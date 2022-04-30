Finance
3 Strategies to Attract Referrals From Your Networking Contacts
If you know my story, you know that I filled two different practices by networking. Yet, some people get frustrated, expecting faster results from networking. So let me explain how to make the most of the process and set your expectations.
Networking is a lot like dating – and one of the best ways to attract clients.
I’m going to use an analogy to help make my point. The first time you meet someone, you have to get to know each other right? However, many clients who are frustrated with networking think they can get “married” on the first date, going from the first kiss directly to the marriage proposal. That’s not how things work.
With networking, it’s about collecting referral sources or potential clients, and then “romancing” them. Here are three easy ways to do this:
1. Add new contacts to your ezine list. Of course you do this with permission. Then every time you send out a newsletter, they will learn something new about you and your business, keeping you top-of-mind.
2. Start a warm letter campaign. Everyone knows at least 300 people by first name. When you send a personalized warm letter, you can help them talk to people about what you do. This helps contacts start generating referrals.
3. Send out warm letter updates. When you share your client success stories and what you have been up to, you create the impression of increase in your business. Obviously, you need permission from your clients or keep the examples anonymous to protect their privacy. Telling these stories helps people think of friends, family or colleagues who could benefit from your services.
You can also send:
– A letter containing an interview with a client, which provides a case study
– A testimonial from a satisfied client
– An invitation to a teleclass
– An update on new employees
Connecting with your contacts regularly will help them know exactly what you do, who you can help and what kind of success you are known for. This makes it easy for people to give you referrals so your network is really working for you.
None of this happens in an instant. It takes time and courtship. Romance your contacts so they naturally want to refer people to you. Once you understand that it takes time to get referrals, you will recognize the possibilities networking does provide and how well it builds on itself to fill your practice.
Your Client Attraction Assignment
If you’ve been frustrated that your networking activities aren’t producing the results you want, start working the system to romance your contacts. Write your warm letter, plan future letters and mark the calendar when you will be sending them out. This type of letter writing campaign builds awareness and relationships and can really pay off in referrals.
Bulk SMS Service: 5 Tips on How to Use It Effectively
So, you’ve done research and discovered that using bulk SMS service is an efficient communication tool. You know you should take advantage of this option when planning your next marketing campaign. But where should you start? With the abundance of information available online, you might get overwhelmed. And if you don’t have any experience in using SMS as a part of your marketing mix, you might be a bit worried for not having a clear road map.
Don’t worry. This post walks you through the most important steps when running an effective SMS campaign.
1. Clear Goal
Before sending out your first text message, it’s crucial that you know your end game. What kind of results do you hope to achieve in this campaign? Do you want to drive more traffic to your website? Or do you need customers to try a new service?
Having a clear goal will ensure that you reach out to the right customers and get the right message to them.
2. Craft Content
Unlike writing emails, crafting the best text message is a tricky one. First off, you’re limited to 160 characters. Secondly, you want your message to sound exclusive and personal. Mobile phones are a lot more personal compared to email. In fact, it is so personal that according to Pew Internet Research, 44% percent of mobile phone users have kept their phone next to their bed.
So, how do you get the right message to the right people?
Categorize your customers. Roll your sleeves, pull up the spreadsheets, and determine the best way to group your existing customers. Go beyond gender and age. Some factors that you might want to consider:
• Frequency of Transactions
• Spending Level
• Location
• Types of Products Customers Bought
Now, craft a compelling text message for each customer segment. Generally, all of your SMS must include clear and concise information, call to action, and a sense of urgency. What do you want your customer to do upon reading the message? When is the offer going to expire?
3. Timing is Everything
The time you send the text messages can make or break your campaign. If you know your customers’ behavior, this step might come to you a lot easier. Generally, you should avoid sending your messages on a Monday. And of course, you don’t want to send your text messages on the wee hours of the morning.
Timing varies wildly depending on your industry and the goal of your direct marketing campaign. For example, if you own a salon, you’re busiest during the weekend. So, if your goal is to increase sales during weekdays, you could send a discount offer to select customers on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
How often you send a text message is just as important. Rule of thumb is that you don’t want to send text messages every day. The most effective way to determine the frequency of sending out SMS is to experiment.
4. Experiment
The great thing about using SMS is that you can afford to conduct experiments. You can test which messages appeal to a particular customer segment. You can also test when you should send the message and how often.
On the initial stages of your campaign, craft several messages for each customer segment. Send them out during different times of the day and the week.
So, how do you know the results of your experiment?
5. Track
Track everything! When you track how customers respond, you’ll have concrete data. You’ll know what works and what doesn’t. You’ll know the best time of the day to send a particular text message.
There are many ways to track bulk SMS service. This is one of the great joys of using SMS as a part of your direct marketing mix. Here are some ways to track your campaign:
Manual tracking. Ask your customers to show the text message when they take advantage of a discount.
Include links. If you have an online store, include the specific web page where they can find the discount offer.
Use coupon codes. Use a unique code allows you to track purchases made from a customer segment.
Crafting the right message and finding the perfect timing is a win-win situation for both your business and customers. You get more out of your campaign. And your customers will appreciate getting personal messages that might help them.
However, it’s crucial that you should give them the option to opt-out of the service. Doing so ensures that you provide a positive experience. More importantly, you are taking legal things into consideration. A very crucial part of any campaign that involves bulk SMS service.
6 Reasons To Be Addicted To Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate marketing is an online earning opportunity that lets you profit from other people’s products. The system is quite simple and have been creating millionaires on the internet for the past couple of years.
By taking on an affiliate career, you are taking on a real opportunity that will allow you to build a real income from your own home. Affiliate marketing involves promoting products created by other people, and getting paid commission every time you refer a sale. This is also one of the easiest ways to get started online and build an online income for yourself.
Easy to get started
The first reason you should be addicted to affiliate marketing is because affiliate marketing is probably the easiest online career to start with. All you need to do is find a niche to target, find a product to promote and start promoting.
Simply decide on a product or service you want to promote, search for an affiliate program that offers the product or service you want to promote and fill in an application. Once approved, you can catch your affiliate link and start promoting and cashing in on referred sales.
You can promote with or without a website
Affiliate marketing can be done with or without a website. This is one of the main advantages of being an affiliate marketer – if you tap into the right online marketing channels, you can get started without having to create a website first.
This also means that starting out with no budget can be accomplished. Start by promoting affiliate products on different channels, and create a website once you start making money.
You don’t have to create a product
Affiliate marketers enjoy the benefit of having the ability to promote almost any product without having to create anything themselves. All products have already been created for you, all you need to do is pick up an affiliate link and start promoting the product or service.
Get paid for each referred sale
When someone clicks on your affiliate link, you get paid. Commission vary from affiliate program to affiliate program, but there are some affiliate programs that pays out up to 100% commission on the initial sale.
The ability to promote any product or service
By doing a simple Google search you can find thousands of affiliate offers for almost any kind of product or service. This means that you can promote anything – from the kitchen appliances you use daily to big ticket domain names. Anything is possible when it comes to affiliate offers.
You’re building up a portfolio
When you promote products online and start hitting success, you are actually building a portfolio for yourself. Reports and screenshots of your performance can show potential employers that you know what you’re doing and you can promote anything.
Addicted yet?
Addicted might be a strong word when it comes to affiliate marketing, but when you become addicting to promoting affiliate products, only good things can follow. Start small and grow day-after-day by expanding your reach and tapping into new channels to promote your links on.
The Seven Steps For Getting Healthy and Staying Fit
Life is ever expanding, so are we humans, with our continuous quest for greater health and fitness. Today there are countless new training methods claiming to be the best for either maximum weight loss or fastest ways to get a six pack. It is endless, if one surfs the net, there are countless sites that propagate numerous workout routines, dieting recipes, and a wealth of information, making it even more difficult to understand what works best for you. In order for you to choose what work best for you, you need to examine your current fitness program. Firstly, ask yourself, “does your fitness program, rejuvenate your body, revitalize your life, keeps you staying trim and fit, here and now, and in your old age too!” Below are seven practical steps that you can take to ensure your everyday lifestyle, is moving you closer to a better health and a brighter future.
Step 1- Understand your body
Your body is made up of 206 bones, more than 600 muscles, lungs, brain, nerves, various parts and systems which work in perfect harmony and co-operation. The wonderful and amazing human body is the temple of your soul, and you are the caretaker of this precious body.
Step 2 – You are a product of Evolution
Your body has evolved from a microscopic cell to what you are now. As nature takes its course, you will grow old and die. Plan in your present state to keep fit and healthy as you approach your old age. There are many benefits to reap with a slim agile body, an alert active mind and energetic cheerful life. This is your birthright!
Step 3 – Maintain a correct posture
Always be mindful of your body, its movements and its posture. This may seem insignificant to you but, over a long period of time, having a good posture can give you countless benefits. It is just a matter of developing the habit, and often habits are formed through repetition. Keep your head high, body erect and back straight. Avoid slouching and leaning forward. Remember, to keep your earlobes in line with your shoulder, shoulders back inline with your knees and back straight and tummy tucked in.
Step 4 – Breathing
Deep breathing is a simple and effective habit to improve your well being. Take deep breaths from time to time. Breathe out, pressing in your stomach muscles, till your lungs are empty. Then breathe in, pushing forward you stomach, till your lungs are filled. Deep breathing supplies the body with much needed oxygen, which nourishes every cell in the body and slow exhalation, helps the body to get rid of the toxin build up in your lungs. Conscious breathing clams the mind, increases the vital capacity and energizes the whole body.
Step 5 – Cultivate good eating habits
It should come as no surprise to you that good eating habits are an important component not just for weight loss but also in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Eat balanced and nutritious food, while avoiding processed foods such as fast food, microwaveable food and plastic- wrapped food. Processed foods have been through numerous processes before they end up for sale. These foods have lost their natural content and have very little or no nutrient values to replenish the body. Make sure you chew on your food properly. Eat slowly as 80% of digestion takes place in the mouth and only the remaining 20% in the stomach. Eating slowly is one method that can help take off pounds. This is because it takes the brain 20 minutes to signal to the body that it’s already full from the meal you’ve had.
Step 6 – A Good fitness program
A good fitness program should be a combination of calisthenics, Isometrics, Biotonics, Pranayama, Yoga postures and Meditation. A complete and effective program will give you:
(a) Cardio- Vascular Fitness by aerobic exercises to keep the heart healthy and build up endurance and stamina.
(b) Abdominal Fitness by tightening exercises to keep off the fat in the abdomen, help digestion, elimination, circulation and weight control.
(c) Muscular Strength by isometric exercises. All muscle groups should be ‘tensed’ to strengthen them. Body aches, back pain and bad posture are a result of poor muscle conditioning.
(d) Flexibility by Yoga will give you a supple body with full range of movements of all joints. Yoga postures massage the internal organs, tone up the Endocrine system, slow down the aging process and ensure mobility at old age.
(e) Relaxation by allowing your body and brain to rest in a state of tranquility. We suffer from the tensions and stresses of modern living. Stress induced illness can be prevented by deep and systematic relaxation. Regular “sittings” in meditation will relax your body, your mind and bring joy to your life
Step 7 – Acquire knowledge
Read books, listen to talks, watch TV programs on Yoga, health and exercises. As the saying goes, ‘knowledge is not power but the application of knowledge is power’. Consult a Yoga expert and work out a program suitable to your needs and age through utilizing the application of an informed choice.
