News
76ers’ Joel Embiid out indefinitely vs. Heat in East semifinal due to orbital fracture, concussion
The Miami Heat’s Eastern Conference impending semifinal playoff series took a dramatic and unexpected turn Friday when the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed that All-Star center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely due to a right orbital fracture and concussion.
The 76ers said updates would be provided “as appropriate.”
Embiid was injured when he took an elbow to the head from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam with four minutes remaining in Philadelphia’s series-clinching road victory Thursday night, with little expectation of such a severe diagnosis.
The best-of-seven series against the Heat opens Monday night at FTX Arena, with the first six games to be played every other night. He has been listed as out for Game 1.
Embiid already had been playing with a splinted sprained right thumb, with surgery required in the offseason.
The 76ers are limited in their power rotation depth, with other options at center including older veterans DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap, as well as former G League prospect Paul Reed.
The 76ers defeated the Heat during the regular season in Embiid’s absence, but now apparently face a more extended challenge.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and center Bam Adebayo both spoke extensively Friday about the challenges posed by Embiid.
Embiid led the NBA in the regular season with his 30.6 scoring average, and then averaged 26.2 points in the first round against the Raptors.
“You’re going to have to double him, pretty simple,” Adebayo said ahead of the news of Embiid’s status, “getting the ball out of his hands, making it difficult, just giving him difficult shots and not letting him get in a rhythm.”
Spoelstra had spoken of the challenges of containing Embiid.
“One, I don’t have that answer right now,” he said, now with that answer perhaps not needed. “Two, I don’t know if we’ll get that answer. It’s not like you’re going to be able to stop a guy who’s an MVP player. The point is we have to be consistent. We have to make it tough on their main guys and do that consistently, and hopefully just wear on the team and get them out of their comfort zones.”
News
Child dies week after fiery 3-car crash, police chase in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 2-year-old boy died a week after a stolen car crashed into his mother’s vehicle during a police chase that ended in north St. Louis County.
The toddler, identified as Jace Richardson, died from his injuries on Thursday. His mother was burned in the fiery collision and remains hospitalized with critical injuries.
Police said the incident began when officers spotted a stolen red Dodge 2-door sedan traveling northbound on Riverview at Interstate 270 at about 8:45 a.m. on April 22.
Officers started chasing the vehicle and deployed stop strips to slow the car. They did not puncture the tires, and the car kept speeding away.
The Dodge eventually hit a black Hyundai 4-door sedan near the intersection of West Florissant at Dargail Court in the Dellwood area. The mother and child were ejected from the Hyundai.
Police said the driver of the stolen Dodge also hit a white Oldsmobile before coming to a stop. The driver of the Oldsmobile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The suspect, 29-year-old Leon Russell, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and driving while suspended.
Russell is being held without bond.
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.
News
The Jets made another draft day trade to select Iowa State running back Breece Hall
The Jets made another draft day trade to select Iowa State running back Breece Hall.
Gang Green swapped picks with the Giants to the No. 36 overall pick and gave up the No. 38 and No. 146 overall pick to select Hall.
“Man, it felt like it took forever. But now that it happened, I’m so happy.” Hall said. “I’m blessed to be a Jet. I’m happy for the opportunity to be a part of this organization and help build up his organization.”
Hall rushed for 3,941 yards and 50 touchdowns in his college career. He sees himself as a running back with little holes in his game as Jets nation should expect a playmaking running back who can do it all.
“A three-down back. A guy who can catch the ball, make people miss, run you over and somebody that plays hard,” Hall said. “And a person who’s just as good off the field as he is on the field. So, a guy who’s going to impact the community and just be more than a football player.”
Hall is viewed as one of the best backs in the draft. He has good tempo when toting the rock by being patient and letting the holes open. Once the lanes are created, he has the vision and acceleration to hit the hole to produce explosive plays. He’s an every-down back as he’s good in pass protection and is a solid threat in the passing game with 82 career receptions.
The combination of Iowa State standout’s ability and Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s scheme should work well. There’s countless running backs who’ve produced in this offensive system, something Hall is excited about.
“I just know it’s really running back friendly,” Hall said. “So just being able to touch the ball a lot and have a lot of opportunity, that’s all I need.”
This selection provides another backfield weapon to pair with Michael Carter, which should make Zach Wilson’s life easier.
The pairing of Hall and Carter can become a thunder and lightning tandem as Carter can be the shifty scat back while Hall can be the inside-the-tackle bruiser. Hall’s studied Carter since his college days and can’t wait to get into the building and learn from the second year running back.
“Just seeing what he did last year and seeing what he did at North Carolina, I got to watch his game a lot,” Hall said. “Just watching how he’s a bruiser, but he can also make you miss. So, I think I can come in and compliment him really well. And I can’t wait to get in there and just learn from him.”
The Jets have made it clear they want to be a physical run first offense. They signed guard Laken Tomlinson along with the tight end duo of Tyler Conklin and C.J Uzomah, all capable of being a factor in the run game.
The adding of Hall along with the other offseason additions should take pressure off Wilson as he goes into his second year.
News
Missouri Senate OKs bill to let some food stamp recipients use benefits at restaurants
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Food stamps could soon be used at some Missouri restaurants to purchase hot meals, but they would only be available for certain recipients.
The Senate barely passed legislation Thursday that would establish the “Restaurant Meals Program.” It would allow elderly, disabled, or homeless Missourians on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP_ to buy a hot meal at restaurants that contract with the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS).
“As I weigh into the decision of how I’ll vote for this particular issue, I think about the individuals that could benefit from this,” Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) said on the Senate floor Thursday.
Schatz was one of the eight Republicans who joined all 10 Democrats in voting for Senate Bill 798 which is sponsored by Florissant Democrat Sen. Angela Mosley. Sen. Bill White (R-Joplin) was also one of the eight Republicans.
“Keep in mind who really benefits and what they need,” White said. “A lot of these people cannot safely cook food or don’t have the ability to store the food.”
It’s a topic that fractured Senate Republicans, some arguing this could lead to unhealthy diets.
“It’s going to expand a welfare program that’s already bloated and very prone to fraud,” Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, said. “I think there ought to be a work requirement on this and there is not.”
Onder called Schatz, a U.S. Senate candidate out on the Senate floor saying this isn’t a piece of legislation he should have brought up or voted for when campaigning for higher office.
“I assume that leadership has decided this is a bill they really want,” Onder said. “Gosh, I don’t know if I were running in a Republican primary for the U.S. whether I’d want it.”
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) stood up and spoke on the Senate floor in favor of the legislation. Whether members vote for or against this bill because of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), there’s no policing of removing junk food from SNAP.
“Like it or not, 100% of someone’s SNAP benefits can be spent on junk food,” Luetkemeyer said. “You’re focusing on vulnerable populations that for life reasons don’t have the ability to readily go to the grocery store and to cook for themselves.”
Conservative Caucus member Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, said by creating this program, the state expands the food stamps program.
“It will only continue to keep people trapped in situations,” Brattin said. “The more you make it lucrative and things of that nature, the money they remained trapped in these situations.”
The other side of the aisle said lawmakers should have said to judge what someone eats/
“Who are we to determine what somebody should eat?” Sen. Barbara Washington (D-Kansas City) said Thursday. “Although I want to clarify that Mcdonald’s is not a qualifier at this point and I doubt if they’re going to be.”
It’s estimated that around 183,000 households will be eligible for the program. According to the research for the legislation, as of October 2021, there were 21,077 homeless households and 161,604 elderly and disabled.
“Not a single penny is actually spent on increased benefits,” Luetkemeyer said. “When we hear about an expansion of the welfare state, the reality of it is there isn’t even an iota of expansion of benefits that are going to be going to this system.”
If the House approves the bill and the governor signs it, it’s expected to cost $27,000 in the first year to implement it because of computer system upgrades. After that, it’s estimated to cost $500 a month for maintenance.
“I believe that maybe those individuals that need this program or need this opportunity to be able to get a hot meal; I’ve never had to walk in their shoes,” Schatz said. “Do I think we need to make improvements to the SNAP program, absolutely but I also think about the people that benefit from this.”
The House has less than two weeks to vote on the legislation before the session ends on May 13.
