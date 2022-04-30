News
2022 NFL draft tracker: Where did the prospects with Maryland ties end up?
With the 2022 NFL draft beginning Thursday night in Las Vegas, there are a handful of players with Maryland ties who are hoping to turn their dreams of playing professionally into reality.
From Kentucky edge rusher Josh Paschal to Maryland safety Nick Cross, here are the local prospects to watch:
Note: This story will be updated throughout the draft with where local prospects end up.
Boston College guard Zion Johnson
Drafted Round 1, No. 17 overall by Los Angeles Chargers
The Bowie native played at Riverdale Baptist and drew little interest from college programs before choosing to play at FCS-level Davidson. After two standout seasons with the Wildcats, the 6-3, 316-pound Johnson transferred to Boston College and quickly became a dominant force, earning All-ACC honors in each of his three seasons as a starter. He’s considered one of the best interior offensive linemen in this draft class and is expected to be picked in the first round.
Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie
Ebiketie is projected to be a late first or early second-round pick after recording 62 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks for the Nittany Lions in 2021. The 6-2, 250-pound Ebiketie, who transferred to Penn State after four seasons at Temple, was a three-star recruit from Albert Einstein High in Kensington.
Kentucky edge rusher Josh Paschal
Paschal, a former four-star recruit out of Good Counsel in Olney, totaled 139 career tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 13 1/2 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three blocked kicks in 52 career games with the Wildcats. The 6-2, 268-pound Paschal is projected to be an early Day 2 selection.
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III
Born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana, Canada and finally the United States, Metchie attended St. James School in Hagerstown before transferring to The Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey, for his final prep season. After a breakout sophomore season at Alabama, the 6-foot, 195-pound Metchie recorded 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the SEC championship game. He’s expected to be a Day 2 selection.
Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker
Walker, who played for North Point in Waldorf, was a four-star recruit and the fourth-best player in the state from the 2018 class, according to 247Sports. The 6-6, 313-pound Walker, who is projected to be a third- or fourth-round selection, started 22 games at left tackle while being named third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.
Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields
The Upper Marlboro native is another former Riverdale Baptist standout who also competed in track and field in high school. The 6-foot, 194-pound Castro-Fields, a former four-star prospect, was a four-year starter for the Nittany Lions, recording three interceptions, 25 pass breakups and a forced fumble in 52 games. He could be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.
Maryland safety Nick Cross
Cross was a standout at DeMatha in Hyattsville, becoming the top player in the state from the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The Bowie native recorded 134 tackles and five interceptions in three seasons at Maryland. The 6-foot, 212-pound Cross, a three time All-Big Ten honorable mention, is projected to be a late second-round or early third-round pick with the potential to develop into a starter in the NFL.
Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo
After missing the 2020 season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, Okonkwo returned in 2021 and played a key role in the Terps offense, recording 447 receiving yards and a team-best five touchdowns. Okonkwo, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group at the NFL scouting combine in March, is projected to be a Day 3 pick.
Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker
The Ellicott City native and former Gilman star ended his Stanford career on a high note, recording a career-high 59 tackles with five tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks. The 6-4, 309-pound Booker was also a standout student off the field, becoming a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the “Academic Heisman,” as a senior. He could be a late Day 3 pick or a priority free agent.
Missouri running back Tyler Badie
In 2005, the Badie family was displaced from their home in New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina and moved to Randallstown. Badie played recreation football for the Owings Mills Wolfpack before attending Friends School in Baltimore from sixth to 10th grade. He then played his junior season at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, Tennessee, as a defensive back before enjoying a breakout senior year, in which he rushed for 1,186 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a senior at Missouri, the 5-8, 197-pound running back set the school’s single-season rushing yards record with 1,604 and scored 14 touchdowns on 268 carries and also led the Tigers with 54 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He could be a Day 3 pick.
Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell
The former four-star prospect left Maryland during his freshman year after being suspended indefinitely a few days before the season opener for an unspecified violation of the school’s student-athlete code of conduct. After spending time at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, the 6-3, 205-pound Bell transferred to Florida A&M, where he earned FCS All-America honors as a senior. He could come off the board on Day 3 or be a priority free agent.
Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell
After leading Maryland with 43 tackles in 2020, the 6-2, 240-pound Campbell transferred to Ole Miss, where he totaled 109 stops and six sacks last season. The Ellicott City native and former Calvert Hall standout is expected to be a priority free agent.
Ferris State wide receiver-kick returner Jared Bernhardt
Bernhardt played four seasons for Maryland men’s lacrosse, becoming the program’s all-time record holder in career points (290) and goals (202) and winning the 2021 Tewaaraton Award, given to the top player in college lacrosse. before transferring to Division II Ferris State to play quarterback. Bernhardt led the Bulldogs to a national championship, rushing for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns and completing 70.7% of his passes for 1,322 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The 6-1, 195-pound Bernhardt, who was nominated for the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year, is projected to play wide receiver and be a kick returner if he lands with a team.
Texas A&M edge rusher Tyree Johnson
The Washington native originally attended Bowie High before transferring to St. John’s College. A three-star recruit, he chose Texas A&M over Maryland, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. After being named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2018, Johnson led the team in sacks with 8 1/2 as a senior last season. He’s expected to be a Day 3 selection.
West Virginia running back Leddie Brown
Brown started his prep career at Eastern Christian Academy in Elkton before moving to Smyrna High in Delaware after the Cecil County program shut down following his sophomore year. He then spent his senior year at Neumann-Goretti High in Philadelphia. The 6-foot, 213-pound Brown eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards as a junior and senior at West Virginia and was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2020. He’s expected to be a late Day 3 pick.
Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller
The Washington native started his prep career at Archbishop Carroll before transferring to The Avalon School in Gaithersburg. The three-star recruit was ranked the No. 18 prospect in Maryland in 2018. The 6-foot, 180-pound Waller recorded a career-high 24 pass breakups and seven interceptions in 2021 to earn second-team All-ACC honors. He’s expected to be a priority free agent.
Maryland defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu
Okuayinonu, who spent three seasons at the junior college level before transferring to Maryland, benefited from an extra year of eligibility, racking up 55 tackles and a team-best six sacks. The 6-1, 269-pound Okuayinonu, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, is projected to be a priority free agent.
Maryland safety Jordan Mosley
The 6-1, 205-pound Mosley was the eighth highest-graded safety by Pro Football Focus last season after totaling 83 tackles (56 solo), eight pass breakups and one forced fumble in 13 starts for the Terps. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis
The 6-1, 213-pound Davis rushed for a team-best 721 yards and eight touchdowns on 128 carries last season while also tallying 32 receptions for 305 yards and one touchdown. The Oxon Hill native rushed for a career-best 152 yards in the Terps’ regular-season finale against Rutgers. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Maryland defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers
The 6-3, 261-pound Rogers, who played for Eleanor Roosevelt in Greenbelt, started in 12 games for the Terps in 2021, recording 33 tackles (20 solo) and 4 1/2 tackles for loss. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Maryland kicker Joseph Petrino
The 6-foot, 180-pound Petrino went 13-for-20 on field-goal attempts as a senior to finish his Terps career 30-for-44 (68.2%). The first true freshman to start at kicker for the Terps since Brad Craddock in 2012, Petrino also hit a career-long 51-yard field goal in 2020, the longest for Maryland in three years. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson wide receiver Caleb Smith
The 5-11, 182-pound Smith caught 52 passes for 614 yards (11.8 yards per reception) and five touchdowns as a graduate student for the Tigers in 2021. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson running back Jerry Howard Jr.
After registering 1,114 all-purpose yards, including 850 rushing yards in four seasons for Georgia Tech, the 5-11, 222-pound Howard transferred to Towson, where he totaled a team-best 932 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson cornerback Mark Collins Jr.
The 5-10, 185-pound Collins, who transferred to Towson from the University of South Dakota, was second on the Tigers with 40 tackles last season while recording two interceptions in nine games. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson offensive lineman Demarcus Gilmore
Gilmore played two seasons for the Tigers after transferring from Pasadena City College in California. In 2019, the 6-3, 331-pound Gilmore started all 12 games at right tackle, blocking for a Tigers offense that ranked fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association with 30.2 points per game. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Towson offensive lineman Andrew Garnett
The Upper Marlboro native and former Riverdale Baptist standout anchored the Tigers’ offensive line as the starting left tackle for three seasons. Earlier this month, the 6-5, 325-pound Garnett was honored as a member of the National Football Foundation (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
Delaware defensive back Nijuel Hill
The Baltimore native and former Calvert Hall standout was a sixth-year player for the Blue Hens and was named a team captain in 2019. The 5-10, 185-pound defensive back, who participated at Maryland’s pro day, recorded 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumbled, one interception and six pass breakups last season to earn All-CAA second team honors. He was a first-team All-CAA pick the previous season. He’s expected to be an undrafted free agent.
()
News
Ramsey County judge ousts Brian Lipschultz from Otto Bremer Trust
Brian Lipschultz, one of three trustees of the embattled Otto Bremer Trust, will immediately lose his position at the helm of one of the state’s oldest philanthropies by order of a Ramsey County District Court judge.
Trustees Brian Reardon and Charlottte Johnson, on the other hand, will be allowed to keep their seats, despite a request to the contrary from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office, which had sought to remove and replace the three philanthropic leaders based on allegations of self-dealing.
The decision to oust Lipschultz is part of a wide-ranging and long-awaited, 103-page legal order issued late Friday afternoon by Judge Robert Awsumb. It’s the latest entry in a high-profile probate fight involving the three trustees, the attorney general’s office and the board of Bremer Bank.
Established by German philanthropist Otto Bremer in the early war years following the Great Depression, the St. Paul-based bank is the charity’s largest financial asset and one of the Midwest’s largest farm lenders.
It’s unusual for a charity to own a bank, and efforts by two trustees in particular — Lipschultz and Reardon — to sell controlling shares in Bremer Bank to East Coast hedge funds and position the bank for sale had drawn heavy scrutiny and multiple legal challenges. Among those filing legal actions were the bank board, employees of the partially employee-owned bank, the Minnesota Attorney General’s office and multiple hedge funds.
The case had also drawn interest from members of the philanthropic community and its watchdogs.
Awsumb, in his written order on Friday, expressed concern about Lipschultz’s general leadership qualities, including alleged “self-dealing,” failing to disclose personal use of charitable assets to the Internal Revenue Service and inappropriately berating the president of Minnesota Junior Achievement North during a discussion over the nonprofit’s grant funding.
“Lipschultz misused his grantmaking power by making multiple hostile or coercive statements to the president and CEO,” Awsumb wrote.
Awsumb said Reardon will no longer earn an advisory fee that both he and Lipschultz pocketed for helping to manage the trust’s investments, duties that the attorney general’s office had called redundant as they had also been handled by other trust staff and outside consultants.
Instead, the two remaining trustees will receive an annual fee set out in a Nov. 16, 2020 court order, and the question of compensation will be revisited in a future court hearing.
Awsumb did not immediately appoint a replacement for Lipscultz, leaving that question “bifurcated from the trial for later determination.” The trustees have 60 days to submit in writing a written proposal for filling the vacancy, but the judge noted a third trustee may not be necessary.
“The removal of Brian Lipschultz creates a vacancy,” noted Awsumb, in his written order. “The Trust instrument
establishes a process for the selection of a successor … (and) also addresses a vacancy due to removal, including that the vacancy need not be filled.”
News
‘The perfect fit’: Ravens introduce first-round draft picks Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum
When Kyle Hamilton visited the Ravens a few weeks ago, coach John Harbaugh asked the top-rated safety prospect a simple question: “What are you doing here?”
He was delighted to meet a composed young man who made two All-America teams at Notre Dame, the same university Harbaugh’s daughter attends. He just never thought the Ravens would have a chance to draft the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive back, who covers the field like a gazelle and hits like a bison.
“It was just fun, because I just didn’t think this chance was really going to happen,” Harbaugh said, laughing as he sat between the Ravens’ newest first-round picks, Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. “And then here we sit, because you know, we make our plans and then God laughs.”
After a chaotic first night of the draft that featured two trades, one of which landed the Ravens a second first-round pick in exchange for No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown, Friday afternoon was a time to meet and celebrate the fruits of that roller coaster evening.
Harbaugh could hardly contain his glee as he described the multitude of ways the Ravens will use Hamilton and gushed about the way Linderbaum sustains blocks. Both players attended the introductory news conference with their families and girlfriends, and both said they landed in the right place after a tense wait on Thursday night.
“I was just talking to coach earlier about how we’ll look back 10 years later and realize it was the perfect fit and everything happened for the right reasons,” Hamilton said.
The picks generally drew morning-after kudos from draft analysts, who saw Hamilton and Linderbaum as easily the top prospects at their positions and excellent values where the Ravens selected them. Both new Ravens come from long athletic pedigrees.
Hamilton’s father, Derrek, starred as a 6-foot-7 forward at Southern Miss and was a third-round pick of the New Jersey Nets in the 1988 NBA draft. His mother, Jackie, was born in South Korea. Hamilton was born in Crete and lived in Russia as a young child while his dad pursued a professional career overseas. His brother, Tyler, played basketball at Penn and William & Mary, and his cousin, Antonio Lang, played on Duke’s back-to-back national title winners in the early 1990s.
“I think it helped a lot,” he said of growing up in a family full of high-level athletes. “Just from a young age, seeing professional athletes, just the way they work and how diligent and focused they were and detailed, I became accustomed to it and it just felt normal to me throughout middle and high school. That’s honestly how I learned to work.”
After he made his way from the prep fields of Atlanta to Notre Dame, he drew praise for his maturity and leadership skills, becoming team captain his junior year even as he proved to be a turnover-causing machine on the field.
Harbaugh said Hamilton will be a “very multi-purpose-type player” with the Ravens as he slots in beside incumbent starter Chuck Clark and free-agent prize Marcus Williams, one of the best coverage safeties in football.
“You can play deep, have him play deep in the middle,” he said. “He can come down and play dime. He can play nickel. He plays his man coverage. He plays zone coverage, and he tackles people. He blitzes.”
He promised to get Hamilton, who would look like an outside linebacker with another 20 pounds on his frame, his first career sack.
Linderbaum was an all-around athlete growing up in Solon, Iowa. He played at the same high school where his grandfather coached and his father starred as a baseball player. Though he knew his future lay in football, he earned four varsity letters as a first baseman and pitcher, threw the discus and shot put for the track team and finished third in the state tournament as a heavyweight wrestler.
“I’m a competitive person, and I think doing all those sports helped develop that,” he said. “I think the more sports you did in high school, the better all-around athlete you’re going to be.”
Linderbaum comes from an offensive line factory at Iowa and said he has spent time around one of the greatest products of that assembly line, former Ravens All-Pro Marshal Yanda.
“Just seeing his work ethic, as a young guy, that’s who you want to be like,” he said.
Yanda, in turn, heaped praise on Linderbaum during a visit to the Ravens facility. “We didn’t have to call him,” Harbaugh said. “Because when he visited, he was volunteering information and he couldn’t talk enough about by this guy.”
In the run-up to the draft, some evaluators questioned whether the 6-foot-2, 296-pound Linderbaum would fit the Ravens’ blocking scheme, which does not rely heavily on zone concepts that would showcase his rare mobility. Harbaugh downplayed such concerns, suggesting that Linderbaum’s athleticism and tenacity would translate to any system.
“He’s not just an athletic center, he’s a physical center,” he said. “So when you get the gaps, the gap-scheme back blocks that you’re talking about, he holds up and he’s moving people on those blocks. So we’re confident he can do any kind of block we need.”
He called Linderbaum the best college center the Ravens have watched on tape in “many, many years.”
Already, Linderbaum understands his chief mission: keep defenders away from quarterback Lamar Jackson as he weaves his magic in the backfield.
“I mean, my job’s to protect him,” he said. “I’m going to bring it just to protect him and keep him safe.”
()
News
NBA playoffs: Tyus Jones, Jordan McLaughlin are point guards who set the table and the pace
Two of the most impactful players through the first five games of the NBA first-round playoff series between Minnesota and Memphis were guys very few would have pegged as pendulum swingers for their respective sides.
Yet both the Grizzlies and Timberwolves have been better with their reserve point guards on the floor versus off it. Through the first five games of the series, Memphis was even with Minnesota in the 151 minutes in which Tyus Jones did not play, and 25 points better than the Wolves with the Apple Valley product on the court.
The Timberwolves had been outscored by the Grizzlies by 27 points in the 182 minutes played without Jordan McLaughlin. In the 58 minutes he was on it, Minnesota was plus-two.
Both the Grizzlies and Wolves play with a bit of chaos to their games. Jones and McLaughlin add needed control.
“I think those guys have definitely had an impact. McLaughlin has obviously given them a big boost off the bench, Tyus has given us a big boost off the bench,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “You talk about depth, you talk about the impact of point guards and playmakers, you’ve got to just throw out size at the end of the day when guys can make an impact, whether it’s the shooting ability, it’s the playmaking ability, it’s the pace ability. You’ve just got to play to that, and whoever is making an impact in net rating, hopefully they have a strong hand in victory.”
Both players have had strong hands in victory for their teams throughout the season. McLaughlin had the best net rating among Minnesota’s three point guards over the final couple of months of the regular season. Memphis went 19-4 this season in games started by Jones with Ja Morant sidelined.
McLaughlin and Jones are consistently underestimated as players because they don’t post gaudy point totals, yet their teams perform better when they’re on the floor. Because both players set the pace for their respective clubs and the table for their teammates.
In this series alone, it’s been evident that Memphis loves getting up and down the floor. But the Grizzlies have at times gotten ahead of themselves, leading to turnovers and easy misses.
It’s probably not a coincidence that the Grizzlies have performed so well with Jones, the perennial NBA leader in assist-to-turnover ratio, on the floor. Minnesota’s potent offense was generally only slowed this season by stagnancy and turnovers. McLaughlin is the Wolves’ best ball mover, and created the highest pace for the Wolves.
And the fact that neither posts high point totals doesn’t seem to matter much. Minnesota doesn’t need much scoring production from McLaughlin, giving its plethora of scoring options. The fact McLaughlin doesn’t demand shots is actually a positive in his column.
Is it possible there is a resurgence of value taking place for point guards of that mold?
“I believe so, for sure. Guys who can push the pace and get off of it,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We’ve had so many high-usage handlers in the league over the last number of years, it is nice to have a guy where when he gets to the heart of the defense, he moves off of it right away and kind of lets the ball movement flow, particularly with these offenses now that are pretty free flowing. It’s fun to watch those guys play.”
As their team impact rises, will the salaries reflect that? Jones, for instance, has always been a net rating driver, yet former Wolves boss Gersson Rosas balked at paying the point guard for his worth when he hit free agency back in 2019. And McLaughlin is in Year 1 of a three-year deal in which he’s making less than $2.5 million annually.
Perhaps the best test of value will come this offseason, when Jones hits the free-agent market again. He’s proven that when he plays — and, in particular, plays with starter-quality scorers — he and the team shine.
Now, will a team be willing to hand him the reins as a starting point guard, and pay him to do so? Jones isn’t sure if the way he’s valued as a player has changed around the League this season.
He’ll find out in a couple months.
“I try just to be myself night in and night out, and that’s all I’ve done my whole career. So not really sure if it’s a growing appreciation or what, but if I’m helping my team get wins, especially in the playoffs, I’m sure the appreciation will grow,” Jones said. “So it’s a bonus, and that’s a good thing that will happen, but at the end of the day, my focus is on helping the team get wins and trying to help us reach our goals.”
2022 NFL draft tracker: Where did the prospects with Maryland ties end up?
PPC Advertising Immediate Results Online
Ramsey County judge ousts Brian Lipschultz from Otto Bremer Trust
‘The perfect fit’: Ravens introduce first-round draft picks Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum
NBA playoffs: Tyus Jones, Jordan McLaughlin are point guards who set the table and the pace
Software Development Life Cycle – Understanding the Process and Choosing a Partner
Ellen DeGeneres tapes final episode: ‘The greatest privilege of my life’
Ready or not, St. Paul’s rent control mandate begins Sunday.
Previewing Day 2 of the NFL draft: Ravens picks, needs and potential targets in second, third round
Impact of Branding on the Marketing Mix
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations