in the National League. Since 2018, the Mets have been hit by 326 pitches, the most in the majors.
Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt called out MLB after his last start, six scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Tuesday, for failing its big-league pitchers. Bassitt said the baseballs are different, inning-to-inning, and pitchers have voiced their concerns about grip issues, but “MLB doesn’t give a damn.” Mets catcher James McCann was also fed up with the grip and command issues on Tuesday, saying the league should sit down with players to find a solution. The Mets got what they wanted, as that conversation with MLB began on Friday.
“We had our pitchers in there and some position players, just so we got all aspects of it,” Showalter said. “Morgan presented some things that they may not have known about, and they presented some things that he may not have known. That’s how you make good decisions. You listen to the people that are actually throwing a baseball and hitting a baseball, and you listen to people who are doing all the work to improve our game and try to keep it safe.”
Showalter continued: “My biggest concern is the hit by pitch. I think we’ve had 15 pitches from the shoulder to the head against us since spring training started. Not five, not 10, not 12, but 15. I know because we put them all on tape.”
Pete Alonso (twice) and Francisco Lindor (once) have both been drilled head-high this season. Lindor, who was hit directly on the C-flap of his helmet, somehow only walked away with a cracked molar. Alonso’s lip was swollen and bloody after his first head-high hit by pitch. The second, a Kodi Whitley changeup during the Mets’ win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, cracked his helmet.
Showalter told reporters he might welcome the way the Korean Baseball Organization handles the issue, saying the KBO automatically ejects a pitcher if he throws a fastball at a batter’s head.
“It’s interesting, something that I’m sure people are looking at,” the Mets skipper said of the KBO. “Of course you know, Pete got hit with a changeup that broke his helmet. Where does it stop?”
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
The expression on Showalter’s face was one of bewilderment after he learned Cardinals coach, Stubby Clapp, did not receive a suspension from MLB for wrestling Alonso to the ground during Wednesday’s benches-clearing brawl.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado received a two-game suspension for being the aggressor, while Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera received a one-game suspension for pulling Alonso’s collar. But Clapp, who bear hugged Alonso from behind and tackled him to the ground, curiously managed to escape the kerfuffle scot-free.
“Nothing?” Showalter said, jaw dropped, after his press conference ended. “Clapp got nothing? Really. Glad you didn’t ask me about that.”
INJURY UPDATE
J.D. Davis, the latest Mets player to get hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s 10-5 loss to the Cardinals, improved over the past 48 hours. He was struck by a fastball on his left foot/ankle and hopped off the field alongside a trainer. X-rays showed no structural damage, though the Mets infielder/designated hitter sported a gray walking boot for the swelling.
Davis was not in the starting lineup on Friday against the Phillies, but Showalter indicated he’s healthy enough to be an option off the bench.
“He may have dodged a potential injury,” Showalter said. “There’s no need for some more imaging. He’s improved. I think he’s a contributor tonight.”
NFL draft: Chicago Bears select Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the No. 39 pick
After sitting out the first round of the NFL draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made his first selections Friday night from Halas Hall.
The Bears started the night with three picks on Day 2 — at Nos. 39 and 48 in the second round and 71 in the third round.
The Bears also have three picks on Day 3 — Nos. 148 and 150 in the fifth round and 186 in the sixth round.
Here’s a quick look at each of the Bears new players.
Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington
No. 39, second round
Height, weight: 5-11, 194
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears had a major need for a starter at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson, and now they have an option.
Gordon had two interceptions and nine passes defended in 12 games in 2021, being named a first-team All-Pac 12 player. He finished his career with 14 passes defended, 98 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Gordon’s teammate, cornerback Trent McDuffie, was picked 21st in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bailey Ober likely headed to injured list with groin soreness
Wild still ‘very optimistic’ Mats Zuccarello will be ready for Game 1
Mets reliever Drew Smith superstitiously drinks a Red Bull and takes two Advil before pitching
