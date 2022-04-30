News
After long wait to make first 2022 NFL draft pick, Dolphins select Georgia LB Channing Tindall in third round
The long wait for the Miami Dolphins to make their first pick of the 2022 NFL draft resulted in the team taking Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall with pick No. 102 at the end of the third round.
Tindall (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) was a national champion with the Bulldogs last season, where he was tied for third on the team with 67 tackles as an inside linebacker who can go sideline to sideline. He collected 108 tackles, 16 for loss, and 12 sacks in his college career.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier touted Tindall’s speed among the traits he and the organization liked as the prospect ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in March.
“He’s a player that we have been targeting throughout the process,” Grier said. “For us, it’s the versatility. The speed is what we like, his ability to play all three downs and play special teams, as well.”
Tindall was one of the prospects that was invited to Dolphins’ headquarters for a pre-draft visit.
“I felt like home,” said Tindall, who watched the draft alongside close family and friends. “I just loved the campus, the facility they had there. I got in with the linebackers coach [Anthony Campanile], the whole staff.”
Versatility, which Grier noted about Tindall, was something he liked about studying the Dolphins’ defense, lining linebackers up in different spots, especially with leading tackler Jerome Baker able to play inside and out.
Linebacker was a position the Dolphins were expected to address in this draft. The team brought back Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett from last year’s roster, but could still use an upgrade to pair with Jerome Baker on the inside, as well as Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel on the outside.
Grier noted the Dolphins are still plenty pleased with the linebackers they re-signed this offseason.
“Those guys are good players,” he said. “They know our system. We know what they are on and off the field, how they contribute to this team.”
The Dolphins, opting not to trade up between Thursday and Friday, selected Tindall with a compensatory pick they got from the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the third round after they didn’t have picks in the first two rounds. The pick was announced by Hall of Fame Dolphins fullback Larry Csonka from the draft in Las Vegas.
The Dolphins’ selections in the initial two rounds were traded in a five-pick package to the Kansas City Chiefs for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has made the Pro Bowl in all six of his NFL seasons. That first-round pick, No. 29, originally belonged to the 49ers while Miami’s own second-rounder, No. 50 overall, was also shipped off, along with a fourth-rounder this year and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year in the blockbuster deal.
Grier said the Dolphins were working the phones on Friday night to see if they could move up to draft various prospects, but ultimately, teams wanted a piece of Miami’s 2023 draft capital, which the Dolphins were not willing to surrender.
“We had discussions about multiple players that we were trying to move up to land, but teams wanted to make their picks,” Grier said. “We were not going to give up any picks from the 2023 draft, the upcoming draft class. For us, those were non-negotiables.”
The Dolphins are strapped with five picks in the first three rounds in 2023, with two in the first and two in the third.
No. 102 is the deepest into a draft Miami has made its first pick and first time the team didn’t make a selection in the draft’s first two rounds since 2002. That year, the team chose center Seth McKinney at No. 90 overall after Miami’s first-round pick went to the New Orleans Saints in a trade for running back Ricky Williams and second-rounder was shipped to Philadelphia in a trade-up in the previous draft.
With those two top choices that went to the Chiefs, Kansas City eventually traded both to the New England Patriots. New England made the first round’s most surprising pick of Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange, and then took Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, a Miami Booker T. Washington High alum, at 50.
Tindall was the seventh Georgia defender and ninth Bulldog overall drafted when the Dolphins selected him. Five defensive players went in the first round: defensive linemen Travon Walker (Jaguars), Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt (Packers), linebacker Quay Walker and safety Lewis Cine (Vikings. Wide receiver George Pickens (Steelers) and running back James Cook (Bills), a Miami Central alum, were picked in the second round. One of the surprise drops in the draft, was Tindall’s Georgia teammate Nakobe Dean, who was widely projected as a first-round pick but full to the third round at No. 83 to the Eagles.
After crossing off the team’s linebacker need with the Tindall pick, the Dolphins could still be expected to look at center, other offensive line positions, edge rusher, running back or wide receiver when they’re back on the clock in the fourth round on Day 3.
Miami owns pick 125 overall in that fourth round, along with two seventh-round selections but could always trade to add more.
()
News
Gators defender Zachary Carter nabbed by AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in third round
Florida defender Zachary Carter’s long wait during Friday’s NFL Draft ultimately was worth it.
Cincinnati selected the Gators’ defensive lineman in third round with the No. 95 pick to help the AFC champion Bengals beef up their defense and support an explosive offense led by star quarterback Joe Burrow.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Carter produced while lined up both inside and outside during his college career. He finished 2021 as a fifth-year senior with 32 tackles, including 11 for loss — eight of them sacks.
Carter returned to school to raise his stock. Watching the draft’s first three rounds from family’s home, the 22-year-old Tampa native will not have to wait until Day 3 of the draft to hear his name called.
Carter will go from a Gators program coming off a 6-7 season to a Bengals team on the rise after an exhilarating postseason run ended with a 23-20 loss in the Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams.
Carter and cornerback Kaiir Elam, selected No. 23 by the Buffalo Bills Thursday, are the two Gators drafted through two days. Tailback Dameon Pierce, linebacker Jeremiah Moon and offensive tackle Jean Delance are hopefuls during Rounds 4-7 on the final day.
Carter is the fourth Gators’ defensive lineman selected among the top 100 picks since 2018, joining Taven Bryan (No. 29, 2018), Jachai Polite (No. 68, 2019) and Jabari Zuniga (No. 79, 2020).
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
()
News
Ravens pick Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones in third round of 2022 NFL draft: ‘His style of play really fits us’
The Ravens addressed an immediate need in the third round of the NFL draft, picking Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones, a powerful interior presence regarded as a second-round talent by many analysts.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Jones delivered 47 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks, impressive numbers for an interior lineman, in 2021. The No. 76 overall pick did not play the previous season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The emotion was crazy,” Jones said on a Zoom call shortly after the Ravens picked him. “I’m just happy I got picked up by the right team and the right fit.”
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper referred to Jones “as a potential monster inside” with first-round talent. Pro Football Focus said he’s “not much of a playmaker or finisher in [the] run game” but that he “rag-dolled linemen left and right.” He improved his draft stock with a standout performance at the Senior Bowl and eye-popping test numbers at the NFL scouting combine.
Though Pro Football Focus referred to him as “a quintessential block of granite at nose tackle,” he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.92 seconds and completed his cone drill in 7.33 seconds, exceptional marks for a defender his size.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Jones jumped out to him at the Senior Bowl. “I noticed he was powerfully built, and he was unblockable that week in Mobile,” he said. “His style of play really fits us.”
He said Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver advocated for Jones, seeing unusual potential in his massive frame.
“He’s going to hearken back to some of the guys we’ve had in here,” DeCosta said. “He’s got unusual quickness for his size.”
The 22-year-old Connecticut native played offensive guard in high school but switched to defense at his home-state university, where he played for former Maryland coach Randy Edsall.
He said he showed up weighing 360 pounds but dropped 30 pounds by his sophomore year, sculpting his body through devoted weight lifting.
“You talk about a guy that’s transformed his body,” Edsall told the Hartford Courant before last season. “He has worked his tail off. He really looks good.”
Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said he watched Jones improve throughout 2021. “When you watched him, you watched him progress as the season went on,” he said. “His technique improved. His stamina improved.”
In addition to Jones’ power, scouts praised his long arms and powerful hands. Jones said he considers himself a run stuffer who can also collapse the pocket.
He admires Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, another long-armed lineman who manhandles blockers. Jones will bring fresh legs to a line that includes veterans Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Michael Pierce along with third-year defensive tackles Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington.
()
News
Column: Ryan Poles didn’t talk too much about fixing the Chicago Bears’ secondary — but it was a glaring need
Until Ryan Poles makes moves on the offensive line that turn heads, he’s going to come across as an Illinois politician talking about reforming the state’s tollway system.
That’s to say it’s going to be hard to put much weight into what the first-year general manager has to say about the line until something is actually done.
As needy as the Chicago Bears are on the offensive line — and at wide receiver — intense focus on an offense that has been a wreck the last couple seasons distracted from the reality the secondary was especially poor in 2021, creating a need that matched where the strength of the draft was Friday evening at the beginning of Round 2.
Poles moved to help shore up that area, using his two second-round picks on Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Gordon figures to compete for a starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson, another cornerback the Bears tabbed in Round 2 from a Pac-12 school two years ago. Brisker ought to push for a spot next to Eddie Jackson right away as well.
The team’s well-documented needs on the offensive line remain unchanged through three rounds of the draft. They have two certain starters — Cody Whitehair at left guard and Lucas Patrick at center. The team is still learning about second-year players Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins, who got the first shot as starting tackles earlier this month in minicamp. Right guard is a question.
The Bears are also in need of more targets for quarterback Justin Fields. The biggest moves have been signing Byron Pringle to a one-year, $4.1 million contract and adding Equanimeous St. Brown on a one-year deal for the minimum. Later Friday, the team drafted Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who blazed through his 40-yard dash at the scouting combine in 4.31 seconds and is considered by some analysts to be the elite returner in the class.
Still, that’s not much to compensate for seeing Allen Robinson depart via free agency and knowing Darnell Mooney is the only established receiver remaining from the previous staff.
While everyone knows how poorly Fields, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles and the passing offense performed last season, less publicized is how bad the secondary was.
The Bears ranked 27th in the NFL allowing 7.6 yards per attempt. They allowed 31 passing touchdowns, tied for 26th with only two teams surrendering more. They made only eight interceptions, which ranked 29th. Opposing quarterbacks combined for a 103.3 passer rating, dead last in the league.
Sounds a lot like the company the Bears kept in key offensive categories, doesn’t it?
All of those struggles came with the Bears ranking fourth in sacks with 49, making you wonder about the correlation between a good pass rush and pass coverage. With Khalil Mack traded away for the pick that produced Brisker and 32-year-old Robert Quinn potentially trade bait down the line, it’s difficult to imagine the defense approaching the same number of sacks.
So with a defensive-minded head coach in Matt Eberflus and gaping holes in the secondary, Poles doubled down on defensive backs.
Some figured Gordon, whom the Bears selected at No. 39, would be selected in Round 1 and one national scout for another franchise said he preferred Gordon to Trent McDuffie, his Washington teammate that went 21st overall to the Kansas City Chiefs. The scout said Gordon has greater short-area burst than McDuffie, so Gordon’s 4.52-second, 40-yard dash at the scouting combine wasn’t concerning. That slower time that might have helped the Bears.
“When we watched him on tape and he ran that time, the 4.52, we kind of got a little excited,” Bears national scout Francis St. Paul said. “We were like, ‘Uh oh, we may have a chance now.’ He plays way faster than that time. And you see it all the time, there’s a lot of players that don’t run as fast as we’re all expecting but they play faster. And he has great play speed.”
The Bears did well in 2004 when they drafted a cornerback in the fourth round that was knocked for having a sub-par 40 time. That was Nathan Vasher, who had 16 interceptions in his first three seasons.
Brisker, whom the Bears selected with the 48th overall pick, is the highest-drafted safety by the Bears since they used the 42nd pick on Danieal Manning in 2006. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound Brisker was lauded by scouts for his combination to play physically as a big hitter and with range that will provide some versatility for defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
The Bears praised the leadership traits of Gordon and Brisker, and while that’s always significant, it’s of particular importance in the first year of a new regime in a rebuild (even if that’s not what the organization wants to call it).
Poles said earlier this week his goal was to trade down and add more picks. That didn’t materialize and perhaps three trades in the six picks before the Bears were on the clock left them with no potential partners. Now, the Bears will sit out Round 4 Saturday before they pick twice in Round 5 and once in Round 6. Any trades down at that point won’t net much in return.
The Bears haven’t benefitted from a tremendous draft for offensive linemen — nine were selected Thursday night — but no matter what Poles did in Rounds 2 and 3, you were going to be able to say he still has sizable holes, perhaps gaping ones, to fill.
“This thing just keeps going,” Poles said when asked if he could improve the offensive line before the end of the offseason program in mid-June. “We have (Rounds 4-7), there’s still guys on the street, there’s going to be cutdown days. There’s trade opportunities and it’s what I told our group and everyone in this organization, we’re just going to keep pounding and pounding, knowing that we can’t fix everything in one year but we sure can just keep chipping away.”
If Gordon and Brisker perform right away, the Bears ought to be better on the back end with some potential building blocks for the future.
That doesn’t do a thing to improve the offensive line, but just because Poles didn’t talk about needing to overhaul the defensive backfield in the same way doesn’t mean it wasn’t a glaring need.
()
After long wait to make first 2022 NFL draft pick, Dolphins select Georgia LB Channing Tindall in third round
Gators defender Zachary Carter nabbed by AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in third round
Ravens pick Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones in third round of 2022 NFL draft: ‘His style of play really fits us’
Dr Chantel Burnison – Creator of the Ethocyn Skin Care Product Line
Column: Ryan Poles didn’t talk too much about fixing the Chicago Bears’ secondary — but it was a glaring need
2022 NFL Draft l Day 2 ends with yet another receiver picked
Online Marketing – Is it the Right Home Business?
Old Pension Scheme: Central employees will also get the benefit of old pension (OPS) soon? Know what is the latest update
John Shipley: Out of do-overs, Timberwolves blow one more late lead
Timberwolves collapse again, this time to end their season in Game 6 loss
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations